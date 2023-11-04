The invite into inspired action has come, so now I respond by calling all loving hearts who wish to assist in balancing the oscillations over Palestine.

I am going to host a live guided visualization meditation tonight, November 4th at 7 pm Eastern time to Envision Serenity in Gaza.

We will access our shared consciousness's holographic inner aspects (akin to the Ho’oponopono method) to break spells, repair rifts, division, and violence, and use a natural method of meditation to dive deep into the root cause energy and clear it. https://thehumancondition.com/hooponopono/

Absolutely everything is frequency. We invite the International Community to come together and envision a complete ceasefire without the angry energy of protesting (which will feed a world war). We need to envision a golden dome of protection over Gaza, and we need to, vi…