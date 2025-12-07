ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Unelected EU Commission Totalitarian Bullies Attacking Free Speech in the US.

Amandha Dawn Vollmer's avatar
Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Dec 07, 2025

Aww, poor EU and UK totalitarian UN agenda 2030 bootlickers aren't getting their way to track, trace and jail all their citizens who call out their corruption. Poor babies.

The same is coming to Canada if we don't stop this insanity and make an example out of the UK.

I was just banned from Facebook and Instagram for the same reasons (truth hurts their enslavement digital ID plans), so it's already on those platforms.

Please join my new Instagram account @ADVRealm.

To talk about anything you want without censorship or jail come join my private community at yummy.doctor

Fuck these fake, fraudulent, unelected Satanists who hate life, the Divine and are clearly sick in the head. Everybody reading this post needs to take action by speaking up and not being a coward. These maniacs rule by fear.

Stand up to bullies before you have no ability remaining to do so.

#uk #eu

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Amandha Dawn Vollmer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture