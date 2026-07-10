YumNaturals Improvements - The Story of a Single Mom on a Mission

I saw the needs and made it my passion to use my knowledge and creativity to serve. I never thought of what I do as a business; I always saw it as a mission, one to lessen the toxic burdens of the world and resolve health issues holistically.

When I started YumNaturals nearly 14 years ago, I began using my chemistry background and naturopathic training to design and formulate thoughtfully handcrafted remedies. I was not satisfied with the chemical-laden products on every shelf, and being a new mother, I only wanted the purest and the best for my baby. I looked everywhere and couldn’t find what I wanted, so I chose to create better options for myself and others.

My daughter with Fred and Babaji on the new Rocket Mass Heater

I operated my store from my home, which was truly a miracle because I was broke. The woman who owned the house saw my vision and believed in me. She held the mortgage for me until I could do it myself, and I proved her intuition correct. As a single mother working from home, I could raise my child while serving my community, and oh my, the needs were many.

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My store with the new floor, replaced after a spring flood

Using my perfectionist nature to everyone’s advantage (lol), only high-quality botanical ingredients would do, many of which I grew myself or wildcrafted. I learned how to garden, how to properly collect plants respectfully. I made powerful tea blends. I combined these extracts with organic, nourishing butters and oils, mineral-rich compounds, and carefully selected essential oils. Each ingredient was chosen to contribute something effective and meaningful to the finished product. Knowing about the importance of frequency and vibration, I made sure my energy was balanced when making my recipes, blessing each step with love, and tuning everything using a 432Hz tuning fork. I noticed that when I did this, the products lasted much longer.

Botanicals soaking in oil

I started taking clients, too, and then teaching online beginning in 2017 with live videos on YouTube. I was close to a million followers until the inevitable cancellation.

Herbal synergy for tea infusions

Once I wrote Healing with DMSO, I started to formulate with it, too. Cataracts dissolved, severe skin conditions cleared up, blood pressures balanced, stroke symptoms disappeared, and diaper rashes were gone. Then the COVID plandemic struck, my world changed, and I started getting harassed by bad actors, so I closed my physical store and moved to online only. I didn’t let it stop me: I kept creating and growing (and flapping my gums).

I migrated my special DMSO-infused remedies over to DMSO.store. Both my stores are PMAs, so this is why a login is needed to access everything. You know you are over the target when operating a business means having to shield yourself from a demented system.

I wanted all-natural remedies, but I also wanted them to work! My creations were successful, and thousands of happy customers have told me how pleased they are with the results. The testimonials speak for themselves! I miss the days of customers walking into my store with big smiles on their faces after one of my remedies saved the day, but the messages still roll in. Some even travelled from afar just to visit. It was a really special time. I have to imagine their smiles now.

They travelled far and wide

Inventing and formulating brought me joy, and I soon started to make natural soap, which I greatly enjoy to this day.

Wet soap

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My daughter helping me cut licorice soap

I also make sure to listen to customers’ needs and adjust accordingly. The video above discusses two of my time-tested hair care formulas that I have recently improved.

My African Black Shampoo was originally designed as a treatment formula for scalp issues, but some customers with an oilier hair type were having a few issues. So we have made a new formulation that anyone can use, and thickened it up for ease of use. I am very happy with the results, as I use all the products I make, of course!

Pouring African Black Shampoo Original Formula

African black soap (the main ingredient in my shampoo) gently removes accumulated oils, styling products, environmental debris, and mineral residue that collect on the hair shaft over time. When the buildup is washed away, your hair can reflect light more evenly, and this gives it greater natural shine while also improving softness and manageability during brushing and styling. Traditional African black soap also contains naturally occurring vitamin A, vitamin E, beneficial fatty acids, and antioxidant plant compounds derived from its botanical ingredients. These nourish the hair and scalp during cleansing, helping maintain the integrity of the hair shaft while supporting a clean, healthy scalp environment for ongoing hair care. Following up with a 50% apple cider vinegar rinse offers even more benefits.

Needing a hair gel that wasn’t full of toxic garbage, I designed one using flax seeds. Flaxseed gel deeply hydrates your hair through its naturally occurring mucilage, which forms a lightweight coating over the hair shaft and helps retain moisture between washes. This protective layer also reduces friction between individual strands, helping minimize breakage and control frizz without weighing the hair down. Flaxseed naturally contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, antioxidant plant compounds, and trace amounts of B vitamins that nourish the scalp and support healthy hair. It provides a flexible, natural hold that enhances curls and waves while remaining suitable for all hair types, smells wonderful, and, even more importantly, isn’t going to poison you!

My daughter and I in 2016



SUMMARY:

Here are the products mentioned in this video excerpt from one of my weekly live sessions for Yummy.Doctor members, a project I started after I moved away from the one-on-one consultations.

Original: https://yumnaturals.store/shop/african-black-shampoo/

NEW FORMULA: https://yumnaturals.store/shop/african-black-shampoo-daily-balance/

Cleansing Oil to remove excess sebum: https://yumnaturals.store/shop/clear-glow-cleansing-oil/

NEW FORMULA Flax Sandalwood Styling Cream: https://yumnaturals.store/shop/flax-sandalwood-hair-gel/

Wrinkle Reducer Skin Cream with MSM: https://yumnaturals.store/shop/wrinkle-reducer-all-natural-handcrafted-skin-cream-2/

My mission to create and offer natural body care designed with wisdom is ongoing. I appreciate everyone's love and support over the years. THANK YOU for supporting natural medicine, holistic knowledge, and my small business.

Love, ADV