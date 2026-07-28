ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
2d

Nothing has changed since 1918, they’re still killing millions with their crap shots

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Angela's avatar
Angela
3d

Knew this from way back when and I'm so thankful that you're still sharing this with anyone and everyone who will listen, take heed, research and USE UNCOMMON SENSE.

Once I read the insert in their poisons I declined their "vaccines" for my other children. Lo and behold the "pediatrician" fired me and I said, "good riddance to bad rubbish... I'm informed now"

Love y'all

Angela

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