For those who may be new to my work, real healers are truthsayers. I cover many topics when I feel my inner direction calling. This is why I am banned and shadowbanned from so many social media platforms. I was just wiped out completely from all my Meta accounts (FB and Instagram) on Dec 4th. My main purpose in life is to find truth and teach it, and it is not limited to one subject. I can say, this path is not for the shaky-kneed.

When the murder of Charlie Kirk happened, I immediately shut down the speculation that was starting in my telegram group. Truth always rises to the top…in time.

I was attempting to teach an important lesson: when an event occurs with a psychological operations cover-up, we must control our emotional reactions and avoid creating a dross of unfounded theories and assumptions.

Granted, I was a bit disgruntled, as I hoped and expected those of us who are awake to how the enemy moves to do better. Meaning, if we understand these things, why are we supporting and adding to the cover-up chaos of the psyop? Why fill up social media feeds with half-baked theories? Usually, psy-ops are timed to hide something else, to distract. I warned that the enemy was using many to do just this. Even worse, I was being attacked for saying this! Falling into their divide-and-conquer strategies, too? Claiming to be awake while being used and manipulated by the claimed hated enemy is rich.

In this case, I was attempting to teach us to better control the emotions-first reaction, to not feed the outrage mob, to take a step back and let all the evidence be gathered, and for logic to return to the stage.

I was particularly dismayed with the cold-hearted black pillers who, for one, couldn’t feel the energy of a real death and, two, immediately dismissed his death as a hoax, going as far as to claim he was rigged with a blood bag. Why were they so unaware of the counterintelligence operations that are designed to inject fake conspiracies into the so -called truth movement to steer people away from reality, making them believe they are uncovering some deep secret and are more important and awake than everyone else? C’mon!

Seeing this very clearly, I realised this fringe group is just as bad as those on the other side of the spectrum. One side swallows the official story without any discernment, while the other swallows a contrarian fantasy with the same lack of grounding or evidence. Calling everything fake is not coming from a place of sovereignty or mastery, nor is it a mark of intelligence; it is just another form of obedience to a cult-think, without responsibility, inner awareness, wisdom, or clarity whatsoever.

Now that the dust has settled and logical thinkers have had the time to assess the evidence properly, we are able to formulate a more accurate picture.

We’ll get to that in a moment.

Something that has become clear over time, to myself and others, is the deviousness of EriKa KirK (I find the K’s interesting, anyway). Many did speculate correctly, but I warned that this was not a wise move to assume. Wait for the players to expose themselves before you make your decisions. I argued the counterpoint: you have no idea what the situation is just yet, you have a 50-50 chance of being correct here. Stop the speculation game! Wait!

Now that time has elapsed, and we have many points of reference, we can see she has the “crazy eyes” that are evident in those with certain psychological states caused by brainwashing, indoctrination, or severe internal conflict, which can manifest in the eyes (this is not from grief. I have been in a grief state for a few years and my eyes are not like this, at all). In high-control environments like cults, individuals may display a fixed, intense stare, wide eyes, dissociated or glassy eyes, or sudden emotional shifts that don’t match their words. These expressions can reflect suppressed doubt, fear, or identity loss, and may betray an inner split between their beliefs and true feelings.

She has been caught lying about her past (see video below) and seems to be capitalizing from Kirks’ death in a multitude of ways. We can presume, with enough evidence, that she was most likely his handler (sent in to do a job) and knew in advance of the plan. Her fakeness, her bad acting, her history, her using his death to sell books and garner more attention and support, she cannot hide her disingenuousness and the darkness on her face. This goes along with the common pattern we see in all those seeking fame and fortune: the sacrifice of a close loved one, which is payment to the new world order dark cult (this clip is only one layer of things, but gives a decent enough general summary) as the price of fame and favour. As you know, in this cult, they want a One World Religion, so we know they will be making moves in this direction.

Now, back to Charlie’s death, with the most likely method of death being his mic exploding under his chest.

We had multiple cover “shooter” stories, that weird guy in the audience who looked like he signalled and pressed a detonator, the way security jumped on Charlie immediately and took something off him, pocketing it.

Here is a summary of the evidence presented in the video:

• The timing of events does not match a rifle neck shot. Movement of the necklace (breaking), the microphone, and the shirt occurs before the neck wound appears, with blood delayed by nearly a full second. A high-velocity rifle impact to the neck would produce immediate cavitation and atomised blood, which is not observed.

• Frame-by-frame optical flow analysis shows a consistent epicentre of motion originating in the upper sternum area, not the neck. The microphone and its magnetic clasp move outward from this point in a pattern consistent with an internal explosive force.

• The microphone was worn under the shirt, angled at roughly 45 degrees, creating a visible bulge. Movement trajectories and peak maps align with the bottom of the microphone, where the battery is housed, as the point of origin.

• The microphone model was old enough that its battery could have been replaced without the user’s knowledge. Bray argues a modified or “loaded” battery could function normally while still containing an explosive component, similar to documented pager attacks.

• Lithium battery explosions can produce clean burns without charring or residue. This is used to explain the lack of visible burns while still allowing for a high-energy release that could mimic a ballistic trauma.

• The neck wound shows delayed bleeding and a rectangular shape, inconsistent with a high-velocity bullet wound. The trajectory of the magnetic clasp aligns precisely with the wound location, and tissue deformation matches the direction of travel from the chest upward.

• The explosion is theorised to have involved a shaped charge, which directs energy in a focused jet rather than radially. This could create a deep wound channel resembling a rifle injury using a very small amount of explosive material. The absence of burns is explained as a rapid energy release rather than a high-heat explosion.

• Over-pressurisation from the explosion explains the shirt ballooning outward. A proposed primer charge may have lifted the microphone slightly before the main charge fired, altering the trajectory due to the microphone’s angled position.

• The necklace behaviour supports an upward force from the chest. The cross pendant is pushed down, then swings upward, pulling the shirt across the face, before the chain snaps at the chest and flies over the head.

• Charlie Kirk’s immediate physical reactions are consistent with midbrain or brainstem disruption rather than a peripheral wound. This aligns with early reports of upper spinal involvement that were later redacted.

• Cover up behaviours. Early hospital leaks and initial reports referenced significant chest damage, which was later removed. Bray argues this suggests the presence of two wounds, something a single rifle shot would not explain.

• Plastic fragments found in the car, described as flat black and glossy, are claimed to be consistent with shattered microphone casing materials rather than ballistic residue.

• Bray concludes Charlie Kirk died immediately, citing complete limpness and neurological collapse consistent with catastrophic central nervous system injury. There is no possible way to fake this!

Take the time to watch the video, as the presenter does a great job and has software evidence to prove what he is saying.

One thing is for certain, Charlie was waking up the youth, even though I didn’t align with his religious views, he argued logically and was certainly taking away victims from the agenda. He was calling out the Zionism cult. He was calling out the LGBTQ+ mind-virus agenda. He wasn’t following their script. They just couldn’t have that.

May bravery and strong knees find you in these perilous times.

