It seems people, even those who claim to know about medicine, love to attack DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), a distilled extract from the lignin of trees.

Truth defends itself, but allow me to clarify a few points.

DMSO is one of the most misunderstood medicines of the last century. Any attacks I have seen are not based on lived experience or proper science. I have worked with DMSO for a decade, but first learned about it in Naturopathic College in 2007. Since 2016, I have blended with it, extracted botanical medicine with it, used it on myself, on friends, on family, and on thousands of clients. The results are consistent: pain dissolves, inflammation eases, tissues repair, scars soften, circulation improves, and healing takes place. What I have never seen is the injury and chaos the critics insist is inevitable.

So where did the myth of DMSO danger come from? Much of it comes from laboratory studies that do not reflect real life. When researchers dump concentrated DMSO into a petri dish, it stresses cells. Of course it does. DMSO is a solvent and detoxifying agent. It will start pulling wastes out of the cell cultures, and in that artificial environment, a stagnant pool of cells in a dish, the effect looks like “cytotoxicity.” The living human body with circulation, lymphatic drainage, oxygen exchange, and autoregulation pathways behaves very differently. In the living organism, DMSO’s ability to dissolve toxins, transport oxygen, and carry nutrients translates into repair. Just a lot of people freak out when they see a transdermal substance in action. I work hard to educate people about the truth of this substance, but also to dispel myths, as my webinar focuses on today. These simplistic in vitro studies are still cited today as proof of danger. It is bad science, repeated endlessly, and it has confused many people who don’t look deeper.

Another reason for the smear is historical. In the 1960s, DMSO was moving fast. It was helping with arthritis, sports injuries, burns, and neurological conditions. Physicians were writing positive reports, and patients were demanding it. Then, because it could not be patented and because its power threatened the pharmaceutical market, it was buried. You can read about those times in a book entitled The Persecuted Drug: The Story of DMSO by Pat McGrady Sr. A single study in dogs and rabbits, where lens changes were seen after absurdly high dosing, became the excuse to halt human approvals. The real story is that DMSO was too effective and too cheap. That is why you will still hear the tired line “it can cause blindness,” even though this has never been replicated in human use, and decades of safe application prove otherwise.

The critics ignore what is right in front of them. If DMSO were a toxin, we would not see injured tissue recover, circulation return to cold extremities, burns resolve with minimal scarring, fast recovery from strokes and heart attacks, cataracts and eyesight healing, hair growing back, wrinkles diminishing, or joints regaining function. A poison does not restore function. A poison does not dissolve crystalline waste and allow healing back into a limb. These are the kinds of results that speak louder than a pile of pedantic armchair opinions.

Many studies use ineffective DMSO percentages (like 10%) to try to prove that it is useless. I would say about 60% of DMSO studies are poorly done or just plain false. Critics only quote these terrible studies as their proof. They don’t even know how to read scientific papers or discern if they are good studies or not.

Not only do DMSO haters have no idea what this substance is, they also reveal how little they understand about life itself. They do not think holistically. They do not grasp how the organs of elimination work together as a system. They do not understand the intricate roles played by hormones, leukotrienes, prostaglandins, and other key messengers that coordinate healing.

I have been a healer long before I ever entered naturopathic college. Through both formal and informal study, I have gained the knowledge and the experience to guide people through serious conditions like cancer, diabetes, autism, multiple sclerosis, and countless other terrain imbalances that the medical system simply abandons. I have walked people back to health where the establishment had written them off. None of these critics have the depth or experience to even compete.

The attacks on DMSO are built on big pharma propaganda and confusion. Critics drag pulp mills and black liquor into the story as if that proves anything about a purified molecule. Chemistry does not work by guilt through association. DMSO is a simple compound with a defined structure, CH₃SOCH₃. Once distilled and tested, it is the same molecule no matter the source. Talking about smokestacks and sulfur smells is a distraction from the chemistry. Total logical fallacies, which only highlight ignorance and a low IQ.

They also throw market numbers around to make it sound like a pharmaceutical empire. That’s how lame the arguments have to get to try to find anything negative to say. The truth is that the worldwide DMSO market, covering everything from electronics to chemical synthesis to solvents in research, is small compared to pharmaceutical revenues. What hospitals use is not natural DMSO at all, but a synthetic version sold under the name RIMSO. That is what is approved for bladder instillation and lab work. Critics ignore this because it destroys their lame argument.

Environmental smears are also very misplaced. Regulators record low toxicity for DMSO in aquatic life and low persistence in the environment. It does not build up in the food chain. The spills that kill rivers come from untreated caustic chemicals, not from purified DMSO. Blurring the two together is dishonest. Also, there is natural DMSO in the environment (and in food). None of it causes any harm; it is a substance that supports life, full stop.

The endocrine disruptor claim is completely false. DMSO does not “disrupt” hormones; it creates an environment where tissues can recover. Hormones are chemical messengers, and their activity naturally shifts up or down depending on the needs of the body. DMSO supports this adaptive balance, which is why its effect is better understood as adaptogenic. Like I said, these critics are not healers, and I would not trust one piece of advice out of their mouths.

The only way to paint DMSO as harmful is to rely on cherry-picked lab studies. And the irony is rich: the same people who rail against Big Pharma are suddenly leaning on the weakest of their studies to attack DMSO. That sounds like desperation to me. I guess you secretly love supporting Big Pharma while you attack a single mom working her ass off to make a living and create a positive impact. How embarrassing for anyone who makes such flimsy, pathetic claims. A person has to be completely cut off from inner connection to Source and truth to do so.

And then there are the personal attacks, slander, and name-calling. None of that has anything to do with science. If DMSO were as disastrous as claimed, there would be decades of evidence of harm in humans, animals, and plants. Instead, there are thousands of proper studies, countless safe applications, and people all over the world using it with success. The feedback and results from the hundreds of thousands of people who have used it or my blends are always positive. To make any claims to the negative, you need hard evidence, which these paid agitators do not have.

The critics deal with logical fallacies and hope you fall for them. They avoid discussions about the chemistry of the molecule, the purification standards, or the record of outcomes. When the facts are laid out, their arguments collapse. DMSO is not industrial waste, not an endocrine disruptor, not a hidden pharmaceutical scheme; all these statements are wildly disingenuous. It is a well-studied, tree extract of a high-purity compound with clear healing properties, vilified only because it is cheap, effective, and outside the patent system.

There are over forty thousand published papers on DMSO. It is one of the most studied molecules in medicine. Any good researcher and experienced practitioner would know how to research and read through these studies honestly. Its therapeutic actions are well documented: it increases tissue communication so inflammation is not required, scavenges free radicals, improves blood flow, oxygenates tissues, dissolves scar tissue, carries other small molecular weight compounds through the skin (which is why I pair it with other natural substances to greater effect), crosses the blood-brain barrier, and supports detoxification. It has been used in surgery, neurology, oncology, urology, dermatology, animal medicine, and sports medicine. None of this comes from anecdotes. It comes from documented clinical and experimental evidence.

So when people attack DMSO, what they are really doing is exposing their ignorance. They have never formulated with it, never studied the science properly, never seen what it does in the hands of a skilled practitioner, and never read all the success stories. They repeat the word “toxic” without context, not realizing that water will kill cells in a petri dish, too. They ignore the countless testimonials of healing, the clinical successes, and the living body of evidence.

For nearly ten years, I have been climbing through a mountain of ignorance around DMSO. This substance has been suppressed harder than almost anything else I have ever studied. The smear campaign started half a century ago, and it still works on the weak-minded today.

I am not just a teacher of DMSO (and one who uses it daily); I am the only unique formulator in the world. No one else has done what I have done with it. My blends are my life’s work, and they are effective because I had to learn and apply the chemistry, the science, and the art of combining with it properly. You cannot guess your way through that. I am proud of what I have created, and it should be celebrated and supported, not attacked by assholes. I guess, how dare you escape the system, buck the agencies of control, build a successful business, create something unique on the earth, and help others? No wonder people don’t want to risk talking in public when these are the foolish jerks out there ready to cut you up because they are envious or stupid.

Every day, I stand against Big Pharma. I have been attacked, censored, shut down, gang stalked, and even had my main website stolen. It is a living miracle that I still exist, let alone that I continue to teach and formulate. And then some have the audacity to blame me for making a living out of something so rare and helpful? Man, that’s a coward’s move.

What I do is rare, it is honest, and it is rooted in direct knowledge. I take no orders from the system that suppresses health and profits from suffering. I laugh hard at anyone who slanders me like that. With what evidence? FFS, it’s so insane. People have lost their fucking minds. I have walked this path alone, built my reputation, and held the line when others folded under pressure. My work with DMSO is not a crime; it is an absolute gift, and I will never allow false accusations to mute my work.

The truth is simple. DMSO is a safe and very powerful healing substance from nature. Even if it is used incorrectly, it is not a permanent problem (meaning there are no deaths from this substance). The science is there, but it requires discernment, and it seems many critics have almost zero of that. Those of us who know DMSO by experience, study, and practice are not confused. We are moving forward, while the attackers remain stuck in the echo chamber of their own foolishness.

Now, if you really want to learn, I hope to see you today!

FREE Webinar with Amandha Vollmer (ADV)!

DMSO Decoded: 45 Myths Busted with Facts & Clinical Experience

| Saturday, Sept 13 @ 5 PM EST |

Confused about DMSO? You’re not alone.

For decades, it’s been praised as a healing ally and criticized as unsafe (yawn). Let’s set the record straight.

Join me LIVE as I cover the most common myths; safety, odour, skin reactions, mixing, grades of purity, oral use, storage, and more. Backed by research, Dr. Stanley Jacob’s discoveries, and my own nearly 10 years of hands-on experience.

Here is just one of thousands of testimonials:

"...I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank you as personally as it is possible through a phone for your work, introducing me to DMSO and guiding me so indirectly but attentively over the years.

I had a 26-year-old shoulder problem (I think I broke it unknowingly in a mountain biking accident when I was 12) that has made daily tasks, exercise, etc., especially painful, and since I've adopted your DMSO protocols, I'm happy to say that it has totally healed. It took about 4 months in total.

Thank you. Your work has been instrumental for me in ending a lot of pain and frustration ❤️" More testimonials here: https://yummy.doctor/support/testimonials/

BONUS: Yummy.Doctor members receive a FREE PDF guide of all 45 myths with the webinar. Join our membership and the event today to receive your gift!

Register FREE today: https://streamyard.com/watch/mXXuH2C5euuj

A copy will be sent to your inbox after the event.

Share



Previous free webinars:

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/learning-about-dmso-a-beginner-class-with-amandha-vollmer-adv/

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/the-healing-power-of-dmso-a-presentation-from-amandha-vollmer-adv/



https://yummy.doctor/video-list/discover-the-power-of-dmso-safe-use-for-healing-and-emergency-care/



https://yummy.doctor/video-list/dmso-and-respiratory-health-cleansing-terrain-support/

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/dmso-for-beauty-supporting-skin-hair-youthfulness/

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/understanding-dmso-unlocking-the-power-of-terrain-healing-with-amandha-vollmer-adv/

Previous Paid DMSO Masterclasses:

https://yummy.doctor/masterclasses/

