There is no such thing as a hantavirus.

There are no viruses.

The germ theory is false.

Contagion theory is false.

The COVID story was a hoax.

There is no COVID virus.

No one has “long COVID.”

No one died of “COVID.”

There is no immune system; it is a cleansing network.

Germs do not cause disease.

All vaccines are poison.

No vaccine has ever saved a life.

Vaccines are for population reduction, control, and mass experimentation.

Fake diseases are a trap to kill you in the hospitals.

Virology, immunology, and vaccinology are pseudo-sciences.

Doctors are the main cause of death on Earth.

Masks are for sanding, not fake viruses or diseases.

Our bodies contain pleomorphic somatids.

Symptoms are adaptive cleansing and repair responses.

Fever is not the enemy.

Mucus is not the enemy.

Inflammation is part of tissue repair and waste removal.

Bacteria assist in decomposition and recycling.

Fungi break down damaged material.

Microbes change according to the conditions of the terrain.

There is no proof that measles has ever been isolated as a contagious pathogenic virus in a court of law.

No study has ever scientifically proven human-to-human contagion under controlled conditions.

Virology relies on computer-generated genome assembly and indirect interpretation.

They show us pictures of exosomes, endosomes, extracellular vesicles, microvesicles, apoptotic bodies, cellular debris, protein fragments, RNA fragments, worms, and detoxification particles and call them “viruses.”

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Toxicity, deficiency, stress, stagnation, poisoning, and malnourishment break down the terrain and are the cause of all disease.

The body is electric.

The body is intelligent.

The body is self-regulating.

The body is constantly adapting to the environment.

Suppression of symptoms drives dysfunction deeper into the tissues.

Pharmaceutical suppression interrupts natural repair processes.

The lymphatic system is part of the body's cleansing network, which is redundant and present in every system of the body.

The skin is an elimination organ.

The lungs are elimination organs.

The bowels are elimination organs.

The kidneys are elimination organs.

The liver processes and packages waste.

Healing requires the removal of obstruction.

Healing requires proper hydration and mineral balance.

Healing requires oxygenation and circulation.

They poison us everywhere to keep us low and sick.

Disease names are labels for symptom patterns and not explanations of cause.

The body does not attack itself.

The body is always attempting to survive and adapt.

Stop listening to scripted plans.

Stop listening to the brainwashed bought and controlled media outlets.

Stop listening to crisis actors.

Stop listening to evil maniacs that are part of NATO, WEF, WHO, AMA, CDC, FDA, NIH, UN, UNESCO, UNICEF, IMF, World Bank, CIA, FBI, NSA, DARPA, CFR, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg Group, Tavistock Institute, Club of Rome, BlackRock, Vanguard, Federal Reserve, BIS, GAVI, Rockefeller Foundation, Gates Foundation, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, CNN, BBC, Reuters, AP, etc.

This is part of the UN2030 New World Order Agenda (previously Agenda 21) to make you give away all your freedoms. Prepare accordingly.

DO NOT COMPLY!

Fire your dumb MD.

Learn how to doctor yourself.

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COVID logical fallacy: https://yummy.doctor/video-list/my-son-was-sick-so-covid-exists-why-this-is-a-logical-fallacy/

Here is a video of mine from 2020 to refresh your awareness of this. Don’t slip back into the lies!

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/germ-theory-viruses-infectious-disease-human-health-and-more-by-amandha-vollmer-adv/

Shut down their scammy playbook!



There is no such thing as a hantavirus, but even in their own literature, it is NOT CONTAGIOUS - don’t fall for the scama-drama!

If the death cult invented a product to kill you with (aka a vaccine), believe they have plans to trick you into taking it. They want to make their billions from you while torturing and erasing you.

What murders look like.

They snuck this into the “side-effects” of the other poison they forced onto you as a way for them to roll it into their next fake storyline.

We will make their plan fail.

They even have the fake lab-leak story set up in advance to capture the half-truthers who still believe in fairy-tale viruses and the false germ theory.

Yawn, the tired old fake lab-leak story. BOOOORING!

Then they have to make up fake variants for their fake virus story to try to make you fall for it. Lame. All lies, can’t prove a thing, all computer modeling. All fake. Just warn people they are trying some bullshit again and to IGNORE THEM.

Moving on. We aren’t playing this time.

With love and truth,

ADV

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