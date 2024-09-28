Hypertension is not a disease, it is an adaptation. The blood must get to the brain and vital organs at all costs, if the blood is thick and viscous more pressure is needed. If electrically there is a problem due to a missing mineral or set of minerals, this can also be a cause, as the heart is not a pump, it works in concert with the electrostatic pressure of the blood vessels and the lungs. Its causes can also be hormonal (in peri-andropause males, for example, prostate and kidneys must be addressed) and related to toxicity levels. If the body is chronically inflamed and toxic the blood will be full. Let’s go into some details.

Hypertension, commonly labeled as "high blood pressure," is widely misunderstood in modern medical discourse, often framed as a disease unto itself. However, from a terrain theory and holistic perspective, hypertension is not a disease but rather an adaptive response—a natural way the body seeks to maintain balance and survival when underlying factors place stress on its systems. This is crucial to understand, as the goal of addressing hypertension should not be to suppress the symptom (elevated blood pressure) but to restore balance and allow the body to find its natural equilibrium.

At the core of this adaptive response is a state of imbalance in the body's terrain—its fluids, tissues, organs, and energy pathways. Rather than seeing hypertension as caused by external factors like cholesterol, salt, or the consumption of meat (a limited and overly reductionist viewpoint), we must look deeper into the interconnectedness of the body’s systems. Hypertension results from a complex interaction of internal factors such as thickened blood, dehydration, stress molecules, organ dysfunction, and the body’s need to maintain proper fluid and energy dynamics.

For more details, you can watch my blood pressure video series.

Blood Thickness and Dehydration: The Foundation of Hypertension

One of the key factors contributing to elevated blood pressure is blood viscosity—essentially, the thickness of the blood. When the blood becomes thicker, the heart and blood vessels must work harder to move it through the circulatory system, resulting in elevated pressure. Thick blood is often a result of dehydration, as the body relies heavily on fluid balance to keep the blood flowing smoothly. Dehydration can arise from insufficient water intake, excessive loss of fluids through sweat, the bowels, or urination, or an imbalance in the body’s ability to retain water due to weakened kidney or lung function.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the kidneys are known as the regulators of the body’s water metabolism. When kidney function is compromised, either due to stagnation or deficiency, the body struggles to maintain proper hydration and fluid distribution. This can lead to a concentration of blood and fluids in the vessels, increasing the pressure required to circulate them effectively.

Dehydration has several impacts on the body’s terrain, each of which contributes to elevated blood pressure:

Blood Vessel Constriction : When the body is dehydrated, it releases hormones that cause blood vessels to constrict. This vasoconstriction, while adaptive in the short term to maintain proper circulation, increases the pressure inside the vessels, contributing to hypertension.

Sodium Accumulation : Dehydration causes the body’s sodium levels to accumulate. Sodium is essential for fluid balance, but when it builds up due to inadequate hydration, it further elevates blood pressure by increasing the volume of circulating blood.

Blood Vessel Lining Impact: The inner lining of blood vessels, known as the endothelium, plays a critical role in regulating blood pressure by maintaining proper vessel dilation, contraction, and charge. Dehydration negatively impacts the function of the endothelium, leading to impaired vessel flexibility and an increase in blood pressure. Vessel damage affects electrostatic action and proper blood movement.

The Role of the Kidneys, Heart, and Lungs: An Energetic and Fluid-Based Connection

In both holistic and TCM frameworks, the kidneys are intimately connected with the heart through the water and fire balance. The kidneys, representing the water element, help anchor and cool the fire of the heart. If the kidneys are unable to regulate water properly—whether due to fluid retention, dehydration, or kidney yin deficiency—the heart (fire) becomes overburdened. This imbalance causes the heart to work harder to compensate, leading to an adaptive increase in blood pressure.

Additionally, the lungs play a critical role in maintaining fluid balance and oxygenation. In TCM, the lungs are responsible for dispersing fluids throughout the body and aiding in the transportation of fluids to the kidneys. When lung function is compromised, whether through shallow breathing, poor oxygen exchange, or stagnation, fluid metabolism becomes disrupted. This leads to poor circulation, thickened blood, and increased pressure within the circulatory system.

Hormonal Imbalances and Stress: The Role of the Adrenals and Emotional Factors

The body’s stress response is deeply intertwined with blood pressure regulation. The adrenal glands, located on top of the kidneys, produce stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Chronic stress or overstimulation of the adrenal glands can result in the overproduction of these hormones, leading to vasoconstriction and increased blood pressure. From an emotional and energetic perspective, unresolved fear (kidney energy) and anxiety (heart energy) can further fuel this adaptive hypertensive response, as the body perceives a need to "fight or flee" in the face of stress.

TCM teaches us that the heart governs the blood and emotions, and any emotional imbalance—especially long-standing fear, anxiety, or unresolved tension—can manifest physically in the form of hypertension. It is vital to address these emotional root causes to release the stored tension that contributes to the elevated pressure in the circulatory system.

The Spleen and Lymphatic System: Maintaining Fluid and Energy Balance

The spleen, along with the lymphatic system, plays a crucial role in maintaining the quality of blood and lymph fluids. The spleen is responsible for transforming and transporting nutrients and fluids throughout the body. In TCM, a deficiency in spleen qi can result in dampness and stagnation—conditions where fluids are not properly metabolized or distributed, leading to swelling, poor circulation, and thickened blood.

The lymphatic system is the body’s primary cleansing network, responsible for detoxifying and moving waste out of the tissues. If the lymph is stagnant or overloaded, this can lead to further fluid imbalance, congestion, and toxin build-up, all of which place stress on the circulatory system and contribute to elevated blood pressure.

Hypertension as an Adaptive Response

Hypertension should not be seen as a pathological process that must be aggressively treated with pharmaceutical interventions but as an intelligent adaptation. The body increases blood pressure to ensure the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to vital tissues when circulation becomes inefficient due to the underlying imbalances discussed above. Addressing the root causes of thick blood, dehydration, stress, and organ dysfunction allows the body to naturally regulate blood pressure without the need for harmful suppression of this adaptive response.

A holistic approach to hypertension recognizes the body’s innate wisdom and adaptability. High blood pressure is the result of the body’s need to maintain balance in the face of systemic imbalances, whether due to thickened blood, dehydration, emotional stress, hormonal disruption, or organ dysfunction. Addressing these root causes and rebalancing the terrain is the key to resolving hypertension naturally and sustainably, allowing the body to return to a state of harmony and optimal function.