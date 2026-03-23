ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

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Gary S's avatar
Gary S
17h

Great substack 😎. Most formulas contain folic acid (not folate) and particularly Rapeseed oil (Canola) now 🥴

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3 replies by Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer and others
Andrea Sevilla's avatar
Andrea Sevilla
11h

There you go, that just shows anything is better than big pharma!

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