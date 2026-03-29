ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

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AYA06's avatar
AYA06
8d

Thanks Amanda. It was through your website that I came across dr Andrew Moulden, an angel in human form..I was accused of abusing my 2 month old infant back in 2011 when it was discovered that she had bone fractures during a pediatric visit.. I had never done anything to hurt her yet I and my family including my son who wasn't 2 yet were made to go through a living hell. I was a foreigner in US, was new to all the customs and dynamics and yet had to go through so much. God was on my side and I made it through despite the bias and discrimination I faced coz of my religion culture and ethnicity. I was slapped with multiple 2nd degree felonies and went through a difficult time where it was brought down to one class misdemeanor, coz I didn't know or could prove what vaccines can do. Never knew what caused those fractures. In 2016 I became aware of vaccine madness and got exemption for all my kids. In 2022 I came across Dr Andrew's videos on your site . I watched all the vids and in one of his vids on youtube, he mentioned how vaccines can cause hypoxia leading to green stick fractures, SIDS etc. He mentioned how parents are blamed and imprisoned. He helped many families in Canada and US by proving in court that vaccines were the culprit. He sacrificed so much. He solved the biggest mystery for me. That misdemeanor still is a thorn in me getting US citizenship. If only we could have more doctors like him, many innocent parents can be saved from all the injustice they have to suffer in this system. You also have the same spirit :)

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1 reply by Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Michael Majka's avatar
Michael Majka
7d

As a refugee from the 60s, my first inkling that all was other than right with the 'medical profession', came about when I was treated for a snotty nose - other than that, I wasn't unwell - by having hollow needles - painfully - inserted into my sinuses and having water pumped though - I was given a kidney bowl to catch the water, blood and snot.

The following week, the procedure was repeated in one nostril.

Needles to say - see what I did, there? - within a short time, my nose was - once again - snotty.

I wasn't offered further treatment - I would have vehemently declined it.

The snotty nose didn't bother me much, although it seemed to cause offence to my mother - she didn't have to undergo the 'treatment'.

I was about nine years old at the time - around 1960? - a little overweight and unaware that a surfeit of carbs might be the cause of the problem - I've since discovered Arnold Ehret and his: 'Rational Fasting'; 'The Mucusless Diet Healing System' and am a staunch proponent of his ideas.

Longstoryshort: in 1997, after a useless - shortened - course of SSRIs for a period of low spirits, I gave up completely - orthopaedics may not be entirely stupid - on allopathic 'medicine', having rarely troubled any practitioners throughout my life anyway, never consulting one since.

In addition, after witnessing what seemed like inappropriate 'treatment' for my elderly cat's illness, I never took her to a conventional veterinary practitioner again.

Interestingly, I've never known anyone else who takes responsibility for their own health and yet I can't be alone in noticing that certain things don't add up.

Meanwhile, other than one serious - preventable, had I been aware - issue, my health seems quite robust for someone halfway through his eighth decade.

Practitioners were still recommending cigarettes as I was growing up, I roll about ten a day, they don't appear to affect me to any great degree, apart from being idiotically expensive now.

I daresay I'll be long gone by the time allopathy is consigned to the dustbin of history, nevertheless, Ms. Vollmer and other brave souls of her ilk are in the vanguard and it can't happen fast enough, seems to me.

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