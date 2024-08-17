My DMSO Wild Yam Cream for supporting a healthy hormone system is a hit!

Our world is full of xeno-estrogens, heavy metals, phthalates, microplastics, and many other endocrine disruptors wreaking havoc on our hormone systems, for children, men, and women. So I got to work formulating something never before created, a topical hormone-balancing cream with DMSO as the delivery system (and as an extraction method). I would have to say this is the most complex formula I have invented, to date.



I have been using it myself for months and it most certainly has assisted in reducing my menopausal symptoms and can stop a hot flash in its tracks! Many who have used it are reporting success.

Here is a recent testimonial:

"I use this Wild Yam Cream and it has changed my life! My periods are extremely painful (like throwing up/blacking out kind of painful) and this has helped so so much. I actually left the house on Day 1 which is absolutely unheard of for me. Thanks ADV ❤️"

I notice there are varying perfect dosages so I suggest the following:



Start with 1/8-1/4 tsp amount once a day for a few days, see what you notice. If you are treating something specifically, pay attention to your symptoms, ideally keeping a health journal. You may need more cream, so test out twice a day, move up to 1/4 to 1/3 tsp twice a day, and assess based on symptoms (sleep, mood, pain, cycle changes, breast tenderness, energy levels, etc.) Men use 1/4 tsp day on the skin for support. Best to apply it to the skin of the face, neck, hands, or arms (thinner skin is best).

With the added DMSO, absorption and utilization is no longer an issue. This is a one-of-a-kind blend found nowhere else and I am very proud of this formulation.

The 3 botanicals are extracted in 4 methods: DMSO extraction, oil extraction, water-based extraction, and alcohol extraction. This is concentrated power!

Get it here: https://dmso.store/product/wild-yam-cream-with-dmso/



In Traditional Chinese Medicine, TCM, Wild Yam (Dioscorea Villosa) is commonly prescribed for rheumatism, digestive disorders, asthma, and urinary complaints. The key component in Wild Yam is diosgenin, a potent phytosterol. This compound initiates the biochemical lipid pathway with the help of various enzymes, resulting in the creation of natural substances such as ubiquinone, dolichols, squalene, and cholesterol. Cholesterol is vital as it serves as the foundational building block for all adrenal hormones.



Black cohosh can help with symptoms like headaches, hot flashes, mood changes, sleep problems, heart palpitations, night sweats, and vaginal dryness.

The benefits of Vitex (chase berry) include menopause support, acne reduction, relief from breast pain, infertility treatment, fertility support, hormonal balance, breastfeeding aid, management of endometriosis, relief from premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms, estrogen regulation, headache relief, progesterone support, and prolactin secretion regulation.



To peruse or purchase all my unique formulations please make a free account at DMSO.store and YumNaturals.store (both businesses are PMA, Private Membership Association) and for your health education needs visit my private community website Yummy.Doctor.