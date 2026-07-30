ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
10h

Dear Amandha

Excellent article.

It will be added to the Medical Section of the Moral Party Platform in the next few months.

https://MoralParty.com/Medical

Have a blessed day.

Mark

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