ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

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Geoff's avatar
Geoff
May 8

Everything you need to know in one post, unequivocal straightforward and easily understood by anyone. Perfect.

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Lindsay Moore's avatar
Lindsay Moore
May 8Edited

I literally went off yesterday, venting to a friend about the incredible intricacies of their demonic plans and how they hid this fake virus as a potential side effect in the other fake virus knowing full well that is all LIES.

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