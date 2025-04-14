I would like to share something with you before we launch into this article. I have been warning against using this type of substance for years, but about 3ish months ago, I started writing this article on methylene blue and the reasons for my caution. I was almost finished, it was large, full of studies and cited sources, and my brain was overloaded, so I did what any good writer does: I walked away to clear my head and also to see if any other information bubbled up to the surface.

A few weeks had passed, and the topic came up in my telegram group again, so I felt it was a sign to return to my work. Well, something unbelievable happened. When I went to finish up, I couldn’t find any of my work anywhere. My word document was gone, my chatGPT notes erased and my Substack draft…all gone. I had to sit by myself in silence for a very long time because I thought I was losing my mind. I know how hard I worked on it, and I could find all my research in my search bar history. Was this some sort of spiritual attack? Have I been hacked? What on God’s green earth happened here?! I still have no idea how it happened.

Then a few other articles popped up on the problems with MB, and I seriously felt demotivated and demoralized. I thought, well, someone else has done the work now, no point writing it, the responsible warnings are out there. So I walked away.

But then another question on it came up in my Telegram group and I had no research article of my own to share with my community. A fire rose up in my belly, and I thought, “this is not going to beat me.” I will start over. So I did. I started digging into my browser history and found old ChatGPT edits! I was elated. So I started the painful process of rebuilding it by grabbing these pieces from the edits. It was a logistical nightmare, and my back was burning by hour 4. I was using the editor function inside ChatGPT (huge mistake!), but I tend to get focused on the work and not the logistics. I was almost done, just about to copy the master over into Substack, and I only had a skeleton of my article in a Word document. I asked for one grammatical adjustment and BOOM: THE ENTIRE ARTICLE WAS GONE…AGAIN!



Trust me, I have learned my lesson here, but it was a real kick in the pants. I took a few more days to nurse my wounds and then got back to it. Now, it’s bigger, more detailed, and determined. I am going to bet the censorship will be on the large side, as well. So please help me get the word out.



Here is the 3rd version of my article, after many months of toil, a range of emotions, and a few existential crises.

Methylene Blue, Are you Sure?

Before anyone comes for me, let me preface this by saying, I’m not here to judge anyone for their choices in seeking relief or healing. We all make choices for reasons that make sense to us. If you prefer to suppress symptoms, remove body parts, or introduce pharmaceuticals into your body, that is entirely up to you. If it works for you, IT WORKS FOR YOU! There are loads of conventional applications for this drug, but it is just that…a drug.

However, the issue I take with what I’m seeing in the so-called holistic medicine field is an increasing hype around trendy, off-label drugs, often with little due diligence on safety, without considering individualized medicine approaches, and without full disclosure of their risks, even at lower doses. I call the use of drugs like methylene blue and ivermectin “soft-core drugs” because I feel they have been rebranded to infiltrate the holistic community as something “desired”. I feel like it’s a double cross, especially for those who didn’t fall for the fauxvid narrative.

As a holistic practitioner, I work with holistic medicine. I work with holistic thinking. I think in terms of the terrain and individualized medicine. Methylene blue is a drug with a strong and forceful stimulatory effect, but it is not a holistic remedy; it’s an MAOI. It alters the gut. Due to this, I don’t use it, I don’t promote it, and I don’t believe it’s necessary when we already have redundant, time-tested, natural, vibrational, and nutritional remedies that offer nervous system and cognition support, without the risks. More than this, we need to move forward in our thinking, closer to nature’s principles and remedies, not further away from them.

As I always teach, drugs, surgery, or symptom-suppressing interventions should never be the first approach to health. First, seek understanding, restore nutrition, heal vital organs, release bottled-up emotions, and unblock a congested and inflamed system. If it cannot be done, then you always have those options and their consequences. But how can you find the resolve: the lessons and the gifts that real healing offers, with an approach that bypasses the work, silences the signals, and settles for a shortcut?

This world is a maze of confusing and contradicting information, and people are suffering, lost in the weeds of an overwhelming data field, influencer marketing, and the highest rates of chronic disease this existence has ever known. So don’t feel bad, guilty, or wrong, just listen and be open to a new idea of health, one that is for your soul and lets your spirit flourish. I’m writing this article to make you think, but also to provide fair transparency that I don’t feel is out there very much, so that those considering methylene blue understand the bigger picture, including its potential risks.

Honest, informed consent means having access to all the information, not just cherry-picked highlights or simplified claims that overlook what might be lost. If you’re willing to potentially trade blood vitality, intuition, fertility, frequency, gut health, and possible miasmatic consequences for a stimulant just to get by, that’s your choice, but at the very least, you deserve to know exactly your risks so you can make an informed decision and not get swept away in a moment inside quick-fix ideologies.

So many people love these soft-core drugs, and methylene blue (MB) is no exception. I believe there are some successes and applications within conventional medicine, but the placebo effect and chemical stimulation, rather than genuine biochemical and integrative healing, haven't been fully considered. It is currently trendy in the biohacking movement, and I am always cautious when something gains rapid popularity. Some people tolerate it well, while others do not, and for those who do use it, dosing must be precise.

As I have said before, if you have an 80-year-old with Alzheimer’s, past your fertility years, and a resistance to natural healing, go right ahead with the drugs. This one is less deadly than most, and may the Creator be on your side.

So, like using chemotherapy, psychiatric drugs, antibiotics, heart medications, or any other drug from your big pharma-trained and licensed distributor, the MD, if you are planning to use it, make sure you are working with a doctor who will be able to monitor what is happening.

Everything is Alive

We are alive inside. Everything moves and lives, and that’s how our elegant system functions. Methylene blue acts as an antibiotic, disrupting bacterial membranes and interfering with energy production, even in low doses. This doesn’t just impact the gut microbiome system, it interferes with our entire internal ecosystem. Every tissue, every organ, every fluid in the body is teeming with microbial life that contributes to our function and vitality. When we disrupt that balance, we affect more than digestion. We interfere with terrain-wide systems like the spleen, the lymphatics, and whole-body communication.

And what about the somatids? These intelligent, pleomorphic micro-life forms within the blood, documented by researchers like Gaston Naessens, respond to the terrain and reflect our inner vitality. Do we have any idea how methylene blue interacts with them? Of course not. The system conducting these studies doesn’t even acknowledge they exist. We’re looking through a myopic lens that treats the body like a battlefield, not a biodynamic whole. When you ignore the intelligence of life itself, you miss the most important consequences. No study on methylene blue will tell you what it does to the subtle biological rhythms, the light emissions, the biofield, or the pleomorphic cycles that underpin regeneration. And yet, those are the very things that define true health.

So, on the overt side, yes, there is the risk of serotonin syndrome and central nervous system toxicity, which we will get into, even though this is more of the well-known information and generally applied to higher doses. While it is claimed to enhance mitochondrial energy, we have plenty of natural remedies that support mitochondrial function without the risks.

Depressed, Tired? Don’t Overlook the Basics.

If you are after mental clarity or brain energy, I recommend bacopa, ginkgo biloba, lion’s mane, DMSO, exercise, gut repair, even deep breathing and bodywork, just to name a few. More natural solutions come later in my article.

If you are depressed, making or eating sauerkraut will affect mental health more than some blue dye. Ironically, the real healing is the opposite of what MB is doing. Your gut is one of your brains, and your microbes make serotonin; eating more microbes (not killing them) can help to heal the gut-brain and the head-brain, in turn.

Some promote MB for its ability to sequester reactive oxygen species (ROS), but so do many other compounds, including DMSO, which does the job far better without staining your cells with a synthetic dye we don’t fully understand in vivo.

Using pharmaceutical drugs in low doses is not how a terrain-based approach to health works. If you experience UTIs or brain fog, the goal should be to uncover and address the root cause rather than shutting off symptom expression, killing microbes (under the guise of the false germ theory paradigm), and stimulating energy production, which can lead to long-term consequences.

Again, if you like it and feel it helps, I am happy for you. Some people will say the same things about antibiotics and chemotherapy, too, but from a terrain and holistic approach, this is still suppression and poisoning. It bypasses the deeper work of restoring meridian communication, clearing stagnation and blockages, and honouring the body’s natural rhythms. Stimulating a response isn’t the same as healing. True healing takes time, inquiry, and a commitment to the long game, not a chemical override for temporary relief.

Many want a quick fix, but there is always a cost to that approach. Just ask yourself: are you looking for a whole body healing approach, or have you been convinced to stimulate your nervous system so you can pimp harder for a system that has grinding ourselves down for a system that feeds on our energy? I hope this is food for thought.



<Now, let me take a moment to copy and paste what I have so far into about 30 different redundant backup places. Let’s continue.>

What Is Methylene Blue?

Methylene blue (MB, methylthioninium chloride) is a phenothiazine compound and acidic dye that I remember using in the lab (when I was a student at the University of Lethbridge) to stain cell walls for microscopy. It has the chemical formulation C16H18ClN3S. If you are looking for studies on this paint stripper and degreaser, using its alternate names, methylthioninium chloride or methylene chloride, will yield less biased results. It is known for its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier.

Methylene blue, in a sense, was the beginning of the end when it comes to synthetic drug manufacturing. It was the first fully synthetic drug used in medicine, marking the shift from nature’s pharmacy to industrial chemistry. It was developed in 1876 by Heinrich Caro, a German chemist working with coal tar. Nummy! In 1891, it was tested on humans to treat malaria by Paul Ehrlich and Paul Guttmann, paving the way for the rise of chemical pharmaceuticals. It's still proudly listed on the World Health Organization’s “Essential Medicines” list, which, if you understand what the WHO actually is, should give you pause.

Mechanistically, methylene blue is a redox agent. It cycles between oxidized and reduced forms, often touted as one of its benefits, but it hijacks natural electron flow in the body, especially in the mitochondria. That’s why it’s promoted as a mitochondrial enhancer. It temporarily forces ATP output, but this isn’t repair, it’s stimulation, and there can be consequences. However, this flips from oxidized and reduced forms and is unstable in this sense, so are we so sure of the mechanism of action?

How is MB Manufactured?

1. Extraction of Aniline from Coal Tar

Coal tar, a byproduct of coal processing, contains various aromatic compounds. Through distillation and chemical treatment, aniline is extracted. Aniline serves as the foundational compound for MB synthesis.​

2. Methylation to Produce N,N-Dimethylaniline

Aniline undergoes methylation, typically using formaldehyde and formic acid, to form N,N-dimethylaniline. This compound is crucial for the subsequent steps in MB production.​ mitolab

3. Nitrosation to Form p-Nitroso-N,N-Dimethylaniline

N,N-Dimethylaniline reacts with sodium nitrite in an acidic medium, resulting in p-nitroso-N,N-dimethylaniline. This intermediate is essential for building the MB structure.​ Google Patents

4. Reduction to p-Amino-N,N-Dimethylaniline

The nitroso compound is then reduced, often using iron filings and hydrochloric acid, to produce p-amino-N,N-dimethylaniline. This amine derivative is a key precursor in the synthesis pathway.​

5. Formation of Thiosulfonic Acid Derivative

The amine reacts with sodium thiosulfate, leading to the formation of a thiosulfonic acid derivative. This step introduces sulfur into the molecule, a characteristic feature of MB.​

6. Condensation and Oxidation to Form Methylene Blue

The thiosulfonic acid derivative undergoes condensation with additional N,N-dimethylaniline, followed by oxidation using agents like sodium dichromate. This sequence results in the formation of methylene blue.

7. Purification

The crude MB is purified through processes such as recrystallization and filtration to achieve the desired purity levels for various applications.

Hormesis-Shmesis

Now, it’s important to note that methylene blue is dose-dependent, and we are told it has a hormetic response, meaning it can have “opposite” or biphasic effects at low versus high doses. But as you'll see throughout this article, even at lower doses, the risks are far from negligible.

Let’s take a moment for this topic. The concept of hormesis originated in the late 19th century with German pharmacologist Hugo Schulz, who observed that low doses of toxins could stimulate biological responses, leading to the formulation of the Arndt-Schulz rule. However, the term "hormesis" was first introduced in a 1943 paper by Chester M. Southam and John Ehrlich, based on their findings that low concentrations of red cedar extracts stimulated fungal growth, while higher concentrations were inhibitory.

But are we even using the concept of hormesis correctly in this context? The original hormesis idea came from environmental toxicology, not pharmacology. It described how small doses of certain environmental toxins could sometimes stimulate protective responses in plants or cells. It was never meant to justify long-term pharmaceutical use or the daily ingestion of synthetic dyes repackaged as cognitive enhancers. The idea that the body becomes stronger after a toxic insult assumes there is adequate time for rest, repair, and a full recovery. But when dosing is continuous or daily, there is no opportunity for rebound. The stimulatory stress becomes chronic, not adaptive.

Important note: PLEASE don’t mix this idea up with homeopathic or isopathic medicine. They are NOT little poisons. They are not simply diluted, they are potentized and succussed remedies using water memory that can act very differently from the original substance used to create them. Anyone comparing this specific energy medicine to “a little dose of poison” is misinformed.

Even more importantly, the so-called beneficial response depends entirely on the terrain. In a body already depleted, inflamed, stagnant, or neurologically sensitive, a tiny dose of a disruptive substance like methylene blue doesn't inspire resilience; it can add to the toxic burden. In the studies I found, there is no final word on the idea of universal hormesis. Without proper elimination, liver function, and energetic coherence, the terrain cannot integrate or respond appropriately, even to low doses. Hormetic theories collapse under the weight of poor detoxification and constant interference.

MB is used in a higher dose as an IV treatment for methemoglobinemia (1 to 2 mg/kg administered intravenously over 5 to 30 minutes), a condition where hemoglobin can’t carry oxygen properly. MB chemically reduces iron in hemoglobin from ferric to ferrous form. While it can reverse the damage caused by some toxins, it can also cause methemoglobinemia. This treatment can also cause negative pulmonary issues. Its effect is a tightrope walk that most people using it casually aren’t even aware of. I would use CDS, DMSO, ozone therapy, and even hydrogen peroxide therapy for this situation; MB would never be considered.

So, in low doses, what is this drug doing to your blood? Do we know? And, wait just a minute, how would you like to explain hormeses here? Is there hormesis of hormesis, as we see two sides to the high dose, too? So then is there a low-dose hormesis of the hormesis? Do you see the problem?

Methylene Blue is a Pharma Drug

And then there's the dye side of things. Methylene blue is used in surgeries to trace lymph nodes, highlight tissue planes, or test for GI leaks. It’s used as a cytological stain, as a tool in orthopedic cement, and sprayed on tissues to locate cancerous lesions. It binds to nerve tissue and crosses the blood-brain barrier with ease. It concentrates in the brain more than in the plasma. It’s a perfect tool for the big medicine machine!

It’s even been used as a placebo. Doctors would tell patients to expect their urine to turn blue so they’d think the medicine was working. That side effect now makes it impossible to conduct blind clinical trials properly. Some studies use low-dose MB in this placebo manner, just enough to dye the urine. FYI, a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine and featured in a Time Magazine article, indicated that of 466 academic physicians in the Chicago area, 45% indicated that they have prescribed a placebo for a patient.

Methylene blue has a long and complex research history. By the early twentieth century, it was already being investigated as a treatment for schizophrenia (Allexsaht, 1938), and since then, it has been studied for a wide range of applications, including neurodegenerative disease. Much of the enthusiasm around its neurological use stems from its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and influence mitochondrial function. However, the same properties that make it pharmacologically active in the brain also raise concerns about unintended interference with sensitive systems. While the literature includes decades of research, much of it is short-term or narrowly scoped. Long-term safety data, particularly in the context of repeated low-dose or off-label use, remain limited. Research funding tends to prioritise therapeutic outcomes over comprehensive risk assessment, leaving gaps in our understanding of potential long-term consequences. This makes it difficult to fully evaluate the safety profile of methylene blue, especially when used outside of controlled clinical settings.

MB has also been used to reverse cyanide poisoning, due to its reduction potential, and to treat vasoplegic shock. But in shock states, it may raise blood pressure without improving tissue oxygenation or survival. It’s even been used in calcium channel blocker toxicity, though the evidence for that is weak and limited to case reports.

You’ll also find it in combination drugs like methylphen, used to suppress urinary tract pain and spasm. It’s sold under multiple brand names in the U.S. It’s embedded in multiple pharmaceutical delivery systems.

Helps with bipolar disease, you say? Have the underlying causes of this issue been dealt with at all? MB is said to help in this condition because it reduces cerebral blood flow and oxygen metabolism. Do you know what else reduces cerebral blood flow? Drugs that lower blood pressure, like the ACE inhibitor enalapril, or calcium channel blockers such as amlodipine. You could also throw in beta blockers like metoprolol or even alpha blockers like prazosin. How exactly is the body adapting to this foreign chemical, and what are the long-term trade-offs of forcing such changes?

Why do we insist on denying the intelligence of the body and forcing it in another direction? Are we deficient in blue dye for our health and wellness? In holistic medicine, we listen to the body’s wisdom and support its process toward completion and a natural reset. We do not override or bypass it; we listen and then guide it. This is why modern medicine fails and causes so many side effects.

In my original article, I went through all the stated benefits and found holes in all of the logic and science. I may edit this in the future with that information, but for now, I will pass that torch off to someone else and focus on the risks and the real solutions, so that I can get this article out sooner rather than later. Plus, it’s become pretty massive in size.

Drug Stimulation and Chasing the Dragon

Like any drug, even coffee, the first time uses are very noticeable and give you the “high” you are after, but after a time, these effects wane, which encourages users to up their dosages. Try quitting, and you will know you’ve been on a drug. This happens with drugs because of downregulation by the body, which sees such a substance as not natural and has to adapt to the stimulatory action. What can and has happened with MB usage is that users begin to increase their dosages to get the same effect. What starts off as 1 drop over a period of time can lead to 40 drops. What I see people doing all over the internet is dropper-fulls of the stuff! This is most certainly not careful dosing.

On methylene blue discussion forums, users have reported enjoying their stimulation at the beginning, but start to notice strange symptoms over time, for example, their hands becoming numb. Like I said, you cannot continually override the body with stimulants without consequences, in this case to the nervous system, of which we know it targets. I have a list of a mere drop in the bucket of unsatisfied cases listed near the end of my article.

The purported only safe level of use is no more than 1.5 mg, but some users and studies go as high as 10 to 30 mg (in nootropic contexts, MB is often administered orally at doses ranging from 0.5 to 4 mg/kg, depending on individual factors and intended effects). Some sources suggest starting with a minimum oral dose of 10 mg per daydespite the lack of long-term safety data using it in this manner.

Just a taste of what I mean, some comments from users: “Learning about methylene blue is what led me to finding this forum, and it gave me great benefits initially, but the benefits started to subside after a while, probably because my health improved and I haven’t needed it.” I think this person is gaslighting themself, but my point is that it only assisted at the beginning. More of the drug would be needed for further stimulation.

Another comment “Took care of my severe morning grog, but it wasn't permanent. Long term doesn't seem safe so I'm not buying it again.”

Something Fishy

MB can easily contain impurities of heavy metals like cadmium, mercury, and lead, even in USP grade. In small doses, these trace heavy metals are easily dealt with, but in large doses, they can bioaccumulate. This is why, if you are a conventional medicine user, you should only purchase USP grade methylene blue. Never lab or fish grade.

Notice what it’s used for in fish tanks? Killing fungus and bacteria. It functions as an antimicrobial, essentially an antibiotic, which means its primary action is to destroy life forms. That approach aligns with the outdated and disproven germ theory, not with a terrain-based understanding of health. Using substances designed to kill, even in microdoses, still reinforces the same suppression model I’ve long debunked: that microbes are the enemy, rather than messengers or cleanup crew responding to internal imbalance and waste.

At its core, methylene blue is a synthetic dye repurposed into a drug and marketed as a cognitive enhancer or mitochondrial support tool. But it is not a nutrient. It is not holistic. It is not terrain-aligned. It is a lab-created chemical from the 19th century, packaged in modern hype.

You do you, but at least understand what you’re taking and think through why you think you want it or need it.

Known Risks of Methylene Blue

Neurotoxicity and Serotonin Syndrome

MB is a potent MAOI, and when combined with any serotonergic agents (SSRIs, SNRIs, or even herbs that influence serotonin), it can induce serotonin syndrome, which is a potentially life-threatening state. Symptoms include confusion, hyperthermia, tremor, and muscle rigidity. Even without these drug combos, MB on its own can lead to CNS issues like dizziness, confusion, seizures, and in some cases, encephalopathy. Not that I am a fan of the FDA by any stretch, there are enough studies showing risk that even they had to advise against using methylene blue for anyone taking serotonergic medications unless the situation is life-threatening, such as in the case of cyanide poisoning or methemoglobinemia. Emergency settings often bypass patient medication histories, which makes this interaction even riskier.

Cases of post-op CNS toxicity and serotonin syndrome include this case, this case, and this case.

Hemolytic Anemia

Methylene blue is contraindicated for individuals with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency. It can trigger red blood cell destruction, leading to acute hemolytic anemia. Symptoms can include fatigue, jaundice, rapid heart rate, and shortness of breath due to oxygen delivery disruption.

Also, taking MB long term can lead to marked anemia.

This risk is well-documented in clinical literature. For instance, the American Family Physician notes that methylene blue is contraindicated in patients with G6PD deficiency due to the potential for hemolysis. Similarly, the MSD Manual emphasizes that methylene blue can cause hemolysis in G6PD-deficient individuals.

What makes this issue even more concerning is that hemolysis has been documented even in patients without G6PD deficiency, which removes any illusion of safety for the general population. From a holistic perspective, the destruction of red blood cells interferes directly with oxygen transport and metabolic function, undermining vitality and recovery.

Imagine buying methylene blue online and taking it without even knowing there is a risk that your own blood cells could rupture. Not cool.

Pregnancy, Fetal Toxicity, and Lactation Risks

Methylene blue crosses the placenta and presents well-documented risks to both the fetus and the neonate. It is not terrain-friendly and should be considered unsafe during pregnancy and lactation, even in low doses. From a holistic perspective, any synthetic that interferes with red blood cell function, oxygenation, or neurological signaling during fetal development is a dangerous override to a sensitive and sacred biological process.

Intra-Amniotic Use and Fetal Complications

MB has a long and disturbing history in obstetrics. Intra-amniotic injection during the second trimester has been associated with severe outcomes, including intestinal atresia, fetal death, and congenital malformations. It disrupts fetal development by interfering with vascular flow, increasing oxidative stress, and impairing oxygen delivery. This is not theoretical. It has been observed and recorded in clinical settings for decades.

Here is what the research shows:

Hemolytic anemia : MB induces Heinz body hemolysis in newborns by damaging fetal red blood cells

Methemoglobinemia : MB can cause the very condition it is intended to treat by oxidizing hemoglobin into methemoglobin, reducing oxygen delivery

Hyperbilirubinemia and jaundice : Red cell destruction contributes to bilirubin buildup, which can become neurologically toxic

Intestinal atresia : Strongly associated with intra-amniotic exposure

Fetal death and stillbirth : Documented in multiple case reports following exposure

Teratogenic effects : Especially harmful when used during the second trimester

G6PD risk: In babies with G6PD deficiency, MB increases the risk of fatal hemolysis

A documented case described bluish discoloration of tracheal secretions and urine in neonates, along with symptoms such as respiratory distress, pulmonary edema, and phototoxicity. MB also interferes with pulse oximetry accuracy, often producing falsely low oxygen readings, which can trigger unnecessary emergency responses.

Lactation Concerns

Although data on methylene blue in breastmilk is limited, its pharmacological profile and oxidative activity raise serious concerns. Most medical sources recommend avoiding breastfeeding during treatment and for at least eight days afterward. Given its potential to impair cellular integrity, any exposure to infants during this developmental window cannot be considered safe.

MB also acts as a monoamine oxidase inhibitor, which increases the risk of serotonin toxicity when combined with serotonergic medications or at doses exceeding 5 mg/kg. Rare reports include cases of anaphylaxis in both mothers and newborns.

Despite all of this, MB continues to be used in some diagnostic and surgical obstetric procedures. But from a terrain-based perspective, no chemical dye is worth compromising fetal oxygenation, gut development, or neurological health.

Fertility Risks

Methylene blue can negatively impact fertility, particularly male fertility, by inhibiting sperm motility and potentially altering the biochemical and biophysical environment of the reproductive tract. Although it has been used clinically for applications like assessing tubal patency or reducing surgical adhesions, its broader implications for fertility are concerning and underexamined. My sense is that, next to the gut-destroying aspects, this is one of the main reasons it is pushed onto us, akin to ivermectin, as both damage fertility. If you know the NWO depop agenda…then you know.

Sperm Motility Inhibition

Methylene blue has been shown to reduce sperm motility in both in vitro and in vivo conditions. Impaired motility can significantly reduce the chances of successful fertilization, which raises a red flag for men trying to conceive. “Even diluted methylene blue severely impairs sperm motility. Dilution of Renografin significantly ameliorates, but does not eliminate, its adverse effect on sperm motility.”

Impact on Reproductive Fluids

The compound alters protein mobility and composition in reproductive tract fluids, including those found in the uterus, fallopian tubes, and peritoneal cavity. Its oxidative and reductive properties may artificially elevate hormone readings and skew biochemical markers critical for fertility evaluation.

Cardiovascular Disturbances

MB is a vasoconstrictor (the opposite of DMSO, which is a vasodilator). It interferes with nitric oxide signalling, important for vascular flexibility and tissue oxygenation. By blocking nitric oxide, MB increases vascular resistance, leading to blood pressure spikes, arrhythmias, and impaired endothelial function. This is particularly risky for individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular or major organ issues, especially those already dealing with rigidity in vessel walls or compromised perfusion.

While MB is used clinically to raise blood pressure in vasoplegic states, this doesn't equate to improved oxygenation or long-term benefit. Some studies have shown that oxygen delivery does not improve, despite the rise in pressure. Forcing pressure without restoring terrain communication is not healing; it is suppression. Even the claims of helping post-cardiac arrest are mixed, at best. Guess what IS successful for post-stroke and heart attack that is truly a suppressed substance? You got it, DMSO.

The effects of methylene blue during and after cardiac arrest in a porcine model: a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled study,

Treatment with a bolus of methylene blue during cardiac arrest and after resuscitation did not significantly improve hemodynamic function. A bolus of methylene blue did not yield the neuroprotective effects that have previously been described in animals receiving methylene blue as an infusion.

Liver and Kidney Damage

While methylene blue is heavily promoted for its mitochondrial benefits, it's important to recognize that it is not without risks to liver and kidney health. Prolonged or high-dose use of MB can compromise the function of these vital detoxification organs.

Studies have indicated that individuals with pre-existing liver or kidney impairments may experience reduced clearance of MB, leading to increased susceptibility to toxicity. In such cases, lower doses and careful monitoring are recommended to mitigate potential adverse effects. Here’s who absolutely shouldn’t be taking MB.

Animal research has also demonstrated that high doses of MB can lead to histological changes in liver and kidney tissues, including spotty necrosis of liver cells and slight damage to kidney glomeruli and tubules (study).

Additionally, MB has been observed to accumulate in various organs, including the brain, heart, liver, and kidneys, which may contribute to its toxicity profile (study).

These findings underscore the importance of cautious use of MB, especially in individuals with existing liver or kidney conditions. Regular monitoring and adherence to recommended dosages are essential to minimize potential risks associated with its use. We have no idea of the real risks.

NOS Inhibition and Downstream Chaos

Nitric oxide synthase (NOS) produces nitric oxide, a messenger molecule essential for vasodilation, neurotransmission, signalling, and glucose metabolism.

MB inhibits nitric oxide synthase (NOS), disrupting the production of nitric oxide (NO), which is a vital signaling molecule that regulates vascular tone, neurotransmission, cleansing responses, metabolic function, and even sexual performance.

This is not a minor mechanism. NO is essential for proper oxygen delivery, cell signaling, and the electrochemical communication that sustains life force. Blocking NOS affects multiple organ systems and undermines tissue stability across the body.



MB suppresses NOS function, which can lead to:

Hypertension and vascular rigidity

Impaired learning and memory via blocked neural transmission

Greater neuroinflammation in degenerative diseases

Reduced macrophage activity and immune signaling

Increased insulin resistance

Erectile dysfunction via impaired penile blood flow

a) Cardiovascular Complications

Hypertension : NO is a vasodilator. Inhibiting its production increases vascular resistance and raises blood pressure.

Endothelial Dysfunction: Reduced NO availability promotes atherosclerosis and impairs blood vessel flexibility.

b) Neurological Disruption

Cognitive Impairment : NO is involved in memory formation and synaptic plasticity. Its inhibition can dull cognition.

Increased Neuroinflammation: NO modulates inflammation in the brain. Blocking it can worsen neurodegenerative terrain conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

c) Communication and Cleansing Disruption

Reduced Oxidative Signaling for Cellular Clean-Up: NO plays a role in phagocytosis and debris removal by white blood cells. Blocking it interrupts terrain cleansing activity.

d) Metabolic Dysfunctions

Insulin Resistance: NO helps shuttle glucose into muscle cells. Blocking it worsens insulin sensitivity and terrain inflammation.

e) Reproductive Health Issues

Erectile Dysfunction: NO is required for proper vasodilation in erectile tissue. Blocking it impairs blood flow.

MB’s interference in NO signaling undermines the body’s entire communication system. Unlike natural terrain-enhancing remedies that improve signaling and expression, this dye can disable key pathways that sustain life and vitality.

Gut Microbiome Disruption, Irritation, and the Proteobacteria Problem

It is an antibiotic. Full stop. It damages microbial balance, creating terrain instability and downstream issues with gut signal communication, blood cleansing, nutrient absorption, and digestion.



Like all antibiotics, it doesn’t discriminate. Every dose disrupts the natural balance of the gut terrain.

A study published in Scientific Reports explored how MB alters the microbiome of mice over time. The results? Even at 15 mg/kg/day, there were observable shifts. At 50 mg/kg/day, those shifts became deeply concerning.

Key Findings:

Decrease in Bacteroidetes/Firmicutes ratio (a hallmark of dysbiosis)

Reduction of Actinobacteria (often associated with metabolic and “immune” balance)

Significant overgrowth of Proteobacteria*, especially Delta-, Gamma-, and Epsilonproteobacteria

Median Proteobacteria rose from 1.61% to 7.49% in high-dose groups

Altered cognition was observed in parallel

These changes signal a disruption, not enhancement, of gut terrain. And while the study cautiously suggested minor cognitive improvements at low doses, the gut terrain changes are undeniable. Altering gut flora changes the entire internal signalling system, affecting everything from mood to detoxification to hormone cycling.

*Why does Proteobacteria dominance matter?

An overgrowth of Proteobacteria, often called a “Proteobacteria bloom”, is a sign of imbalance in the microbiome. While we reject the germ theory and acknowledge that bacteria don't cause disease, the environment they thrive in tells the true story. Proteobacteria flourish in toxic, low-oxygen, acidic environments.

Overrepresentation of Proteobacteria is linked with:

Obesity and metabolic syndrome

Inflammatory bowel conditions (e.g., Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis)

Cardiovascular terrain issues

Insulin resistance and systemic inflammation

They are not invaders, but the dominant lifeforms give us information regarding the localized terrain and whether it is optimal, damaged, or dysfunctional. And MB feeds that dysfunction by affecting the microenvironment.

Gastrointestinal Irritation

High oral doses of MB have been linked to gastrointestinal discomfort, including nausea and vomiting. This irritation is thought to result from MB's oxidative properties and its interaction with the gastrointestinal mucosa. To mitigate these effects, it is recommended to dilute MB appropriately and consume it with food or a full glass of water. For instance, a 0.5% MB solution should be diluted in 100-200 mL of water and taken after meals to reduce gastrointestinal discomfort. ​Eden Health

Body Weight, Unstable

Yes, methylene blue (MB) has been observed to influence body weight in P301S tau transgenic mice, particularly in males. In a study examining the effects of MB on these mice, it was reported that high-dose MB administration led to an increase in body weight in male P301S mice. This suggests a sex-specific response to MB treatment in this model of tauopathy.​

The mechanisms underlying this weight gain are not fully elucidated. However, MB is known to interact with mitochondrial function, DNA, and energy metabolism. As I have mentioned, it can act as a redox agent, potentially affecting the electron transport chain and ATP production. These interactions might influence metabolic processes that contribute to weight changes, decreasing or increasing. Additionally, MB's effects on hormonal pathways could play a role in altering body weight, although more research is needed to clarify these mechanisms.​

Carcinogenic and Mutagenic Potential

Long-term safety data in humans for low-dose methylene blue on this topic are lacking. In vitro studies show genotoxicity and mutagenicity. Once again, I do not see this as terrain-friendly. The synthetic nature of methylene blue has raised red flags around its long-term carcinogenic and mutagenic effects, yet few people talk about this in the context of microdosing or off-label use.

Genotoxicity in In Vitro Studies

MB has demonstrated mutagenic activity in bacterial assays, such as the Ames test, and has induced chromosomal aberrations and sister chromatid exchanges in cultured mammalian cells. These findings suggest that MB can cause genetic damage under certain conditions.

Carcinogenicity in Animal Studies

A comprehensive study by the National Toxicology Program examined methylene blue trihydrate in rodents and found substantial biological stress and cellular damage. This was not just a matter of tolerance or being “safe at low doses.” It was tissue damage, organ stress, and clear mutagenicity.

Key Findings:

Mutagenic in Salmonella typhimurium (TA98, TA100) and E. coli strains with and without metabolic activation

Induced chromosomal aberrations and sister chromatid exchanges in hamster ovary cells

Caused Heinz body anemia and methemoglobinemia in mice

Increased spleen weights and pigmentation, liver lesions, and bone marrow hyperplasia

Rats developed thymus degeneration and lung atrophy at higher doses

Forestomach ulceration and inflammation were noted in both mice and rats

Regulatory Assessments

While the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified methylene blue as Group 3, meaning "not classifiable as to its carcinogenicity to humans," this designation reflects the lack of sufficient human data rather than evidence of safety. Also, this is the untrustworthy WHO, so we have to be cautious with their classifications, which can often reflect political motives more than genuine concern for human health.

No long-term epidemiological data exists on humans microdosing MB, but the animal data is damning. It is not enough to say, “well, that’s just in rodents.” This is how carcinogenic screening is done. And MB failed that screen with flying (blue) colours.

Not Safe for Pets: A Serious Caution

Yet again, nearly opposite to the powerful tree medicine, DMSO, methylene blue is not safe for animals, especially cats and dogs. Despite being used in some veterinary settings in extreme circumstances, this is not a substance to experiment with at home. Animals metabolize drugs differently, and what may be tolerated by a human can quickly become fatal in a pet.

In cats, methylene blue can cause Heinz body anemia, a dangerous condition where red blood cells become damaged and destroyed. This is especially alarming because cats are already prone to oxidative stress due to their unique liver detoxification pathways. Even tiny doses can lead to vomiting, weakness, difficulty breathing, and collapse.

Dogs are also at risk. MB has been shown to cause hemolytic anemia, neurological effects, and gastrointestinal distress. The margin of safety is incredibly narrow. There is no justification for giving this to your pet in any off-label or “biohacking” attempt.

Zero holistic benefits outweigh these dangers. If your pet is struggling with cognitive decline, inflammation, or toxicity, there are dozens of natural, terrain-supportive options (MMS, DMSO, Magnesium, Homeopathy, etc.). Methylene blue is not one of them.

Tissue Necrosis

Methylene blue (MB) has been associated with tissue necrosis, particularly when administered improperly or in high concentrations. While often considered safe, evidence indicates that MB can cause significant tissue damage, both externally and internally.​

External Tissue Necrosis

Breast Surgery Complications

In breast surgeries, especially during sentinel lymph node biopsies, MB injections have been linked to adverse outcomes:​

Skin and Fat Necrosis : Cases have been reported where patients developed skin and parenchymal necrosis after subdermal MB injections. ​

Capsular Contraction: MB has been implicated in capsular contraction following breast reconstruction with implants, with blue discoloration observed in some prostheses. ​Thieme

Extravasation Risks

Accidental extravasation of MB during intravenous administration can lead to lesions and tissue necrosis. The drug's low pH and potential for direct cytotoxic effects contribute to this risk. ​

Internal Tissue Necrosis

Beyond external applications, MB has been implicated in internal tissue damage:​

Spinal Cord Necrosis : A case report documented spinal cord necrosis following intrathecal injection of MB, highlighting the potential for severe internal tissue damage. ​

Muscle Necrosis: In breast reconstruction procedures, MB diffusion into adjacent muscle tissues resulted in necrosis, suggesting the dye's potential to harm internal muscular structures.

Mechanisms Contributing to Tissue Necrosis

Several factors contribute to MB-induced tissue necrosis:​

Tissue Reactivity : MB can induce a foreign body-type reaction, leading to ischemic ulceration and fibrinoid necrosis. ​

Injection Technique : Intradermal injections have been specifically linked to skin lesions, while deep parenchymal injections are also associated with complications.

Patient-Specific Factors: Pre-existing conditions or individual susceptibilities may increase the risk of tissue necrosis following MB administration. ​

Given these findings, it's crucial to exercise caution when considering MB for surgical procedures.

Psychological Distress

Many users report emotional agitation, insomnia, and psychological disturbances, likely linked to its “neurotransmitter” (the science is not clear on how these work) or gut interference. Most of this information is from users on forums. I had a very hard time finding any studies on this due to so much scientific bias.

Anytime something alters neurotransmitter (communication and feedback) systems, like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, and can affect tryptamines like DMT (N, N-Dimethyltryptamine), such interference can lead to unpredictable psychological disturbances.

MB's impact on sleep patterns has been observed. Some users report improved sleep quality, while others experience disturbances. This variability underscores the complexity of MB's effects on the central nervous system.

Given these potential psychological side effects, it's crucial to approach MB with caution, especially for individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions, and of course, anyone taking medications affecting neurotransmitter systems must not combine.

The Spice Must NOT Flow:

This substance does not play nice with others. Nicotine, SSRIs, SNRIs, TCAs, CNS depressants like opioids, any blood pressure medications, other stimulants, anesthetics, and recreational drugs must be avoided if you are using methylene blue. And for those working with plant medicines like ayahuasca or other serotonergic entheogens, methylene blue must be completely halted well in advance (45 days, ideally). Combining them can lead to a dangerous, even life-threatening reaction. At best, it will completely hijack your experience. At worst, it can trigger severe serotonin toxicity, confusion, seizures, or worse. This is not a minor interaction, it’s a serious pharmacological clash. So heed the warning well!

Phototoxicity Problems

I have come to learn in my research that people are combining MB with red light therapy. I would like to warn against this practice.

Upon photostimulation (PS), MB demonstrated high in vitro oxidizing species generation ability. Consequently, MB damaged the mitochondrial macromolecules, as could be evidenced by the elevated levels of lipid peroxidation and protein carbonyls. In addition to generating a pro-oxidant environment, MB also led to a deficient antioxidant defence system, as indicated by the reduced glutathione (GSH) depletion.

Bioenergetically, MB caused uncoupling of oxidative phosphorylation and led to photodynamic inactivation of complex I, complex II, and F 1 F O -ATP synthase complex, thus decreasing mitochondrial ATP generation. Contrary to what is expected for an ideal PS, MB displayed appreciable dark toxicity on mitochondrial energy metabolism. The results indicated that MB acted via at least three mechanisms: direct damage to the inner mitochondrial membrane; uncoupling of oxidative phosphorylation; and inhibition of electron transfer. Confirming the impairment of mitochondrial energy metabolism, MB also strongly inhibited mitochondrial ATP production.

In the perfused rat liver, MB stimulated oxygen consumption, decreased the ATP/ADP ratio, inhibited gluconeogenesis and ureogenesis, and stimulated glycogenolysis, glycolysis, and ammoniagenesis, fully corroborating its uncoupling action in intact cells, as well. It can be concluded that even under hypoxic conditions, MB is a PS with potential for photodynamic effect-induced mitochondrial dysfunction. However, MB disrupts the mitochondrial energy metabolism even in the dark, causing energy-linked liver metabolic changes that could be harmful in specific circumstances.



Most people have never heard of methylene blue–induced phototoxicity, but it’s real and potentially severe. In one reported case, a premature infant exposed to a toxic prenatal dose of MB developed massive skin damage after phototherapy was initiated. The dye in the baby’s skin reacted to the light, causing redness, blistering, and eventually desquamation (skin peeling) over more than a third of the body.

This was not subtle. This was a serious tissue injury in a neonate who never had a chance to consent.

Study:

Chan GM et al. (1996). Methylene blue–induced phototoxicity: an unrecognized complication. Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8628613/

Key details:

A deep blue skin tone was observed initially

After phototherapy, redness and blistering developed

Over 35% of the total skin surface area was affected

Full re-epithelialization took 3 weeks

Other toxic effects were also present (methemoglobinemia, hemolytic anemia)

Ocular Damage: The Eyes Are Not Exempt

One of the lesser-known risks of methylene blue use is its potential to damage the eyes. While it's promoted for brain enhancement, MB doesn’t discriminate in its effects. Eyes are an extension of the brain, rich in mitochondrial activity and extremely sensitive to oxidative changes. Methylene blue’s staining action and its capacity to alter redox states make it particularly risky in ocular tissues.

Animal studies and case reports have shown that MB can accumulate in the retina and optic nerve. It can alter mitochondrial function in ocular cells, interfere with photoreceptor metabolism, and potentially cause visual disturbances, retinal toxicity, and optic neuropathy. And, as we just discussed, MB can cause photosensitivity and has been investigated for its photodynamic properties, which raises red flags when it comes to delicate light-receiving tissues.

In clinical settings, especially with intravenous or surgical exposure, MB has been implicated in blurred vision, ocular clonus, and altered visual processing. There is also growing concern around oxidative stress in the eye, where any interference with glutathione or nitric oxide (both affected by MB) can accelerate degenerative eye conditions.

If you already have issues with visual strain, retinal inflammation, macular degeneration, cataracts, or optic nerve pressure, using MB, even topically or internally, could add insult to injury. Summary: Do not put it in your eyes! If you would like to heal the tissues in your brain and your eyes, the best options are your urine and DMSO eye drops. Also, castor oil application over the eyes before bed.

Thyroid Effects, Iodine Binding and Oxidation

I couldn’t find any in vivo studies showing what the reactions of MB to iodine are, but in the outside world, MB and iodine are very chemically reactive to one another. They are both used for staining purposes. Iodine is also used as an antiseptic, an antioxidant, and has a high redox potential. Don’t let the MB marketing hype sway you, you have more options than you think

Laboratory Interactions:

Iodination of Methylene Blue: Research has shown that iodine can react with methylene blue, leading to the formation of iodinated derivatives. This reaction involves the substitution of iodine atoms onto the aromatic rings of methylene blue molecules. Such iodinated compounds have been explored for applications like radiolabeling in medical diagnostics. ​ScienceDirect

Spectrophotometric Analysis: In analytical chemistry, the interaction between iodine and methylene blue is utilized in spectrophotometric methods. For instance, when iodate reacts with iodide in an acidic medium, it releases iodine, which can bleach the blue color of methylene blue. This change in absorbance is measurable and helps in determining iodate concentrations in samples. ​African Journals Online

Clinical Considerations:

While these interactions are well-documented in vitro, their significance in the human body remains unclear. There is limited research on how methylene blue and iodine might interact when both are present in biological systems. Given that both substances can influence oxidative and reductive processes, their concurrent use could theoretically affect redox balance, but concrete evidence is lacking.​

Practical Implications:

Medical Procedures: Both methylene blue and iodine are used in medical settings, often as dyes or antiseptics. However, their combined use is typically avoided unless specifically indicated, to prevent unforeseen chemical interactions.​

Supplementation Caution: Individuals considering the use of methylene blue supplements should be cautious if they are also using iodine-containing products. Due to the potential for chemical interactions,

Methylene blue has been shown to modulate the physiological actions of hormones involved in the hypothalamo-pituitary-peripheral axis. For example, methylene blue may raise blood thyroxine and cause a feedback decrease in the levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone in serum. A methylene blue-induced increase in thyroid peroxidase activity appears to enhance the iodination of thyronines, with subsequent increases in thyroxine synthesis.



Anterior pituitary weight, cAMP, cGMP, and prolactin levels after combined treatment with estradiol and methylene blue https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8180149/

Further Hormone Changes

Methylene blue doesn’t just influence mitochondrial output, it also acts as an endocrine modulator. Research has shown that MB can alter pituitary hormone secretion, particularly luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), which play key roles in reproductive and thyroid regulation (PubMed 8711376, PubMed 8582322). These shifts in signalling can cascade into broader hormonal disruption, especially in individuals already dealing with terrain imbalance, adrenal stress, or reproductive irregularities. Do we understand the implications and repercussions on the endocrine system, primarily the pituitary and the thyroid? Suffice it to say, do not use MB if on any thyroid medication or if you have a thyroid disease.

This isn’t benign. When we interfere with endocrine feedback loops, particularly through synthetic or semi-synthetic agents like MB, we risk suppressing or overstimulating glands that rely on subtle, electrochemical feedback. From thyroid modulation to altered cortisol rhythms, MB’s hormonal influence may go far beyond what most users understand or consent to. True terrain support honours the natural ebb and flow of the endocrine system rather than overriding it with lab-designed chemicals.

Male-Female Differences

Another layer rarely discussed in methylene blue discourse is how it interacts differently in male versus female biology. A 2014 study found that methylene blue affected behaviour in a gender-dependent manner, altering activity and stress responses in ways that were not uniform across sexes (PMC4065148). This is critical because male and female hormonal systems, neurological wiring, and mitochondrial responses differ—not just slightly, but fundamentally. Women tend to be more hormonally sensitive, especially through phases like menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, where mitochondrial demands and detox capacities shift dramatically.

Ignoring these differences and promoting a “one-size-fits-all” dosing mentality is reckless. Terrain-based care is inherently personalised. It recognises that what might act as a mild stimulant in one body could be a disruptive signal in another, especially when the endocrine and nervous systems are already compensating for existing imbalances.

Bioaccumulation (Systemic Accumulation)

Methylene blue has a relatively long half-life, averaging around 5 to 24 hours, depending on the dose and individual metabolism. However, its effects can linger much longer. Because it’s lipophilic and binds to tissues, it can bioaccumulate, especially with repeated or daily use. This means that even “low doses” can build up over time, quietly tipping the balance from therapeutic to toxic. Since everyone is different, how will you know when you are walking into toxic territory?

Methylene blue (MB) exhibits complex pharmacokinetics that can lead to systemic accumulation, particularly with repeated dosing or in individuals with compromised excretory functions.​

Pharmacokinetics and Bioavailability

MB has an oral bioavailability ranging from approximately 53% to 97%, depending on the formulation and individual patient factors. After oral administration, peak plasma concentrations are typically reached within 1 to 2 hours. The elimination half-life varies but has been reported between 5 and 24 hours, indicating that MB can remain in the system for an extended period. ​Welltopia Compounding Pharmacy

Tissue Distribution and Accumulation

Studies have shown that MB distributes unevenly across various tissues. In animal models, higher concentrations have been observed in the liver, kidneys, and brain compared to plasma levels. This distribution suggests that MB can accumulate in certain organs, potentially leading to localized toxicity, especially with prolonged use. ​

Excretion and Potential for Accumulation

MB is primarily excreted through the urine, with a significant portion also eliminated via the bile. In individuals with renal or hepatic impairment, the excretion of MB may be reduced, increasing the risk of systemic accumulation. This accumulation can enhance the drug's pharmacological effects and increase the likelihood of adverse reactions.

Methylene Blue and Diabetes

If you have diabetes, it's crucial to exercise caution with methylene blue (MB) due to its potential interactions with common diabetic medications. MB has been shown to interact with various antidiabetic drugs, including insulin and oral hypoglycemics like metformin, glipizide, and glyburide. These interactions can alter the effectiveness of your diabetes management regimen and may lead to unexpected side effects.​

For instance, MB can interfere with the metabolism of these medications, potentially leading to increased blood levels and heightened effects. This is particularly concerning with drugs like metformin, where elevated levels can increase the risk of lactic acidosis, a rare but serious complication.​

In diabetes conditions, the kidneys are compromised. Methylene blue is a challenge to the kidneys and can lead to complications. It also changes hormone expression and carbohydrate metabolism, all of which can cause unpredictable issues in diabetics.

Even in studies that claimed cardiovascular benefits in the diabetic heart, the usual negative side effects were present. Same ‘ol, same ‘ol, the way drugs work, always with trade-offs. It’s also revealing of how scientific research operates: studies are shaped by who funds them, and outcomes often serve commercial interests more than truth. I worked as a certified lab animal technician at the University of Edmonton for several years, and I saw firsthand how the industry functions. It's not about pure inquiry. It's competitive and focused on turning therapies into marketable products. They will run the same studies, over and over again, until they get a skew and make sure to omit the negative information, otherwise, they won’t get approved, and their funding will dry up. So, even when researching, we have to be very careful.

Look at how many organ systems and interactions are happening in diabetes. We must look at the condition and its treatment from a whole-body perspective. Many studies merely look at one tiny microcosm of the disease, isolating a single mechanism or outcome while ignoring the larger terrain. They rarely consider how interventions like methylene blue ripple through hormonal balance, metabolic feedback loops, gut integrity, or neurological signaling. This reductionist lens might show a short-term gain, but it misses the broader consequences and fails to reflect how real bodies work in real time.

Methylene Blue and Reduced Glutathione (GSH)

MB is often sold as a mitochondrial enhancer, but what’s rarely discussed is its unpredictable relationship with glutathione, your body’s master antioxidant. In terrain terms, glutathione is part of the redox rhythm that maintains cellular integrity. Methylene blue, depending on the context, can either support or sabotage that rhythm.

MB has been shown to directly oxidize reduced glutathione (GSH) into its oxidized form (GSSG), bypassing even the usual generation of hydrogen peroxide. This means it can act as a primary oxidizing agent, tipping redox balance toward oxidative stress, especially at higher concentrations or with repeated use.

At the same time, some studies suggest that methylene blue may indirectly influence GSH synthesis by increasing glutamate levels, which can affect the feedback regulation of glutathione production. In theory, this could elevate GSH, but it’s far from guaranteed, and certainly not a justification for casual use.

Even more concerning, MB interacts with glutathione reductase, the very enzyme responsible for converting GSSG back into its active, reduced form. It acts both as a substrate and an inhibitor, essentially clogging the very system needed to restore redox homeostasis.

So, is MB boosting or depleting your GSH? The answer is: it depends. On the dose. On the tissue. On the co-administered substances. On your terrain. On your existing oxidative load. None of this is tracked in the hyped-up biohacker claims or influencer guides promoting MB as a nootropic must-have.

Many drug users barely consider where their drug wastes go in the environment once they flush it down the toilet. Methylene Blue is a known concern for wastewater systems due to its persistence, toxicity, carcinogenicity, and mutagenic properties. It is also teratogenic and embryotoxic, so consider the wildlife fertility aspects. As an antibiotic, it is a threat to life, like bugs, fish, mammals, and soil bacteria. It contaminates surface and groundwater.

Decontamination methods are a struggle as the breakdown methods lead to even more toxic secondary pollutants. Its aqueous pH is a very strong acid, between pH 2.0-3.5. So if you are drinking this every day in water, it is like drinking straight vinegar or lemon juice and can damage your tooth enamel. Be aware.

It is non-biodegradable owing to the characteristic stability of an aromatic ring structure. In waterways, it changes the colour of the water, which blocks sunlight, affecting the photosynthesis process, which reduces oxygen demand and compromises the entire water ecosystem. So, for all who claim to care about the earth and nature, using MB is a hypocritical move.

The Blue Butt-Hole Chronicles

Let’s talk about one of the more absurd uses of methylene blue: injecting it into the anal region for chronic anal itch.

This study here showed that intradermal methylene blue was used to treat idiopathic intractable pruritus ani, a condition that is almost always a reflection of internal terrain imbalance, gut stagnation, or unresolved emotional stress.

Rather than address root causes like food triggers, bowel flora imbalances, or tension in the pelvic floor, these patients got a literal injection of synthetic dye into their perianal tissue. That’s not medicine. That’s aesthetic warfare on the butthole, lol.

And yes, the result is often a stained, bright blue anus, a visual I personally find both disturbing and hysterically symbolic of conventional medicine's approach: suppress the symptom, ignore the terrain, and hope nobody notices the fluorescent warning sign. I had to hold back posting the photo. You’re welcome.

Guess how they say it “works”? “The methylene blue works by severing the nerve endings of the perianal skin’s unmyelinated C-fibers [17], which results in a decrease of the urge to scratch.” So basically, it damages the nerve endings. Wow! What a solution!

Blue butt-hole syndrome might not be in the Merck Manual, but it’s real, and it’s another reason why methylene blue doesn’t belong anywhere near HOLE-istic practice (I know you saw what I did there).

Real-World Case Studies

A. Life-Threatening Allergic Reactions

Severe anaphylactic reactions to MB have been reported, including a documented case of a 30-year-old woman who experienced an IgE-mediated hypersensitivity reaction during surgery involving 1% methylene blue. ​Nursing Hero

B. Hemolytic Anemia in Patients Without G6PD Deficiency

While MB is contraindicated in patients with G6PD deficiency due to the risk of hemolysis, there are cases where MB has induced hemolytic anemia in patients without this deficiency. For instance, a 78-year-old man developed severe oxidative hemolysis after receiving a high dose of MB during cardiac surgery, despite normal G6PD levels. Case Report ​and The Hospitalist Blog

C. Paradoxical Induction of Methemoglobinemia

Although MB is used to treat methemoglobinemia, paradoxical cases have been reported where MB administration led to or exacerbated the condition. This paradoxical effect is particularly noted in patients with G6PD deficiency, where MB can induce hemolysis and worsen methemoglobinemia. ​BMJ Case Reports

D. Serotonin Syndrome During Surgical Use

MB has monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) properties, and its use during surgery, especially in patients on serotonergic medications, has led to serotonin syndrome. A notable case involved a patient developing serotonin syndrome after MB administration during cardiac surgery. ​J Cardiothorac Vasc Anesth

Terrain Medicine Doesn’t Dye the Brain Blue

To be fair, methylene blue doesn’t fully turn your brain blue until you're dead and someone slices your head open. The blue hue emerges when the tissue is exposed to air, such as during an autopsy. But even without a neon brain, the symbolism stands because staining your tissues with synthetic dye is not terrain medicine. Terrain medicine doesn’t hijack your cell function to simulate clarity or energy. It supports real energy production, clarity, and repair from the inside out.

We don’t need blue dye to get more oxygen, better brain function, or mitochondrial health. We already have what we need in the apothecary of nature: nutrients, adaptogens, electrical tools, frequency therapies, and oxygen-enhancing protocols that don’t destroy terrain in the process.

Here are just a few (of many) holistic-based remedies with their dosages that support cognition, energy, and brain performance, without the risk of serotonin syndrome, tissue necrosis, or dyed internal organs:

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus)

Provita Lion’s Mane 5000

Lion’s Mane is a neurotropic mushroom that supports nerve regeneration, cognitive function, and terrain stability. It contains hericenones and erinacines, which promote nerve growth factor (NGF) and support memory, reasoning, and clarity. Research shows it can improve hippocampal memory and stimulate new neuron growth (Martinez-Marmol et al., 2023; Ratto et al., 2019).

Suggested use: 1–3 capsules daily.

Smart Ginkgo (Ginkgo + Bacopa + Lion’s Mane combo)

New Roots Smart Ginkgo

This formula blends Ginkgo biloba (to increase capillary oxygen delivery), Bacopa monnieri (to calm and sharpen cognition), Lion’s Mane, L-theanine, Siberian ginseng, Gotu kola, and Huperzine A to support focus, memory, and nervous system repair.

Suggested use: 1 capsule daily with food.

DMSO + Magnesium

50% DMSO with Natural Magnesium

DMSO is a transdermal carrier and anti-inflammatory that increases blood flow, oxygen delivery, and ATP production. Magnesium supports hundreds of enzyme processes, including those for cognition, detoxification, and muscle repair.

Suggested use: 7–10 sprays twice daily on clean, unbroken skin.

Omega Jolly (Fish oil with EPA/DHA)

New Roots Omega Jolly

EPA and DHA reduce systemic inflammation and support neurotransmitter balance. This helps regulate cellular communication—far more elegantly than flooding the body with synthetic MAO inhibitors.

Suggested use: 2 softgels daily with food.

AUUM NeuroPerformance (Mammalian Omega-3s incl. DPA)

AUUM NeuroPerformance

Unlike fish oil, AUUM contains DPA, found only in mammalian fats. DPA enhances synaptic plasticity and supports neuronal repair. These sublingual drops absorb rapidly and nourish brain tissue at a foundational level.

Suggested use: As directed on the label.

Ozone Therapy

Ozone delivers oxygen to tissues and stimulates mitochondrial healing at the root level. Terrain medicine doesn’t rely on synthetic redox games. It restores cellular clarity through actual oxygen saturation.

Available here: Ozone Generator – Superpowered Self-Healing

Use promo code: AMANDHA2024 for a discount.

Pau d’arco (Tabebuia impetiginosa)

Pau D’Arco Powder, Wild Harvested

This is a terrain-friendly botanical that has traditionally been used for its support in cases of heavy fungal activation, lymph stagnation, and metabolic sluggishness. Unlike methylene blue, which is often praised for its antimicrobial action but functions through oxidative stress pathways, Pau d’arco works more gently. It doesn’t hijack electron transport; it nourishes elimination channels, especially the liver and lymphatics, helping the body clear terrain waste without chemical stimulation. Its active compounds, lapachol and beta-lapachone, show mild redox activity, but in a modulatory, not forceful, way. You could say Pau d’arco supports the terrain’s intelligence rather than overriding it. It’s also naturally antifungal, without obliterating the microbial ecosystem, which makes it a far better ally in cases where fungal expressions are secondary to deeper toxicity or stagnation.

Microdose Mushrooms Neuro Blend Anti-Anxiety – Anti-Depression – Clarity – Creativity – Mood Elevation Microdose Mushrooms presents Neuro Blend, a Psilocybin-based supplement that provides users with all of the benefits of Psilocybin without experiencing the overwhelming psychedelic effects. Neuro Blend is comprised of 80 milligrams of Psilocybe Cyanescens and a combination blend of Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Chaga Mushroom, Reishi Mushroom, and Niacinamide. This Mushroom stack will give users a sense of clarity, creativity, focus, and mood elevation. Users will also experience a reduction in anxiety and depression, along with helping reduce the effects of numerous other unwanted mental states. Neuro Blend works by imitating serotonin by stimulating the 5-HT2A receptor located in the frontal cortex. Stimulation of the 5-HT2A receptor causes two significant things to happen in the brain. One, it leads to the production of BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor), which stimulates growth, connections, and activity in different parts of the brain. Two, it increases the transmission of Glutamate, which is the neurotransmitter responsible for brain functions such as cognition, learning, and memory.

High-Quality Saturated Fats (e.g., Ghee, Coconut Oil, Cacao Butter)

Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

These foods provide the body with saturated fatty acids that are preferentially used to repair and stabilize mitochondrial membranes. Coconut oil is especially rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which provide clean fuel without oxidative burden. Cacao butter is another underrated source of stearic acid, a potent membrane stabilizer.

Charmed by Redox Potential?

You have many more options than you think:

1. Curcumin (from Turmeric)

Acts as both a direct antioxidant and an inducer of antioxidant enzymes like glutathione peroxidase and superoxide dismutase (SOD).

Supports mitochondrial health and reduces ROS.

Has been shown to protect against lipid peroxidation and oxidative DNA damage.

2. Resveratrol (from grapes, red wine, Japanese knotweed)

Enhances mitochondrial biogenesis via SIRT1 and PGC-1α activation.

Improves redox balance and modulates NAD+/NADH ratio, similar to MB claims.

Shown to mimic some of the electron transfer roles of MB.

3. Quercetin

A potent flavonoid that stabilizes redox status by scavenging free radicals and chelating transition metals.

Inhibits xanthine oxidase and NADPH oxidase (major ROS producers).

Protects mitochondrial membranes and prevents oxidative chain reactions.

4. Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone/Ubiquinol)

An actual electron carrier in the mitochondrial respiratory chain.

Acts as a redox buffer within lipid membranes and mitochondria.

Essential in ATP synthesis and scavenging lipid peroxyl radicals.

5. Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)

A dual-phase antioxidant: both fat- and water-soluble.

Regenerates other antioxidants like vitamins C, E, and glutathione.

A powerful redox modulator for mitochondrial and nerve health.

6. Melatonin (yes, also produced naturally in the body)

Outperforms many synthetic antioxidants in scavenging ROS and RNS.

Upregulates antioxidant enzymes and protects mitochondria from oxidative damage.

Crosses the blood-brain barrier with ease.

7. Astaxanthin (from red algae, krill)

Considered one of the most powerful lipid-soluble antioxidants.

Stabilizes mitochondrial membranes and prevents oxidative stress.

Has an extremely high singlet oxygen quenching capacity—higher than vitamin C or E.

8. Glutathione (Reduced GSH)

The body’s master redox molecule.

Maintains mitochondrial redox environment, detoxifies xenobiotics, and recycles other antioxidants.

Supplemented directly or supported via precursors like NAC (N-acetylcysteine).

DMSO and MSM both supply large amounts of glutathione

9. Shilajit (mineral pitch)

Contains fulvic acid and DBPs (dibenzo-alpha-pyrones) that act as electron reservoirs.

Facilitates mitochondrial energy production and acts like a redox buffer.

Traditionally used as a rejuvenator and adaptogen.

10. N-acetylcysteine (NAC)

Boosts glutathione synthesis.

Supports mitochondrial redox potential and breaks down mucus in respiratory tract via thiol exchange.

Has strong evidence in restoring redox balance in various clinical contexts.

11. Sulforaphane (from broccoli sprouts)

Potently activates the NRF2 pathway, increasing endogenous antioxidant production.

Reduces inflammation and oxidative stress at a cellular level.

Has been studied for neuroprotective, chemopreventive, and mitochondrial support roles.

12. Chlorophyll and Chlorophyllin

Act as electron donors and light absorbers, very similar to the structural function of MB (both are porphyrin-like structures).

Detoxify via binding to mutagens and enhancing phase II liver enzymes.

Support oxygen transport and redox signaling.

13. Methylene-free Blue Alternatives from Plants

Indigofera tinctoria (true indigo) has been historically used for its deep blue dye and mild antimicrobial and detoxifying properties without the synthetic dangers.

Spirulina and Blue-Green Algae (with phycocyanin): Phycocyanin supports redox signaling and scavenges hydroxyl and peroxynitrite radicals.

Informed Consent Means All the Information

Methylene blue may have medical uses in hospital emergencies or for those who subscribe to the Rockefeller medicine model. But casually microdosing it as a daily stimulant is not informed health; it is biochemical gambling. When you suppress symptoms or override systems without understanding the consequences, you trade short-term effects for potential long-term damage.

And by the way, if you overdose, there is no known antidote.

We have natural, intelligent ways to support cognition, mitochondrial function, and terrain vitality. MB is unnecessary. It doesn’t belong in the hands of holistic healers. It belongs in the dustbin of repurposed pharmaceuticals or for the general population of suppressive drug users.

Methylene blue has emergency uses for methemoglobinemia, ifosfamide-induced encephalopathy, and cyanide poisoning. In those contexts, it can be life-saving. But those are hospital interventions, not wellness tools. The casual use of MB in microdoses for energy, brain function, or mood enhancement is not holistic health, it’s stimulant culture dressed in a lab coat.

Informed consent requires full transparency, and with the floods of information on the topic, it can be difficult to navigate. People want quick fixes all the time, and they often mistake stimulation for healing. But without understanding the long-term consequences or the full terrain context, they’re not making a choice, they’re just reacting to symptoms.

Even if you’re using it at low doses, the compound is not neutral. It interacts. It disrupts. It changes your signalling systems and enzyme pathways. It affects your DNA. It affects your endocrine organs. It affects your blood and oxygen system. From my deep research, the risks far outweigh the stated benefits.

Why are we walking this path? Why aren’t we supporting the body to repair and regulate? Why are we repurposing pharmaceutical drugs?

Because we’ve been conditioned to override, to control, to silence the body instead of listening to it. The system we live in is built on intervention, not understanding. It rewards quick fixes, not root-cause resolution. It sells stimulation as healing, control as care, and reductionism as science. But terrain medicine invites us to step out of that model entirely. It asks us to trust the body’s design, to respond with reverence, not dominance. If we keep dragging old tools into new paradigms, we’re not evolving, we’re just rebranding suppression.

Conclusion: Methylene Blue Doesn’t Belong in Holistic Practice

Let’s call it what it is. Methylene blue is a synthetic pharmaceutical dye with a complicated pharmacological profile, a history of emergency medical use, and a long list of possible adverse effects, even at low doses. It is not benign. It is not necessary. And it is not holistic.

If you’re operating from a terrain-based model, your focus should be on expression, flow, mineralization, mitochondrial nourishment, and removing blockages, not overriding systems with stimulant pharmacology.

We are not blue-deficient. We are stagnant, toxic, nutrient-depleted, overexposed, and under-oxygenated. None of that is solved with a pharma dye.

There are so many redundant, natural, terrain-supportive tools available. Ones that don’t require practitioner supervision, mitochondrial roulette, or post-mortem blue brain autopsies.

Here’s a quick take-away of what we covered:

MB is a synthetic pharmaceutical compound made from coal tar

It’s a potent MAOI that interacts dangerously with SSRIs, opioids, and even herbs

It disrupts the gut microbiome (it’s an antibiotic)

It affects nitric oxide signalling and mitochondrial redox balance

It can cause serotonin syndrome, tissue necrosis, and fetal damage

It can reduce sperm motility and is anti-fertility

It bioaccumulates with no known antidote

It can damage mitochondrial membranes

It damages the environment and is non-biodegradable

It does not belong in the toolkit of holistic practitioners

We have loads of marvelous natural or less dangerous supports for the same conditions

If you made it this far, I’m proud of you. You now have more than enough information to make a personal and holistically informed decision. And if someone tries to sell you on MB without mentioning even half of all these risks and unknowns, you’ll know you’re not getting the full truth.

You deserve informed consent. You deserve clean energy. You deserve clarity that doesn’t come from toxic suppression.

This dye belongs back in the lab. Not in your brain. Don’t be a pharma customer. Don’t be a meth head.

User-Reported Adverse Experiences with Methylene Blue

This is an extra “bonus” section for you:

1. Negative Mental and Emotional Effects A. Dream Disturbance and Altered States of Consciousness "Methylene Blue is giving me hyper-realistic dreams and it is scaring me. Last night I had a dream that was so vivid and so realistic that I could not differentiate it from reality. My consciousness had its own memories of doing things I’ve never done before in real life. Many of the people were actually people from my life but their stories and relationships to me felt strange. People from my deep childhood started appearing and as someone who has kind of run away from all that and almost forgot about them all, it was jarring. I found myself almost shaking in fear as I woke out of it because for all I knew, that was my life. I’ve heard stories of people experiencing alternate realities under substances like salvia and living entire lifetimes in that alternative reality but I had no idea Methylene Blue had a similar effect. My dream last night was the longest vivid dream I had yet because it almost felt like an entire day. I’m getting scared it may only get worse. Anyone else have any experiences like this?" 2. Headaches and Cranial Pressure A. Exertional Headache "I got some Compass Laboratory brand MB from Amazon and took 4 mg a day for about 2 weeks. I started getting a constant low level headache that would become very intense any time I would physically exert myself. Is this a common side effect? I stopped taking it and it went away. I'm wondering if I'm having a reaction to MB in general or if it might be an issue with the brand I took." B. Random Low Dose Headache "Does anybody else experience headaches while taking MB? Sometimes I’ll experience light headaches, and it happens randomly. I usually consume a super low dose like 0.5-1.5mg maximum. Could this be due to some sort of detox? Since I believe MB crosses the BBB." C. Persistent All-Day Headache "First day my bf and I started off with 5 drops of MB then days following we went down to 2 drops. I skipped some days because it makes my head hurt ALL day ... is there a reason for this? Should I stop use? I'm kinda concerned... and I'm a hypochondriac so I'm thinking the worst." 3. Kidney Pain and Back Discomfort A. Troche-Induced Kidney Pain "I got MB troches from Troscriptions and began to experience kidney pain after the second use. Each troche is 16mg and can be broken into 4 pieces. My first use I took half (8mg), second time 1/4 (4mg) and developed pain. Since then I've not taken more than 2mg at a time. I've had kidney pain each time I've used lasting several days on both sides. Someone suggested that if you have kidney pain with MB you might have kidney disease. I freaked out and went to get my kidney function checked; all labs were normal." B. Back Pain Without Troches "Hello ya'll I'm just looking for help..I started taking methylene blue I'd say 7 days ago. 2 to 3 drops a day and I started to get back pain couldn't figure out why so I have released its maybe from the methylene blue..so I have stopped taking this today I'm just wondering should I be concerned?" 4. Gastrointestinal Distress A. Heartburn After Night Dosing "Anyone ever get heartburn after taking a dose at night? I'm trying to work out if it's the MB or something else. Would be interested to know if anyone else has experienced this?" B. Persistent Nausea and Loose Stools "I’ve been taking 32 drops 2x per day for several months (titrated up). Recently I’ve started feeling nauseous and the feeling doesn’t seem to go away. Food doesn’t sit well in my stomach and goes through me pretty quickly. Any thoughts or suggestions?" C. Prolonged Diarrhea and Gut Flora Disruption "Started taking low dose Methylene Blue March 3rd and stopped March 20th after constant GI upset and diarrhea. 2-3 drops twice a day morning and noon. Haven’t taken it in a week and still “rice water stools.” Today, 3-27-25, going on 3 weeks + and still watery diarrhea. My concerns are: MB wipes out good and bad gut flora, & MB 3rd party test certs are not required for every batch. Bought on Amazon and the initial positive effectiveness was amazing: clear headed, energy, cardiovascular endurance… but the stomach problems, skipped heart beats, and slightly darker bronze skin (I’m tan already) are leading me to wonder about heavy metal specifically arsenic. Anyone here experience similar? I saw a podcast with two women discussing the same about gut flora dysbiosis and MB. Not a good thing but heavy metals is downright deadly." 5. Inconsistent or No Effects A. No Perceived Effect Despite High Dose "I, 155lb male, have taken methylene blue from Compass Laboratory 1% a few times and the last 2 times I’ve taken about 30–35 drops and not feeling anything. I have severe brain fog to the point where it’s hard to even speak at all. My brain doesn’t process anything including words to say anything. I also have chronic fatigue syndrome and I often times feel like I’m dissociating. This has been going on for almost 2 years. I tried methylene blue in hopes it might improve my symptoms but even this large amount of drops isn’t doing anything except turn my urine blue." B. Tried All Doses with No Outcome "I’ve been experimenting with methylene blue for a while now (I’m female, 1.58m, 60kg) and have tried everything from 1 drop up to 60 drops to see what works. But honestly, the only noticeable effect is blue pee. No energy boost, no mood changes, no cognitive shift — nothing." C. Crash Despite Upping Dose "I started off with 1 mg, and have gone as high as two 30 mg doses yesterday. Still got a bit of a crash after the first dose, and no major change or boost after the second dose." D. Child’s Effects Wore Off "My son and I have been using about 5 drops (2.5 mg) for the last week or so and I have seen great results. Today is the first day my son is no longer feeling the results (good energy). Does this mean I should start to increase?" 6. Crash or Rebound Fatigue A. Initial Tolerance, Then Brain Fog "I just recently got MB and put 6 drops (3mg) in my water and was fine the first day. Didn’t notice any major effects either positive or negative. I doubled that dosage today (about 6mg) and found my energy level low and was super cloudy mentally and just couldn’t get it together." B. Delayed Fatigue Crash "I have noticed some slight clarity the last couple of days, but a major drop in energy about 4–5 hours after I take it. I have only tried a two-dose day once thus far, and did not experience a rebound after the crash." C. Good Days Catch Up "I’ve been taking 1.5mg MB every morning with powdered Vitamin C for a few weeks now. Generally it’s yielding great results: mental clarity, social energy. However, I’ll have days where I wake up feeling completely out of it, and MB doesn’t pull me out of it. It’s like the energy gains from good days catch up with me and I end up sleeping off the deficit." 7. Temperature Sensitivity A. Cold Intolerance "Hey, I just started with low dosed methylene blue a couple of days ago (working up to 2.5mg / day) and I noticed that I have a cold sensation all over my body and that I tolerate cold temperatures worse. Does anyone else have this experience?" 8. Serious Drug Interactions A. OTC Drug Combo Spike "Shame on me for not checking this before. I did not realize that MB has major drug interactions with very common over-the-counter medicines, especially cold and sinus medicine. I currently have a cold and have been taking over-the-counter cold medicine. I took my morning dose of methylene blue in water today (10 drops) and I have been feeling very dizzy and almost fainted. My blood pressure has been since sky high." B. Blood Pressure Concern "MB is a serious medicine that will interact with common everyday drugs, as well as prescriptions. I’m keeping an eye on my blood pressure. If it doesn’t go down, I’m leaving for the doctor." Full list of known interactions (There are 197 drugs known to interact with methylene blue): https://www.drugs.com/drug-interactions-all/methylene-blue.html 9. Classic Blue Toilet (Dye effects cause other problems) People report dentures and other dental work being stained, as well. A."Well, it’s not doing much for my brain fog, but my toilet looks like I murdered a Smurf in it." B."Has anybody figured out how to get a methylene blue ring stain out of the toilet? Back in the drought times in California I would get into the habit of sometimes not flushing the toilet in the middle of the night but unfortunately methane blue leaves a ring around inside the toilet bowl and I have tried muriatic acid Barkeepers’s friend bleach and nothing seems to work. Any ideas?" 10. Appetite Changes A. Excessively hungry taking methylene blue. "Hi all. I started taking MB roughly 7 days ago. Apart from a little nausea, I’ve felt ok. I hadn’t really paid any attention to this but I’ve been really ravenously hungry since I started taking MB. I’m not really sure how to describe this hungry other than it feels like when I was prescribed prednisone (steroid) a while back. It had the same feeling where I felt jittery and hungry all the time. Has anyone had a similar experience with MB? For reference, I’m only taking approx 4mg. I’m a big guy 315 pounds 183cm tall." B. Appetite Suppression "I've been taking MB for 5 or so days and I've noticed my appetite is reduced. Specifically appetite for carbs but in general also. Has anyone else noticed this? My general energy levels have been smooth and stable and I'm loving this. My mood is better and my ability to deal with stress is awesome (hasn't always been). Does MB help the body to use food more efficiently? Why don't I feel as hungry." 11. Vision and Nasal Effects A. Vision Changes "Has anyone noticed worse vision? I search and all I saw was vision improvement. I think been needing stronger glass already but it's suddenly way worse. I can barely see the letters on the screen right now. It was fine for almost a week. The only thing I did differently is added ashwagandha. The doesn't seem a strong possibility of interaction with MB and ashwag. Also headache with MB started up a couple days before all this. I'm stopping the MB for a while to see if that helps. Maybe I just really need stronger glasses but I'm a little worried." B. Nosebleed "Hiya all. Have been taking MB for a week now, slowly up to 5 drops per day. Today I blew my nose and a ton of blood came out. I NEVER get nosebleeds. I don't remember ever having one in fact. Could it be the MB?" 12. Sedation and Cardiovascular Effects A. First Dose Fatigue "Hiya all. I received my MB today and took 5 drops of 1% in water with some Vit C and carried on with what I was doing. About an hour later I noticed I was feeling really tired and a bit spaced out. I came to indoors and fell asleep for 2 hours which is not like me at all. 5 hours later and I feel back to normal although still a little spacey. Thoughts on tomorrow's dose?" B. Cardiovascular Reaction "So I just started methylene Blue a couple of days ago. My first day felt really good just had trouble sleeping the second day. I felt like I had a really bad headache and some mild discomfort in my chest so I took two days off. I just started again yesterday, but I’m still getting a little bit of chest discomfort and high blood pressure. I don’t know what the problem is. Is it something I’m eating or taking with MB? I’ve heard of a HerxMeyer reaction but I don’t know if this is it. Am I supposed to avoid coffee and any kind of nicotine while taking this or any types of food? Also, what about supplements since I take vitamins and fish oil? First day felt amazing but now I think maybe I have a bit of anxiety on what’s causing this increase in bp. First day and 2nd day was 8mg. After that only 4mg so idk." C. Overnight Effects "Yesterday was my 2nd day, took 8 drops at 6am, woke up at 1am, sweats, elevated heart rate, anxiety, heavy head, at this point MB should’ve been out of my system. Did I do something wrong? Forgot to mention, had a sense of something burning in my nose but nothing was burning. Should I stick with 5 drops or drop down to 2 or 3?"

This is just one Reddit forum. What I am seeing here is a lack of responsible usage going on. People are guessing doses, mixing MB with other drugs, nicotine, and supplements, and not getting all the hyped-up, promised results. My warning: be wise and be careful. Even if it is a low-dose drug, it is still a drug.

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a renowned expert in holistic medicine and a leading authority on the therapeutic use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With nearly two decades of dedicated research, clinical application, and formulation work, she has become one of the most trusted voices in natural health.

Amandha holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine. She is a skilled formulator of natural skincare and handcrafted DMSO-based remedies, creating one-of-a-kind blends that reflect her deep knowledge of terrain health and natural healing.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, an accessible and comprehensive guide to using DMSO safely and effectively, complete with practical recipes and protocols. Through her writing, teaching, and speaking, Amandha empowers individuals to take control of their own health, reject medical dogma, and return to the wisdom of nature. Her work continues to inspire and guide thousands toward vibrant, sovereign living.

As a mother of a healthy 13-year-old daughter born at home, into water, with a full lotus birth, no interventions, no vaccines, and no pharmaceuticals, Amandha lives what she teaches. Her daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor, only the chiropractor, and is homeschooled. ADV’s life and work are proof that health freedom is not just possible — it is reality for those willing to reclaim it.

