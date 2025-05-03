ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bradley brooks's avatar
bradley brooks
1d

i just got your post on my email - WOW i love the presentation format -- very hard hitting really driving the point home that """" the world has been convinced that normal emotions are a disease and pills are the answer """ -------

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nimble Navigator's avatar
Nimble Navigator
1d

I follow Ali on Instagram. Amazing truth teller!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amandha Dawn Vollmer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture