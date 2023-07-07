I'm in a film!

I am so excited to share that I am in a film that launches on July 8th called, the INside effects: How the Body Heals Itself. There will be no cost to watch the film…ongoing.

Today I interviewed director and producer Keith Leon about his year-long process of creating this important educational film. I am honoured to be in this documentary alongside so many of my colleagues.

Here is Keith Leon’s Vimeo channel for extra material and outtakes: https://vimeo.com/keithleon