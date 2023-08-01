Medical meddling is the leading cause of death. Iatrogenic medicine is our problem in this inverted world today. I have chosen a Twitter thread of mine from last year to propose an interesting hypothesis alongside some lateral thinking.

Yet, here’s where this all starts. They make childbirth an emergency rather than an emergence, remove the home midwife, medicalize the midwife by licensing them so they are afraid to lose their vocation if they speak up, and get those mothers afraid, in stress, and into dangerous hospitals. Create an obstetrics system that disempowers women, making these doctors look like heroes to the problems their own meddling caused. Get those babies pricked, prodded, cut, and shot up, so they are traumatized and damaged, then the parents don’t even know what they just lost, as there will be no comparisons they can make.



Now there is a sickly child formed from the get-go. The parents, worried, bring their baby back to the quack who just damaged said baby for answers…