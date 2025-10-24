A country rejects convid quackzines? Mysteriously, presidents are found dead. Countries that reject a central bank? All of a sudden, the people need to be “liberated” with a war. Reject the new world order digital ID? Geoengineered weather warfare for you. Speak out against the enemy? Debanked, jailed for social media posts. THIS IS HOW THE ENEMY MOVES.



The good news? They are pathetic and LOSING their grip. We are approaching the extinction burst. SO FUCK THEM.

Share

Firstly, if any low-IQ, mouth-breather propagandist pawn with a shark smile tries to sell you the idea that digital ID is convenient, that creature is a lobotomized moron and a liar. Just a few nightmare scenarios are…

~Being debanked without notice.

~Losing your mortgage.

~Automatic charges for new laws or carbon schemes.

~Limits on your lifestyle, travel, food, and medical choices.

~Full-time, Big Brother-style monitoring of what you say and who you associate with. ~Controlling what you can buy and where you can go.

~Your finances, identity, and behaviour are pooled into one monitored system, so farewell privacy, freedom of movement, and personal choice.



What can you do? A LOT.



1. Financial Autonomy



~Keep your wealth in tangible and decentralised forms. Digital currency systems tied to biometric ID or government accounts will make every transaction traceable and controllable.



To stay outside of that grid:



~Hold physical assets: gold, silver, and other precious metals are historically stable and private.



~Diversify into hard goods: land, tools, food reserves, and barterable skills are true wealth.



~Use decentralised exchange systems: local trading groups, barter networks, or community currencies.



~Learn cryptocurrency self-custody: if using crypto, hold your private keys offline in cold storage, avoid exchanges requiring KYC (Know Your Customer) data.



~Withdraw from debt systems: pay off or close accounts, dependent on centralised scoring or digital verification.



2. Identification and Digital Refusal



~You can decline participation in systems that require a digital ID by using older, non-linked forms of identification and asserting your legal rights.



~Stay analogue where possible: paper records, wet signatures, local notaries.



~Avoid biometric enrolment: refuse facial scans, fingerprinting, and any “identity verification” apps. Get used to saying no at airports, to banks, to voice verification - everything they are trying to normalize.



~Learn your rights: understand your local privacy and consent laws so you can legally refuse digital tracking.



Operate small and local: smaller businesses, markets, and local service providers often don’t demand digital proof. This is one reason they are trying to destroy as many small businesses as possible. The tariff situation is doing just that.



3. Food, Water, and Health Independence



~Self-reliance in essentials breaks dependence on corrupt supply chains.



~Grow food: build a greenhouse, start a permaculture garden, food forest, or join a local food co-op.



~Store water: filtration systems, rain capture, spring water collection, and well maintenance if possible.



~Make your own medicine: herbs, tinctures, and natural formulations. Build a home dispensary. I teach this at Yummy.Doctor



~Build health sovereignty: stay terrain-aligned and free from medical dependency and forced interventions. I also teach this at Yummy.Doctor



4. Communication and Technology



~Reduce digital tracking, censorship, and data mining.



~Use encrypted tools: Signal, Session, or other privacy-first messaging platforms. Use a VPN wherever possible.



~Avoid cloud-based storage: keep local backups on encrypted drives.



~Detach from mainstream platforms: use alternative ecosystems that respect freedom of speech. Build private groups for better communication.



~Limit smart tech: avoid smart meters, phones, cars, or wearables that transmit biometric data.



5. Legal and Community Strategies



~Community is critical. Build a web of humans who refuse compliance. We are better together.



~Form local alliances: homesteaders, healers, and small business owners who support one another.



~Use private membership associations (PMAs): operate your health or teaching services privately, outside corporate or government control.



~Document everything: paper trails, affidavits, and written consent forms for all transactions or interactions.



~Educate your circle: empower others with knowledge about autonomy and lawful standing. Write your representative, serve them notices of liability (NOLs) so they cannot dodge accountability.



6. Psychological and Spiritual Strength



~Staying calm and conscious is key. Desperate systems rely on fear.



~Detach from propaganda: turn off mainstream media; study independent sources and primary documents. Collect physical books and papers.



~Cultivate discernment: think critically and logically, verify information, stay grounded.



~Nurture joy and creativity: tyranny fails where humans live freely, laugh, and connect to nature. Dance, paint, create art. Shift your frequency.



~Strengthen your nervous system: breathwork, meditation, forest time, fasting, and genuine human contact.



~Connect to Source daily. Pray, focus on gratitude, think positively, and keep your inner field clean. Guard your mind from fear and resentment, because those are the cracks where darkness seeps in.



~Be aware of the increase in religious cults. In changing times, predators pull in more people who are afraid and delusional. When people lose direction, they’ll grab onto anything that sounds certain. Predators know this. A belief in a Saviour is a crutch created by devotional hysteria/religious ecstasy and there will be more groups claiming to be chosen or divinely protected. It’s all manipulation, and unfortunately, I am already seeing this trend on the rise. When the pressure is on, these groups who cry and shake in their delusional devotion will become violent and hypocritical, making you the devil for not believing their insanity. You need no middleman to connect to the Creator.



7. Lifestyle Pivot



~Redesign your life to minimise digital dependency and maximise sovereignty.



~Localise your economy: buy, sell, and trade locally.



~Build redundancy: have multiple income streams, not reliant on digital platforms.



~Live rurally or semi-rurally: where local autonomy and community defence are possible.



~Educate children independently: homeschooling or co-ops that teach real-world self-reliance.



~Exercise and become strong. Learn self-defense. With and without “tools”. Get the “tools” you need. Even in Canada, we have options.



If this seems like a lot, just breathe and see where in your life any of these changes are doable and start there.



And very importantly, we’re in a time where the pressure is getting to people, and you can see who’s grounded and who’s cracking. Stay away from those who are unhelpful, argumentative, hot-headed, or energetically draining. When people feel their control slipping, they can lash out. This is not the time to fix them or debate them.



It is the time to quietly take note of who stays calm, cooperative, and anchored in reality, and those who are impossible to work with. Immature, emotionally hysterical adults are not trustworthy. People are going to be put to the test like never before. Learn conflict resolution skills to maintain relationships with emotionally stable adults. Teach these skills to your children.



Please comment with any other solution that you have come up with. This is our time to shine!



Love and strength,

ADV ♥