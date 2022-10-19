Years ago I began compiling and saving research about boron, knowing that the pharma industry was increasing its suppression of natural medicine via cancel culture. I am glad I saved this research to present to you now.



ADV.

Borax, something wonderful to know about absolutely! Read this for your health! (edited)

October 18, 2012

Elemental boron, boron oxide, borates, and many organoboron compounds are non-toxic to humans and animals http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boron

Borax, this humble insecticide, and laundry detergent has the potential to singlehandedly bring down our entire economic system. But you do not need to worry, I will start with the basics and you will understand what I mean as the story unfolds. The original link was scrubbed from the internet. http://health-science-spirit.com/Healing_the_Body/The-Borax-Conspiracy.html

Boric Acid is a condensed form of borax.

And not the same thing Based on the mammalian median lethal dose (LD50) rating of 2,660 mg/kg body mass, boric acid is po…