It’s change-of-seasons time, once again. This is a time when the body is stimulated to do a deep cleaning. If you are nutritionally deficient, stressed, or toxic overt symptoms will be witnessed. Symptoms, beyond a signal of pain or issue, indicate a process in the body attempting a process to heal itself. We want to listen to it and support it, not just bury the symptoms and pretend everything is alright. The healthy way out is through.

This Lung Catarrh/Congestion/Chronic Cough protocol procedure will depend on the symptom picture and excretions or lack thereof. You can employ some of this protocol or as much as you feel is necessary.

Firstly, you must properly assess the situation and ask questions.

What colour is the sputum? Green, yellow, clear, is there blood?

Is this a wet or dry cough? Productive or not.

What other symptoms are being seen? Fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, malaise?

What are all the correlations that triggered the cough? Change in weather, toxic exposures, stress?

What times of day are the symptoms better? Worse?

Is the patient seeking to be warm or cool? Do they have a fever?

How is gut health?

How are stress levels?

Ideally, have a health journal and write down the date and the symptoms as well as how it resolved, what worked and what didn’t.

The vagus nerve may be involved (via gut inflammation), not the lungs directly. This needs to be ruled in or out for proper treatment. Typically it presents as a dry cough with few other symptoms. My gut protocol would be the next step if this is suspected.

If it is wet and productive, keep the patient hydrated, ideally do not feed (fast), or sip on bone broth or vegetable broth. Burning sage can dry out the air slightly which can help the patient breathe easier.

If it is dry, add moisture to make it productive: steam inhalation, nebulizer, sitting in a warm bath, steam shower, or room mist vapourizer.

If there is a fever, NEVER suppress it. Only intervene in a spiking runaway fever in someone with a seizure disorder or over 105 degrees F. For an infant or child, the best support is skin-to-skin contact. It will assist them to regulate their own temperature. If it is runaway or over 105F, the easiest way to bring down a fever is with a cool water enema. Suppressing a fever with paracetamol or ibuprofen is never advised, this merely adds insult to injury. Antibiotics must also be avoided at all costs. They are more dangerous than most people realize. Again, we are wanting to avoid suppression and help the body complete its purge. If you need to give something to help support the fever and prevent it from spiking, use the tissue salt ferrum phos. Keep your patient hydrated.