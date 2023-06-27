I would like to make a statement regarding the alarmist content circulating currently about Health Canada regulations on natural supplements.

The video is claiming a sweeping ban of all our supplements in Canada and that naturopathic doctors will “all go out of business”, but Health Canada isn’t specifically banning anything. They are (and already have been for years) making it more difficult for companies to be approved for NPNs (natural product numbers via the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD)) that are required in order to sell supplements or vitamins in the Canadian marketplace.

That is a very big difference.

Witnessing how that video went viral only shows me that we have a long way to go still, as people are still addicted to “outrage” content.

Sharing a post like that accomplishes nothing. In fact, it is damaging for multiple reasons.

One, it's not accurate.

Two, the individual feels like they are doing something simply by sharing the post. They are not …