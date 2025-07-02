Summer is in bloom on my land, and today I was feeling a little tired, so I went out looking for some medicine. The land will always offer you what you need, and as I walked, I noticed the towering nettles beginning to seed, the red clover bushes blossoming full, and the motherwort with her flowering whorls.

I see these three herbs as sisters, beneficial for both men and women, but especially powerful for women navigating the hormonal transitions of perimenopause and the emotional landscape of the teen years. This combo also has benefits for cancers, all of which have hormonal components.

As I find myself in perimenopause and raising a teenage daughter, it felt as though these plants were calling to us… growing in abundance, inviting us to gather their gifts over the coming weeks and to harvest enough to dry and store for the winter ahead.

Allow me to offer you a few benefits of this wild medicine, which is long-rooted in tradition. Remember to collect your herbal remedies with intention and gratitude. Each plant brings its own intelligence, but also works together in harmony when blended.

Nettles (Urtica dioica)

Mineral-rich tonic: High in iron, calcium, magnesium, silica, and chlorophyll; nourishes tissues and replenishes depleted systems.

Hormonal support: Supports endocrine function through nourishment rather than direct hormone action.

Kidney & liver cleansing: Diuretic properties support urinary elimination; mild liver stimulant.

Allergy relief: Acts as a natural antihistamine.

Joint & inflammation support: Reduces joint pain and inflammation due to its anti-inflammatory and mineral content.

Adrenal support: Feeds tired adrenals with deep mineral restoration, especially during chronic stress or burnout. Thyroid support.

Blood builder: Stimulates red blood cell production, improves circulation, and supports those with anemia or low vitality.

Hair, skin, and nails: Strengthens connective tissue and encourages hair growth and skin regeneration through silica, zinc, and sulfur compounds.

Digestive tonic: Astringent properties help tone the gut lining, reduce excess mucous, and support terrain clarity in leaky gut states.

Lymphatic mover: Encourages lymph flow and metabolic waste removal, especially when combined with cleavers or calendula.

Prenatal and postpartum support: Excellent nourishing tonic for pregnancy and recovery, rich in blood-building and tissue-restoring minerals, helps build milk.

Menstrual regulation: Helps with heavy bleeding or irregular cycles by toning uterine tissue and supplying iron.

Prostate and urinary support: Useful in benign prostatic swelling and sluggish urinary flow; tones bladder terrain over time.

Glucose metabolism: May help regulate blood sugar through chromium and mineral balancing effects.

Chlorophyll source: High green pigment content supports oxygenation, detoxification, and terrain alkalinity.

Can be taken as tea, tincture, capsule, or food; best extracted in long steeps or strong infusions for mineral density.

Pairs well with red raspberry, oatstraw, horsetail, burdock, or alfalfa in formulas to assist deep nourishment.

Note: Make sure to glove up when collecting. Their prickle is healing, but uncomfortable. Once dried, cooked, or steamed, their prickles disappear. This is an herb that is also a food. You can add it to soups, stews, or steam it to go with rice, etc.

Red Clover Blossom (Trifolium pratense)

Phytoestrogens: Contain isoflavones (genistein, daidzein) which mimic estrogen, helping balance hormone levels, especially during menopause and perimenopause.

Lymphatic support: Promotes drainage of waste through the lymph system.

Blood cleansing: Traditionally used as a “blood purifier” for clearing skin eruptions and supporting liver function.

Respiratory relief: Antispasmodic and expectorant properties useful for dry coughs.

Cardiovascular support: May improve blood circulation and reduce arterial stiffness.

It can also be soaked in oil for skin healing benefits.

Skin support: Used for eczema, psoriasis, acne, boils, and rashes tied to poor detox or internal stagnation.

Breast health: Supports drainage in fibrocystic breast tissue and estrogen-dominant patterns.

Menstrual balance: Eases irregular cycles and hormonal tension, especially with liver congestion.

Postpartum terrain: Assists with detox and fluid stagnation after childbirth.

Mild nervine: Calms emotionally reactive hormonal states, particularly around menses or perimenopause.

Anti-inflammatory: Reduces inflammatory signals via gentle liver and lymph activation.

Regenerative tonic: Supports cellular renewal when tissue turnover is sluggish or burdened.

Gentle detoxifier: Ideal for children, sensitive individuals, or long-term drainage support.

Traditionally included in cancer protocols as a slow-acting terrain cleanser and metabolic balancer.

Best used as tea, tincture, or infused oil for topical use; combines well with burdock, cleavers, violet, and calendula.

Share

Motherwort (Leonurus cardiaca)

Hormonal balance: Regulates delayed or scanty menstruation, calms PMS symptoms, and supports menopausal transition.

Cardiovascular tonic: Calms heart palpitations, especially those linked to anxiety or hormonal shifts.

Nervine: Relieves tension, anxiety, and restlessness.

Uterine stimulant: Traditionally used to encourage uterine tone and release.

Reduces sympathetic overdrive in stress-reactive cardiovascular types (irregular heartbeat, racing pulse, POTS)

Useful in PMS and PMDD, especially with mood swings, weepiness, or cramping

Supports heart rhythm by regulating the interface between the nervous system and the myocardium

Helpful for those with grief stored in the chest or emotional trauma affecting circulation

Encourages parasympathetic shift without sedation, supports deeper breathing, and calm digestion

Useful in postpartum recovery to assist uterine involution and emotional unwinding

Assists flow in cases of stagnation, emotional suppression, or trauma-linked hormonal shutdown

Energetically aligns the heart and womb, useful in boundary repair for overwhelmed empaths

Lifts emotional stagnation while preserving clarity, helpful in anxiety with heart symptoms

This is a bitter herb, so you will want to keep your doses lower. I prefer using this botanical in tincture format.

Synergistic Actions

Together, these herbs form a cleansing, nourishing, and hormone-supportive infusion:

Red clover and nettles: Blend lymphatic and mineral-rich actions to support tissue detoxification and rebuilding.

Nettles and motherwort: Calm and nourish the nervous system and endocrine system, especially during hormonal fluctuations.

Motherwort and red clover: Offer gentle regulation and support during menstrual or menopausal phases, while easing tension and improving circulation.

ADV Collecting Red Clover

This blend is ideal for:

~Menstrual irregularities

~Perimenopause and menopause transition

~Skin eruptions related to liver or hormonal imbalance

~General fatigue, anxiety, or tissue depletion

~Gentle post-illness cleansing or as a general tonic

Tea Preparation

Ingredients (per quart jar):

1 Tbsp dried or 2 Tbsp fresh red clover blossoms

1 Tbsp dried or 2 Tbsp fresh nettle leaf

1/2 Tbsp dried or 1 Tbsp fresh motherwort tops

Instructions:

1. Place herbs in a quart-sized mason jar or teapot.

2. Pour freshly boiled water over the herbs (about 4 cups).

3. Cover and let steep for 4 to 8 hours, or overnight, to draw out minerals and medicinal compounds. If you need it sooner, at least let it steep, covered, for 20 minutes minimum.

4. Strain well. Drink warm or chilled. (but warm is preferred)

Suggested Use:

~Drink 1–2 cups daily as a nourishing tonic.

~Best taken consistently over time (2–4 weeks) to notice cumulative effects.

~Store in the fridge for up to 48 hours.

Optional: Add a slice of fresh ginger, raw honey, or lemon balm for flavour and additional support.

In a world that often rushes past the quiet gifts growing at our feet, these simple botanicals remind us to return to the rhythms of the land and the wisdom of the body. A handful of leaves and blossoms, gathered with care, can become a daily ritual of nourishment: an herbal bridge between generations, between seasons, between the cycles of change we all must traverse.

May this tea bring you steadiness, clarity, well-being, and the soft reassurance that the earth has already prepared what we most need, if only we pause and listen long enough to receive it.

Nettles in my yard.

Thanks for reading ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a renowned expert in holistic medicine and a leading authority on the therapeutic use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With nearly two decades of dedicated research, clinical application, and formulation work, she has become one of the most trusted voices in natural health.

Amandha holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine. She is a skilled formulator of natural skincare and handcrafted DMSO-based remedies, creating one-of-a-kind blends that reflect her deep knowledge of terrain health and natural healing.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, an accessible and comprehensive guide to using DMSO safely and effectively, complete with practical recipes and protocols. Through her writing, teaching, and speaking, Amandha empowers individuals to take control of their own health, reject medical dogma, and return to the wisdom of nature. Her work continues to inspire and guide thousands toward vibrant, sovereign living.

As a mother of a healthy 13-year-old daughter born at home, into water, with a full lotus birth, no interventions, no vaccines, and no pharmaceuticals, Amandha lives what she teaches. Her daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor, only the chiropractor, and is homeschooled. ADV’s life and work are proof that health freedom is not just possible — it is reality for those willing to reclaim it.

Websites:

http://yumnaturals.store/

http://yummy.doctor/

http://dmso.store/

http://healingwithdmso.com/