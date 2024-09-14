76 Vaccine Studies and More
Polio Vaccine
Measles
Vaccines in General History of Vaccines MonkeyPox Comparing Vaccinated to Unvaccinated
Tolerance Lost 1
Tolerance Lost 2
Tolerance Lost 3
Were There Ever Any Valid Vaccines?
Fraud of Virology
Notice a Pattern? Covid Shots.
The Spanish Flu
The Swine Flu Fraud of ‘76
The Great AIDS Hoax
Scientism: The Cult of Vaccines
How to Detox from Vaccines
Here are 76 studies showing how dangerous shots are. If anyone reads through these and still desires to vaccinate, then become more concerned for their mental health or lack of ability to have basic cognition. It’s pretty amazing how doctors ignore this information and would rather risk you or your child than stand up for what is right or even read the literature. This is all you need to understand the depth of their moral disregard and ethical failure.
Adverse Events following 12 and 18 Month Vaccinations: a Population-Based, Self-Controlled Case Series Analysis
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3236196/
A dose-response relationship between organic mercury exposure from thimerosal-containing vaccines and neurodevelopmental disorders.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25198681
Relative trends in hospitalizations and mortality among infants by the number of vaccine doses and age, based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 1990-2010.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22531966
Is infant immunization a risk factor for childhood asthma or allergy?
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/9345669
Infant mortality rates regressed against number of vaccine doses routinely given: Is there a biochemical or synergistic toxicity?
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3170075/
Infection, vaccines and other environmental triggers of autoimmunity.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16126512
Comparison of Blood and Brain Mercury Levels in Infant Monkeys Exposed to Methylmercury or Vaccines Containing Thimerosal
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1280342/
DTP with or after measles vaccination is associated with increased in-hospital mortality in Guinea-Bissau.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17092614#
Measles outbreak in a vaccinated school population: epidemiology, chains of transmission and the role of vaccine failures.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1646939/
A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21623535
Hepatitis B vaccination of male neonates and autism diagnosis, NHIS 1997-2002.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21058170
Abnormal measles-mumps-rubella antibodies and CNS autoimmunity in children with autism.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12145534
The plausibility of a role for mercury in the etiology of autism: a cellular perspective
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3173748/
Detection of RNA of Mumps Virus during an Outbreak in a Population with a High Level of Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine Coverage
http://jcm.asm.org/content/46/3/1101.long
A case series of children with apparent mercury toxic encephalopathies manifesting with clinical symptoms of regressive autistic disorders.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17454560
Aluminum in the central nervous system (CNS): toxicity in humans and animals, vaccine adjuvants, and autoimmunity.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23609067
Unvaccinated Children are Healthier
https://ndhadeliver.natlib.govt.nz/delivery/DeliveryManagerServlet?dps_pid=IE40939039
https://web.archive.org/web/20191024015726/http://www.mednat.org/vaccini/dannivacc_study.pdf
Self-Organized Criticality Theory of Autoimmunity
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0008382
Combination measles-mumps-rubella-varicella vaccination and the risk of febrile seizure.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24982299
Impact of environmental factors on the prevalence of autistic disorder after 1979
http://www.academicjournals.org/journal/JPHE/article-abstract/C98151247042
Effectiveness of trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine in influenza-related hospitalization in children: a case-control study.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22525386
Speciation of methyl- and ethyl-mercury in hair of breastfed infants acutely exposed to thimerosal-containing vaccines.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21575620
Comparison of VAERS fetal-loss reports during three consecutive influenza seasons
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3888271/
Impact of influenza vaccination on seasonal mortality in the US elderly population.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15710788
Effect of Routine Vaccination on Aluminum and Essential Element Levels in Preterm Infants
http://archpedi.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=1712578
Polio programme: let us declare victory and move on.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22591873
[Major measles epidemic in the region of Quebec despite a 99% vaccine coverage]
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1884314
Pertussis epidemic despite high levels of vaccination coverage with acellular pertussis vaccine.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/24216286/
Vaccination history and risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma: a population-based, case-control study
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3446202/
Varicella Zoster Virus DNA at Inoculation Sites and in Saliva After Zostavax Immunization
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3096786/
Transmission of varicella-vaccine virus from a healthy 12-month-old child to his pregnant mother.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/9255208
Transmission of vaccine strain varicella-zoster virus from a healthy adult with vaccine-associated rash to susceptible household contacts.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/9333170
Transmission of varicella-zoster virus from a vaccinee with leukemia, demonstrated by polymerase chain reaction.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8201480
Detection of measles virus RNA in urine specimens from vaccine recipients.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC228449/
Detection of measles vaccine in the throat of a vaccinated child.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11858860
Reversion of Cold-adapted Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine into a Pathogenic Virus.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27440882
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis following Vaccination against Hepatitis B in a Child: A Case Report and Literature Review.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/27478662/
Acellular pertussis vaccination facilitates Bordetella parapertussis infection in a rodent model of bordetellosis
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2880100/
Adverse events following immunization with vaccines containing adjuvants.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23576057
Aluminum adjuvants of vaccines injected into the muscle: Normal fate, pathology and associated disease.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26948677
Association between maternal aluminum exposure and the risk of congenital heart defects in offspring.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/26707789/
A measles outbreak in a middle school with high vaccination coverage and evidence of prior immunity among cases, Beijing, P.R. China
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X15016059
Adverse Events After Routine Immunization of Extremely Low-Birth-Weight Infants
http://archpedi.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=2300376&utm_source=silverchair+information+systems&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=jamapediatrics%253aonlinefirst06%252f01%252f2015
Behavioral abnormalities in female mice following administration of aluminum adjuvants and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil.
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/27421722/?i=5&from=Gardasil
A two-phase study evaluating the relationship between Thimerosal-containing vaccine administration and the risk for an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis in the United States
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3878266/
Increased Risk of Noninfluenza Respiratory Virus Infections Associated With Receipt of Inactivated Influenza Vaccine
http://cid.oxfordjournals.org/content/54/12/1778.long
New Concerns about the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine
American College of Pediatricians – January 2016
http://www.acpeds.org/the-college-speaks/position-statements/health-issues/new-concerns-about-the-human-papillomavirus-vaccine
Aluminum adjuvants of vaccines injected into the muscle: Normal fate, pathology and associated disease. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26948677
Insight into the cellular fate and toxicity of aluminium adjuvants used in clinically approved human vaccinations
http://www.nature.com/articles/srep31578
Administration of aluminium to neonatal mice in vaccine-relevant amounts is associated with adverse long term neurological outcomes.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23932735
Temporal Association of Certain Neuropsychiatric Disorders Following Vaccination of Children and Adolescents: A Pilot Case-Control Study Frontiers in Psychiatry, January 2017, Douglas L. Leslie, Robert A. Kobre, Brian J. Richmand
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5244035/
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccination, January 2017, Dr. Antonietta M. Gatti, Stefano Montanari https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/new-quality-control-investigations-on-vaccines-micro--and-nanocontamination.html
Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants and Sjogren's Syndrome
IMAJ VOL 18, March-April 2016, Serena Colafrancesco, Carlo Perricone, Yehuda Shoenfeld https://eprints.whiterose.ac.uk/147224/3/ASIA%20syndrome%2017.3.19%20CI%20Clean.pdf
Combining Childhood Vaccines at One Visit Is Not Safe
Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Summer 2016, Neil Z. Miller https://www.jpands.org/vol21no2/miller.pdf
Behavioral abnormalities in female mice following administration of aluminum adjuvants and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil
Immunol Res, July 2016, Rotem Inbar, Ronen Weiss, Lucija Tomljenovic, Maria-Teresa Arango, Yael Deri, Christopher A. Shaw, Joab Chapman, Miri Blank, Yehuda Shoenfeld https://www.researchgate.net/publication/305364493_Behavioral_abnormalities_in_female_mice_following_administration_of_aluminum_adjuvants_and_the_human_papillomavirus_HPV_vaccine_Gardasil
Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines Is Unsafe
Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Winter 2016, Neil Z. Miller https://www.researchgate.net/publication/311824598_Aluminum_in_Childhood_Vaccines_is_Unsafe
Aluminium in brain tissue in familial Alzheimer's disease
Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, November 2016, Ambreen Mirza, Andrew King, Claire Troakes, Christopher Exley https://kclpure.kcl.ac.uk/ws/portalfiles/portal/62111330/Aluminium_in_brain_tissue_MIRZA_Accepted7December2016_GOLD_VoR.pdf
Evidence that Food Proteins in Vaccines Cause the Development of Food Allergies and Its Implications for Vaccine Policy
Journal of Developing Drugs, 2015, Vinu Arumugham https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/dabc/fecb709e6afe80a64d267aaf61d11f2fd628.pdf
Transcriptomic Analyses of Neurotoxic Effects in Mouse Brain After Intermittent Neonatal Administration of Thimerosal
Toxicological Sciences, March 2014, Xialong Li, Fengqin Qu, Wenjuan Xe, Fengli Wang, Hongmei Lui https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24675092/
A Dose-Response Relationship between Organic Mercury Exposure from Thimerosal-Containing Vaccines and Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health, 2014, David A. Geier, Brian S. Hooker, Janet K. Kern, Paul G. King, Lisa K. Sykes, Mark R. Geier https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25198681/
A comparison of temporal trends in United States autism prevalence to trends in suspected environmental factors
Environmental Health, 2014, Cynthia D Nevison https://www.researchgate.net/publication/265394627_A_comparison_of_temporal_trends_in_United_States_autism_prevalence_to_trends_in_suspected_environmental_factors
A Population-Based Cohort Study of Undervaccination in 8 Managed Care Organizations Across the United States
JAMA Pediatrics, January 2013, Jason M. Glanz, PhD; Sophia R. Newcomer, MPH; Komal J. Narwaney, MD, PhD; Simon J. Hambidge, MD, PhD; Matthew F. Daley, MD; Nicole M. Wagner, MPH https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/1558057
Autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA) 2013: Unveiling the pathogenic, clinical and diagnostic aspects
Journal of Autoimmunity, October 2013, Carlo Perricone, Serena Colafrancesco, Roei D. Mazor, Alessandra Soriano, Yehuda Shoenfeld https://liberationchiropractic.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2013Perricone-AutoimmuneInflammatorySyndromeInducedByAdjuvants.pdf
Aluminum in the central nervous system (CNS): toxicity in humans and animals, vaccine adjuvants, and autoimmunity
Immunol Res, 2013, Chris Shaw, L. Tomljenovic https://www.researchgate.net/publication/236266138_Aluminum_in_the_central_nervous_system_CNS_Toxicity_in_humans_and_animals_vaccine_adjuvants_and_autoimmunity
Autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (Shoenfeld's syndrome): clinical and immunological spectrum
Expert Rev. Clin. Immunol. 2013, Olga Vera-Lastra, Gabriela Medina, Maria Del-Pilar Cruz Dominguez, Luis J Jara https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5256113/
A two-phase study evaluating the relationship between Thimerosal-containing vaccine administration and the risk for an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis in the United States
Translational Neurodegeneration, David A. Geier, Brian S. Hooker, Janet K. Kern, Paul G. King, Lisa K. Sykes, Mark R. Geier https://translationalneurodegeneration.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/2047-9158-2-25
Human exposure to aluminium
Environmental Science Processes & Impacts, 2013, Christopher Exley https://www.researchgate.net/publication/256188816_Human_exposure_to_aluminium
Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine and Primary Ovarian Failure: Another Facet of the Autoimmune/Inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants
American Journal of Reproductive Immunology, 2013, Selena Colafrancesco, Carlo Perricone, Lucija Tomljenovic, Yehuda Shoenfeld https://www.wisnerbaum.com/documents/Gardasil/Colafrancesco-et-al-2013-HPV-vaccine-and-primary-ovarian-failure.pdf
Relative trends in hospitalizations and mortality among infants by the number of vaccine doses and age, based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 1990-2010
Human and Experimental Toxicology, 2012, GS Goldman, NZ Miller https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3547435/
The spectrum of ASIA: 'Autoimmune (Auto-inflammatory) Syndrome induced by Adjuvants'
Lupus, 2012, N Agmon-Levin, GRV Hughes, Y Shoenfeld https://www.aph.gov.au/DocumentStore.ashx?id=65738250-332b-44af-b114-ecd3cd7d6a93&subId=403178
Neurologic adverse events following vaccination
Prog Health Sci, 2012, Sienkiewicz D., Kułak W., Okurowska-Zawada B., Paszko-Patej G. https://www.rescuepost.com/files/prog-health-sci-2012-vol-2-no1-neurologic-adverse-events-vaccination.pdf
Mechanisms of aluminum adjuvant toxicity and autoimmunity in pediatric populations
Lupus, 2012, L Tomljenovic, CA Shaw https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=4d61b51ea04356193fc99b418daad6dcff1f35f0
Risk of Febrile Seizures and Epilepsy After Vaccination With Diphtheria, Tetanus, Acellular Pertussis, Inactivated Poliovirus, and Haemophilus Influenzae Type b
JAMA 2012, Yuelian Sun, Jakob Christensen, Anders Hviid, Jiong Li https://siksik.org/wp-content/uploads/vaccins/23-2012-JAM-Denmark.pdf
Do aluminum vaccine adjuvants contribute to the rising prevalence of autism?
J Inorg Biochem. Tomljenovic L, Shaw CA. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/51813484_Do_aluminum_vaccine_adjuvants_contribute_to_the_rising_prevalence_of_autism
Maternal Thimerosal Exposure Results in Aberrant Cerebellar Oxidative Stress, Thyroid Hormone Metabolism, and Motor Behavior in Rat Pups; Sex- and Strain-Dependent Effects
Cerebellum, 2012, Z. L. Sulkowski, T. Chen, S. Midha, A. M. Zavacki, Elizabeth M. Sajdel-Sulkowska https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12311-012-0446-7
Hepatitis B Vaccination of Male Neonates and Autism Diagnosis, NHIS 1997-2002
Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, April 2010, Carolyn Gallagher and Melody Goodman https://publichealth.stonybrookmedicine.edu/phpubfiles/Hep_B_and_autism.pdf
The immunobiology of aluminium adjuvants: how do they really work?
Trends in Immunology 2010, Christopher Exley, Peter Siesjo, Hakan Eriksson https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471490609002488
Influence of pediatric vaccines on amygdala growth and opioid ligand binding in rhesus macaque infants: A pilot study
Acta Neurobiol Exp, 2010, Laura Hewitson, Brian J. Lopresti, Carol Stott https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=df15b9148bf4ed02ac2217a62baaad71e660dc00
Sorting out the spinning of autism: heavy metals and the question of incidence
Acta Neurobiol, 2010, Mary Catherine DeSoto, Robert T. Hitlan https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=df15b9148bf4ed02ac2217a62baaad71e660dc00
Interindividual variations in the efficacy and toxicity of vaccines
Toxicology 2010, Thomas C, Moridani M https://siksik.org/wp-content/uploads/vaccins/30-2010-toxicology-interindividual.pdf
Aluminum hydroxide injections lead to motor deficits and motor neuron degeneration
Journal of Inorg Biochem, February 2010, Christopher A. Shaw, Michael S. Petrik https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19740540/
Delayed acquisition of neonatal reflexes in newborn primates receiving a thimerosal-containing Hepatitis B vaccine: Influence of gestational age and birth weight
Neurotoxicology, Sep 2009, Laura Hewitson et al. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20711932/
Long-term persistence of vaccine-derived aluminum hydroxide is associated with chronic cognitive dysfunction
Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry, 2009, Couette M, Boisse MF, Maison P, Brugieres P, Cesaro P, Chevalier X, Gherardi RK, Bachoud-Levi AC, Authier FJ. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19748679/
Allergic Disease and Atopic Sensitization in Children in Relation to Measles Vaccination and Measles Infection
Pediatrics 2009, Rosenlund H, Bergstrom A, Alm JS, Swartz J, Scheynius A, van Hage M, Johansen K, Brunekreef B, von Mutius E, Ege MJ, Riedler J, Braun-Fahrlander C, Waser M, Pershagen G; PARSIFAL Study Group. https://www.academia.edu/16958489/Allergic_Disease_and_Atopic_Sensitization_in_Children_in_Relation_to_Measles_Vaccination_and_Measles_Infection
Hepatitis B triple series vaccine and developmental disability in US children aged 1-9 years
Toxicological and Environmental Chemistry, September 2008, Carolyn Gallagher, Melody Goodman https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=0fa455b032610916835f68e0c9dca8275b407709
Delay in diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus vaccination is associated with a reduced risk of childhood asthma?
Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 2008, Kara L. McDonald, MS, Shamima I. Huq, BS https://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(07)02379-2/fulltext
Thimerosal exposure in infants and neurodevelopmental disorders: An assessment of computerized medical records in the Vaccine Safety Datalink
Journal of the Neurological Sciences, March 2008, Heather A. Young, David A. Geier, Mark R. Geier https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=6a87859c22bfa3bb212c24118f051e6fd1e46282
Post-vaccination encephalomyelitis: Literature review and illustrative case
Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, 2008, Huynh W, Cordato DJ, Kehdi E, Masters LT, Dedousis C. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0967586808001896
Comparison of Blood and Brain Mercury Levels in Infant Monkeys Exposed to Methylmercury or Vaccines Containing Thimerosal
Environmental Health Perspectives, August 2005, Thomas M. Burbacher, Danny D. Shen, Noelle Liberato, Kimberly S. Grant, Elsa Cernichiari, Thomas Clarkson https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1280342/
Thimerosal Neurotoxicity is Associated with Glutathione Depletion: Protection with Glutathione Precursors
Neurotoxicology, Jan 2005, S. Jill James, PhD https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=84f5a014114f9fda1e1517bbc9f64e1efe8ff878
Activation of methionine synthase by insulin-like growth factor-1 and dopamine: a target for neurodevelopmental toxins and thimerosal
Molecular Psychiatry, 2004, M Waly, H Oltaneu, R Banerjee, S-W Choi, JB Mason, BS Parker, S Sukumar, S Shim, A Sharma http://www.healing-arts.org/children/mercury_in_vaccines_autism_research/Neurodevelopmental_Toxins_Thimerosal_Study.pdf
Abnormal Measles-Mumps-Rubella Antibodies and CNS Autoimmunity in Children with Autism
J Biomed Sci, 2002, Vijendra K. Singh, Sheren X. Lin, Elizabeth Newell, Courtney Nelson https://www.unboundmedicine.com/medline/citation/12145534/Abnormal_measles_mumps_rubella_antibodies_and_CNS_autoimmunity_in_children_with_autism_
Macrophagic myofasciitis lesions assess long-term persistence of vaccine-derived aluminum hydroxide in muscle
Brain, 2001, R.K. Gherardi, M. Coquet, P. Cherin, L. Belec, P. Moretto, P.A. Dreyfus https://academic.oup.com/brain/article/124/9/1821/303280
Detection and Sequencing of Measles Virus from Peripheral Mononuclear Cells from Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Autism
Digestive Diseases and Sciences, 2000, Hisashi Kawashima, Takayuki Mori, Yasuyo Kashiwagi, Kouji Takekuma https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1005443726670
Annual Summary of Vital Statistics: Trends in the Health of Americans During the 20th Century
Pediatrics, December 2000, Bernard Guyer, MD, Mary Anne Freeman, MA, Donna M. Strobino, PhD, Edward J. Sondik, PhD https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/106/6/1307/63234/Annual-Summary-of-Vital-Statistics-Trends-in-the?redirectedFrom=fulltext
Iatrogenic exposure to mercury after hepatitis B vaccination in preterm infants
The Journal of Pediatrics, May 2000, Gregory V. Stajich, PharmD, Gaylord P. Lopez, PharmD, ABAT, Sokei W. Harry, MBBS, MPH, William R. Sexson, MD https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022347600896560
Effects of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis or Tetanus Vaccination on Allergies and Allergy-Related Respiratory Symptoms Among Children and Adolescents in the United States
Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics, 2000, Eric Hurwitz, Hal Morgenstern https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161475400900721
Increased risk of developmental neurologic impairment after high exposure to thimerosal-containing vaccine in first month of life.
Proceedings of the Epidemic Intelligence Service Annual Conference, April 2000, Verstraeten T, Davis RL, Gu D, DeStefano F. https://vaccine-safety.s3.amazonaws.com/CDC_FOIA_Response_UnpublishedStudy.pdf
Trends in Infectious Disease Mortality in the United States During the 20th Century
JAMA, January 6, 1999, Gregory L. Armstrong, MD, Laura A. Conn, MPH, Robert W. Pinner, MD https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/768249
