Living inside the illusion of duality has its faults. Good vs bad, white vs black, mind vs body, etc. We are learning nuance. Learning nuance means accepting that multiple truths can exist simultaneously (paradox), but more than this, understanding that rigid dual thinking can trap us in biases about science and nature, which can skew our thinking and our interpretation of results.

Pleomorphism proves that bacteria are adaptive and not always fixed. Varying environments dictate outcomes. This directly challenges biological determinism, the idea that behaviour and function are fixed, predictable, and dictated solely by form or genetic identity. Instead, it shows that living systems respond dynamically to conditions, signals, and context, with outcomes shaped by environment rather than a predetermined fate.

Back in the 60s and 70s, Bruce H. Lipton (discussed in his book The Biology of Belief) performed an important series of experiments. Lipton isolated a single stem cell, allowing it to divide into a large population of genetically identical cells, then split that population into multiple petri dishes with different culture media. In each dish, the cells adopted different fates depending solely on the medium they were placed into. In one environment, they developed into muscle-like cells, in another into bone-like cells, and in a third into adipose (fat-like) cells, despite all cells having the same DNA. The only variable was the external environment provided by the culture medium. This is important and direct evidence that cellular behaviour and differentiation are controlled by environmental signals rather than by genes. We call this epigenetics. The signal is coming from the environment.

Bacteria responding to fast vs slow threats is another proof of their adaptability. A fast shock response creates a spore; a complete wipe-out threat (or slow shock) produces bacteriophages, a mechanism to protect essential life, which then must take over other cells to rebuild and return. These are not viruses. There are no such things. Life must protect itself. Essential to all life is the very thing that is essential to its breakdown and recycling into base components. Without breakdown in this way, all life would cease to exist. Read Dr. Stefan Lanka’s Viral Misconception for more details.

The idea of bad bacteria, something there to harm or attack, and good bacteria, those there to help or perform a helpful task, is misaligned. There are no good or bad bacteria, just bacteria (and other microorganisms) doing their jobs. Cleaning up our messes. Breaking down wastes. Metabolising such wastes. Producing products of said metabolism.

The environment aka the terrain: pH, toxicity level (leading to a specific pH, which lends an electrical charge) and all factors of that environment lead to microorganisms, that which is part of all life, that lives and is born inside of us, that which is in all food, every aspect of all environments, will ADAPT to their circumstances to get the job done.

A stagnant pond and a flowing river can hold water, yet they behave very differently because of movement, oxygenation, and exchange. In a stagnant pond, material accumulates, waste concentrates, and recycling slows down. There are different organisms present, attracted to the job (just like flies to garbage, but did the flies cause the garbage?), some simply shift form and behaviour to manage the toxic accumulation, or else new ones are introduced that are more equipped for the clean up. In a flowing river, constant movement distributes nutrients, prevents buildup, and supports continuous renewal. The difference is not the presence of “good” or “bad” organisms, but actually the condition of the environment itself.

This is how all terrain operates, internal and external. This is life; nature. Microbial forms adapt to the conditions they are given. They can adapt in either direction (this truth debunks yet another false theory, that of evolution, by the way, but that is for another time). Stagnation invites breakdown and scavenging activity, while movement and aeration support proper maintenance and regeneration, leading to higher life forms being able to live there successfully. Both states are necessary at different times. Without breakdown, matter would never be recycled. With constant stagnation, life would suffocate under its own waste. The determining factor is not the organism, but the state of the system in which it exists. We know this from scientific evidence and the study of nature’s life cycles.

The false germ theory has got us on the wrong path. The scientific bias present means pure science is not being done.

Killing the bad bacteria through poisons such as antibiotics is promoted by the lies the pharmaceutical industry needs you to believe in order to sell you their terrible products. It is a product for the toxic, for those in ignorance of how the body operates, how to cleanse, how to unblock, and how to give proper nutrition to shift the terrain into a favourable one. It can appear miraculous, killing the very thing involved in the cleanup process. The symptoms, which are the body's evidence of doing repairs, are halted. A miracle! Wow! Life-saving! Quite the opposite. Life ending. This gives the false appearance that all is well, when the toxicity still sits, the terrain damage is still there, and the body has to figure out another plan to get the job done.

Share

This is why antibiotics and other pesticides that kill life lead to microbial adaptation. It is not an ideal way to manage the problem, but it becomes the only option left under stressed, warped conditions. This is how we have produced, through our ignorance, organisms labelled as MRSA, VRE, CRE, C. diff overgrowth states, drug-resistant tuberculosis, and a growing list of so-called superbugs. The term itself is fascinating because, in a sense, they are truly super with what they have to do just to survive and keep working. They are stressed, hardened, adaptive functioning cleanup crews forced to survive in a stagnant, messy environment saturated with poisons, pharmaceuticals, radiation, nutrient depletion, and repeated chemical assaults. They must do the job, no matter what. Life must continue. It is human arrogance to try to control or stop this. They cannot simply disappear because the body still needs vital breakdown, recycling, and removal of damaged material. If they were truly wiped out, the next stage would be death.

Under these conditions, adaptation is mandatory. They will change form, behaviour, and resistance because the working conditions are unfavourable. The job will not be done as efficiently or as gently. There will be byproducts that are no longer elegant, which may lead to more extreme consequences and expression of symptoms (aka healing, aka correction), sometimes so extreme that the body itself may not survive the process (the healing crisis). This is not because the organisms are “bad”, but because the damaging antibiotics selected the situation for the most difficult path. The ecosystem is extremely damaged, and the life inside has taken a blow. Life will and must adapt the only way it can within the specific environment. For some reason, the microorganism always becomes the patsy when it is simply doing its best under constrained conditions.

This truth goes for all micro-organisms: fungi, mould, parasites. None of these are good or bad, they are simply doing their job of breaking down wastes and dead, dying or damaged tissue. The breakdown products can cause many problems when metabolism is not efficient. These can cause secondary effects, but I will leave that discussion for another essay. However, it is the same solution: clean it up.

Life is born from within. Bacteria can change shape to become a fungus; one shape of a bacterium can become another as required. See my teachings on pleomorphism and somatids. Germs are dynamic and responsive, not causative. Organisms have no need to come from outside the system unless called in to do a job. The whole idea of an immune system is false and was invented to prop up the germ theory.

*False Immunology. The above video excerpt is from my weekly live event for Yummy.Doctor members.

In my video, I describe the false ideology backing germ theory thinking that requires a military-like explanation of a fighting and killing immune system, rather than what it is, a cleansing and communication network called the lymphatic and fascial networks. To make billions on drugs, vaccines, and other interventions, the belief in this illusory system is a requirement. (You could never open up a body and point and say, there it is! The immune system!) Then here come the tropes: The immune system needs “boosting.” You are having symptoms because the “immune system” is weak. The germs are bad, and you need the immune system to kill them. The analogies are all very militaristic: soldiers, fighting, war, killing, surveillance, targeting, etc. These explanations are all stemming from world philosophy and belief, and not from pure science that studies nature’s repeating and stable principles.

Germ theory + Immune System + Vaccine theory = lies that need each other in order to prosper. They can all go into the bin where they belong.

These mistakes have led to much medical meddling and tinkering. Targeting areas to manipulate them, forcing actions, rather than offering resources, is a sure-fire path to “side effects.” This happens when the body is at gunpoint: do this, or else. We are a holism; one effect creates ripples. Targeting one area forcefully affects feedback systems, destabilising other areas, causing long-term effects that are often never even considered (organ damage, longevity, fertility, IQ, mental health, spiritual health, frequency, and vibration).

Instead, watch how nature repairs herself. Offer and bolster while removing as much poison as possible. Trust the direction, give support, encouragement, provide building blocks and resources, and never force the body. Provide nutrition, encourage movement, support waste elimination, correct pH, and clean up the terrain. The body is allowed to choose. Medicine like DMSO, magnesium, vitamins and minerals, botanicals, homeopathy, food, oxygen, sunlight, hydration, and proper movement offer options to the terrain. We cleanse, we unblock, we encourage circulation and elimination, we release. We listen to symptoms as bodily wisdom. We avoid attack, cutting, and unnecessary suppression.

Understanding this lessens fear and replaces it with something very important: the functional path to real healing and recovery. No drug is required. Instead, we offer corrections and support the life within to complete its work more efficiently. This is how so-called disease states resolve without force or suppressive action. Terrain remediation is the answer to illness. With this awareness, further poisoning the body with drugs, cutting out organs, or implanting foreign materials like metal or plastic becomes an absurd and self-harming concept. These corrective actions can be taken in any imbalanced condition without needing a label or diagnosis, and they are the same behaviours that prevent stagnant, toxic “diseased” states from forming in the first place.

The conventional medicine design is failing us. The evidence of this is everywhere. More drugs, more procedures, more diagnoses, yet people are sicker, weaker, and increasingly dependent. A false ideology sits at the centre of it all, holding us back from flourishing, training people into fearful reaction, perpetual intervention, and the erosion of biological strength. It’s time for us to listen to terrain wisdom, follow nature’s principles, and make the long-overdue paradigm shift.

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a leading voice in terrain-based medicine and one of the foremost authorities on the therapeutic applications of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine (2008), she has dedicated nearly two decades to researching, practicing, and formulating natural remedies that align with the body’s innate design for repair and renewal. She took the value from her academic training, then unschooled herself and walked away from the institutions to pursue truth outside their limitations.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, a practical and accessible guide that provides clear instructions, recipes, and protocols for the safe and effective use of this extraordinary substance. As a master formulator, Amandha creates unique, handcrafted remedies and DMSO-based blends that support tissue healing, oxygenation, pain relief, and detoxification. Her work is rooted in a clear understanding of terrain health, where toxicity, stagnation, and deficiency are addressed rather than suppressed.

Amandha is also recognised for her uncompromising stance on germ theory, exposing its historical fraud and explaining how so-called pathogens are not external enemies but part of the body’s natural terrain response. She teaches that health is restored through cleansing, nourishment, and unblocking communication pathways, not through fear of contagion or reliance on pharmaceuticals. Her teachings bridge science, history, and natural law, showing how the medical system functions as an institution of control rather than genuine care.

Through her platform Yummy.Doctor, Amandha offers memberships that guide people step by step to become their own doctor. This includes access to an extensive private library, structured courses, and live teaching sessions. She is designing her twelve-step program to help individuals reclaim self-reliance by learning terrain-based principles, mastering case-taking and triage skills, creating a home dispensary, transitioning off pharmaceuticals, and developing preventative practices. Members gain both the knowledge and the confidence to reject unnecessary medical interventions and embrace true health sovereignty.

Beyond medicine, Amandha’s work also touches on sovereignty and law, emphasising that reclaiming health cannot be separated from reclaiming freedom. She empowers individuals to question false authorities, understand their rights, and live in alignment with natural law. This integration of health, law, and self-ownership is the cornerstone of her mission: to inspire people to free themselves from institutional control and live with vitality, clarity, and autonomy.

As a mother, Amandha embodies what she teaches. Her daughter, born at home into water with a full lotus birth, has been raised without interventions, pharmaceuticals, or vaccines. She has never seen a medical doctor, is cared for through natural means, and is homeschooled with a terrain-based, emotionally attuned approach. Their lived experience demonstrates that natural health and sovereignty are not abstract ideals, but practical, achievable realities.

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer continues to educate, write, and create in service of her mission: helping people doctor themselves, dissolve fear-based myths, and remember the wisdom of nature as the true foundation of health.

Her websites:

http://yumnaturals.store/

http://yummy.doctor/

http://dmso.store/

http://healingwithdmso.com/