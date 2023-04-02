Over the last 20 years, I have helped thousands of people heal naturally from the metabolic disharmonic state known as cancer. I have pulled together a comprehensive list of many therapies I have used and experienced with myself, my family, and patients that have proven extremely successful. I know there are more like soursop/Graviola, The Grape Cure, colloidal silver (which I add into all cancer protocols), Edgar Cayce's A.R.E. Cancer Method, various types of fasting, sweating, and other cleansing methods but these are the big ones that I have had at least some direct experience with.

Cancer Healing 1: How to Make the Budwig Diet Protocol a Lifestyle



Dr. Budwig advised specific recommendations in order to solve the cancer miasm. The following is a list of guidelines for using her protocol:



~Drink only purified water (I recommend learning how to structure your water)

~Receive adequate amounts of sunshine to stimulate healing in the mind and body (walk barefoot on the earth as much as possible)

~Eliminate all processed foods from your diet

~Do not consume sugar, meat, or animal fat (anything challenging to digest and assimilate with little effort)

~Prepare only fresh and organic fruits and vegetables

~Prepare and eat foods immediately, never use leftovers

~Avoid all drugs

~Always grind flaxseeds fresh and consume within 15 minutes of grinding

~Mix quark or cottage cheese and flaxseed oil in a 2:1 ratio and blend until no visible oil remains floating

~Do not mix in added ingredients until final cheese mixture results



Further Recommendations for the Budwig Diet



If suffering from cancer, Dr. Budwig recommended consuming up to 8 tablespoons of flaxseed oil (in the mixture) daily. Otherwise, 1 tablespoon per day of flaxseed oil can be taken to prevent cancer.