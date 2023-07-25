It was not my intention to hold back on my own experiences or the experiences of others regarding the powerful healing being witnessed by the use of Terahertz (Thz) frequencies. I actually made a few videos about it on my website, posted some testimonials, including my own on FB, and our main discussion has been in my Telegram group and in the Thz Group inside my membership platform, but these last few testimonials blew my mind so much that I felt compelled to share them, specifically the ones that pertain to a boy and his dog.

Why I haven’t been so overtly vociferous is because my intention is never to come across as pushy with anything I may create or offer for sale. The current emotional climate out there is touchy; I would even say quite unstable and even violent. People are very skeptical and wary of intentions due to charlatans pushing garbage on them all day. I also don’t like putting myself into positions where I have to defend myself when I know with my whole self what I am ta…