Unelected EU Commission Totalitarian Bullies Attacking Free Speech in the US.

Aww, poor EU and UK totalitarian UN agenda 2030 bootlickers aren't getting their way to track, trace and jail all their citizens who call out their corruption. Poor babies.

The same is coming to Canada if we don't stop this insanity and make an example out of the UK.

I was just banned from Facebook and Instagram for the same reasons (truth hurts their enslavement digital ID plans), so it's already on those platforms.

Fuck these fake, fraudulent, unelected Satanists who hate life, the Divine and are clearly sick in the head. Everybody reading this post needs to take action by speaking up and not being a coward. These maniacs rule by fear.

Stand up to bullies before you have no ability remaining to do so.

