In every moment, your body is orchestrating an intricate dance of repair, detoxification, and renewal, yet many of its most essential tools often go unnoticed. Among them is glycine—a humble yet profoundly impactful amino acid. Glycine doesn’t seek the limelight, but its influence touches nearly every system of the body: aiding in the repair of tissues, balancing blood sugar, calming the mind, and even enabling the liver to process and eliminate the daily influx of environmental and metabolic toxins.

What’s fascinating is that glycine is both simple and versatile. It acts as a building block for proteins, especially collagen, which is vital for skin elasticity, joint integrity, and gut resilience. But its story doesn’t end there—glycine also serves as a precursor for glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant, and fuels the nervous system to reduce stress and promote restorative sleep.

Despite the body’s ability to produce glycine, modern lifestyles, chronic stress, and toxic exposures can rapidly deplete this vital resource. Subtle signs like poor sleep, sluggish digestion, joint discomfort, or difficulty recovering from stress can indicate that your glycine reserves are running low.



Let’s get into it…

Core Functions of Glycine - Summary

Protein Synthesis: Glycine is integral to the formation of proteins, especially collagen. This makes it critical for skin elasticity, joint health, and wound repair. Detoxification: Glycine is a precursor to glutathione, the body’s most important antioxidant. It aids in neutralizing free radicals and supports liver detoxification by conjugating toxins for elimination. Nervous System Balance: Glycine acts as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain and spinal cord, promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and improving sleep quality. Methylation Support: Glycine helps recycle methionine and contributes to the synthesis of creatine, DNA, and other methylated compounds. Gut Health: It helps maintain the mucosal lining of the gastrointestinal tract, reducing inflammation and supporting repair. Blood Sugar Regulation: Glycine improves insulin sensitivity, assisting with the balance of blood sugar levels.



Core Functions of Glycine - Details



1. Protein Synthesis

Glycine is a key building block in the synthesis of proteins, particularly collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, providing structural support to skin, tendons, cartilage, and bones. Without sufficient glycine, collagen production diminishes, leading to weakened connective tissues and slower wound healing. Additionally, glycine contributes to other proteins critical for muscle repair, lymphatic system regulators, and enzymes that drive metabolic processes.

Key Details:

Glycine makes up nearly one-third of collagen’s amino acid structure, underscoring its importance in connective tissue health.

Supplementing glycine can improve tissue repair following injury or surgery.

2. Detoxification

As a precursor to glutathione, glycine supports the body’s detoxification processes. Glutathione is essential for neutralizing free radicals and conjugating toxins in the liver for safe elimination. Glycine also binds directly to certain toxic compounds, such as benzoates and heavy metals, aiding in their removal.

Key Details:

Glycine conjugates bile acids in the liver, enhancing fat digestion and detoxifying excess hormones.

It supports phase II liver detoxification, specifically in the removal of xenobiotics (environmental toxins).

3. Nervous System Balance

Glycine acts as an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, modulating nerve impulses to prevent overstimulation. This function is crucial for reducing anxiety, improving focus, and fostering restful sleep. Glycine also supports the production of serotonin, a precursor to melatonin, further enhancing sleep quality.

Key Details:

Glycine binds to NMDA receptors in the brain, improving cognitive function while calming excitatory signals.

Studies show that taking 3 grams of glycine before bedtime can significantly enhance sleep onset and quality.

4. Methylation Support

Glycine plays a pivotal role in the body’s methylation cycle by participating in methionine recycling and supporting creatine synthesis. It also regulates homocysteine levels, which, if elevated, can damage the cardiovascular system. In combination with TMG, glycine ensures efficient methylation processes essential for DNA repair and neurotransmitter production.

Key Details:

Proper methylation depends on glycine and other cofactors like B6, B12, and folate.

Glycine contributes to the formation of S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe), a universal methyl donor required for over 200 biochemical reactions.

5. Gut Health

The gut lining relies on glycine to maintain its integrity and resist inflammation. By strengthening the mucosal barrier, glycine reduces permeability ("leaky gut") and prevents the translocation of harmful substances into the bloodstream. Its anti-inflammatory properties also soothe irritated tissues, making it valuable in managing conditions like IBS or gastritis.

Key Details:

Glycine promotes the synthesis of mucins, proteins that protect the gut lining from damage.

It harmonizes the activity of the body's janitorial system within the gut, supporting balanced pH and aiding the lymphatic system in its role of waste removal. This helps minimize stagnation and accumulation of cellular debris, fostering a state of internal equilibrium and effective waste processing.

6. Blood Sugar Regulation

Glycine improves insulin sensitivity and reduces spikes in blood glucose levels. By enhancing the utilization of glucose by cells, glycine prevents metabolic dysfunction and supports energy production. This function is particularly beneficial for individuals with metabolic syndrome or type 2 diabetes.

Key Details:

Glycine enhances insulin’s effectiveness, reducing stress on the pancreas.

Studies indicate that glycine supplementation can improve HbA1c levels and lower postprandial glucose.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism found that individuals with type 2 diabetes who received glycine supplementation exhibited improved insulin sensitivity and reduced HbA1c levels, indicating better long-term blood glucose control.

Another study in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that glycine supplementation led to lower postprandial glucose levels in healthy adults, suggesting a beneficial effect on immediate blood sugar responses.

Glycine as a Supplement

Glycine is available in pure powder form, capsules, or as part of synergistic blends. It is sweet-tasting, making it easy to mix into beverages or recipes.

Benefits of Glycine Supplementation:

Enhances collagen production for skin, hair, and joints.

Improves sleep by calming the nervous system and promoting serotonin production.

Supports the liver’s cleansing functions and detox pathways.

Balances the terrain by addressing oxidative stress and reducing systemic inflammation.

Aids metabolic health, especially in individuals with insulin resistance.

Trimethylglycine (TMG)

TMG, also called betaine anhydrous, is a derivative of glycine with three attached methyl groups. It plays a unique role in methylation and osmoregulation. This is the method I most prefer for supplement support.

Functions of TMG:

Methyl Donor: TMG provides methyl groups for the body to perform critical biochemical processes, including DNA repair, hormone regulation, and neurotransmitter synthesis. Homocysteine Regulation: By supporting the methylation of homocysteine to methionine, TMG protects cardiovascular health and maintains balance in the terrain. Cellular Hydration: TMG is an osmolyte, meaning it helps cells maintain their volume and hydration even under stress.

Key Benefits of TMG Supplementation:

Improves heart health by reducing homocysteine levels.

Enhances liver function and detoxification.

Supports energy metabolism by aiding ATP production.

Strengthens mental clarity and mood through optimized methylation.

Natural Sources of Glycine

While glycine can be synthesized in the body, additional sources are often needed:

Bone Broth: Rich in glycine due to collagen content.

Gelatin: A concentrated source derived from collagen.

Animal Proteins: Meats, fish, and dairy provide glycine.

Plant Sources: Though lesser in glycine, spinach, kale, and cabbage contain small amounts.

Synergistic Compounds with Glycine

Combining glycine with specific synergistic compounds can amplify its effects on the body’s terrain, optimizing absorption and utilization for enhanced health and longevity benefits.

1. Magnesium

Magnesium pairs beautifully with glycine for calming the nervous system, improving sleep, and supporting cleansing action. Glycine enhances magnesium absorption while magnesium aids in well over 300 enzymatic processes (some say up to 900), including those tied to mitochondrial energy and relaxation.

Recommended Products: Zen Magnesium (topical application): Use 5-8 sprays directly on the skin before bedtime for maximum relaxation and support for sleep. For even greater absorption and utilization, use magnesium with DMSO. Provita Magnesium Pro: Take 1–2 capsules with food in the evening for enhanced calm and to assist sleep. Biomed Magnesium Bisglycinate: This highly bioavailable form is bound to glycine for better absorption. Take 1 capsule with dinner or before bed. Suku Mega Magnesium Gummies: For those who prefer chewables, take 1–2 gummies in the evening.



2. B-Complex Vitamins

B vitamins support glycine’s role in detoxification, methylation, and energy production. B6, B12, and folate are particularly important for aiding glycine metabolism and homocysteine recycling.

Recommended Products: Biomed B-Complex: Take 1 capsule in the morning with breakfast to support energy production throughout the day. Biomed B12 Folate (MethylB12 + MEF): Use sublingually for superior absorption. Take 1 tablet mid-morning for cognitive and methylation support.



3. Glutamine

L-glutamine is another important amino acid that complements glycine in repairing the gut lining and maintaining terrain integrity. Together, they soothe chronic inflammation and encourage mucosal healing.

It also supports wound healing, enhances nutrient transport across the gut lining, promotes hormonal balance by regulating cortisol, strengthens elimination pathways for detoxification, and supports brain health and muscle repair.

Recommended Product: CanPrev Fermented L-Glutamine Powder: Mix 5 grams into water on an empty stomach in the morning for optimal gut repair and absorption.



4. Collagen

Collagen is rich in glycine and works synergistically to promote skin elasticity, joint health, and gut repair. By providing a concentrated source of glycine, collagen supports the body's need for this amino acid in vital processes such as neurotransmitter synthesis, glutathione production, and the maintenance of connective tissue integrity.

Recommended Product: CanPrev Beauty Collagen: Add 1–2 scoops to your morning smoothie or tea for enhanced collagen synthesis and radiant skin.



5. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is essential for collagen production and acts as an antioxidant, aiding glycine in reducing oxidative stress and supporting tissue repair. It acts as a cofactor in the hydroxylation of proline and lysine, stabilizing collagen's triple-helix structure and enhancing its strength and function

Recommended Product: Biomed Excell-C Powder: Take 1 scoop dissolved in water in the morning to support collagen synthesis and detoxification pathways.



Collagen and Glycine are Buddies



1. Collagen as a Source of Glycine

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, forming the structural framework for connective tissues like skin, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bones. It is composed of amino acids, with glycine being the most abundant (approximately 33% of its amino acid content).

When collagen is consumed or broken down in the body, it liberates glycine, which is then used for other vital physiological processes.

2. Glycine's Role in Collagen Synthesis

The body synthesizes collagen through a process requiring sufficient glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. Glycine is critical because it is the smallest amino acid and fits perfectly into the tight triple-helix structure of collagen.

Without enough glycine, collagen production slows, affecting skin elasticity, joint health, and wound repair.

3. Tissue Repair and Regeneration

Glycine has anti-inflammatory and cytoprotective properties. By reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, glycine helps maintain the integrity of tissues where collagen is a key component.

Post-injury or trauma, glycine contributes to faster repair by facilitating collagen deposition at the site of healing, such as in the skin, tendons, and bones.

4. Glycine's Broader Roles Supporting Collagen

Glutathione Production: Glycine is a precursor to glutathione, a master antioxidant that protects cells, including fibroblasts, which synthesize collagen.

Methylation Pathways: Glycine supports methylation, which regulates DNA repair and gene expression, indirectly influencing collagen synthesis and repair processes.

Neuroprotection and Sleep: Glycine enhances restorative sleep by calming the nervous system. Restful sleep is essential for collagen regeneration, especially during phases of deep tissue repair.

5. Aging and Glycine Deficiency

As we age, collagen production naturally declines, leading to wrinkles, joint discomfort, and weaker connective tissues. Glycine supplementation becomes increasingly important to support collagen synthesis and maintain structural integrity.

Modern diets often lack adequate glycine, as collagen-rich foods (like bone broth, skin, and connective tissues) are less commonly consumed. Supplementing with glycine or collagen peptides can help bridge this gap. This is also helpful for those without a gallbladder or who have malabsorption issues.

Timing and Best Practices

Morning: Combine glycine with B-complex, vitamin C, and glutamine for energy production, detoxification, and gut repair.

Evening: Pair glycine with magnesium to calm the nervous system and improve sleep.

With or Without Food: Glycine and its synergists are generally well-tolerated. However, magnesium bisglycinate and collagen are often best absorbed with meals.

Structural Differences and Chemistry of Glycine and TMG

Glycine (C₂H₅NO₂) and trimethylglycine (C₅H₁₁NO₂) share a base glycine structure, but TMG contains three methyl groups attached to its nitrogen atom. This structural difference is what allows TMG to act as a methyl donor, directly supporting methylation pathways.

Absorption and Utilization

Glycine: Absorbed primarily in the small intestine via active transport mechanisms. Its small size and simplicity allow for rapid distribution throughout the body.

TMG: Absorbed similarly but works predominantly in the liver and kidneys, where it donates methyl groups to homocysteine, converting it to methionine.

Binding Forms: Magnesium bisglycinate, for example, enhances both magnesium and glycine availability due to their synergistic relationship.

Roles in the Body

Glycine: Works as an inhibitory neurotransmitter, a precursor to glutathione, and a key amino acid for collagen synthesis.

TMG: Focuses on methylation and osmoregulation, impacting cardiovascular health, DNA repair, and cellular hydration.

Potential Considerations

While glycine and TMG are generally well-tolerated, there are considerations to keep in mind:

Dosage: Start low (e.g., 1-3 grams daily) and increase as needed for therapeutic benefits. For TMG, 500 mg to 2 grams daily is common, depending on individual needs. Methylation Imbalance: Excessive TMG can overstimulate methylation pathways in some individuals, causing agitation or headaches. Balance with cofactors like B-complex vitamins. Synergy and Terrain: Always pair glycine and TMG supplementation with other strategies for balancing the terrain, such as cleansing protocols, nutrient-dense foods, and stress management.

Applications in Terrain Knowledge

From a terrain perspective, glycine is indispensable for maintaining the body’s innate harmony:

Its role in detoxification directly supports lymphatic flow and reduces toxic stagnation.

Glycine aids in the repair of damaged tissues, ensuring that the cleansing network remains intact and functional.

By improving sleep and reducing stress, glycine aligns the body with natural circadian rhythms, fostering an environment where the body can self-heal.

Glycine, in its various forms, is a cornerstone supplement that works in harmony with nature, addressing deficiencies, supporting detox pathways, and optimizing the body’s intrinsic intelligence. I love using it in its TMG format, as it is vital for those with MTHFR mutations as well as those on the Autism Spectrum and for many other cleansing challenges.

I hope this was helpful to you!

With care, ADV

