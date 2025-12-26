This is a post on the heels of my previous one.

So are the controllers of this world, the ones who lie to us, assassinate people, control narratives, etc, are they genius or are they stupid? Which is it?

If a group is said to possess intelligence, coordination, and technology far beyond ordinary understanding, their behaviour would reflect that level of competence.

The idea that they repeatedly leave obvious clues undermines that claim. Extreme precision cannot coexist alongside loads of random carelessness.

Scattered details often function as deliberate breadcrumbing, inviting people to construct false theories around an event to obfuscate and cause division within fringe groups.

Those interpretations grow through assumption and ego, producing an emotional payoff where the person feels they have uncovered a ‘gotcha’ moment, with excitement bolstering the narrative and giving the person a false sense of control, apophenia, and confirmation bias amidst overwhelming power dynamics.

When a theory requires supreme brilliance but is then coupled with repeated and sloppy visible errors, the logic fails here. It is more likely the case that this is done purposely.

Either that, or they aren’t really that sophisticated or well-organized at all, which would mean they don’t have fantastical methods to their madness, and those theories don’t hold water.

When defenders of such theories resort to hostility and ad hominem attacks against anyone who questions them, calls out the errors, or puts forth an alternative theory, it usually signals unresolved gaps in the argument. Sound information does not need character attacks to hold it together.

As a society, the ability to engage in real debate has almost completely eroded. Real discussion and disagreement are treated as a threat instead of an opportunity to refine collaborative understanding.

This fragmentation ensures that those who engineer chaos retain the advantage because collective insight never forms. People become invested in defending their own interpretations at all costs; their theories, instead, form into personal identities. In that environment, cooperation cannot exist, and there is no chance of finding clarity or genuine understanding.

Those of us who step back to see the big picture, who wait before responding, and watch our own biases while challenging theories to ensure correct understanding, are often thrown under the bus. Ironically, we are chased away, even though our perspective would help form more clarity.

Then you have ostracism, groupthink, and Dunning-Kruger amplification, where the group becomes self-centering and self-censoring, essentially becoming a useless echo chamber of narrow, pre-approved opinions, sadly often far from the truth and avoiding challenge, as any strong theory should invite critique for the purposes of strengthening it via robustness and falsifiability.

My final point: it is more important than ever to rely on our inner insights, as there is more than one way to know. With AI, online algorithms, and the constant stream of curated content, we are constantly being nudged, influenced, and even subtly brainwashed. This can create illusions, reinforcing biases, and feed false narratives.

Developing and trusting our own inner guidance allows us to filter the information and better recognize what aligns with reality. This is needed to resist the distortions designed to manipulate our perceptions.

Without this internal compass, even the most obvious truths can be missed, and the mind becomes a playground for confusion and deception.

Thanks for coming to my TED talk. 😁

💚 ADV