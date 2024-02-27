by Lauren Geertsen

Botox and facial fillers are becoming so popular that some people are forgetting what a natural woman's face actually looks like. This prompted a recent social media movement where women post videos of their “raw faces” — faces unaltered by elective facial paralysis, cosmetic surgery, and video filters.

28-year-old Courtney Ball (@courtball on TikTok) began the movement with a viral video. Exceeding 8 million views in a matter of weeks, it also garnered a snowball of scathing comments, criticizing her for looking “older” than her age. Other commenters expressed their fears and preoccupation about their own faces changing with age.

In response to my social media posts about the modern beauty standard, I frequently receive comments from women who believe elective facial freezing (Botox or fillers) is empowering choice because it makes them feel confident and assuages these fears.

