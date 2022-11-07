While it may seem that the book on contagion, viruses, bacteria, and germs has long since been closed and considered scientific fact, this couldn't be further from the truth.

Since microorganisms are pleomorphic (they change shape) based on the pH and toxicity of the terrain, how can they be categorized and said to cause a specific disease? And then how can you make a "shot" for them? How can something even have "immunity" to them when they are your own cells and always changing to assist the body to heal and release toxins?

How can you know when you take these living cells from the living blood, said organism is not changed by the removal methods? What about when you change the terrain inside a petri dish and drug the cells? How is it good science to merely assume these cytopathic methods are not interfering with the results? Why can't we just take the exudate from a patient and inoculate it into a healthy person and get the same disease or isolate a virus from mucus to make a vaccine?

