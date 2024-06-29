Here is the case at hand and my response to it below:



“Hi, looking for some guidance please. 4 year old daughter had threadworm about a year or 2 ago. Treated it Mabendazol. Did the job (so I thought). I decided yesterday to deworm the kids every 6 months and gave Mabendazol tablet yesterday. While I was drying her after her bath this evening, I saw one of the critters wriggle out of her bum. Was shocked.

She is demented with the itching this evening. It is bizarre that she was showing no signs of re-infection until I gave Mabendazol yesterday as routine maintenance.

I am going to start her on a proper parasite cleanse with CDS, myrrh, frankincense and borax.

Please help me figure out why the Mabendazol might be suddenly triggering this spontaneous and intense itching. Is it possibly because she has had worms all along and the itching is a die-off symptom?

What can I do to help alleviate the itching while the little feckers are dying? I realise the eggs won’t be killed by the Mabendazol.

Really need to sort this.

Thank you”

Source: Telegram, Healthy Dose of Truth – YumNaturals Emporium

ADV’s Answer:



There are errors and assumptions here that need correcting. Firstly, this was an improper treatment with Mebendazole (Vermox), but there was an additional mistake preceding that. There was injection or ingestion of heavy metals, micro-plastics, and other such debris giving alteration to the pleomorphic cycle and the pH of the terrain (which call into action cleansing and clearing processes) and the necessity for a larger entity to do the dirty work (aka the parasites). Accumulations of toxins occurred and preventative cleansing approaches were not made.

The misuse was the suppression using this drug, guaranteeing another approach once recovery was made, stalling the body’s ability to clean up the terrain effectively (slowing, dulling, blocking, causing deficiencies, causing electrical disconnect, etc). This means the wastes are still creating low-level damage that is using up bodily resources just to maintain, but not to remove the problem. Once maintenance was at failure, this would be the most likely time for the call to the parasites to be made again.

Mebendazole binds irreversibly to colchicine-sensitive sites on tubulin, blocking microtubule assembly. It does this by not allowing glucose to connect and fuel the organism, so it expires. In this process, other somatids in their bacterial stages will shift to take up the spilled wastes (as the parasite body is broken down) and deal with the other organ system challenges (evidence: pinworm infection and mebendazole deworming were associated with a decreased relative abundance of Fusobacteria and an increased proportion of Actinobacteria.

As this begins to fill the blood with materials and upregulate liver enzymes to clean up the mess, it can cause overload, leading to rashes. Yes, those we can manage, but this drug can also cause severe ulcers, bleeding disorders, severe stomach pain (as you have experienced already), nausea and vomiting, severe, difficult urination (as the kidneys are overloaded), and even jaundice as the liver is damaged by the drug itself. This is not the proper treatment, nor the proper understanding.

We too often use a hammer when we need to use a feather.

Mebendazole use also can lead to ulcerative colitis (U.C.) later in life.

The root cause is the high level of toxicity. You can either treat it “as if” (assume high metals, plastics, etc), which I recommend, as it is easy to assume how exposed we are, with the statistics we already know, or get an analysis done to find the bigger culprits and target them specifically.

Broadly, the next logical action is to use the alumino-silicate family (D.E., bentonite clay, fulvic minerals) to bind up newly released aluminum particles (like sand on an oil spill) which will allow for safe removal by gentler means.

I also designed a comprehensive Heavy Metal and Parasite Cleanse Protocol that prepares the body properly to unearth and remove these wastes without complications that would be prudent to use, which also educates on the many natural methods we have available to clean things up, without the need for any pharmaceutical medications.

Typical first treatment for any worm has been repeated in this group, however since this is time-sensitive:

Aluminum binder post Mebendazole poisoning recipe with protocol: