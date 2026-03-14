How to Use Water as Medicine

When I was in naturopathic college, one of the modalities I learned was contrast hydrotherapy. I use it all the time and teach these methods to my Yummy.Doctor members. Here is a simple way to use it (see video). Contrast hydrotherapy is a therapeutic method that alternates warm and cold water exposure, repeated several times, within a specific time constraint.

The physiological mechanism of water therapy is well understood and very logical. Warm water causes vasodilation, which increases blood supply to the treated tissues and relaxes muscle fibres. Cold water causes vasoconstriction, which decreases local blood flow and reduces swelling and pain. These repeated vascular responses create a pumping action within the small blood vessels of the treated area. Circulation increases, oxygen delivery to tissues improves, and excess fluid accumulation and pain molecules can move away from the area. Movement is health; movement is life.

We have studies, not many, but those we have are valuable. Near-infrared spectroscopy studies have confirmed measurable changes in tissue oxygenation during contrast hydrotherapy sessions. Researchers have observed increases in oxygenated haemoglobin and total haemoglobin within muscle tissue during alternating hot and cold exposure. So we have objective evidence that contrast hydrotherapy produces measurable changes in tissue oxygenation and circulation.

Exercise recovery is an area with very strong research support for hydrotherapy. Studies examining athletes after intense training demonstrate reductions in delayed onset muscle soreness and lower levels of muscle fatigue when contrast hydrotherapy is used during recovery periods. Several analyses of multiple trials report improvements in subjective soreness and reductions in markers associated with muscle stress following intense exercise. Athletes frequently use contrast hydrotherapy during training cycles because the method is inexpensive and easy to repeat. Additionally, using this method in the shower, the blood and lymph are harmonised together, leading to better drainage and hot/cold tolerance. Always end your showers on cold!

Clinical rehabilitation also uses this approach. Physical therapy clinics that are in the know apply contrast hydrotherapy to support recovery from sprains, joint irritation, tendon strain, and localised swelling. Alternating temperature exposure can temporarily reduce swelling around injured tissues and may improve the range of motion in stiff joints. Research involving ankle sprains and knee osteoarthritis reports a reduction in pain scores and modest improvements in joint function following treatment cycles.

Contrast hydrotherapy also appears in pain management programs. Case reports describe reductions in neuropathic pain when alternating thermal exposure is used alongside physical rehabilitation exercises. The proposed mechanism explains improved circulation and temporary modulation of pain signalling within peripheral nerves.

Including contrast hydrotherapy in your healing regimen can enhance and accelerate repair times and drastically reduce the need for pain medication. I like to combine DMSO and magnesium with hydrotherapy to help these substances reach trouble spots that may be congested/blocked.

Contrast hydrotherapy remains popular because the method is simple and readily available. Understanding the basics of long hot vs short hot/long cold vs short cold is very valuable information to apply to our physiology, to be used in all sorts of cases and situations.

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Temperature Chart for Contrast Hydrotherapy

Warm Water Phase

Temperature: 38 to 40°C

Temperature: 100 to 104°F

Primary effect: vasodilation and increased circulation

Typical duration: 3 to 5 minutes (no more)

Cold Water Phase

Temperature: 8 to 10°C

Temperature: 46 to 50°F

Primary effect: vasoconstriction and reduction of swelling

Typical duration: 30 seconds to 1 minute (no more)

Contrast Cycle 1-5

Warm water - 3 to 5 minutes (do not exceed 5 minutes) - rewarm or recool cloth as necessary - rewarm or recool water source as necessary

Cold water - 30 seconds to 1 minute

Include three to five cycles.

After the last cold application, dry friction rub with a towel.

Home Protocol

For a topical method (rather than submersion or shower), gather two containers or tubs with two wash cloths. One holds hot/warm water within the recommended temperature range. The second contains cold water with ice. A thermometer helps you to maintain consistent temperatures. Make sure to have a towel available.

A typical session lasts fifteen to twenty minutes. Submersion can also be done if possible. The affected limb moves between containers. More than one towel will be needed for the submersion method.

Frequency

Two to three sessions per week is the general use, although every day can be used if the situation is dire. I have used it 3 times a day for a migraine, but I would refrain from doing more than this. I would suggest taking magnesium before a session to help the liver process excessive wastes.

Safety Considerations

People with impaired circulation, peripheral vascular disease, nerve damage affecting sensation, open wounds, ruptured blood vessels, or unstable cardiovascular conditions should avoid this therapy. Temperature changes can stress the circulatory system in these situations.

Treatment should stop if dizziness, excessive chilling, profuse sweating, or unusual discomfort occurs.

When used appropriately, contrast hydrotherapy remains one of the simplest and most accessible techniques for improving circulation, reducing swelling, reducing pain, and supporting the recovery of congested tissues, and I wish the world knew about it! I wish MD’s knew about it, at least. But hey, now you know! Please share the wisdom and consider joining Yummy.Doctor to learn how to doctor yourself.

References

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Study on Contrast Baths

https://read.qxmd.com/read/30212235/contrast-baths-intramuscular-hemodynamics-and-oxygenation-as-monitored-by-near-infrared-spectroscopy

Thermal Modalities in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

https://now.aapmr.org/therapeutic-modalities-thermal/

Systematic Review of Contrast Water Therapy for Exercise Recovery

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0062356

Scoping Review of Contrast Bath Therapy in Rehabilitation

https://www.mdpi.com/2077-0383/14/5/1441

Neuropathic Pain Case Study Involving Contrast Bath Therapy

https://preview-www.nature.com/articles/s41394-022-00526-6.pdf

Clinical Guidance on Contrast Baths

https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthwise/contrast-baths

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a leading voice in terrain-based medicine and one of the foremost authorities on the therapeutic applications of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine (2008), she has dedicated nearly two decades to researching, practicing, and formulating natural remedies that align with the body’s innate design for repair and renewal. She took the value from her academic training, then unschooled herself and walked away from the institutions to pursue truth outside their limitations. She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, a practical and accessible guide that provides clear instructions, recipes, and protocols for the safe and effective use of this extraordinary substance. As a master formulator, Amandha creates unique, handcrafted remedies and DMSO-based blends that support tissue healing, oxygenation, pain relief, and detoxification. Her work is rooted in a clear understanding of terrain health, where toxicity, stagnation, and deficiency are addressed rather than suppressed. Amandha is also recognised for her uncompromising stance on germ theory, exposing its historical fraud and explaining how so-called pathogens are not external enemies but part of the body’s natural terrain response. She teaches that health is restored through cleansing, nourishment, and unblocking communication pathways, not through fear of contagion or reliance on pharmaceuticals. Her teachings bridge science, history, and natural law, showing how the medical system functions as an institution of control rather than genuine care. Through her platform Yummy.Doctor, Amandha offers memberships that guide people step by step to become their own doctor. This includes access to an extensive private library, structured courses, and live teaching sessions. She is designing her twelve-step program to help individuals reclaim self-reliance by learning terrain-based principles, mastering case-taking and triage skills, creating a home dispensary, transitioning off pharmaceuticals, and developing preventative practices. Members gain both the knowledge and the confidence to reject unnecessary medical interventions and embrace true health sovereignty. Beyond medicine, Amandha’s work also touches on sovereignty and law, emphasising that reclaiming health cannot be separated from reclaiming freedom. She empowers individuals to question false authorities, understand their rights, and live in alignment with natural law. This integration of health, law, and self-ownership is the cornerstone of her mission: to inspire people to free themselves from institutional control and live with vitality, clarity, and autonomy. As a mother, Amandha embodies what she teaches. Her daughter, born at home into water with a full lotus birth, has been raised without interventions, pharmaceuticals, or vaccines. She has never seen a medical doctor, is cared for through natural means, and is homeschooled with a terrain-based, emotionally attuned approach. Their lived experience demonstrates that natural health and sovereignty are not abstract ideals, but practical, achievable realities. Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer continues to educate, write, and create in service of her mission: helping people doctor themselves, dissolve fear-based myths, and remember the wisdom of nature as the true foundation of health. DMSO.store

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