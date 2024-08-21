Someone asked what the problem is with solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles. Here is my answer plus a note on recycling:

The book Bright Green Lies goes in-depth into this topic: https://dgrnewsservice.org/civilization/ecocide/climate-change/book-review-of-bright-green-lies/

There is no real “green movement.” Like all of our systems, they have been hijacked. Simply look at the resources they need to use to create these false "green" technologies. The worst is the arson they cause to destroy our sacred forests because there are lithium or other deposits they want to mine for their expensive EV batteries, and chopping down trees like what they are attempting with the ancient Joshua Trees to build ugly, soil-destroying solar farms (dew forms on the panels and evaporates instead of forming on the ground creating desertification). They are deliberately plundering farmland (also they want us to starve).

The wind turbines actually need electricity to operate and when they break down (after murdering thousands of birds each year) they cannot be recycled and are buried. They also give barely any energy to the grid for what we pay for them.

Speaking of buried, we already have all the free energy tech we would ever need with AC power and aether gathering tech. These same types will go so far as to murder inventors of these technologies and suppress these known, ancient technologies that were so clearly on display during the times of the World Fairs.

We've been duped and the "green movement" condones, ironically, some of the most life-damaging and earth-polluting systems of behaviours around. It's a sham.

Even recycling is massively polluting and most of what we think we are recycling winds up in a landfill or dumped into other countries.

They are recycling plastic into our clothing and calling it eco-friendly! What a farce! Microplastics on your skin, breathing in particles as they rub the body? We already know that polyester is an endocrine disruptor, but there's definitely no evidence of hormonal gender confusion and plummeting testosterone, progesterone, and fertility rates or anything. (sarcasm)

Worse so, the powers that shouldn't be, are manipulating our weather (geoengineering) to fearmonger people to accept their fake climate change agenda to push this crap which is a cover story for the overarching Agenda 2030, taking away RENEWABLE OIL (the fossil fuel story is BS) from our usage and blaming carbon (which grows all life) as the problem and sticking us in tiny homes and 15 minute controlled cities.

The fact that people even believe their nonsense only proves their mass poisoning and cult conditioning of the people through propaganda has worked wonders.

If you look at the UN website it sure sounds all noble and caring, but true to form of liars and manipulators, when you do a deeper dive these ideas are rotten to the core.

"Environmentally friendly" is code for manufacturing cheap crap and pillaging the earth for profit and control. The only carbon footprint being made is the controller’s boot pressing on your head.

