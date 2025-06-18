Welcome to George Orwell's nightmare. Be a good snitch, ban free speech even more, virtue-signal harder. You get points!

For the first time, I recieved an account violation for a comment on Tiktok. Now they not only want to police your content but they want a police your comments.

Social media is eating its own tail. All it's going to become is as fake and useless as the mainstream media.

We are swiftly losing debate spaces. The pearl clutchers and the deeply brainwashed will not allow for truth telling or challenging narratives and there's going to be more and more rewards for snitches to secretly tell on their "friends" and neighbours, who, ironically, are risking life and limb to help those very same people. The people who think they're so good and pure are literally saying bend down and accept tyranny or go to jail.

And you know what this is going to get us, right? Violence and destruction. All by design.

I see the signs of it right in my own community. The local library of course promotes the agenda in every way, shape and form and paints its columns with the rainbow every pride month (completely forgetting it's both men's mental health month and veterans month, because the TV doesnt give virtue signalling points for those).

As people are not allowed to express their dissatisfaction and serious concerns against child grooming and the trans agenda, are mocked and considered socially unacceptable in the land of the TV watchers and good gubberment comrades, instead of speaking truth due to fears of being mob attacked, they spray painted a few of them with black paint as an expression.

The library then doubled down with a public shaming on their social media page, calling for repainting, and of course the comments were filled with the outrage mob condemning the act and showing, in true boot licker style, that "love is love" and all the rest of the talking points they've been hypnotically fed to parrot. If anyone dared comment the truth of why this happened, you can imagine the non-love is love level hate that these people would wield toward them: gang stalking, reporting their accounts and comments, and being the usual hypocrites.

Extra points if you're still wearing a mask.

Most have no idea how dangerous this is. We are truly in the times of the great divide, where two different worlds are bound to collide.

In order not to fall into the trap that is being prepared for us, we must not allow hate to fill our hearts, instead we need to vibrate to a completely different space and build our own safe communities where free speech is still allowed, and proper debate with logic, reason, and intuition are cherished.

We must also plan and prepare for the inevitable, because if the suppressed don't lash out in violence, the enemy will manufacture it for us, regardless.

We can choose to outsmart the enemy by refusing to play the game. We must maneuver away from the spaces they control as best as we can, and keep our children away from the infiltrated institutions, schools and libraries.

Now is the time for strength and to do the inner work of transformation. We came for brave times, so brave times we shall have.

