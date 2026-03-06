ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

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Lindsay's avatar
Lindsay
7d

I just received my first shipment from the dmso store. I am so excited!!!!

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3 replies by Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer and others
Last Man Standing's avatar
Last Man Standing
7d

I’m beautiful already

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3 replies by Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer and others
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