Full body scanners and facial recognition in airports? Just say no. Learn to say the words “opt out.”

Recently my partner and were traveling to the U.S. since they finally opened the border to the non-poisoned (jabbed)..aww, shucks, thanks so much! I spoke at Music and Sky in California, Confluence in Texas, and Flatoberfest in Las Vegas (and wow, Vegas. Yikes. I will have more to say about this later on).

Coercion is the name of the game. Fear tactics, manipulation, and false flags are their calling card. Why do they work so hard to gain your consent? These are all contract negotiations, as you have free will choice, so they must engineer consent to get you to comply. However, most people are in the game and not even realizing they are playing. The ignorant are the problem as they are being tricked without awareness, bringing down functional society as they complain about it. Evil will do evil things, but it’s up to us to see it and stop it. If you go to the TSA website they tell you r…