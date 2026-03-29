How to Eat an Elephant
A practical breakdown of how pressure, exposure, and internal fracture reshape vaccine policy and how you can help
Dr. Andrew Moulden was a pediatrician who started noticing (with his big brain!) the connection between vaccines and severe health problems in his child patients. Instead of being a coward like most MDs are (and other practitioners that ignore the elephant in the room), he started investigating and actually doing scientific experiments! Amazeballs! He used MRI to watch in real time what vaccines were doing to the body and brain and found evidence that EVERY SINGLE TIME, EVERY SINGLE VACCINE, caused micro-strokes in the brain. They never missed. He saw the correlation between the physical tests and the evidence and spoke up, only to be met with the expected violence, hatred, ignorance, and cancellation that all of us who call out vaccine fraud receive. This process eventually led to his death, which appeared to be a murder framed as a suicide.
What we are dealing with is a pharmaceutical cartel, a front network with unwitting operatives called doctors, nurses, pharmacists, agencies, governments, and media supporting medical crime. And just like how mobs operate, when one of their rank wakes up (say from witnessing their own child regressing or dying), they transition from unwitting participant to conscious dissenter, followed by organizational containment or damage control via intimidation, coercion, retaliation, and suppression.
Become informed: You can watch Dr. Andrew Moulden’s powerful lecture series here:
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/tolerance-lost-volume-1-of-3-the-problem/
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/tolerance-lost-volume-2-of-3-seeing-is-believing/
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/tolerance-lost-volume-3-of-3-believing-is-not-seeing/
So how do we take down a mob? Fragment the structure enough, and the scaffolding begins to buckle.
Exposing the Inner Layer
These systems rely heavily on separation between levels. When credible information connects the visible front to the hidden leadership, it will weaken the protection of plausible deniability. That alone doesn’t destroy the whole group, but it makes everything else possible. One current example is the trial against Bill Gates, one of their frontmen. Did you notice how Fauci disappeared? Yeah, they couldn’t use that slimeball anymore.
Internal Loss of Trust
Once people suspect that others might talk, cooperate, or defect, the cohesion starts to break down. When one brave practitioner has had enough, it can shake the system from within. The medical cult (and any cult) must run on obedience to function: loyalty to the false belief, fear of the repercussions (loss of license, for example), and predictability (vaccinate because you are told to, no need to know anything about vaccines, which doctors are not taught). When trust falls apart and uncertainty rears its head, the energy in the room gets “weird”, decisions become unclear, and secret factions can then form. This is what we see when practitioners stop acting automatically and begin to question guidelines more closely: these are the ones that will start telling the parents to spread out their vaccines over time, instead of bombarding the baby, as they’ve probably got a hunch that they are killing them and having to cover their asses by calling it SIDS.
Taking Out Key Coordinators
Every big network or cult relies on certain people to keep everything running smoothly between different layers. If you cut off those main connectors, the system starts to fall apart, and you end up with a bunch of disconnected pieces. In Rockefeller-designed modern medicine, these key people are the ones writing guidelines, making regulatory choices, running editorial decisions at top journals, sitting on advisory boards, setting institutional policies, connecting industry with academia, and shaping practices as influential voices. When you weaken their impact or remove them altogether, research, policy, and clinical care stop working together, and the whole system loses its balance. A wobbly system becomes less consistent, and people start to notice cracks, which creates more hesitation.
Breaking Down Resources and Logistics
Money, supplies, and communication keep everything running. Mess with any of them, and the whole operation starts falling apart. For the medical world, you’re talking about screwing up funding, disrupting drug shipments, blocking data networks, or cutting off how institutions talk to each other. When these interruptions become a regular thing, folks lower down in the chain pretty much lose their grip, and they can’t stay organized or be very effective. It’s like a giant kitchen where every part needs to work together. If supplies are delayed or there’s a missing ingredient, or, ya know, let’s say the chef suddenly gets turbo cancer from his COVID vaccine, then you can imagine the chaos coming out of that kitchen.
Legal and Financial Pressure
Investigations, asset seizures, regulations, and lawsuits create marvelous system pile-ups. Certainly, one action doesn’t bring it all down, but when you keep hitting them at every angle, it absolutely builds up. We are talking malpractice suits, regulatory probes, funding cuts, insurance changes, class actions, and policy fights, all adding up. Over time, this combined pressure can mean they just can’t keep it together anymore. As a case in point, we recently witnessed a shift caused by public pressure. In January 2026, the CDC updated its childhood vaccine recommendations, reducing the number of universally recommended vaccines from 17 to 11. This also has a bonus of highlighting the most corrupt of the bunch. The American Academy of Pediatrics, which has called the changes “dangerous and unnecessary,” has not changed its vaccine recommendations. That’s a pretty clear signal about where the next push needs to happen.
Defections from the Inside
When insiders cooperate or speak out, especially those with knowledge of the internal structure, it accelerates everything. It fills in gaps that external observers cannot see, like a window into the real gears of the operations. These are the whistleblowers, but you’ve got employees, researchers, clinicians, regulatory staff, and industry insiders who begin to document or even testify. They bring out the real stuff like emails, how decisions are made, how data gets handled, the conflicts of interest, all the messy conflicts nobody talks about. With all this, it stops being just guesswork. Now, there’s proof. And the people running the show find it way harder to control their story. We stop smelling roses and start smelling BS.
Public Awareness, Caution, and Scrutiny.
When operations that depend on appearing super professional and totally legitimate are exposed, their false fronts become less effective. We will see recruitment slow down, and the risk of continuing the lie increases. Once the public starts talking, when independent media digs in, and outside experts sift through the data, more folks start to ask questions. Patients get curious, and access to different sources pushes back against whatever the official story is. That’s why there’s so much effort to shut people like us up. As more people wake up, blind obedience fades. Folks start picking and choosing where they want to take part instead of just following along.
Why do you think they have to work so hard to suppress our voices? As awareness continues to grow, compliance becomes less automatic, while participation becomes more selective and unsure. Then these institutions face increasing pressure to justify their positions and maintain credibility, and can spiral down, right where we want them. Back in hell, where they belong. This is the area where you, dear reader, can have a lot of impact. Groups like diedsuddenlynews.substack.com and https://x.com/toobaffled and t.me/DiedSuddenlyNews and the amazing https://howdovaccinescauseautism.org/ fit into this step.
What you can do:
~Stay informed and read beyond the parroted headlines so you understand what is being recommended and why. Know the material so you can speak with logic and facts and not from your emotions.
~Ask direct questions of practitioners and institutions instead of assuming guidance is complete or final (or from some special authority). ALWAYS ask for the FULL vaccine insert (not the little one). That usually shuts them up.
~Make decisions consciously rather than automatically following defaults or schedules, aka don’t be an unconscious sheep.
~Document your own experiences and outcomes, especially when something does not add up. Always have a prepared document in case you wind up in an emergency room that declines all vaccines, including their sneaky renaming game: immunizations, blood products, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, cell-based therapies, biologicals, biologics, biological products, immunobiologics, gene-based biologics, mRNA-based biologics, etc. Make sure you have an advocate who makes them sign your consent form.
~Support independent voices, excellent researchers, and educational platforms that are willing to examine data openly and work to expose the corruption.
~Have conversations with others (AS KING, aka asking questions, not lecturing - remember, people are in a medical cult) so information does not stay isolated at the individual level and you start to get people thinking again.
~Use available channels such as feedback systems, reporting processes, and public commentary to express concerns. MAKE the doctor report any vaccine injuries via VAERS, Yellow Card, or whatever your county’s system is. MAKE public statements if you are gaslit by practitioners. BE LOUD.
…and more importantly…
~NEVER COMPLY - NEVER TAKE THEIR PHONY PRODUCTS, NO MATTER WHAT! That goes for your pets, too.
Here is a basic consent form template you can use. I suggest beefing it up with your country’s laws to make it stronger. Get it notarized. Toss in the refusal to donate your organs. They are less likely to murder you in the hospital if they know you have declined lawfully.
Medical Consent Declaration and Refusal of Biological Products
I, [Full Name], being of sound mind and full legal capacity, do hereby state that I retain full authority over all medical decisions concerning my body.
I do not consent to the administration of any vaccines, biological products, genetic therapies, mRNA products, or any related injectable or pharmaceutical intervention unless I have provided clear, informed, and voluntary consent at the time of administration.
This includes, but is not limited to:
Any vaccines or immunization products
Any biologics or immunobiological agents
Any mRNA or nucleic acid based products
Any experimental or emergency use authorized products
No medical procedure, injection, or treatment is to be performed without my explicit, informed consent.
In the event that I am unable to communicate, this document serves as my standing directive. No assumptions of implied consent are to be made.
If I die, I do NOT consent to organ donation, whatsoever.
Any violation of this directive will be considered a breach of my bodily autonomy and informed consent rights.
I request that all medical personnel:
Acknowledge this document prior to any treatment
Confirm consent verbally and explicitly before any injection or intervention
Document all proposed treatments and obtain my approval in advance. My advocate cannot consent for me.
Signed: _______________________
Date: _______________________
Witness (optional): _______________________
What actually breaks these systems is not force alone, but compounding pressure across multiple points at once. Pulling one lever rarely works. Several applied together, consistently, start to destabilize the entire structure.
We can expose, sue, speak out, teach, and refuse to comply to help collapse the demented vaccine castle and eat that elephant together. It takes many of us working on multiple layers to take down such a beast.
Never give up!
Love and truth, ADV
About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)
Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a leading voice in terrain-based medicine and one of the foremost authorities on the therapeutic applications of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine (2008), she has dedicated nearly two decades to researching, practicing, and formulating natural remedies that align with the body’s innate design for repair and renewal. She took the value from her academic training, then unschooled herself and walked away from the institutions to pursue truth outside their limitations.
She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, a practical and accessible guide that provides clear instructions, recipes, and protocols for the proper use of this extraordinary substance. As a master formulator, Amandha creates unique, handcrafted remedies and DMSO-based blends that support non-suppressive healing, oxygenation, pain relief, detoxification and more. Her work is rooted in medical sovereignty and truth.
Amandha is also recognised for her uncompromising stance on germ theory, exposing its historical fraud and explaining how so-called pathogens are not external enemies but part of the body’s natural terrain response. She teaches that health is restored through cleansing, nourishment, and unblocking communication pathways. There is no need for fear of contagion or reliance on pharmaceuticals. Her teachings bridge science, history, and natural law, showing how the medical system functions as an institution of control and isn’t there for the betterment of mankind.
Through her platform Yummy.Doctor, Amandha offers memberships that guide people step by step to become their own doctor. This includes access to an extensive private library, structured courses, and live teaching sessions. She is designing her twelve-step program to help individuals reclaim self-reliance by learning terrain-based principles, mastering case-taking and triage skills, creating a home dispensary, transitioning off pharmaceuticals, and developing preventative practices. Members gain both the knowledge and the confidence to reject unnecessary medical interventions and embrace true health empowerment.
Beyond medicine, Amandha’s work also touches on sovereignty and law, emphasising that reclaiming health cannot be separated from reclaiming freedom. She empowers individuals to question false authorities, understand their rights, and live in alignment with natural law. This integration of health, law, and self-ownership is the cornerstone of her mission: to inspire people to free themselves from institutional control and live with vitality, clarity, and autonomy.
As a mother, Amandha embodies what she teaches. Her daughter, born at home into water with a full lotus birth, has been raised without interventions, pharmaceuticals, or vaccines. She has never seen a medical doctor, is cared for through natural means only. Their lived experience demonstrates that natural health and sovereignty are not abstract ideals, but practical, achievable realities.
Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer continues to educate, write, and create in service of her mission: helping people doctor themselves, dissolve fear-based myths, and remember the wisdom of nature as the true foundation of health.
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Thanks Amanda. It was through your website that I came across dr Andrew Moulden, an angel in human form..I was accused of abusing my 2 month old infant back in 2011 when it was discovered that she had bone fractures during a pediatric visit.. I had never done anything to hurt her yet I and my family including my son who wasn't 2 yet were made to go through a living hell. I was a foreigner in US, was new to all the customs and dynamics and yet had to go through so much. God was on my side and I made it through despite the bias and discrimination I faced coz of my religion culture and ethnicity. I was slapped with multiple 2nd degree felonies and went through a difficult time where it was brought down to one class misdemeanor, coz I didn't know or could prove what vaccines can do. Never knew what caused those fractures. In 2016 I became aware of vaccine madness and got exemption for all my kids. In 2022 I came across Dr Andrew's videos on your site . I watched all the vids and in one of his vids on youtube, he mentioned how vaccines can cause hypoxia leading to green stick fractures, SIDS etc. He mentioned how parents are blamed and imprisoned. He helped many families in Canada and US by proving in court that vaccines were the culprit. He sacrificed so much. He solved the biggest mystery for me. That misdemeanor still is a thorn in me getting US citizenship. If only we could have more doctors like him, many innocent parents can be saved from all the injustice they have to suffer in this system. You also have the same spirit :)
As a refugee from the 60s, my first inkling that all was other than right with the 'medical profession', came about when I was treated for a snotty nose - other than that, I wasn't unwell - by having hollow needles - painfully - inserted into my sinuses and having water pumped though - I was given a kidney bowl to catch the water, blood and snot.
The following week, the procedure was repeated in one nostril.
Needles to say - see what I did, there? - within a short time, my nose was - once again - snotty.
I wasn't offered further treatment - I would have vehemently declined it.
The snotty nose didn't bother me much, although it seemed to cause offence to my mother - she didn't have to undergo the 'treatment'.
I was about nine years old at the time - around 1960? - a little overweight and unaware that a surfeit of carbs might be the cause of the problem - I've since discovered Arnold Ehret and his: 'Rational Fasting'; 'The Mucusless Diet Healing System' and am a staunch proponent of his ideas.
Longstoryshort: in 1997, after a useless - shortened - course of SSRIs for a period of low spirits, I gave up completely - orthopaedics may not be entirely stupid - on allopathic 'medicine', having rarely troubled any practitioners throughout my life anyway, never consulting one since.
In addition, after witnessing what seemed like inappropriate 'treatment' for my elderly cat's illness, I never took her to a conventional veterinary practitioner again.
Interestingly, I've never known anyone else who takes responsibility for their own health and yet I can't be alone in noticing that certain things don't add up.
Meanwhile, other than one serious - preventable, had I been aware - issue, my health seems quite robust for someone halfway through his eighth decade.
Practitioners were still recommending cigarettes as I was growing up, I roll about ten a day, they don't appear to affect me to any great degree, apart from being idiotically expensive now.
I daresay I'll be long gone by the time allopathy is consigned to the dustbin of history, nevertheless, Ms. Vollmer and other brave souls of her ilk are in the vanguard and it can't happen fast enough, seems to me.