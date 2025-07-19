Time to reshare this valuable homeopathic medicine testimonial from 8 years ago. This was back when I still had my physical store, which I started in 2012, before the COnVID agenda destroyed it. I helped thousands of people who walked in, frustrated with doctors and vets, had been through the ringer with them, and were fed up, now looking elsewhere for answers and solutions. I made remedies in the kitchen, running back and forth to the store when customers came in, while raising my child, all in that same house!

“A customer was just in here to pick up more homeopathic Arnica montana 30CH for her dogs. When I first met her in the store, she had her beautiful golden retriever with her. He had been put on heavy anti-inflammatory drugs by the vet and was still limping after a running accident. He was also hit in the face months ago by a bee when he had his head out of the car window, and his face had never come back to normal shape.

When I examined the dog, he was very low in vitality but looked at me, like all the innocent animals and babies do, with excitement in his eyes and so much love (because they know what I am about to do for them. :)) The leg felt to me to be the muscle belly and his face was for certain an inflamed nerve, it wasn't firing properly, keeping his face drooped on that side.

So, I suggested turmeric, salmon oil, and using homeopathic arnica internally (for the muscle), hypericum perf 30CH (for the facial nerve damage), and to go off the drug that is killing his liver, immediately. She did exactly that and called me a few days later to tell me he is happy as a clam and running in the field! And his face is coming back to normal shape!

Since then, her other little dog had a fall on his back end and was bed-bound; she gave him the arnica orally right away for a few days, and he is back to his normal self. So clearly, we have a convert (and 2 very happy dogs).

When the vet asked her, at the most recent appointment, if she needed a refill on the anti-inflammatory, she said, "Nope, he's right as rain! I took him off the drugs." When she asked her what she did instead, she said, "I used homeopathic hypericum and arnica!" The vet looked at her like she had two heads. Hahaha!

Placebo, my middle finger. Dogs and babies do not know they are getting the remedies. Homeopathy is a powerful, submolecular, TRUE medicine based on water memory and intelligence, that works.

Here's to shocking conventional doctors since 2008.”

Arnica Montana Homeopathic Remedy

Arnica Montana is the main homeopathic go-to for everyone’s natural first aid kit to alleviate pain and inflammation from minor and major injuries, conditions, and surgeries (including dental work).

USES:

Relieves muscle pain and stiffness due to minor injuries, overexertion, and falls

Reduces pain, swelling, and discoloration from bruises

Take before and after minor to moderate dental work (from cleanings to fillings to extractions) to minimize pain and inflammation

When given immediately can slow bruise progression

IMPORTANT- In a head injury, this is a first aid remedy that can halt internal bleeding! For subdural hematoma prevention. If only doctors knew this, as this condition is a killer.

To dispense: hold tube with the clear cap down and turn clear cap until pellets drop out of tube into clear cap. Do not touch the pellets (active ingredient is on pellet surfaces), but place directly in the mouth, under the tongue, or in water, as outlined for children (below).

General adult directions: Allow 3 to 5 granules to dissolve under the tongue, 2 to 3 times daily, or as recommended. Do not exceed 6 doses in 24 hours (If there is no improvement after 3 doses, it’s not the correct remedy for that person, at that time. Discontinue use.)

For acute conditions: 2 pellets every hour until condition improves, then reduce dosage to general directions, unless effectiveness wears off and original symptoms return (with homeopathic remedies less is more: taking too much can cause the original symptom to reoccur, known as ‘aggravation’). Do not exceed 6 doses in 24 hours.

For children under 6 years of age: dissolve granules in a small amount of water, and give by mouth. (dosage is the same for adults and children: go by severity of condition, not by size of the person)

Homeopathy is a system of medicine based on these principles: Like cures like For example, if your allergy or cold symptoms are similar to what happens when you cut an onion (burning, red, watery eyes and runny nose), then Allium cepa (which is the Latin name for onion, and is a remedy often used for allergies and colds) would be the correct homeopathic remedy for you at this time.

Minimal Dose The remedy is taken in an extremely diluted form; normally one part of the remedy to around 1,000,000,000,000 parts of water. While skeptics of homeopathy believe the remedies cannot possibly work because they are so diluted and no longer contain any physical trace of the original ingredient, proponents and practitioners understand that what remains is INFORMATION: this energetic trace without physicality is all that’s required to nudge the body’s own healing responses.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Pets

Recommended use: Safe for dogs and cats at all stages, including puppies, kittens, and pregnant or lactating animals. Use at a rate of 2.5 mL (half a teaspoon) per 20 pounds of your pet’s weight (pets under 20 pounds can take 1/4 to 1/2 tsp). Add daily to your pet’s food for optimal benefits. Fish oil is an excellent supplement that can boost your dog or cat’s overall health.

Benefits include:

Helps with Skin Allergies. Fish oil is amazing for all cats, and especially dog breeds such as Golden Retrievers or Jack Russells, as they are more prone to developing skin conditions or allergies. The oil helps to build a barrier of strong cells that prevents a reaction when the skin comes into contact with allergens such as dust, pollen, or grass.

Combats Inflammation. Omega-3s (docosahexaenoic acid or DHA and eicosapentaenoic acid or EPA) help reduce inflammation throughout your dog or cat’s body. This helps combat gastritis, itchy skin, and inflamed and painful joints.

Improves Cognitive Function. Fish oil is really good for your dog’s brain. This holds true for pets of all ages, but especially for kittens and puppies. This is because, just like for human babies and children, the DHA in the oil has a major role in brain development.

Maintains Soft and Shiny Coats. Fish oil essentially helps to balance skin moisture (from the inside) and leads to healthy skin. You can expect your cat or dog to have a healthier and shinier coat.

Prevents and Alleviates Cancer. It is said that salmon oil can help prevent canine cancer and help slow the growth of cancer once it has begun spreading. It also helps with conditions caused by cancer, such as loss of appetite and cachexia (weight loss/ wasting during cancer)

Improves Overall Health. In addition to the above benefits, the omega-3s, EPA, and DHA help maintain a healthy heart, kidney, and liver function. This will extend your cat’s or dog’s life and keep them happy and active overall.

Currently, we carry this oil for pets:

Turmeric: Benefits for Dogs (and Humans)

Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is a rhizome with a long-standing history in Ayurvedic, Siddha, and Chinese systems. Its key terrain-aligned actions include:

1. Anti-inflammatory terrain modulation

Turmeric's primary active compound, curcumin, modulates inflammation by supporting liver phase II conjugation, aiding bile production, and dampening overactive cytokine signalling (without suppression). It assists in terrain recalibration after injury, degeneration, or toxicity-induced inflammation.

2. Liver support and blood purification

Curcumin upregulates glutathione synthesis, supports hepatic enzymatic detox pathways, and thins bile for better drainage. This is critical in terrain medicine, where stagnation and congestion of liver pathways underlie many chronic issues in animals.

3. Pain and joint stiffness

When combined with fat and black pepper, turmeric becomes more bioavailable and can help reduce joint stiffness, especially in older dogs with terrain-related degeneration (often mislabelled as "arthritis").

4. Digestive support

Turmeric stimulates gastric and pancreatic secretions, helps with sluggish digestion, intestinal dysbiosis, and supports microbial cleanup. It can gently expel parasitic burdens and relieve flatulence.

5. Antioxidant and DNA repair support

Curcumin scavenges terrain-damaging free radicals and supports enzymes like superoxide dismutase and catalase. It protects against EMF and synthetic toxin damage.

6. Antimicrobial terrain alignment

Rather than kill indiscriminately, turmeric modulates microbial activity by assisting the healing process, making it useful for skin conditions, hot spots, or terrain imbalances involving bacteria or fungi.

Terrain-Based Uses in Dogs

Joint pain, stiffness, or recovery post-injury

Itchy skin, lichenification, or chronic dermal inflammation

Digestive weakness or suspected overgrowth

General cleansing or support during healing phases

After pharmaceuticals (especially steroids or antibiotics) to reset liver and gut pathways

Mild discomfort or terrain stagnation linked to aging

How to Make Hand-Rolled Turmeric Pills for Dogs (Milk Method)

This ancient-style method enhances turmeric’s absorption by combining it with fat, warmth, and a delivery agent dogs love.

Ingredients

Turmeric powder (organic, food-grade)

Freshly ground black pepper (piperine boosts curcumin uptake by up to 2000%)

Cold-pressed coconut oil, ghee, or olive oil (helps emulsify and deliver through lymph)

Goat milk, raw milk, or homemade seed/nut milk

Optional: Raw honey, diatomaceous earth (if flea or parasite (heavy metal detox) support is needed), ginger, or Ceylon cinnamon

Base Formula (for small-to-medium dogs)

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1/8 tsp fresh black pepper

1 tsp coconut oil or ghee

Just enough milk to moisten and bind (1–2 tbsp)

Instructions

Warm the milk gently (do not boil). Add coconut oil to it and stir to melt. Mix turmeric and black pepper in a bowl. Slowly add the warm milk-oil mixture to the powder while stirring until a dough-like paste forms. Let it sit for 5–10 minutes to hydrate and activate. Roll the paste into small, bean-sized pills (or larger depending on your dog’s size). Allow to air dry for a few hours or refrigerate immediately. Store in a glass container in the fridge for up to 1 week or freeze for longer storage.

Dosing Guidelines

For general terrain support:

Small dogs (<20 lbs) : 1–2 small pills daily

Medium dogs (20–50 lbs) : 2–4 pills daily

Large dogs (50+ lbs): 4–6+ pills daily

For acute terrain conditions:

Increase frequency to twice per day, or pulse for 3–5 days with breaks.

Tips for Use

Wrap in liver paste, raw honey, or mix with food if needed.

Combine with castor oil topically for joint or skin issues.

Give them away from pharmaceutical drugs due to their liver-cleansing action.

Hypericum Perforatum Homeopathic Remedy

Hypericum Perforatum is especially useful for injuries to nerve-rich areas such as fingers, toes, and the spine (especially the tailbone). It relieves the intense pain – either sharp, or shooting upwards along the nerve – that follows crushes, blows, cuts, grazes, or puncture wounds to these areas. It also helps some types of phantom pain, shock, or ailments that follow shock. Shooting pains up nerve pathways following animal bites and stings. For puncture wounds, injuries to finger-tips, or stubbed toes.

Common indications for Hypericum:

any nerve injury

also used for painful bug bites, stings, and burns

excessive painfulness is a guiding symptom

shooting, stabbing or “lightening-like” pain (that has a distinct direction, as opposed to dispersed or diffuse pain or ache)

puncture wounds

helps pain after surgery (see also Arnica)

pain and issues around the tailbone and rectum; hemorrhoids

Neuritis, tingling, burning, and numbness

Hypericum may be indicated when symptoms improve with:

warmth

staying still

being covered up

Hypericum may be indicated when symptoms worsen from:

cold

dampness

touch

movement

exposing the painful area

To dispense: hold the tube with the clear cap down and turn the clear cap until pellets drop out of the tube into the clear cap. Do not touch the pellets (active ingredient is on pellet surfaces), but place directly in the mouth, under the tongue, or in water, as outlined for children (below).

General adult directions: Allow 3 to 5 granules to dissolve under the tongue, 2 to 3 times daily, or as recommended. Do not exceed 6 doses in 24 hours (If there is no improvement after 3 doses, it’s not the correct remedy for that person, at that time. Discontinue use.)

For acute conditions: 2 pellets every hour until condition improves, then reduce dosage to general directions, unless effectiveness wears off and original symptoms return (with homeopathic remedies less is more: taking too much can cause the original symptom to reoccur, known as ‘aggravation’). Do not exceed 6 doses in 24 hours.

For children under 6 years of age: dissolve granules in a small amount of water, and give by mouth. (dosage is the same for adults and children: go by severity of condition, not by size of the person)

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a renowned expert in holistic medicine and a leading authority on the therapeutic use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With nearly two decades of dedicated research, clinical application, and formulation work, she has become one of the most trusted voices in natural health.

Amandha holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine (2008 grad). She is a skilled formulator of natural skincare and handcrafted DMSO-based remedies, creating one-of-a-kind blends that reflect her deep knowledge of terrain health and natural healing.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, an accessible and comprehensive guide to using DMSO safely and effectively, complete with practical recipes and protocols. Through her writing, teaching, and speaking, Amandha empowers individuals to take control of their own health, reject medical dogma, and return to the wisdom of nature. Her work continues to inspire and guide thousands toward vibrant, sovereign living.

As a mother of a healthy 13-year-old daughter born at home, into water, with a full lotus birth, no interventions, no vaccines, and no pharmaceuticals, Amandha lives what she teaches. Her daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor, only the chiropractor, and is homeschooled. ADV’s life and work are proof that health freedom is not just possible — it is reality for those willing to reclaim it.

Websites:

