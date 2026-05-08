We're Not Doing Hantavirus
Shut Down the Hoax Fast
There is no such thing as a hantavirus.
There are no viruses.
The germ theory is false.
Contagion theory is false.
The COVID story was a hoax.
There is no COVID virus.
No one has “long COVID.”
No one died of “COVID.”
There is no immune system; it is a cleansing network.
Germs do not cause disease.
All vaccines are poison.
No vaccine has ever saved a life.
Vaccines are for population reduction, control, and mass experimentation.
Fake diseases are a trap to kill you in the hospitals.
Virology, immunology, and vaccinology are pseudo-sciences.
Doctors are the main cause of death on Earth.
Masks are for sanding, not fake viruses or diseases.
Our bodies contain pleomorphic somatids.
Symptoms are adaptive cleansing and repair responses.
Fever is not the enemy.
Mucus is not the enemy.
Inflammation is part of tissue repair and waste removal.
Bacteria assist in decomposition and recycling.
Fungi break down damaged material.
Microbes change according to the conditions of the terrain.
There is no proof that measles has ever been isolated as a contagious pathogenic virus in a court of law.
No study has ever scientifically proven human-to-human contagion under controlled conditions.
Virology relies on computer-generated genome assembly and indirect interpretation.
They show us pictures of exosomes, endosomes, extracellular vesicles, microvesicles, apoptotic bodies, cellular debris, protein fragments, RNA fragments, worms, and detoxification particles and call them “viruses.”
Toxicity, deficiency, stress, stagnation, poisoning, and malnourishment break down the terrain and are the cause of all disease.
The body is electric.
The body is intelligent.
The body is self-regulating.
The body is constantly adapting to the environment.
Suppression of symptoms drives dysfunction deeper into the tissues.
Pharmaceutical suppression interrupts natural repair processes.
The lymphatic system is part of the body's cleansing network, which is redundant and present in every system of the body.
The skin is an elimination organ.
The lungs are elimination organs.
The bowels are elimination organs.
The kidneys are elimination organs.
The liver processes and packages waste.
Healing requires the removal of obstruction.
Healing requires proper hydration and mineral balance.
Healing requires oxygenation and circulation.
They poison us everywhere to keep us low and sick.
Disease names are labels for symptom patterns and not explanations of cause.
The body does not attack itself.
The body is always attempting to survive and adapt.
Stop listening to scripted plans.
Stop listening to the brainwashed bought and controlled media outlets.
Stop listening to crisis actors.
Stop listening to evil maniacs that are part of NATO, WEF, WHO, AMA, CDC, FDA, NIH, UN, UNESCO, UNICEF, IMF, World Bank, CIA, FBI, NSA, DARPA, CFR, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group, Tavistock Institute, Club of Rome, BlackRock, Vanguard, Federal Reserve, BIS, GAVI, Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, CNN, BBC, Reuters, AP, etc.
This is part of the UN2030 New World Order Agenda (previously Agenda 21) to make you give away all your freedoms. Prepare accordingly.
DO NOT COMPLY!
Fire your dumb MD.
Learn how to doctor yourself.
COVID logical fallacy: https://yummy.doctor/video-list/my-son-was-sick-so-covid-exists-why-this-is-a-logical-fallacy/
Here is a video of mine from 2020 to refresh your awareness of this. Don’t slip back into the lies!
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/germ-theory-viruses-infectious-disease-human-health-and-more-by-amandha-vollmer-adv/
Shut down their scammy playbook!
There is no such thing as a hantavirus, but even in their own literature, it is NOT CONTAGIOUS - don’t fall for the scama-drama!
If the death cult invented a product to kill you with (aka a vaccine), believe they have plans to trick you into taking it. They want to make their billions from you while torturing and erasing you.
They snuck this into the “side-effects” of the other poison they forced onto you as a way for them to roll it into their next fake storyline.
They even have the fake lab-leak story set up in advance to capture the half-truthers who still believe in fairy-tale viruses and the false germ theory.
Then they have to make up fake variants for their fake virus story to try to make you fall for it. Lame. All lies, can’t prove a thing, all computer modeling. All fake. Just warn people they are trying some bullshit again and to IGNORE THEM.
Moving on. We aren’t playing this time.
With love and truth,
ADV
About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)
Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a leading voice in terrain-based medicine and one of the foremost authorities on the therapeutic applications of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine (2008), she has dedicated nearly two decades to researching, practicing, and formulating natural remedies that align with the body’s innate design for repair and renewal. She took the value from her academic training, then unschooled herself and walked away from the institutions to pursue truth outside their limitations.
She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, a practical and accessible guide that provides clear instructions, recipes, and protocols for the proper use of this extraordinary substance. As a master formulator, Amandha creates unique, handcrafted remedies and DMSO-based blends that support non-suppressive healing, oxygenation, pain relief, detoxification and more. Her work is rooted in medical sovereignty and truth.
Amandha is also recognised for her uncompromising stance on germ theory, exposing its historical fraud and explaining how so-called pathogens are not external enemies but part of the body’s natural terrain response. She teaches that health is restored through cleansing, nourishment, and unblocking communication pathways. There is no need for fear of contagion or reliance on pharmaceuticals. Her teachings bridge science, history, and natural law, showing how the medical system functions as an institution of control and isn’t there for the betterment of mankind.
Through her platform Yummy.Doctor, Amandha offers memberships that guide people step by step to become their own doctor. This includes access to an extensive private library, structured courses, and live teaching sessions. She is designing her twelve-step program to help individuals reclaim self-reliance by learning terrain-based principles, mastering case-taking and triage skills, creating a home dispensary, transitioning off pharmaceuticals, and developing preventative practices. Members gain both the knowledge and the confidence to reject unnecessary medical interventions and embrace true health empowerment.
Beyond medicine, Amandha’s work also touches on sovereignty and law, emphasising that reclaiming health cannot be separated from reclaiming freedom. She empowers individuals to question false authorities, understand their rights, and live in alignment with natural law. This integration of health, law, and self-ownership is the cornerstone of her mission: to inspire people to free themselves from institutional control and live with vitality, clarity, and autonomy.
As a mother, Amandha embodies what she teaches. Her daughter, born at home into water with a full lotus birth, has been raised without interventions, pharmaceuticals, or vaccines. She has never seen a medical doctor, is cared for through natural means only. Their lived experience demonstrates that natural health and sovereignty are not abstract ideals, but practical, achievable realities.
Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer continues to educate, write, and create in service of her mission: helping people doctor themselves, dissolve fear-based myths, and remember the wisdom of nature as the true foundation of health.
DMSO.store
DMSO.store offers high-quality dimethyl sulfoxide products and specialised topical blends designed by ADV to support pain relief, rapid healing, inflammation modulation, circulation, and so much more.
YumNaturals.store
YumNaturals.store provides a curated selection of natural supplements, herbal remedies, and ADV created, handcrafted wellness products that support detoxification, nourishment, and overall terrain health.
HealingwithDMSO.store
HealingwithDMSO.store is the official home of the book Healing with DMSO, providing access to the text, educational resources, and materials that explain the science, history, and practical applications of DMSO. It can be purchased at all major booksellers in multiple languages.
Yummy.Doctor
Yummy.Doctor is an educational platform where Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) teaches terrain-based health principles through courses, protocols, community resources like her ever growing library, live events, masterclasses, webinars, and her 12-step coaching program designed to help people doctor themselves. Thousands of members and growing! Join us!
ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Everything you need to know in one post, unequivocal straightforward and easily understood by anyone. Perfect.
I literally went off yesterday, venting to a friend about the incredible intricacies of their demonic plans and how they hid this fake virus as a potential side effect in the other fake virus knowing full well that is all LIES.