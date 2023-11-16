Follow your nose, it always knows! Remember that? Well, there is more truth to that than you know!

Were you aware we have a CRYSTAL in the human skull serving as a rudimentary compass?

Curiously humans have a small crystal of magnetite behind our noses. The presence of magnetite in the human nose serves as a type of compass.

Credit goes to Tartarian Talisman on Instagram for Bringing Awareness to this Fact

Awareness unlocks the unknown...

The California Institute of Technology in Pasadena discovered that in the ethmoid bone, located between the eyes humans have a deposit of ferric iron embedded in the nose.

Essentially our noses are magnetic, likely used for migrating North or knowing when to go South. Just like birds and other animals do…