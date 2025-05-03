This excellent researcher and writer, Ali Zaeteri, doesn't seem to be on Substack, so I would like to draw your attention to some of his thorough work. This is copied from his Instagram account.
I have been educating on the medical mafia take over for decades; I am glad more are bravely speaking up about it. You can watch a presentation I did many years ago about the cancer industry in two parts:
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/cancer-secrets-revealed-hidden-history-hidden-cures-part-1/
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/cancer-secrets-revealed-hidden-history-hidden-cures-part-2/
Here is an article I wrote on The Pepper-Neely Anticancer Proposal, another nail in the coffin on natural remedies for cancer.
https://yummy.doctor/blog/the-pepper-neely-anticancer-proposal/
Just to add, Arthur Sackler may not have paid a price in this lifetime, but the afterlife would be a whole other story…
See “The Flexner Report hijacked modern medicine”
(https://www.instagram.com/p/DJINb7TispE/)
I support this movement!
Love, ADV
Build connection in ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth: https://t.me/healthydoseoftruth
ADV's Main Telegram Channel: https://t.me/amandhavollmer
Join Our https://Yummy.Doctor Private Community, fire your doctor, empower yourself.
i just got your post on my email - WOW i love the presentation format -- very hard hitting really driving the point home that """" the world has been convinced that normal emotions are a disease and pills are the answer """ -------
I follow Ali on Instagram. Amazing truth teller!!!