Here you are… I have compiled years of information on this topic, so it is all in one place for ease of use, as many people ask for my knowledgeable opinion.

Let’s get this part out of the way first. Phytonadione (vitamin K1) injectable emulsion is NOT A HARMLESS VITAMIN. It is an unnecessary medical intervention laced with poisonous materials such as aluminum, polysorbate, dextrose, acetic acid, propylene glycol, benzyl alcohol, sodium acetate, and hydrochloric acid. The vitamin itself is wrapped in castor oil because it is fat-dependent for absorption.



Even if this were corrective, THIS IS NOT THE APPROPRIATE MANNER TO ADMINISTER A VITAMIN! Mainstream medicine has repeatedly shown it has no real understanding of how vitamins work or how they should be prescribed: vitamin D, given without cofactors, and calcium carbonate chalk horse pills, given without magnesium to balance, and in the wrong doses; iron, shoved in as ferrous sulphate, without copper or vitamin A to balance, and with no regard for the oxidative stress it drives; folic acid, the cheap, low quality form, handed out instead of folates, which never resolve methylation problems; B12 injections, almost always cyanocobalamin, the least bioavailable form, given without the folate and B6 that are needed alongside it.

This level of incompetence puts them in the same camp as the most arrogant vitamin-denier extremists: both groups fumbling biochemistry basics and causing harm by refusing to understand how nutrients work together in the body. Even so, there has never been any death from vitamins or minerals. The wildest part is that a vitamin denier (“ThE bOdY jUsT cOrReCtS iTsElF!”) has more blood on their hands than a physician prescribing them, since widespread deficiencies are the real killer. Now that’s ironic! (There are over 2 billion people in the world with vitamin and mineral deficiencies https://ourworldindata.org/micronutrient-deficiency)

Trauma Inducing

To pierce the skin of a newborn with a needle and force chemicals into their tissue is an assault on every level of their being. This is a child who has not yet even tasted their mother’s milk, who has barely drawn their first breaths in the world outside the womb. To interfere so violently at that moment of pure transition is wrong in every way: physically, emotionally, spiritually.

The body is designed to begin its life’s chemistry in synchrony with the mother, receiving nourishment, hormones, microbes, and signals through her milk, her biofield, and her touch. To bypass that with an injection full of inappropriate materials imposes trauma and a toxic burden before the child has even had a chance to unfold into life.

Hypothetically, if a doctor wanted to administer vitamin K to a newborn in distress, the correct method of doing so would be the vitamin isolate, in very microdoses only, pH-balanced, with a little fat for emulsion, in an IV drip without any preservatives, sugars, additives, heavy metals, polysorbates, or the like. Or, if IV was impossible due to tiny veins, then IM would be done without the poisons added. Even so, they would still be in ignorance, as the first breastmilk (colostrum) would always be the real solution, and if there was a real trauma, like a car accident, they would immediately use homeopathy to treat it. But here we are in dumb-dumb world.

Now, let’s dive deeper where the idea of supplementing or offering Vitamin K is unnecessary, and the reasons and evidence as to why.

Many years ago, I was asked to respond to a midwife quoting this article https://evidencebasedbirth.com/evidence-for-the-vitamin-k-shot-in-newborns/ as validation for the Vitamin K shot:

Here was my response:

This example highlights the main problem with "science": that scientists take a nutrient or drug and add it into their study, and then declare victory because they managed to manipulate an outcome in their favour. The fact that they miss, however, is the normal, healthy functioning of the body and how it is meant to work. They cannot think, hey, perhaps in these babies who end up having a true hemorrhagic issue, there is SOMETHING ELSE going on, that they are under-functioning in their body due to toxicity from the parents or some other poison, like a vaccine or antibiotic use, that is leading to bleeding issues.

For one example, antibiotic use is directly correlated with low vitamin K production in the newborn: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29326806

Killing off the microflora, anyone?

They are even so ridiculous as to blame breastfeeding, which has naturally low vitamin K (even when the mother supplements), as if there is something wrong with nature. There is a REASON the K is low! I have read all those flawed studies before in that link, and they are garbage; I call it 'scientism'. It's dogma. The problem with articles like the 'evidence-based' one is that they make it look like the 'science is settled' when it is most certainly NOT.

For example: Evidence against vitamin K deficiency in normal neonates. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/7466743

However, obtaining the funding to prove that low vitamin K in the newborn is healthy and normal is not on the agenda of big business that funds these studies. Of course, they are also not going to want us finding out that it's bodily poisoning from their suppressive drugs, leading to clotting issues, oh my, no way!

Here is another study that the "evidence-based" article failed to talk about in its biased exposé:

Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy Leading to Severe Vitamin K Deficiency and Coagulopathy. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28680707

Here we see a mother with extremely low vitamin K and presenting with issues (I’d bet she was very toxic), and then the child is given the vitamin K shot, but STILL went on to develop bilateral grade III intraventricular hemorrhages by day 5. The vitamin K shot did nada.



Let’s summarize:



– Antibiotics or persistent diarrhea reduce fat absorption and wreck the gut flora and the intestinal terrain.

– Gut flora are best known for producing K2; bacteria may liberate K1 from plant residues in the gut, or convert small quinones into K-like compounds that feed the cycle.

– More importantly, antibiotics and diarrhea impair bile acid metabolism and fat absorption, which are necessary for both K1 and K2 uptake. Even if dietary K1 is present, if fat digestion is disrupted, the vitamin can’t be emulsified and absorbed, and blood levels will drop.

The best defense? Detoxify the body before pregnancy, fix the gut, and get that liver and gallbladder functioning properly. STAY AWAY FROM VACCINES & ANTIBIOTICS, increase nutrition & probiotics in both partners, and make sure the mother is nutrient-dense during her carry. Depending on some ridiculous synthetic needle that causes trauma to the newborn (pain), which can very much linger (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/1999/08/990816065623.htm) and can most certainly lead to later disease, is short-sighted.

Here is more proof that killing off our microbiome in the body is causing loads of trouble, since K2 is synthesized by gut bacteria. The production of menaquinones (vitamin K2) by intestinal bacteria and their role in maintaining coagulation homeostasis. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1492156 (I will explain the differences between K1 and K2 more below).

As an option, I suggest that the mother take an AD&K supplement orally and ensure she has enough probiotics (taking in fermented foods or a supplement), so she has her own stores in a good place, which should take the edge off the deep fear programming pummeled into the medical system, especially midwifery. That is what I did with my home water birth, and the midwives left me alone about it.

LEAVE THE UMBILICAL CORD ALONE: Let it stay on until the placenta delivers (or at a MINIMUM, until it is white and flaccid), or leave it on, have a lotus birth, and let it fall off naturally. I had a lotus birth, and the cord fell off in 7 days.

Avoid C-sections (which means avoiding ALL medical interventions, even stretch and sweep, as one intervention begets another). I would bet my house that C-section babies get more classic and late hemorrhagic diseases because their guts do not get seeded with the mother's vaginal flora. If you have a good midwife, they should know about seeding of the flora and are supposed to swab the vaginal canal and introduce it into the baby's mouth in a C-section situation. Of course, OBGYNs are the usual: clueless about this, or worse, are brainwashed into thinking it is “experimental,” “unproven,” or even “risky.” That last one is coming from hospital lawyer-speak.

Here is another perspective, ALSO SCIENCE BACKED: https://www.aims.org.uk/journal/item/vitamin-k-an-alternative-perspective

And another with studies: https://www.livingwhole.org/synthetic-vitamin-k-shot/

Here is a video I made on the topic: On Vitamin K and Newborns



Now, I would like to help you understand K1 vs K2, their similarities and differences.

Vitamin K1 and K2: Same Cycle, Different Destinies

The vitamin K story began in the 1930s. Researchers in Denmark noticed that animals fed a fat-free diet developed bleeding disorders. They isolated a fat-soluble factor from green plants that corrected this problem, and because it was tied to coagulation, they called it “Koagulationsvitamin,” shortened to vitamin K. At first, it was assumed there was only one vitamin K. Later, scientists discovered that certain bacteria produced their own quinones with the same activity, but from different origins. To distinguish the plant-derived form from the bacterial forms, the labels K1 (phylloquinone) and K2 (menaquinones) were introduced. The naming stuck, even though the molecules are different in source and distribution.

Both K1 and K2 enter the same biochemical cycle. Once reduced in the liver or tissues, they carboxylate proteins, which then bind calcium and become active. This is the shared foundation; without that cycle, clotting factors, bone proteins, and vascular regulators all remain inert.

The difference lies in where each form goes. K1, obtained from leafy greens, is shuttled primarily to the liver. There, it supports clotting factor activation, which is why mainstream medicine latched onto it as the “bleeding vitamin.” K2, produced by bacteria and found in fermented foods and animal fats, circulates longer and reaches bones, blood vessels, and other tissues. It activates osteocalcin in bone and matrix Gla protein in arteries, directing calcium into the skeleton and away from soft tissues.

Both K1 and K2 can be used for clotting, but the body handles them differently. In the liver, clotting factors such as prothrombin and factors VII, IX, and X are made in an inactive form. To become functional, they must undergo carboxylation by the enzyme γ-glutamyl carboxylase, which adds extra carboxyl groups to glutamate residues.

To simply explain, think of a clotting protein like a long necklace made of beads. Some of those beads are special ones called glutamate beads. On their own, they’re plain and can’t grab anything.

Vitamin K’s job is to help an enzyme glue a little “hook” onto each glutamate bead. Once the hook is there, that bead can now grab calcium. When enough beads have hooks and they grab enough calcium, the whole necklace folds up the right way and suddenly works like it’s supposed to.

So when I said “glutamate residues”, I just meant the plain beads in the protein chain that need those extra hooks. Without vitamin K, the hooks never get added, calcium can’t be grabbed, and the protein can’t do its job to help stop bleeding (or deliver calcium, depending on the need).

This enzyme reaction requires the reduced form of vitamin K (the hydroquinone), and it produces vitamin K epoxide as a by-product. The enzyme VKORC1 (vitamin K epoxide reductase) then recycles the epoxide back into the active hydroquinone, completing the vitamin K cycle.

That enzyme system does not distinguish between K1 and K2; either can be reduced and used to carboxylate the clotting proteins. The difference lies in how the body channels them. K1, absorbed from leafy plants, is rapidly taken up and sent mainly to the liver, where it is spent on clotting. K2, with its longer half-life and broader distribution, circulates through the bloodstream and activates proteins in bone, arteries, and other tissues, while still being available to support clotting if needed.

The medical establishment reduced the whole story of vitamin K to this one hepatic function, and because K1 concentrates in the liver, they chose it for newborn injections while ignoring the systemic roles of K2 altogether.

Summary: K1 is plant-based, short-lived in the blood, and sent mainly to the liver for clotting. K2 is microbe-based, longer-lasting, and distributed systemically to regulate calcium in bones and arteries. Both feed the same vitamin K cycle, both can support clotting, but their destinies in the body are different.

I hope that made some sense to you.

A British History of the Vitamin K Shot: From Selected Cases to All Babies, Then to the World…

Vitamin K prophylaxis in British newborns began as a cautious, case-by-case intervention and evolved over decades into a universal standard of care. I am sure there was no big pharma influence here whatsoever, as they only care about life and health!

Origins and Early Controversy (1950s–1970s)

In the 1950s, synthetic vitamin K3 (menadione, brand name Synkavit) was sometimes used in British hospitals to treat newborn bleeding, but it was linked to hemolysis and kernicterus in premature infants. That risk, combined with the unknown safety profile, kept its use limited and cautious. By the 1960s and 1970s, vitamin K1 (phylloquinone, brand Konakion) modestly gained ground, but only selectively: infants considered low-risk were often left untreated. Crescendo of Prophylaxis: Case Clusters Shift and Recommendations Broaden

In the early 1990s, reported cases of late-onset VKDB, even in previously “protected” infants who had received a single oral dose, triggered alarm. Many of these affected infants turned out to have underlying liver disease that had gone undetected. In response, the British Paediatric Association shifted its guidelines from selective to routine vitamin K prophylaxis for all healthy infants. Surveillance, Practice Change, and Broad Adoption (1990s–2000s)

The British Paediatric Surveillance Unit (BPSU) conducted three major surveys: VKDB-90, VKDB-94, and VKDB-02, tracking incidence rates alongside prophylaxis practices across the UK and Ireland. Early on (1988–1990), only about 60% of newborns were given intramuscular (IM) vitamin K; 30% received oral regimens; the rest were omitted. But by 2001–2002, and more firmly by 2006–2008, IM prophylaxis became standard in approximately 72% of units. Multiple-dose oral regimens were offered when oral was used. Official Guideline Endorsement & National Policy

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) (Nice originally meant “ignorant” by the way) now recommends universal vitamin K prophylaxis. Their clinical guideline (CG37) endorses a single 1 mg IM dose as “the safest and most cost‑effective method.” When parents decline the injection, oral vitamin K is offered as a second-line option, but only if they consent to multiple follow-up doses. Current Status: Universal but Certainly Not Unanimous

Today in the UK, all parents are asked about vitamin K prophylaxis during pregnancy and again at labour. Despite near-universal hospital recommendations, practice varies slightly between IM or oral dosing depending on parental consent. Expanding from Selective Care to Widespread Coverage

What began as a cautious treatment for sick or premature infants turned into a blanket practice for every newborn. The change was justified on the grounds that one catastrophic brain bleed outweighed thousands of babies who would never have had a problem. Hospitals grew increasingly risk-averse, professional bodies like the British Paediatric Association pushed for routine coverage, and fear of litigation sealed it in (there it is!). By the late 1990s, medical training presented vitamin K as unquestionable routine rather than a decision point. Sounds lazy to me. The only ones who benefit here are the manufacturers and the insurance companies. Moving Beyond Britain

Once Britain and other European countries adopted routine prophylaxis, the policy was echoed elsewhere. The American Academy of Pediatrics had already recommended routine use in the 1960s, but Britain’s surveillance data in the 1990s reinforced the argument that “all babies must receive vitamin K.” The World Health Organization (WHO the eff do they think they are?) promoted it as standard policy, and by the 2000s, most industrialised nations had aligned with the same approach. What began as selective use in a handful of British hospitals had become a widespread expectation that every newborn receive the shot at birth. Today’s Situation

In the UK, parents are still asked for consent, but the presentation is one-sided: vitamin K is framed as necessary, and refusal is treated as unusual. Oral dosing remains available but only with strict adherence to multiple doses, which discourages uptake. The underlying assumption is no longer that babies are born healthy but that they are born “deficient” and require correction. This philosophical shift, from recognising a natural developmental state to treating it as a medical problem, is how a selective intervention became a blanket practice across modern medicine. Just like what you would expect from a cult.

Snapshot Timeline: Vitamin K Prophylaxis in the UK

1950s : Menadione (vitamin K3) used sparingly; risks identified.

1960s–70s : Shift to vitamin K1 (phylloquinone) but given selectively.

Early 1990s : Late VKDB cases trigger universal recommendation by BPA.

1988–2002 : BPSU surveys show rising intramuscular uptake (from ~60% to ~72%).

2000s–Today: NICE mandates universal IM prophylaxis; oral if declined.

Vitamin K is Low On Purpose

Adapted from a few sources, one being Dr. Tom McLachlan, Barefoot University, and the other Anon:



Synthetic vitamin K enthusiasts overlook that babies, like all mammals, are born with lower vitamin K levels for a protective and beneficial reason*. This is an intentional design. Creation set it up correctly, and if an intervention is ever needed, it should be determined on a case-by-case basis. The logic is the same whether it is an injectable shot or oral drops; both impose a blanket interference where none belongs.

First, absorption of vitamin K (both types) requires a functioning biliary and pancreatic system. Newborns do not yet have a fully developed digestive tract, mucosal lining, gut flora, or enzyme activity. This is why babies are nourished by breast milk, which provides a small amount of highly absorbable vitamin K (in the colostrum) that matches their developmental stage. Too much vitamin K in this period can overload the liver and potentially cause brain damage. As the infant matures, the body naturally increases its ability to process and utilise vitamin K.

Second, cord blood contains stem cells, which are essential for repairing damage sustained during birth. These cells travel freely through thinner neonatal blood, performing repairs throughout the body, including in the brain. If cord cutting is delayed, the baby receives this protective infusion of stem cells. However, vitamin K injections artificially thicken the blood, sometimes up to 100 times thicker than that of an adult, making it more difficult for stem cells to circulate effectively. The placement of the vitamin K syringe beside the cord clamp is no coincidence; one action can beget the other.

Third, the intestines of newborns are not yet colonised with bacteria that produce vitamin K2 or help to process K1, and their kidneys are also immature. Some argue this makes injection necessary, but this logic ignores the fact that babies are designed to build their vitamin K cycle gradually. By about day 5–7, natural prothrombin levels rise to normal, and around day 8, they peak, sometimes exceeding 100 percent of adult levels. This coincides with colonisation of the gut flora and a natural increase in vitamin K ingestion and production.

Fourth, while newborn vitamin K levels are lower than in adults, they are still adequate for preventing serious problems. Clinical observations confirm that babies have natural protective mechanisms in place to justify these levels. Nature itself tightly regulates vitamin K at birth; even high maternal intake rarely alters neonatal levels. Colostrum and breast milk are designed to supply what is needed. Even if a mother supplements, the breastmilk will dictate proper amounts.

Fifth, historical research has been misinterpreted. In 1937, vitamin K levels were measured at 30–60 percent of adult levels in neonates, dipping further by day 2 and rising again by day 10. These were incorrectly labeled as “deficient,” and the medical field decided they must be corrected. In 1939, vitamin K1 was isolated, then K2, and trials began to raise prothrombin artificially. Injections raise vitamin K levels 9,000 times thicker than adult blood. This transforms neonatal blood into sludge, preventing stem cells from travelling freely to sites of damage.

Beyond clotting, vitamin K also regulates cell division during fetal development. Tight control of these levels prevents runaway cellular growth, which can lead to cancer. Elevating levels too high at birth interferes with this protective balance. Babies are born with exactly the level of vitamin K they need for safety, repair, and development, and are not born deficient!

The push for universal vitamin K injections is driven by financial and institutional inertia. This industry cares not for the long-term health outcomes of the baby. Pharmaceutical companies continue to profit, doctors are placed under a code of silence, and organisations like the American Academy of Pediatrics refuse to revise outdated recommendations (no surprise there). To assume that babies are born flawed and need correction with synthetic injections is not only unscientific but profoundly arrogant.

*During birth, the baby is squeezed and blood is pushed into the placenta, where it temporarily pools. That blood cannot clot because it needs to return to the baby. If it clotted, the stem cells and nutrients held in the placenta would be trapped and lost. Low vitamin K at birth makes sure clotting does not interfere with this transfer. The squeezing of the birth canal also stimulates the baby’s nervous system and kickstarts the breathing system, waking it up for life outside the womb. When the blood flows back into the baby, it must circulate smoothly so the stem cells can reach tissues and begin repairing any damage from the birth process, and all the rest of the blood can circulate properly. This repair is handled by stem cells, not clotting factors, and clotting at this stage would only block the circulation needed for all the setup taking place.

Summary:

Babies’ digestive systems are immature at birth. Breast milk (in the colostrum) provides the correct small amount of absorbable vitamin K, preventing any overload. Cord blood stem cells repair birth trauma and require thin blood to circulate. Synthetic vitamin K injection thickens blood, impairing this process. This can cause liver damage and jaundice. Natural vitamin K cycles develop with gut bacteria around days 5–8, when prothrombin naturally peaks. Neonatal levels, though lower than adults, are sufficient and protective. Clinical observations confirm babies are not deficient. High vitamin K intake via injection at birth can drive uncontrolled cell division, linked to cancer risk. Oral and injected vitamin K raise blood levels thousands of times higher than natural norms, turning protective thin blood into sludge. Nature regulates vitamin K tightly; maternal supplementation rarely alters newborn levels. Breastfeeding provides the right support. The routine vitamin K shot is more about profit and dogma than science or necessity. Vitamin K is so deadly that it comes with a black-box warning.

Concerns with vitamin K injections

Vitamin K injections (phytonadione) raise several safety concerns:

The formulation contains benzyl alcohol (BA) , which has been associated with gasping syndrome and toxicity in neonates.

Package inserts warn of rare but potentially fatal reactions, including anaphylaxis, hypotension, dyspnea, and cyanosis even more risky in neonates.

The injectable solution includes Polysorbate 80 , a surfactant linked to ovarian damage in animal studies.

It also contains aluminium , which can accumulate in infants with immature kidneys. The polysorbate can allow the aluminum easier access into the brain.

Vit K is typically designed to be absorbed by the gut from foods we eat. However, the injection is an intramuscular one, which bypasses the gut and delivers the Vitamin K in a way the body wasn't designed to receive.

Adverse events reported in infants include breathing difficulties, jaundice, and cyanosis within hours or weeks of injection.

Alternatives and supportive measures

Breastfeeding and colostrum : supply natural vitamin K in the correct form and amount for newborns.

Delayed cord clamping : preserves stem cells and ensures natural repair and protective mechanisms. Ideally, a lotus birth.

Homeopathy : Arnica montana 30Ch can be used in rare cases of neonatal bleeding.

Herbal support : Achillea millefolium (yarrow) has clotting-supportive properties, can be given in a strong decoction in small doses orally.

Preventive terrain care : avoid antibiotics and vaccines during pregnancy to protect gut flora and natural vitamin K synthesis in the infant.

Maternal nutrition : ensure robust intake of probiotics and a proper amount of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, K2) during pregnancy and breastfeeding. If you are supplementing, I only find this method necessary to get midwives or doctors off your back. Make sure these fat-soluble vitamins are taken together, as they all need each other for proper metabolism. Vitamin K1 obtain from leafy vegetables.

Avoid C-sections, and if this unfortunate situation happens, a vaginal swab to the oral cavity is essential to seed the gut of the child.

Summary of Risks from the Medical Insert:

Official Label Warnings from Vitamin K (Phytonadione) Injectable Emulsion:

Boxed Warning

Severe reactions, including fatalities, have occurred during and immediately after intravenous injection of phytonadione, even when precautions have been taken to dilute the phytonadione and to avoid rapid infusion. Severe reactions, including fatalities, have also been reported following intramuscular administration. Typically, these severe reactions have resembled hypersensitivity or anaphylaxis, including shock and cardiac and/or respiratory arrest. Some patients have exhibited these severe reactions on receiving phytonadione for the first time. Therefore, the intravenous and intramuscular routes should be restricted to those situations where the subcutaneous route is not feasible and the serious risk involved is considered justified.

Warnings and Precautions

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Fatal and severe hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have occurred with intravenous or intramuscular administration of phytonadione injectable emulsion. Reactions have occurred despite dilution to avoid rapid intravenous infusion and upon the first dose. These reactions have included shock, cardiorespiratory arrest, flushing, diaphoresis, chest pain, tachycardia, cyanosis, weakness, and dyspnea. Administration should be subcutaneous whenever feasible.

Cutaneous Reactions

Parenteral administration of vitamin K replacements (including phytonadione injectable emulsion) may cause cutaneous reactions. Reactions have included eczematous reactions, scleroderma-like patches, urticaria, and delayed-type hypersensitivity reactions. Time of onset ranged from 1 day to a year after parenteral administration. Discontinue use for skin reactions and institute medical management.

Adverse Reactions

The following adverse reactions have been identified during post-approval use of phytonadione injectable emulsion:

Cardiac disorders : tachycardia, hypotension

General disorders and administration site conditions : generalized flushing; pain, swelling, and tenderness at the injection site

Hepatobiliary disorders : hyperbilirubinemia

“Immune system” aka toxicity disorders : fatal hypersensitivity reactions, anaphylactic reactions

Neurologic : dysgeusia, dizziness

Pulmonary : dyspnea

Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders : erythema, pruritic plaques, scleroderma-like lesions, erythema perstans

Vascular: cyanosis

Benzyl Alcohol Warning

Some formulations contain benzyl alcohol as a preservative. Serious and fatal reactions including “gasping syndrome” have occurred in neonates and infants, characterized by central nervous system depression, metabolic acidosis, and gasping respirations. Use benzyl alcohol–free formulations in neonates and infants whenever possible.

Avoid Rockefeller poison medicine and their cult agents. Protect your babies from institutional pharma cult propaganda and manufactured false science.

