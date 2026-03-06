To help people learn about and find my unique, hand-crafted products, despite being a small business and a PMA, I thought to pull together a sampler of what is available on each of my websites, starting with my DMSO combinations. Please let me know if you are looking for something or needing anything specific! I am designing new blends all the time.

With love, ADV

DMSO.Store is one of the most complete online sources for high-grade DMSO products, natural skin care, home essentials, and family-friendly wellness items. If you’ve heard of DMSO and you’re wondering what else exists beyond the classic liquid bottle, well then, delights await you!

Formulated by Amandha D. Vollmer (ADV), a mother and author of Healing with DMSO, who has a doctorate of naturopathic medicine since 2008, a Bachelor of Science with a chemistry focus, and a love of nature and natural medicine, has designed and formulated an entire catalogue of natural support products, topical formulas, household supplies, and cost-saving bundles that cover everything from skin, oral, eye, and hair care to cleaning, pets, and supplements.

Below is a full breakdown of the main categories on DMSO.Store, what they contain, and why they’re worth looking at. Let this be your shopping guide and orientation.

NATURAL BEAUTY

The Natural Beauty section is built for people who want functional, holistically minded skin and hair products without the chemical perfume cloud, harsh preservatives, or cheap filler ingredients. Products are formulated with DMSO (sulfinylbismethane on the label), botanical extracts, mineral supports, plant oils, and gentle bases like aloe.

This category is especially useful for people with reactive skin, dryness, redness, aging concerns, or anyone who wants to stop feeding irritation loops with synthetic cosmetic ingredients and get to the root cause.

CREAMS & LOTIONS

Here we include our handcrafted, uniquely designed topical moisturisers and botanical creams synergistically designed with DMSO (sulfinylbismethane) to drive nutrition into the skin, resolve irritation, and accelerate healing. These contain butters, essential oils, aloe, and soothing botanical ingredients.

Best sellers:

Face Lift in a Jar Face Cream – to help heal any oxidation of tissue, which causes skin damage and wrinkles, aka anti-aging, scar repair, and tonification, which gives skin a lift.

Peace Cream – Incredible and well loved for pain, inflammation and injury- one of ADV’s top pain remedies (use the Good Night Dream Cream version of this for pain and sleep!)

Wrinkle Skin Cream – Formerly Wrinkle Reducer – a heavy moisturiser containing MSM that gives a dewy complexion, sealing in moisture while reducing redness and inflammation.

Check out this section for all creams and lotions! There are more.

EYE CARE

These eye solutions are used to support and treat a wide range of eye conditions, helping reduce inflammation, irritation, and tissue stress. They offer a practical option for people looking to avoid pharmaceutical drugs and, in many cases, may help prevent the need for invasive procedures or surgery. Please see the public video section on Yummy.Doctor to learn how to use our DMSO eye drops.

Best sellers:

Cosmetic Serum – Vitamin C with Saline (Mild) – 20% DMSO in saline with vitamin C

Cosmetic Serum – Vitamin C with Saline (Strong) – 40% DMSO in saline with vit C

Cosmetic Serum – Saline (Strong) – 40% DMSO in saline

Cosmetic Serum – Silver-Infused (Mild) – 15% DMSO in structured colloidal silver

Cosmetic Serum – Silver-Infused (Strong) – 30% DMSO in structured colloidal silver

Coming soon: MSM eye drops and NAC eye drops

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FACIAL CARE

This section is expanding with new designs, for example, a DMSO-infused acne scar serum is now in development. These blends exist nowhere else on the earth. They are natural solutions that support skin repair and hydration, delivering into deeper layers without temporary suppression. These products are simpler, cleaner, and more terrain-friendly than typical cosmetic lines.

Face Lift in a Jar Face Cream

Wrinkle Skin Cream

These two products can be used together! Wash the skin, apply the Face Lift, then follow with the Wrinkle Cream.

HAIR CARE

Hair and scalp health reflect systemic mineral status, inflammatory load, blood flow, and lymph drainage. This category contains our famous DMSO-infused regrowth spray, botanical blends, and scalp/hair support products in our hair care bundle.

Best seller:

Horsetail Hair Support Spray – previously called Hair Regrowth Spray – DMSO with this formula supports fresh regrowth and detoxes the scalp – just look at our testimonials!

ORAL CARE

Your teeth and oral terrain connect to your entire body’s health. Chronic gum inflammation, circulation issues, dental caries, and plaque buildup need to be healed and prevented. This category includes natural oral support products designed for mouth freshness, gum comfort, and daily maintenance without harsh chemical mouthwashes.

Best seller:

Clove Extract Cosmetic Solution – a potent, pure clove extract in DMSO that can be applied to teeth to help them repair. Use for pain or on a cavity. Avoid using it if you have metal amalgams. Brush the teeth before using.

Dental Health Bundle – this bundle contains ADVs well loved Dubh Toothsoap, which softens plaque and mineralizes teeth. Rotate with her toothpowder to also help the oral terrain rebalance and heal gum and teeth issues. It contains colloidal silver that is very helpful to the oral terrain, assisting with breath and correcting pH, designed in structured water, and can also be swallowed. Includes the powerful DMSO Clove Extract.

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SUN CARE

The sun can burn, and so can fire. This incredible product was designed after a very serious skin burn that alleviated blisters, itch, and pain very rapidly. It is safe for children and pets. Just use on clean skin with clean hands. Aloe vera blended with 30% DMSO soothes and heals burns fast! It should be in every emergency kit.

Best seller:

Aloe Vera Mild Skin Gel

FOR THE FAMILY

These are natural products that can be used by different members of the household. It is wise to keep these stocked because they get used repeatedly. It is important to keep all products, but especially those reused often, very clean, to avoid toxic buildup.

There is no need to poison your family with damaging, suppressive products from chemical companies. Switch your household to clean topical products and natural cleaning formulas to prevent your body from a constant assault of cancer-causing poisons.

TOPICAL THERAPEUTICS

Using the power of DMSO, its ability to open the skin barrier and to carry remedies into the body, ADV designed these therapeutic topical healing products.

Best sellers:

Calendula & Chickweed Skin Lotion – this was formerly called Eczema Lotion because it was designed specifically for this purpose. The chickweed helps toxins sitting under the skin release (that which is causing the rash), and the calendula repairs damaged skin quickly. The added DMSO accelerates this process.

Dandelion Supreme Body Bliss Lotion – This herbal blend with added DMSO contains liver-supporting power that transports the botanical medicine right through the skin. Apply over the liver or anywhere on clean skin twice a day.

ZEN Natural Magnesium Spray – Designed with or without DMSO – topical magnesium is vital for liver detox, muscle activity, and bone density, and much more. We don’t absorb it well through the gut, so getting it topically ensures you have enough – apply 7-10 sprays on unbroken skin morning and night.

NATURAL BODY SOAP

ADV handcrafts her own soap right in her kitchen! This is as natural as it gets. Did you know many soap brands use toxic chemicals in their soaps that can be drying and damaging to skin? Trust what you put on your skin, because it matters to your health.

Best sellers:

Frankincense Myrrh Charcoal Artisan Soap – a top favourite for years, this is a gentle detoxing soap with a resinous, grounding scent for an enjoyable bath or shower experience. Skin feels soft and nourished.

Peppermint Artisan Soap – for an invigorating and uplifting bath or shower experience, the best of skin care with aromatherapy benefits.

Check back regularly for one-of-a-kind soap designs.

FOR CHILDREN

ADV began her skincare inventing journey to protect her child and the babies and children of her community from toxic products. For years, she has developed gentler products, safe for younger skin.

Best sellers:

Kid’s Care Bundle – This is a must-have bundle for any parent, containing colloidal silver, the 30% DMSO Aloe Vera Gel, topical Zen Magnesium spray, ADV’s jewelweed salve for itchy skin and wounds, her famous zinc-sulfur boo-boo paste, and garlic mullein ear oil for ear aches or after swimming. It’s a great bundle that can cover many common conditions experienced in children.

Aloe Vera Mild Skin Gel – 30% DMSO Aloe Vera gel for burns, pain, inflammation.

WOMEN’S HEALTH

Menopause, pregnancy, and post-partum life stages are when the body is already in high-output repair and change mode. ADV has designed a variety of natural maternity, motherhood, and peri-menopause support with gentle body care options designed for all the life changes.

Best sellers:

Wild Yam Cream – this can be used alongside your progesterone cream or other hormone replacement supports – it is an overall, DMSO-infused, multiple botanical (wild yam, chaste berry, and black cohosh) extracted blend (extracted via 4 different methods: oil, water, alcohol, and DMSO). It can be applied on the face or any delicate skin to help with postpartum depression or peri-menopausal symptoms. Nothing like it exists on the market.

New Mom Bundle – This bundle contains ADV’s natural hand cleanser design (created during COVID times to try to prevent people from poisoning themselves) which is alcohol free, excellent for a parent on the go to cleanse sticky hands and can be used on surfaces such as public toilets; our 50% DMSO and magnesium travel size spray to assist mom or dad with any pain, inflammation, injury or to help with sleep and things like restless legs; and one of ADV’s first designs, back in 2012 for her own daughter, Nurture Diaper Rash Cream (formerly called Naked Nurture) well loved by parents all over the world to help with diaper rashes, better than anything on the market and all natural.



Women’s Self Care Bundle – containing 4 all-natural designs, ADV’s unique DMSO-infused Wild Yam Cream, Face Lift in a Jar, DMSO with Magnesium spray (large), and another early design called Supreme Love Aromatherapy Mist that can be used on skin, clothing, bedsheets, in cars, or any mood or space you want to uplift.

FOR MEN

Many men’s skin and hair products are loaded with synthetic fragrances and harsh detergents. This section focuses on natural alternatives for skin care, grooming, and body support without the chemical sludge.

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Best sellers:

Horsetail Hair Support Spray – Regrow that hair, gentlemen! This is a genius formulation that double extracts silica and other minerals from our own wildcrafted horsetail, blended with aloe, rosemary, and peppermint to cleanse and stimulate hair growth. It can also be used to strengthen existing hair.

Men’s Self-Care Bundle – Men can have cared-for skin, too! This bundle contains Face Lift in a Jar, topical magnesium, hair regrowth spray (horsetail with DMSO for rapid hair growth), and peace cream (for pain and inflammation). Always use DMSO on clean skin. Go to Yummy.Doctor to learn more about DMSO or get ADV’s book Healing with DMSO

FOR PETS

Pet care is often ignored in terrain discussions, but pets live in the same home environment and carry their own toxic load. This section includes pet-friendly topical products and supportive items used for fur, skin, paws, and general pet maintenance.

Best sellers:

Basic Pet Care Bundle – Contains our 30% DMSO Aloe Gel, safe to use on pets, our colloidal silver spray that is helpful for dental issues, detox support, and can be added to a pet’s non-metal water dish, and a long-loved calendula salve for hot spots, rashes, wounds, and paw care.

Pet Bundle - contains Tick Away Spray that can be sprayed on paws and underbelly to deter tick attachments and can also be sprayed inside to discourage ticks in the home, our 30% DMSO with Aloe Vera, our in-house structured Colloidal Silver, 50% DMSO with magnesium spray, and the long-loved jewelweed and calendula salves. Jewelweed for bites and itch, calendula for cuts, wounds, toe-beans, and hot spots.

Silver-Infused Cosmetic Solution – This is our 50% DMSO with Colloidal silver blend that assists healing on multiple levels, can be used internally or externally as needed for injury, lymphatic problems, recovery, dental issues, or muscle pain.

NATURAL CLEANING

Natural Cleaning is one of our newest DMSO.Store categories because household chemicals quietly wreck the terrain over time. Synthetic cleaners, fragrance boosters, and antibacterial additives create chronic irritation exposure that the body has to constantly process.

Cleaning product toxins can enter through the lungs, skin contact, and residue on dishes, floors, furniture, and clothing. In a toxic world, we need to minimise contact as much as we can control; what we bring into our homes is something we can choose wisely. As always, anything ADV creates and offers needs to not only be safe, non-toxic, and natural but also have to work! Proud to say this is one of the best all-natural cleaning products to date.

AUTOMOTIVE

This includes cleaning and maintenance products designed for vehicles, garages, and car-related odour or grime. Useful for anyone wanting a cleaner garage environment without harsh solvents.

Best seller:

YumNaturals Neutriclean™ Automotive Interior – Neutral

BATHROOM

Bathroom cleaning is where most people get hit with the strongest chemical fumes. We offer our own, proprietary Neutriclean alternative for toilet, tile, mould-prone areas, and general bathroom maintenance.

Best seller:

YumNaturals Neutriclean™ Bathroom – Lavender

GLASS

Glass cleaners are often packed with alcohol fumes, sketchy chemicals, and synthetic fragrance. Want streak-free alternatives for mirrors, windows, and glass surfaces that don’t poison you? Look no further.

Best seller:

YumNaturals Neutriclean™ Glass – Neutral

KITCHEN

Kitchen cleaners matter because residue ends up on hands, food surfaces, and cookware. Try our gently scented, natural, kitchen-safe cleanser for counters, sinks, grease removal, and everyday use.

Best seller:

YumNaturals Neutriclean™ Kitchen – Lemon

ODOUR

Odour is often a sign of microbial breakdown of toxins or food, or from chemical off-gassing. Masking just adds more chemicals to the problem. Throw away your odour suppression and embrace a natural odour control spray that neutralises safely. If detoxing a carpet or fabric, just vacuum after use to remove the breakdown products.

Best seller:

YumNaturals Neutriclean™ Odor Remover – Neutral

PET

Pet mess cleaning often involves the harshest disinfectants. This section includes pet-safe cleaning products designed for accidents, litter areas, and pet odour management. ADV has 6 cats, and she can attest to the incredible scent-neutralising power of Neutriclean!

Best seller:

YumNaturals Neutriclean™ Pet Odor & Spot PRO

WATERCRAFT

This is a niche but valuable natural and effective spray for boat owners and watercraft cleaning, helping you to maintain your craft without harsh marine chemicals that can damage surfaces.

Best seller:

YumNaturals Neutriclean™ Marine/ Boat – Neutral

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SAVINGS & FAVOURITES

For more, head over to our savings section that includes bundles, best sellers, and region-based options.

It’s also the fastest way to build a complete home setup without needing to hunt through individual product pages. We have worked hard to constantly improve what we do and how we help you navigate and find what you need for your health and well-being.

BUNDLES

Bundles are curated sets designed around specific routines or needs. We are always building more bundles. So far, we have them for sleep support, oral care, skin recovery, lymph flow support, maternity, and home essentials. We have created these to help you save more and to teach you how to use these unique products together in synergy.

Best sellers:

Eye Care Bundle

Dental Health Bundle

Youthful Delight Bundle – our anti-aging combination, skin care program, including the marvellous Cleopatra’s Secret.

CUSTOMER FAVORITES

This is the best place to start if you’re new and don’t want to overthink it. These are the products people reorder most often.

Best sellers:

Dimethyl Sulfoxide Solvent – this is pure DMSO, so you can make your own blends or for ingestion

Face Lift in a Jar Face Cream – for healthy skin, great for acne-prone skin

Peace Cream – for pain, arthritis, and inflammation

NEW ARRIVALS

This section of our website updates regularly and includes the newest products added to the store. We are always growing and creating! Check back often to see what ADV invents, and please sign up for our newsletter to stay updated (just scroll down). Here is the link to the Yummy.Doctor newsletter, too.

Best sellers:

Cosmetic Serum – Silver-Infused (Strong) – this is our top-selling DMSO eye drop

Kitchen Essential Bundle – the people have spoken, this is one of our fastest-selling all-natural cleaning products!

USA CUSTOMERS

If you are in the U.S., this is where you go to shop. As you know, there have been severe border restrictions and drama, so we created this area to help you shop more easily. Luckily, we can ship most of our handmade, unique designs to the United States after many name, label, and website changes and a whole load of expense and paperwork!

Best sellers in this category are:

Face Lift in a Jar Face Cream

Horsetail Hair Support Spray

Cosmetic Serum – Vitamin C with Saline (Strong) (40% DMSO eye drops with vit C)

But really, everything is loved by you! Thank you! We adore our Southern Neighbours.

DMSO.Store was created and designed to give you access to practical, natural tools you can use every day without having to rely on synthetic cosmetic products, harsh cleaners, or expensive pharmaceutical solutions for every small issue. The goal has always been simple: to teach people about DMSO, create products that work, keep the ingredient lists clean, and support the body’s natural repair processes rather than suppressing them like most of the world tends to do, with great consequences.

Whether you are looking for topical skin support, eye and oral care, hair and scalp formulas, household cleaning products, family bundles, or practical remedies for children, pets, and everyday life, our store brings together years of research, formulation, and hands-on use in one place. Every product reflects ADV’s commitment to terrain-based health principles, natural ingredients, and formulations that respect the body’s ability to restore balance when given the right support.

If you are curious about DMSO, natural formulations, or simply want to reduce the chemical burden in your home, take some time to explore the catalogue at DMSO.Store. Visit HealingwithDMSO.com and Yummy.Doctor to make sure you understand how to use DMSO properly. You may discover products you didn’t even realise you needed, and you will be supporting a small, independent business dedicated to helping people care for themselves and their families holistically.



We will create a guide for YumNaturals.store soon!

As always, this information is provided for educational and entertainment purposes only and is not medical advice.

SHOP THE FULL RANGE

If you want to explore everything currently available on DMSO.Store, the full catalogue is here. In order to access and purchase products, as we are operating as a private members association, please make sure to create a free account.

https://dmso.store/all-products/

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About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a leading voice in terrain-based medicine and one of the foremost authorities on the therapeutic applications of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine (2008), she has dedicated nearly two decades to researching, practicing, and formulating natural remedies that align with the body’s innate design for repair and renewal. She took the value from her academic training, then unschooled herself and walked away from the institutions to pursue truth outside their limitations.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, a practical and accessible guide that provides clear instructions, recipes, and protocols for the safe and effective use of this extraordinary substance. As a master formulator, Amandha creates unique, handcrafted remedies and DMSO-based blends that support tissue healing, oxygenation, pain relief, and detoxification. Her work is rooted in a clear understanding of terrain health, where toxicity, stagnation, and deficiency are addressed rather than suppressed.

Amandha is also recognised for her uncompromising stance on germ theory, exposing its historical fraud and explaining how so-called pathogens are not external enemies but part of the body’s natural terrain response. She teaches that health is restored through cleansing, nourishment, and unblocking communication pathways, not through fear of contagion or reliance on pharmaceuticals. Her teachings bridge science, history, and natural law, showing how the medical system functions as an institution of control rather than genuine care.

Through her platform Yummy.Doctor, Amandha offers memberships that guide people step by step to become their own doctor. This includes access to an extensive private library, structured courses, and live teaching sessions. She is designing her twelve-step program to help individuals reclaim self-reliance by learning terrain-based principles, mastering case-taking and triage skills, creating a home dispensary, transitioning off pharmaceuticals, and developing preventative practices. Members gain both the knowledge and the confidence to reject unnecessary medical interventions and embrace true health sovereignty.

Beyond medicine, Amandha’s work also touches on sovereignty and law, emphasising that reclaiming health cannot be separated from reclaiming freedom. She empowers individuals to question false authorities, understand their rights, and live in alignment with natural law. This integration of health, law, and self-ownership is the cornerstone of her mission: to inspire people to free themselves from institutional control and live with vitality, clarity, and autonomy.

As a mother, Amandha embodies what she teaches. Her daughter, born at home into water with a full lotus birth, has been raised without interventions, pharmaceuticals, or vaccines. She has never seen a medical doctor, is cared for through natural means, and is homeschooled with a terrain-based, emotionally attuned approach. Their lived experience demonstrates that natural health and sovereignty are not abstract ideals, but practical, achievable realities.

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer continues to educate, write, and create in service of her mission: helping people doctor themselves, dissolve fear-based myths, and remember the wisdom of nature as the true foundation of health.