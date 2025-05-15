Time is ticking on this one, we only have a few days. Here is the story if you are unfamiliar: https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/bc-ostrich-cull-breach-animal-cruelty-law-lawyer



First of all THERE IS NO FUCKING BIRD FLU. Man, I feel like a broken record. Anyway, not only this, but the tests are looking for waste particles and are never 100% accurate for finding them. Waste particles (what these hoaxsters call "viruses") only happen when the animal is expressing AKA HEALING! Healing from what? Toxins, wastes…all these all need to exit the body. If the animal is stressed or missing a nutrient, alternative means of expression happen. But a virus causing it and being contagious? Bullshit from front to back.



Now, the REAL reason they are killing everything they can is because they are psychopathic nutjobs working for the dark and want us traumatized, starving, demoralized, brainwashed, and ultimately dead!

ALSO! They are USING these birds for their “research”:

These nutters think a) coronavirus is real (it’s not) b) they are trying to stop the thing that doesn’t exist by using and murdering innocent animals.

Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, is involved in research focused on extracting and studying COVID-19 antibodies from ostrich eggs.

“This research is part of an ongoing international collaboration with Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, a professor and president of Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan. Dr. Tsukamoto is a leading researcher in the field of using antibodies derived from ostrich egg yolks to potentially block infectious diseases.

The farm's role in this research involves providing the ostrich eggs from which these antibodies are extracted. The antibodies found in ostrich egg yolk are being investigated for their potential therapeutic or preventative applications against various pathogens, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

The research at Universal Ostrich Farm gained public attention recently in the context of an avian flu outbreak at the farm. The farm's owners cited the value of their ostriches for this ongoing COVID-19 antibody research, as well as potential research into avian flu antibodies, as a reason to spare the herd from a culling order issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The farm has also reportedly established a bioscience company with the aim of commercializing these ostrich antibodies. Dr. Tsukamoto's broader research suggests that antibodies derived from ostriches could have applications beyond COVID-19, potentially including other infectious diseases like avian flu.

In summary, the COVID-19 antibody research at Universal Ostrich Farm is a collaborative effort focusing on utilizing antibodies found in ostrich eggs, led by a Japanese researcher with extensive experience in this field, and the significance of this research has been highlighted amidst the farm's efforts to preserve its herd during an avian flu outbreak.”

The COVID cult strikes again.

These beautiful birds are 30 years old and live to 60! These are family members.



Fight the fuck back. Bother the SHIT out of them. Write, email, call, annoy, be like a swarm of wasps in their mutherfucka faces! It takes YOU, yes YOU, do to it, and many more...they don't like to be exposed and called out. SO FUCKING DO IT. We have to stop handing over our power to these psychopathic maniacs and their little compliant robots. NOW GO AND DO IT. THAT'S AN ORDER! Tell them there is no bird flu, there is no COVID. It may not stop this cull, but we can’t just let them get off easy.

(Insert UNDER PRESSURE by Queen here)



I will give you all the names of the people to BUZZ at. DO something for life today, let's go! Together we can do anything. Get over your fear and get moving. Only we can stop this evil.

The judge who ruled on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) decision to cull the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, B.C., is Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn.

Email the court at fc_reception_cf@cas-satj.gc.ca and email info@cjc-ccm.ca. to file a formal complaint against this judge.

FIA Leadership & Regional Operations

Paul MacKinnon

President, CFIA

📧 Paul.MacKinnon@inspection.gc.ca

BC Rising

Dr. Mary Jane Ireland

Executive Director, Animal Health Directorate; Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Canada

General Contact : Phone : 1-800-442-2342 or 1-613-773-2342 TTY : 1-800-465-7735



Hui Hang

Director of Operations, BC Animal & Food Region

📧 Hui.Hang@inspection.gc.ca | 📞 (604) 644-9624

animalhealthcanada.ca+2GoC411+2GoC411+2

Carlie Watson

Head of Western Operations

🏢 CFIA Regional Veterinary Officers & Inspectors – British Columbia

📍 CFIA Office Locations in British Columbia

Abbotsford District Office

📍 30585B Progressive Way, Unit 102, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6W3

📞 (604) 557-4500

📧 AbbotsfordAnimalHealth@inspection.gc.ca

GoC411 and College of Veterinarians of BC

Burnaby District Office

📍 4321 Still Creek Drive, Burnaby, BC V5C 6S7

📞 (604) 292-5700

Victoria District Office

📍 4475 Viewmont Avenue, Unit 103, Victoria, BC V8Z 6L8

📞 (250) 363-3097

📧 Victoria.AnimalHealth@inspection.gc.ca

GoC411 and castanet.net

CFIA National Media Relations Office:

Email: cfia.media.acia@inspection.gc.ca

Phone: 613-773-6600

Here is a letter template you can use:



Subject: Immediate Cease and Desist Requested – Unlawful and Immoral Culling of Healthy Ostriches

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing as a concerned citizen and health professional who is appalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s directive to slaughter over 400 healthy ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC. This action is unjustifiable, unscientific, and an egregious abuse of power. These are 30 year old pets who have 30 more years of life to live.

These birds have not only recovered naturally but now represent a valuable natural example of adaptive resilience. Instead of honoring the basic principles of animal stewardship, your agency is choosing violence, destruction, and fear-based policy enforcement that serves no one: not the animals, not the public, and certainly not the future of food security.

Your continued allegiance to industrialized, pharmaceutical-style management of farms is outdated, misinformed, and frankly embarrassing. You are not "protecting public safety." You are destroying viable, living beings in the name of a false paradigm based on the illusion of contagion and a failed virological framework. Your tests are questionable, and your methods were hasty and thoughtless, just reactive.



You are also misleading the public, using someone’s animals for COVID research and using ‘bird flu’ as the excuse.

We demand the following, immediately:

A full halt to the cull and a moratorium on all future mass animal killing policies until third-party, holistically minded veterinary review is conducted. A public explanation for why these healthy animals are being classified as a risk despite evidence of natural recovery, no evidence of disease and not even to be used for food. Resignations or disciplinary investigations for any officials who knowingly continue to enforce this baseless slaughter. Prove any such bird flu virus has been isolated, proven to exist, and to cause said disease. So far, no one has been able to do as such: https://substack.com/home/post/p-163504514

Crowe, David, and Torsten Engelbrecht. “Avian Flu Virus H5N1: No Proof for Existence, Pathogenicity, or Pandemic Potential; Non-‘H5N1’ Causation Omitted.” Medical Hypotheses, vol. 66, no. 4, 2006, pp. 855–857. Elsevier, doi:10.1016/j.mehy.2005.11.007. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7173052/ Prove that COVID-19 exists and has been isolated, proving to cause any disease.

FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

You are not acting in the interest of Canadians, you are acting in compliance with a corrupted model of control and fear that betrays the ethics of veterinary medicine itself and basic human decency.

If you cannot uphold a duty of care to living beings, then you have no place in public service. The eyes of the world are on you. Choose integrity over policy. Choose courage over cowardice. Choose life over obedience. Canadians want better!

Cease this madness now.

Sincerely,

A POWERFUL BEING OF TRUTH AND JUSTICE!

Thank you for taking action. You are a powerful creator. Always remember that. You matter, your voice matters. You have more power than you may think.

Reference:

Crowe, David, and Torsten Engelbrecht. “Avian Flu Virus H5N1: No Proof for Existence, Pathogenicity, or Pandemic Potential; Non-‘H5N1’ Causation Omitted.” Medical Hypotheses, vol. 66, no. 4, 2006, pp. 855–857. Elsevier, doi:10.1016/j.mehy.2005.11.007. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7173052/

