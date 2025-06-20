Before I begin, I just mentioned to my 13-year-old daughter today that I was almost finished my article on colloidal silver, and she said, “OMG, you have to write an article about it? People still don’t know about colloidal silver?!” I had to laugh because I had to explain to my dear child, with whom I have given silver countless times throughout her life, that yes, indeed, it is still suppressed knowledge. Then I had to tell her, it’s even worse than that, even people who are more like us are throwing shade at it. She was shocked. Me too, baby, me too.

I have been ingesting colloidal silver (CS) internally ever since my dear friend Bruce McBurney (RIP) introduced me to its properties and preparation methods in the early 2000s (as well as colloidal gold and colloidal copper), well before I began formal naturopathic training. He was so passionate about it, his business model was that he would give you a free bottle, convinced you would be back for more. He was correct. I started making it myself (later, structured) and formulating with it professionally once I started my business YumNaturals Emporium. I have had thousands of happy customers resolve their health issues with it, avoiding harmful antibiotics and clearing up severe burns, strep throat, gut problems, skin issues, and more.

To this day, I take it regularly. Guess what? I’m not blue and not damaged by it. Please don’t say it’s a placebo. This is impossible, as not only is it well-studied, but it also works excellently for animals and babies. It is a powerful and must-have natural remedy that has been attacked by big pHARMa since they slid out of their hell holes and started messing with the world.

Over and over again, colloidal silver has proven itself as a precise, elegant, and entirely compatible remedy for restoring function when natural biological cleanup is either slow, stagnant, or the body’s communication signals are misfiring. It can be used to clear early stagnation in the tonsillar crypts (clogged hepa filters), calm down painful inflammation in the throat, and stop what conventional medicine calls "strep" before it escalates into a drug intervention. I wish someone had told me about it when I was my daughter’s age, having had strep throat 12 times (vaccine damage), accompanied by 12 rounds of amoxicillin that still led to a painful tonsillectomy and heart damage…and later IBS. I could have avoided all that suffering.

CS has spared countless people from sitting in a fluorescent-lit waiting room only to be handed an antibiotic prescription that absolutely damages their gut and terrain. It does not select for negative microbial adaptation, it does not breed mutated overgrowth like MRSA, and it does not carpet-bomb the internal microbial networks the way pharmaceuticals do.

But lately, something very odd has emerged in terrain and so-called natural medicine circles: a full-scale vilification of our natural remedies and vitamins. Some have become terrified of anything that affects a microbe in any direction, as though interacting with the microbial terrain is itself a sin. It feels like a new orthodoxy is taking shape. We are told we must not detox, we must not preserve, we must not clean, because all microbes are sacred and untouchable, or because the “body cleans itself”. Sure, maybe before we were inundated with poisons galore in our food, air, water, and psyche, and vibrated down into lower emotional states, but as I have mentioned before, that’s not the reality we live in.

As a practitioner who has seen case after case of situations requiring holistically minded intervention, colloidal silver has been one of my favourite and most useful remedies I have called upon, again and again.

We are told so many lies about colloidal silver that it is somehow equivalent to antibiotics or chemical sterilants. This line of thinking is scientifically incoherent -these substances are not even remotely comparable.

So let me address the logical fallacy about the gentle and fragile “germ,” before I get to the meat and potatoes of my article.

Microbes are not fragile. They are us, and we are strong. They are not vulnerable to a gentle cleanser and lymph modulator, as colloidal silver is. The pleomorphic organisms that support our life are persistent, resilient, intelligent, and utterly embedded in our structural and functional biology. Somatids even survive incineration. They are present in dust, in ashes, in the supposedly sterile spaces of the body, in blood samples of every source, and inside bone. They do not perish when exposed to a 10-15 ppm colloidal silver dosage. They are more sophisticated than that. As you'll see, colloidal silver supports tissue recovery, aids in healing processes related to cancer and diabetes, enhances lymphatic function, provides bioavailable electrical charge, and offers a wide range of additional uses and benefits.

We have confused everything. Suddenly, we are afraid of cleaning a kitchen counter with silver water? Are we okay? We are told we must not use anything that clears excessive microbes on the skin. I guess antibiotic-caused MRSA, VRA, or VRE will just clear up on their own, then? Rinsing a wound or preserving a herbal preparation is apparently an affront to the microbiome now.

Colloidal silver does not sterilise your body, topically or internally, nor does it destroy the gut microbiome. It does not create resistance, damage mucosa, or cause side effects. It supports the whole body system. It steps in as a repair agent when microbial activity is lacking, unnecessary, or creating too much debris that has nowhere to go. We must remember our terrain is active, adaptive, and filled with subtle electromagnetic and electrochemical interactions.

So many things affect the life within us and upon us. For example, stomach acid alters microbial forms. Bile changes microbial presence. White blood cells move as if fully engaged and alive…watching one under a microscope is watching life itself: in full living action. WBCs do not kill indiscriminately; there is intelligence. The claims being made against colloidal silver are ridiculous, and I will prove this to you today while helping you learn about its many powerful properties.

Remember, sanitation reversed degeneration in cities, that’s when disease rates started dropping (not from vaccinations, as they would have the unaware believe) but from plumbing (clean living, clean food, clean water, clean bodies). Surgeons stopped causing death on their operating table by the simple act of washing their hands. Do we abandon handwashing, too, because microbes are just fine any which way? Food poisoning kills people (I will discuss how this happens from a terrain perspective in another article). Must we now believe that using natural soap is an evil terrain-crime against nature because it breaks down lipids and washes away some dirt and bacteria from the hands? Should we refuse to clean our homes, our wounds, our tools? Of course not.

The argument that anything with cleansing action is inherently damaging is a falsehood built on poor reasoning. The harm does not come from the act of cleansing. It comes from obliteration and forcing the body against its will, suppression of biological processes, from synthetic poisoning, and from prolonged use of chemicals that interfere with biochemical and electrical interactions.

Properly made colloidal silver, prepared in pure water at the correct concentration, with suspended particles (not talking about ions, nor salts), is a very important and vital remedy to always have available. I can’t believe it is 2025 and I have to still say this. Then again, DMSO has been available since the 70’s, and even with my years of education and outreach, I still get many blank stares when I mention it. I mean, there are smooth-brained people out there who are so uneducated, they spit “industrial solvent!” at one of the most powerful and helpful remedies on the earth. Yikes.

It is time to stop misrepresenting colloidal silver and to stop feeding this strange idea that gentleness means passivity and that any intervention at all is violence or dangerous or “anti-terrain”. That logic is neither scientific nor wise. It ignores biology and chemistry, experience and evidence. It discounts nuance and circumstance. And if the logic says I should have blue skin or digestive damage or microbial collapse after over twenty years of consistent silver use, then the logic is broken.

My suggestion? Put the microscope back on the real things that kill, suppress, and harm, like pharmaceuticals, heavy metals, radiation, synthetics, and stop stirring the pot on silver. Ya wrong!

Terrain-Based Viewpoint

In terrain-centered thinking, we must refresh and translate health without the false germ theory lens, but we also must temper our extremes so we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Colloidal silver should no longer be pigeon-holed as a germ-killing agent but as a biological modulator that participates in the restoration of tissue, upregulating the white blood cell system, offering an electric charge through oxygen delivery, and assisting with whole body cleansing, supporting meridian and communication systems. Unfortunately, much of the information out there promotes its germ theory properties solely, as if this is its claim to fame. This only does a disservice to the real gifts of colloidal silver.

Colloidal silver works in vivo by changing the electrochemical environment in which microbes operate. When the terrain is balanced, the need for excessive microbial cleanup recedes. When debris is removed, when signalling pathways are stabilised, and when oxidation potentials are corrected, microbes revert, transmute, or leave altogether. We have redundant systems; a microbe may be on the scene to do a job, but a white blood cell, histamine, or binder could also do that job.

Silver is not a foreign invader to the body. It is found in nature: woven into the earth. Naturally occurring silver can be found in spring water, in glacial runoff, in volcanic soil, and in certain high-mineral rivers that have long been revered for their healing properties.

One of the most powerful examples of this is the Ganga River in India, considered sacred by millions and known for its astonishing lack of microbial overgrowth despite the human load it carries. What many do not know is that the upper Himalayan waters of the Ganga flow over a natural silver vein embedded in the mountain strata. This continuous low-level infusion of elemental silver has been quietly and beautifully correcting the energy of that water, since forever.

If You're Condemning Silver, You'll Need to Condemn Everything Else Too

Before I get into the common chemistry mistakes colloidal silver shade throwers always promote, I want to take the “but it kills microbes!” argument a little further. If the bar for condemnation is whether something shifts microbial behaviour, then the only logical response is to condemn nearly every natural action the body performs and every element of human life. The very notion that something is dangerous simply because it affects bacteria or fungi reflects a shallow and selective understanding of microbial ecology. Microbes are responsive to their environment. That is their function. They change based on charge, light, temperature, vibration, chemistry, and the presence of other organisms or terrain-altering events. They are not static entities existing in a vacuum.

By that logic, you may as well attack taking a shower, going for a walk, or having a good poop. You’ll need to demonise sex, sleep, sunlight, rainfall, and wind. All of these alter the microbial terrain. All of them change the profile, activity, or form of microbes living on or inside you. Are these things dangerous now? Or is the deeper truth that microbes respond to the environment and all situations? What you don’t want is something that carpet bombs and disables communication networks, like pharma drugs i.e. cell wall-shredding antibiotics.

To make sure I beat this potentially dead horse (because, dear reader, I know you are intelligent), the following are well-established, everyday actions that affect microbial behaviour in the body. Many of them are foundational to human health. If you are going to attack colloidal silver because it shifts microbial patterns, then to be consistent, you’ll also have to attack all of these. I await your spiteful articles.

Natural Actions That Can Shift Microbial Expression

Taking a sauna

Elevates body temperature, alters protein conformation, affects microbial colony behaviour and form

Taking a shower

Removes microbial films on the skin, changes hydration gradients and pH, washes off surface flora

Going for a walk

Moves lymph, creates sweat, increases oxygenation, stimulates circulation, thereby altering internal microbial dynamics

Exercising

Changes body heat, sweat, metabolic pH, oxygen demand, and tissue signalling, all of which influence microbial succession and distribution

Having sex

Introduces foreign microbiota, modulates tissue signalling, increases lymphatic movement and affects hormones

Eating almost anything

Alters pH, digestive enzymes, bile output, microbial composition, blood sugar, and fermentation profiles in the gut

Changing sleep patterns

Influences hormonal rhythms, detoxification cycles, and microbiota behaviour based on melatonin and cortisol

Exposure to sunlight

Alters skin microbiome via UV, supports vitamin D synthesis, upregulates melanin production

Emotions and thoughts

Shifts cortisol, adrenaline, heart rate, vagal tone, and affects gut microbial communities accordingly

Cleansing with water, salt, clay, or herbal washes

Clears surface microbes, affects biofilms, changes electrical and chemical charge at the tissue interface

This is what life does. It is always changing and adjusting. It adapts to its surroundings and all exposures, recalibrates, and signals microbes and microzyma according to what is needed. To claim that colloidal silver is dangerous because it affects microbes while ignoring all of the above and more below is not clear thinking.

What follows is a list of natural substances that, like silver, participate in this process of microbial alterations or recalibration, without causing harm when used with knowledge and intent. So again, if you are coming for colloidal silver, then these natural remedies should also be on your chopping block.

Primary Natural Substances That Cleanse by Altering Microbial Expression or Terrain Charge

Elemental & Electrochemical Modulators

Colloidal silver (Ag⁰) (a colloidal suspension of silver in water)

Stabilises tissue charge, clears debris, modulates cytokines, reduces oxidative stress, assists healing of cancer, supports the blood cells, cleanses, etc.

DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide)

Transports waste, oxygenates tissue, reduces chronic inflammation, repairs tissues, alters polarity and cell membrane fluidity, bacteriostatic.

MMS / CDS (Chlorine dioxide in diluted form)

Strong redox balancer, modifies electron potentials in terrain, used in microdoses to clean stagnation and clear waste signals (note: not a nutrient, must be handled wisely), water purifier.

Hydrogen peroxide (3% food grade diluted)

Helps dissolve and remove old cells, delivers oxygen into tissues, shifts voltage thereby alterine microbial expression.

Ozone (O₃)

Highly oxidative gas, resets redox status, clears anaerobic congestion, often delivered in oil or rectal insufflation for internal use, can clear fungal issues.

Nascent iodine

Electrically available iodine modulates microbial behaviour, supports glandular detox, clears halogen interference, anti-fungal.

Magnesium chloride

Essential mineral for enzyme and pH regulation, stabilises nerve terrain, modulates microbial signalling in tissues.

MSM (methylsulfonylmethane)

Donates sulphur and improves cellular membrane flexibility, breaks microbial stagnation in joints and lymph, bacteriostatic.

Turpentine (Pinus spp. resin distillate)

Modulates microbial expression by disrupting biofilms, altering quorum sensing, restores whole-body conductivity, stimulates liver and lymph flow, and clears residual fungal and chemical imprints, used often to kill parasites.

Herbs and Plant Substances (too many to list)

Neem (Azadirachta indica)

Bitter terrain cleanser, alters microbial resonance especially in the gut, clears fungal-type overgrowths

Black walnut hull (Juglans nigra)

High in juglone and natural tannins, it helps push out parasites and modulate gut terrain

Wormwood (Artemisia absinthium)

Bitter alkaloids influence microbial nesting behaviours and help expel stagnation

Clove (Syzygium aromaticum)

Contains eugenol, supports liver terrain, modulates gut expression, often used in parasite flushes

Garlic (Allium sativum)

Alters gut fermentation profile, oxygenates tissues, supports white blood cell performance

Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

Improves circulation, increases terrain temperature, discourages microbial stagnation

Turmeric / Curcumin

Modulates inflammation, pain and cytokine loops, supports biofilm dispersion, antioxidant

Berberine-containing herbs (e.g. Oregon grape, goldenseal)

Alter microbial behaviour in gut terrain and mucosal layers, used to support recalibration in cases of stubborn dysbiosis

Foods That Shift Microbial Display or Clear Debris

Raw onion

Volatile oils and sulphur compounds clear lung and lymph, stimulate drainage, and modulate the gut microbiome.

Pineapple (Bromelain enzyme)

Proteolytic enzyme breaks down excessive fibrin, helps reset terrain stuck in congestion.

Papaya seeds

Modulates gut microbial balance, breaks parasite nests, enzymatically active.

Raw honey (especially manuka or forest honeys)

Enzymatically alive, supports microbial modulation, naturally acidic, and terrain stabilising.

Unpasteurised apple cider vinegar

Introduces acetic acid and enzymes, alters pH and electrical charge.

Fermented foods

Supports re-education of terrain microbes, especially after stagnation or pharmaceutical use.

Lemon and lime

Citric acid increases activity, changes pH, and clears excess alkalinity in fermentation-prone individuals.

Coconut oil (especially raw virgin)

Lauric acid supports healthy lymph flow, clears excessive microbial surfacing on skin or in the mouth via pH alteration.

Other Terrain-Cleansing Agents

Bentonite clay / zeolite

Absorbs waste, binds toxins, and gently shifts microbial overexpression in the gut terrain.

Charcoal

Binds metabolic waste, useful in acute microbial overgrowth reactions or clearing crises.

Structured water / 4th phase water (EZ water)

Enhances terrain hydration and electrical charge, alters microbial potentials by changing/restoring voltage.

Sunlight (UV + red spectrum)

Photonic energy alters cell resonance, helps microbes shift forms, and supports somatid restoration.

Grounding (barefoot contact with Earth)

Electron flow neutralises terrain static, alters the microbiome via charge changes.

My point here, which I am sure I have made by now, is that we are adaptive, and everything we interact with affects our somatids and microbiological presentation and expression. Natural remedies will not obliterate anything because the body is FAR more intelligent than most give credit for. And if you're going to let yourself be seduced by ideas implanted by the very forces that want us to self-destruct, then I expect to see videos and articles condemning nearly every natural remedy we have. That’s exactly why some so-called terrain folks have turned against herbs, nourishing foods, and many other time-tested practices. They don’t realize they are being played.

Understanding the Chemistry of Silver: Colloids vs. Salts vs. Other Forms

This is where critics of colloidal silver reveal their biggest ignorance. They have no understanding of chemistry. My undergraduate degree was packed with hard chemistry and biochemistry. It is why I am very skilled at mixology and know the difference between a metal found in nature and industrial run-off. It’s why I know the metals found in culinary salts are healthy, while the heavy metals sprayed from the sky are dangerous.

Now, let’s discuss how proper colloidal silver is made. I have made my own for a very long time, so I speak from experience.

First, when passing an electrical current through pure water, a process called electrolysis occurs where the water molecules are split into ions H+ and OH- and O--.

Second, silver colloid particles are ejected from the positive electrode (colloids are suspensions of smaller particles that are larger than ions, atoms or molecules - in the case of silver, these are clumps of silver atoms).

Third, some silver ions are formed on the surface of the positive wire. The OH- ions produced by electrolysis react with the silver ions to form the insoluble ionic compound silver hydroxide, which is brown and clings to the positive wire, and some will form between the wires. The O-- ions produced by electrolysis react at the surface of the negative wire, forming the insoluble ionic compound silver oxide, which is black and clings to the negative wire. The H+ ions formed by electrolysis combine and free electrons from the electrical current bubble off from the negative wire as the diatomic hydrogen molecule H2.



Fourth, all that is left at the end are colloidal particles of pure silver suspended in the distilled water, insoluble brown silver hydroxide clinging to the positive wire, and insoluble black silver oxide clinging to the negative wire. The colloidal silver particles have numerous charges on them and are surrounded by OH- ions. This can be verified because the suspension's pH rises from 7 to about 10.5. To be sure, you can perform the Tyndall test to verify the presence of colloidal silver. Shine a bright penlight through the clear suspension. The beam will appear as if passing through a fog.

The medium will start clear, but as concentration rises, it can express a colour variation of golden yellows. This is normal.

Let’s compare and contrast the various silver concoctions to help with your clarity and understanding.

1. Colloidal Silver (Ag⁰ nanoparticles in suspension)

Colloidal silver refers to a stable suspension of elemental silver nanoparticles (Ag⁰) in a liquid medium, usually water. Nano just means small, folks. That’s another buzzword thrown around as “bad” these days. All it does is highlight the misunderstanding of the manner in which particle size is characterised. We have loads of natural nanoparticles in our bodies, from enzymes, for one such example. When you see the term nano, just switch it out in your brain for small. You’ll be alright. I will leave that topic for another article. The colloidal silver nanoparticles are not chemically bound to other elements. The particles are typically 1–100 nanometres in size and remain suspended due to Brownian motion and electric charge repulsion.

Properties:

Silver remains in its elemental metallic state, not oxidised or ionised.

No chemical reactivity with bodily tissues when prepared correctly.

These particles do not dissociate into ions and are inert unless oxidised.

Biological Interaction:

Supports the phagocytic function of white blood cells without cytotoxicity.

Enhances microbial terrain cleansing via electromagnetic resonance and oxygen modulation, killing doesn’t work in the body like it does in a petri dish. However, this makes it a great cleaner for the outside world: on surfaces, to clean food, to preserve milk (remember they used to store a silver dollar in raw milk for longevity), or can be used in a hot tub, etc.

Non-accumulative when used in proper nanoparticle colloidal form, as they are excreted via the kidneys or the bile.

Safety Notes:

Does not cause argyria when properly formulated.

Lab testing has repeatedly shown no evidence of tissue accumulation when nano-particulate silver is below 10-15 ppm and used responsibly. See the evidence in the Altman Study.

2. Silver Salts (e.g., Silver Nitrate, Silver Chloride)

Definition and Chemistry:

Silver salts are ionic compounds, where silver is oxidised to Ag⁺, paired with an anion like nitrate (NO₃⁻) or chloride (Cl⁻). These are reactive, water-soluble, and are not colloids!

Examples:

Silver nitrate (AgNO₃) : corrosive, toxic, used in industry and some ophthalmic applications.

Silver chloride (AgCl) : poorly soluble but formed when ionic silver reacts with chloride ions (like salt in the body).

A variety of other salts can be used in various health industries with success and cause no blue skin. See my example below under the burns section.

Dangers:

These forms are highly reactive, can bind to proteins, and sometimes disrupt tissue function.

Some salts are known to bioaccumulate, particularly in dermal tissues, leading to argyria.

Used historically as antimicrobials, but abandoned due to side effects and toxicity.

“Blue Man” Connection (more details on this later):

Paul Karason created a silver chloride-rich ionic brew by adding salt (NaCl) during electrolysis, not colloidal silver. He further topically applied this ionic sludge and used UV light (tanning bed) to chemically "fix" the silver in his skin, like a photographic plate. His case is an outlier and not representative of commercial or natural colloidal silver use. People who use this example to slander colloidal silver’s good name have no clue what they are talking about. This was a hit piece by the pharma cartel and their FDA buddies to demonize colloidal silver.

3. Other Forms: Ionic Silver, Silver Proteins, and DIY Concoctions

Ionic Silver:

Silver ions (Ag⁺) , often mislabeled as colloidal silver.

Chemically active, easily forms salts inside the body.

It can precipitate as silver chloride in the presence of salt (from diet or sweat).

May lead to tissue staining and accumulation if overused, but otherwise, no evidence of this has been seen in real life.

Silver Proteins:

Large-molecule complexes of silver and protein.

Often unstable, difficult to absorb, and poorly bioavailable.

Used in older antiseptic preparations but now largely obsolete.

Homemade "Colloidal" Silver:

Commonly made via crude electrolysis, often with tap water and salt (distilled must always be used!)

Produces ionic silver and silver salts, not true nanoparticles unless the machine is a proper one.

Risk of oxidation, contamination, and incorrect particle size.

To summarise what I am saying here is that if you make it at home, you need to know how to do it properly.

EPA Findings:

While the EPA classifies silver as a heavy metal, its toxicity is form-dependent. The pesticide registration documents from the EPA make clear distinctions between silver salts (used in agriculture) and elemental silver or colloids. Agricultural silver, especially nitrate forms, can indeed bioaccumulate due to a persistent oxidative state and protein binding.

The Blue Man Propaganda Machine: A Case Study in Disinformation

Now, let’s dive into this major hit piece against colloidal silver that anyone with any common sense should see as a big pharma media stunt. The Paul Karason case was exploited by mainstream media to spread fear.

A review of the key facts:

He ingested and applied silver chloride, not colloidal silver.

He added salt to his solution and electrolytically generated silver ions, a known method to make silver salts.

He then used tanning beds, causing silver chloride photoreduction to metallic silver granules in the dermis.

His homemade batch violated every known safety principle for colloidal silver use.

Media then conveniently ignored:

Thousands of effective and perfectly safe uses of real colloidal silver over the decades.

The nuanced chemistry between silver ions and true colloids.

The commercial threat that natural, over-the-counter remedies pose to pharmaceutical antibiotic profits.

Who benefits?

Drug manufacturers with vested interests in selling antibiotics, antivirals, and antiseptics.

PR firms running smear campaigns to stifle non-patentable solutions.

Regulatory bodies incentivised to clamp down on natural medicine competition.

Calling colloidal silver unsafe based on the "Blue Man" case is scientifically illiterate. The real culprits are silver salts and superbly high-dose misuses of ionic solutions (I am talking dumb levels that no one in their right mind would ever ingest). Properly manufactured colloidal silver, consisting of pure Ag⁰ nanoparticles in purified water at safe ppm levels, has no mechanism for tissue staining or toxicity and no bioaccumulation. I hope that anyone who has spread this misinformation will humble themselves and correct their record.

Scientific Evidence for Safety

Altman Study (2005):

Dr. Larry C. Altman’s paper, previously hosted on silver-colloids.com, and disappeared as I was writing this article (funny that) reviewed various colloidal silver preparations and concluded:

Properly manufactured colloidal silver is non-toxic.

No accumulation of silver in organs when true colloids of small nanoparticle size are used.

No documented health risks at concentrations under 10 ppm in animal models and anecdotal human reports.

One of the most quietly suppressed and inconveniently accurate pieces of research on colloidal silver safety is this 1999 study conducted by Dr. Roger Altman, Eng. Sc. D., a process metallurgy specialist with extensive experience in industrial systems, electrochemical analysis, and material science. In a world where silver’s efficacy is relentlessly attacked while no public institution will fund proper elimination or pharmacokinetic studies on nanoparticulate colloidal silver, Altman’s self-funded research stands out as a rare act of scientific integrity.

He asked two essential questions that the FDA, NIH, and medical authorities have refused to investigate, precisely because the answers would undermine the narrative that colloidal silver is a toxic, accumulating heavy metal.

Where does colloidal silver go when you ingest it? How long does it stay in the body?

To answer these questions, Dr. Altman conducted a multi-month, detailed elimination study in which he ingested colloidal silver daily at measured doses and meticulously tracked silver levels in urine, feces, sweat, nails, and hair over time. He used precision analytical instruments and applied engineering-level data corrections for fluid and mass fluctuations across elimination pathways. His findings not only dismantle the claim that colloidal silver accumulates dangerously, they also reveal two intelligent mechanisms of silver elimination in the human body that shift according to concentration and excretory demand.

After consuming colloidal silver in daily doses exceeding 2 mg per day, equivalent to approximately 40 teaspoons of 10 ppm silver, Dr. Altman found that silver was being eliminated from his body at nearly the same rate it was consumed. In healthy tissue systems, most of the silver exited primarily through urine during early phases, and later via feces as the body began releasing residual silver stored in tissues. These elimination curves were clearly mapped and plotted over a 96-day period, showing three distinct phases: rapid urinary excretion, a transitional phase, and a slower tissue-clearing process that continued even after silver ingestion had stopped.

In his own words:

“Ingestion of properly prepared colloidal silver does not result in silver accumulating in the body. There is no evidence that silver deposits significantly in hair or fingernails, and, in fact, the data support the conclusion that after taking more than 2 mg of colloidal silver per day for several months, silver seems to be purged from the body (mostly through urine) at about the same rate at which it is consumed.”

He further noted that:

“Upon terminating colloidal silver intake, it appears that as much as half the silver residing in body tissue will be purged in less than a month.”

His data also demonstrated that hydration status directly influenced elimination rates, with increased water consumption speeding up urinary silver clearance in the early phase, provided enough silver was circulating in the bloodstream. These were not speculations. The evidence was logged, corrected, and mathematically modelled using reciprocal linear plotting and numerical integration to derive elimination curves, and these methods are still valid today.

Perhaps most importantly, no silver was detected in hair or fingernails in any meaningful quantity, completely debunking the myth that colloidal silver builds up in dermal appendages the way silver salts or ionic silver preparations do in cases of argyria. The entire study, titled “Colloidal Silver: Where does it go when you drink it? How long does it stay there?”, is only ten pages long but remains one of the most scientifically valuable documents ever published on silver pharmacokinetics in humans, especially because it was conducted with the right form of silver.

Dr. Altman’s work proves that the human body has elegant, multi-phase pathways for processing and releasing colloidal silver, and that residence time is limited, elimination is complete, and no bioaccumulation occurs when the silver is properly prepared and used in appropriate amounts. He also warned against extrapolating his data into one-size-fits-all conclusions, as bio-individuality and organ function play a role in elimination, but this makes his scientific caution even more credible to the work.

In a world where pseudoscientific fear-mongering dominates headlines and well-meaning people are told they will turn blue for drinking a teaspoon of silver water, Altman’s work is a cornerstone that cannot be ignored. It deserves to be cited, shared, and remembered by every practitioner and every individual who wants to know the truth. His study has been systematically buried by mainstream channels, and yet it answers the two most important questions that anyone who fears silver should be asking.

You can download the full study here, and I recommend you do, since most pages have been eradicated:

Colloidal Silver: Where Does It Go When You Drink It?

Some Important History

It’s no accident that colloidal silver has been the target of relentless smear campaigns for over a century. What we’re looking at is a calculated suppression of one of nature’s most potent, ancient, elegant, and gentle support tools, precisely because it cannot be patented, controlled, or monetised by the pharmaceutical cartel. The orchestrated attacks by the FDA and its industrial overlords are what they are always about: profit and control.

Before antibiotics, colloidal and ionic silver preparations were widely respected across the medical landscape. Used in surgery, obstetrics, wound healing, and water purification, silver’s role in supporting biological systems was not questioned.

That all changed once the pharmaceutical industry began consolidating power in the early 20th century.

The History of the Suppression of Colloidal Silver

Early Use and Recognition

Silver has been used in human healing for thousands of years. Historical records trace its use back over 8,000 years to early Chinese alchemical texts. The Phoenicians stored water, wine, and vinegar in silver bottles to prevent spoiling, and Hippocrates, the "father of medicine," noted silver's beneficial healing and anti-disease properties, praising it for its tissue repair and wound healing abilities

Documented Historical Uses:

Employed by ancient civilizations for food and water preservation.

Used in wound care and surgical settings before the rise of antibiotics, even though they have vastly different actions.

Incorporated into various pharmacopoeias as a standard therapeutic agent until the mid-20th century.

Regulatory Suppression and Pharmaceutical Opposition Summary

1940s–1950s: Rise of patentable antibiotics displaced silver from clinical use.

1975: FDA removed silver from the GRAS list, not due to safety data, but citing lack of “modern evidence.”

1980s–2000s: FDA and pharmaceutical industry targeted colloidal silver manufacturers with compliance warnings and classification as “unapproved drugs.”

Media Campaigns: Public relations firms funded disinformation narratives to associate silver with rare conditions such as argyria, despite unrelated chemical differences.

Outcome:

Suppression of non-patentable therapies.

Redirection of public awareness toward pharmaceutical products.

Continued hospital use of silver for burns, catheters, and dressings, contradicting the public FDA stance.

Silver as a Threat to the Drug Empire

Silver is a transitional element on the periodic table, able to form complex ions and interface with biological systems in unique ways. Unlike the toxic ionic metals we associate with industrial pollution (like lead, cadmium, or mercury salts), silver supports whole body homeodynamics by aiding in oxygen transport, debris clearance, and subtle energetic signaling within the body.

As Dr. Joel D. Wallach, BS, DVM, ND and Ma Lan, MD, MSb rightly observed, silver has been used in healing for thousands of years, tracing back to Chinese alchemists seeking immortality. Far from the simplistic “antiseptic” narrative, they recognised its resonance with longevity, tissue vitality, and purification. Wallach and Ma further explained that silver likely supports a key enzymatic system responsible for dead cell digestion, helping clear debris and preventing stagnation in the extracellular matrix.

The FDA’s Long War on Silver

The real crackdown on colloidal silver began in the 1940s and 1950s, when synthetic antibiotics began rolling out. These patentable, profitable drugs quickly became the cornerstone of pharmaceutical medicine. Silver, being natural and widely available, stood in the way. And so, it had to go.

By 1975, the FDA had moved silver off its “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) list for internal use. There was no new toxicity data, but they suddenly claimed there was “insufficient evidence” to justify its continued over-the-counter presence. This was classic bureaucratic sleight of hand. They didn’t need to prove it was dangerous. They simply claimed the burden of proof hadn’t been met, and then made it nearly impossible to meet that burden without millions of dollars in regulatory compliance costs. Fun times.

Meanwhile, silver continued to be used in hospitals for burn patients, wound dressings, catheters, and even bone implants, because it prevented problems and supported tissue recovery without creating resistant microbial strains. In other words, doctors knew silver worked. But if you, as a sovereign individual, wanted to use it at home? Well, suddenly it was a “dangerous heavy metal.”

The hypocrisy is staggering, and the fact that here we are again, with so-called holistic medicine researchers and practitioners attacking it? I understand evil Big Harma doing it, but people who claim to know how to research? I honestly can’t get my head around how cold-hearted and hateful some people have become to claim to know medicine but to slander me and others, all while they know zero about what they are talking about and certainly are not experienced practitioners. They are either paid agitators, smoking loads of pot, opening their fields to puppeting, or are full-on possessed. Perhaps they are hateful narcissists or very stupid, I guess those are legit possibilities, too. Whatever is happening, it’s extremely sad and disappointing.

Early Scientific Support for Silver’s Role in Terrain Health

In 1909, the Journal of the American Medical Association acknowledged that electrically generated silver ions increased white blood cell counts: what we now understand as enhanced phagocytic cleansing activity. I am not talking from a germ theory/immune system false ideology as they do, so when we read the information, we must learn to translate it through our better understanding of the body.

This was echoed in 1939 when researchers Hill and Pillsbury, in their seminal pharmacology text Argyria: The Pharmacology of Silver, found elevated white blood cell numbers following silver exposure. They also observed that red blood cell counts and hemoglobin levels rose, implying enhanced oxygen-carrying capacity. These findings were later confirmed by Remes and Williams in 1991, who showed that silver ions enhanced the functionality and activation of phagocytes through nontraditional signalling mechanisms, aka electromagnetic interactions.

And going back even further, in 1919, Dr. H. Bechold’s Colloids in Biology and Medicine reported that silver ions increased both red and white blood cell levels, reinforcing the idea that silver strengthens the terrain’s oxygenation and cleansing functions. This was further supported by Fabroni’s 1929 research on the stimulation of the reticuloendothelial system (RES), a now mostly forgotten name for the body's macrophage-driven waste filtration network (by the way, the internet will not pull up this study, erased). Now, think, why would they do that?

Scientific Findings That Still Stand, Despite Attacks

Dr. Robert O. Becker, in the 1970s and 1980s, demonstrated that electrically generated silver ions not only repaired infected bone but stimulated tissue regeneration. His findings showed increased blood cell production in silver-treated animals and humans, contradicting the dogma that silver was only a “germ killer”.

Not only this, but he suggested electrically generated silver ions can produce tissue regeneration at the wound site, or even limb regeneration, thus providing a potential, morally acceptable alternative to embryonic stem cell transplants. You may want to read that again.

Other clinical and animal studies throughout the 20th century demonstrated:

Increased Opsonic and Phagocytic Indexes , meaning better cellular identification and removal of debris.

Enhanced mast cell activation in wound healing without triggering cytokine cascades.

Support of lymphatic system drainage , as silver ions carry nascent oxygen into tissues, improving oxygenation and cellular waste removal.

Again no evidence of organ accumulation, cytotoxicity, or oxidative damage when using true colloidal silver at therapeutic concentrations.

Even modern Japanese researchers (2002) confirmed that silver activates mast cells by bypassing early calcium signalling. This is a novel pathway linked to a rapid repair process. This aligns with reports that third-degree burns can heal without scarring under silver-based treatments.

Now let’s get into the real gifts of colloidal silver and highlight some of the most important studies: research that remains heavily suppressed when it comes to its impact on health.

Silver as a Terrain Modulator via Calming Cytokine Chaos and Clearing the Path to Healing

Silver helps to clear debris and stimulates the terrain's cleaning crew, as mentioned, but it also acts as a modulator, especially when things go haywire in the body’s communication network. In cases of trauma, toxicity, or chronic stagnation, the body sometimes spirals into what researchers call a cytokine storm. This is considered to be an overreaction where the messaging system that normally signals for mild, constructive inflammation becomes stuck in overdrive.

Cytokines are signalling molecules which I like to call terrain messengers. Their role is to help direct white blood cells and cleanup crews to damaged or stagnant tissue. In a healthy cycle, they peak and fall, just like a tide. But when the terrain is overwhelmed or dysregulated, perhaps malnourished or stressed, such as after surgery, trauma, toxin exposure, or prolonged stagnation, these signals can misfire or get stuck. This leads to chronic inflammation can slow or block recovery.

In a 2007 peer-reviewed study published in International Immunopharmacology, researchers demonstrated that silver nanoparticles are capable of reducing cytokine expression.

According to the study:

“It has been shown in vivo that silver nanoparticles act to decrease inflammation through cytokine modulation.”

And further:

“These experimental data suggest that nano-silver could be used to treat tissue communication problems and inflammatory diseases.”

Shin et al., Int Immunopharmacol. 2007; 7(13):1813–1818

This is a major finding about colloidal silver’s benefits, especially in the COVID-19 vaccine era. Many who have poisoned themselves through this mass psy-op and took the bait could benefit from the daily use of colloidal silver. I would suggest 1 ounce 1-2 times a day, ongoing.

Another important study looked at the direct wound-healing benefits of silver nanoparticles. In an animal model, researchers applied topical silver and observed a dose-dependent improvement in wound healing outcomes. The wounds healed much faster. They also showed better tissue quality. There was less dead tissue accumulation. And most significantly, there was a reduction in inflammatory cytokines and an improvement in fibrogenic signalling, which is how tissues rebuild and regenerate.

According to the authors:

“We investigated the wound-healing properties of silver nanoparticles in an animal model and found that rapid healing and improved cosmetic appearance occur in a dose-dependent manner.” “Furthermore, through quantitative studies, we found reduction in wound inflammation, and modulation of fibrogenic cytokines.”

Tian et al., ChemMedChem, 2007

This points to yet another supportive role of silver as a guide for the reconstruction process. It can clear debris while helping to repattern tissues in a way that minimises scar formation and helps collagen rebuild properly. This is especially relevant in third-degree burns, ulcerative wounds, and chronic skin injuries, where the risk of scar tissue is high. The presence of silver appears to bring coherence to the signals involved in rebuilding, leading to healthier tissue architecture, avoiding haphazard fibrotic layering that could even lead to more problematic scars, like keloids.

Summary of Colloidal Silver and Cytokine Modulation

Properties:

Accelerates wound closure/healing

Reduces inflammation within wound margins

Improves tissue texture and cosmetic outcome

Enhances re-epithelialisation

Minimises scar tissue formation and secondary tissue damage

Modulates fibrogenic cytokines involved in tissue remodelling

Supports orderly collagen deposition and tissue alignment

Encourages tissue reconstruction without fibrosis

Silver Quenches Free Radical Activity

Free radicals (identified through their chemical reactivity and damage caused) are unstable molecules that can cause oxidative damage when they overwhelm the body’s natural repairing and signalling systems. While free radicals can play a temporary role in tissue communication, particularly in trauma repair, an excess of them can lead to cell degradation, protein damage, and a drain on nutritional reserves.

False colour transmission electron microscope. Neuron cell body: nucleus (magenta), mitochondria (blue), lysosomes (dark green), RER (light green) and Golgi (red). Glial cell envelope (blue).

In 2007, researchers published a study in the International Journal of Neuroscience titled “Effect of Colloidal Silver Against the Cytotoxicity of Hydrogen Peroxide and Naphthazarin on Primary Cultured Cortical Astrocytes.” The authors investigated whether colloidal silver could protect brain cell cultures from oxidative injury caused by artificially induced free radicals.

Cerebral cortex, light micrograph. Protoplasmic astrocytes of the grey matter stained with Cajal's gold sublimate technique. The astrocytes show many processes and endfeet polarized towards a blood vessel.

The findings confirmed that silver had a protective effect on astrocytes, which are brain cells that perform a variety of essential functions in the CNS. They play a crucial role in maintaining homeostasis, facilitating communication between neurons, and reinforcing the protective barriers that regulate the interaction between the CNS and the rest of the body. Colloidal silver appeared to reduce the oxidative burden caused by naphthazarin, and mild reduction of H2O2 oxidation.

This is important because I would suggest that if you are using H2O2 therapy to help the body remove damaged tissue, as in the case of cysts or tumours, through increasing apoptosis of partially functioning cells, it would be wise to take colloidal silver away from it or any tissue oxygenators, like MMS. We already know to take oxidants and antioxidants apart from one another, at least 1-2 hours. Colloidal silver fits into the antioxidant category, for your records.

Free radical overexpression has been implicated in tissue deterioration and degenerative conditions such as coronary blood restriction, neurodegeneration, diabetes-related oxidative stress, and connective tissue weakening. These findings suggest that silver may help restore this tissue by reducing the oxidative ROS situation, much like another wonderful natural remedy: DMSO. In fact, the two play nicely together, and I have blended them in a very successful formulation.

As supplement formulator George Foss commented on this study:

“Keep in mind that if colloidal silver quenches excessive free radical activity in brain cells, as this new study appears to demonstrate, then it would likely do so in other cells in other parts of the human body as well.”

In this study, researchers found that reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels, a major contributor to tissue oxidation, were significantly reduced following silver nanoparticle exposure. Inflammation was reduced, and there was an increase in the repair and protective processes of lung tissue.

According to the authors:

“These results indicate that silver nanoparticles may attenuate antigen-induced airway inflammation and hyperresponsiveness.” “To our knowledge, this is the first report demonstrating the antioxidative effects of silver nanoparticles… Our study suggests that oxidative stress is an important determinant of allergic airway disease and that silver nanoparticles attenuated oxidative stress in the murine asthma model.”

The authors also noted that silver reduced inflammation pathways, including Th2 overexpression (this is part of our cleansing network, disregard the false term “immune system” as these are products from our lymph and RES systems), which is associated with abnormal signalling cascades in airway tissues.

The study concluded that silver’s ability to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation could represent a valuable therapeutic strategy.

(Attenuation of Allergic Airway Inflammation and Hyperresponsiveness in a Murine Model of Asthma by Silver Nanoparticles, Int J Nanomedicine, 2010)

Brain Cancer Cells

Glioblastoma cells, some of the most aggressive brain cancer types, were exposed to silver nanoparticles in a 2009 BMC Cell Biology study. The malignant cells absorbed the silver via endocytosis, triggering mitotic arrest, chromosomal damage, and apoptosis. Normal human fibroblasts, by contrast, recovered fully.

“Silver-treated brain cancer cells were susceptible to damage with lack of recovery from Ag-np-induced stress… normal human cells exhibited efficient recovery.”

This shows that silver is selective and does not offer blind or blanket sterilisation.

Respiratory Rebalancing in Asthma and Cystic Fibrosis

In a murine model of allergic asthma, researchers exposed mice to ovalbumin to create a hyperresponsive airway profile resembling human asthma. Silver nanoparticles were then introduced. What they saw is as follows:

Inflammatory cytokines IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 were significantly reduced

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) were sequestered/cleared

NF-κB, which is a marker of inflammation, dropped

Hyperresponsiveness in the airways subsided

The researchers concluded:

“Silver nanoparticles may attenuate antigen-induced airway inflammation and hyperresponsiveness… Our study suggests that oxidative stress is an important determinant of allergic airway disease and that silver nanoparticles attenuated oxidative stress in the murine asthma model.”

(Int J Nanomedicine, 2010)

And for cystic fibrosis? Game changer. In this study, parents of a medicated child with CF “independently commenced 2.5 mL b.i.d. of the solution in July 2006. Over the next three months the patient achieved a sustained improvement in symptoms, which persisted following weaning from oral steroids, nebulized antibiotics, and regular asthma medications.”

In 2010, a separate team of researchers demonstrated a similar result in a different tissue environment. Their study, published in the International Journal of Nanomedicine, examined the effect of silver nanoparticles on lung cell cultures in a murine model. The research was titled “Attenuation of Allergic Airway Inflammation and Hyperresponsiveness in a Murine Model of Asthma by Silver Nanoparticles.”

Silver and Blood Clot Regulation

Another area where silver shows supportive activity is in the regulation of clotting behaviour in thrombotic disorders. In a controlled animal study, researchers observed that small amounts of colloidal silver (aka nanosilver) reduced the extent of blood clotting in mice by up to 40 percent.

The study authors stated:

“Nanosilver appears to possess dual significant properties critically helpful to the health of mankind, antibacterial and antiplatelet, which together can have unique utilities, for example in coronary stents.”

While we omit the antibacterial reference in the terrain model, the findings related to platelet aggregation are noteworthy. Silver was shown to reduce platelet clumping without causing damage to the platelets themselves, suggesting a regulatory effect rather than a suppressive one.

As the researchers wrote:

“Our findings further suggest that these nanoparticles do not confer any lytic effect on platelets and thus hold potential to be promoted as antiplatelet or antithrombotic agents after careful evaluation of toxic effects.”

Importantly, the researchers found no evidence of cellular damage from the silver application. They concluded:

“If confirmed, these results may represent a breakthrough in the treatment and prevention of blood clots, giving patients a natural alternative to aspirin and anticoagulant drugs, some of which have caused serious side effects such as bleeding.”

As reported in a study titled “Coagulation and Innate Immune Responses: Can We View Them Separately?” published in The Journal of the American Society of Hematology, there is growing recognition that clotting pathways and whole body signalling are interconnected.

“The last couple of decades have revealed a remarkable degree of interplay between these systems, and the linking cellular and molecular mechanisms are rapidly being delineated.”

Excessive clotting, like excessive free radical activity or runaway lymphatic reaction (aka cytokine expression), needs support and management. As colloidal silver does not confer any lytic effect on platelets, it holds potential to be promoted as an antiplatelet/antithrombotic agent. Too bad this information is suppressed, as the damaging warfarin is used instead for such disorders, with its usual plethora of negative side effects. P.S. If you are jonesing to name-call anything rat poison, this would be the poison to choose.

Targeted Apoptosis in Breast Cancer Cells

In a study published in Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research (2010), researchers exposed MCF-7 human breast cancer cells to colloidal silver ranging from 1.75 ppm to 17.5 ppm. Within five hours, silver initiated apoptosis in the cancer cells without harming normal peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

“The overall results indicated that the colloidal silver has antitumor activity through induction of apoptosis in MCF-7 breast cancer cell line, suggesting that colloidal silver might be a potential alternative agent for human breast cancer therapy.”

Cytotoxicity in Lymphoma Cells Without Systemic Toxicity

Another study, this time using Dalton’s Lymphoma Ascites tumor model, confirmed that silver nanoparticles selectively triggered apoptosis in cancerous cells, both in vitro and in vivo. The silver activated caspase-3, leading to DNA fragmentation and tumour cell reduction but without causing abnormal hematological parameters, convulsions, or weight shifts in the test animals. The authors concluded:

“Silver nanoparticles can induce cytotoxic effects on DLA cells, inhibiting tumor progression and thereby effectively controlling disease progression without toxicity to normal cells.”

(Int J Nanomedicine, September 2010)

Leukemia Cell Line Collapse

In 2013, a study published in Biomaterials confirmed that PVP-coated silver nanoparticles inhibited the viability of AML (acute myeloid leukemia) cells through ROS generation and mitochondrial damage, leading to DNA collapse and programmed cell death.

“Silver nanoparticles caused the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), loss of mitochondrial membrane potential, DNA damage and apoptosis… Taken together, this work elucidated the cytotoxic effect of silver nanoparticles on AML cells and their underlying mechanism.”

And importantly:

“Similar results were obtained when cells were treated with silver ions alone.”

Diabetic Improvements

In diabetic models, silver nanoparticles showed several mechanisms of benefit:

Free radical scavenging

Inhibition of carbohydrate digestive enzymes

Enhanced glucose uptake by tissues

Increase wound healing in diabetic ulceration

The researchers noted significant anti-diabetic potential without observed toxicity.

(Multiple Studies)

Burn Recovery

Now here is a brain twister for you. Here is an actual silver salt preparation alongside sulfur, a pharmaceutical preparation called Sulfargin, which is used for severe burns. Warning: these images are graphic. My friend and fellow terrain truth warrior, Ekaterina Sugak shared these with me, as she also supports and uses colloidal silver and has had much success with it for many applications.

Is this man blue? Not a bit. His skin has fully healed from his severe burns.

Lymphatic System Activation

The lymphatic system filters interstitial fluid, removes toxins, and transports mediators and metabolic byproducts, and colloidal silver supports and enhances these processes.

Expert Statement:

Dr. Stephen West, DL, PMD: “Silver ions stimulate the lymphatic system by cleaning out the dead cells and bringing oxygen to the healthy cells.”

Biochemical Role:

Acts similarly to iron by transporting oxygen into tissues.

Supports interstitial flow and drainage of cellular waste.

Contributes to terrain-wide circulation support through gentle modulation of lymph movement.

First Double Blind Human Ingestion Study on Colloidal Silver

In what appears to be the first-ever double-blind, placebo-controlled human ingestion trial on a colloidal silver solution, researchers assessed the systemic impact of orally consumed nanosilver over several durations (3, 7, and 14 days) using a 10 ppm silver solution at 15 ml per day. Conducted by American Biotech Labs (ABL), the study tracked 36 healthy human volunteers and applied full-spectrum evaluations across blood, urine, respiratory, metabolic, and organ function parameters.

Extensive testing included metabolic panels, blood cell counts, platelet health, MRI scans of heart, lungs, liver, and gut, as well as sputum analysis for oxidative and inflammatory markers. Across all measured biological domains, the conclusion was consistent: no harm detected. Researchers found zero structural or functional damage to any major organ, no blood or metabolic disruptions, and no increase in reactive oxygen species or inflammatory cytokines in the lungs.

This study not only adds weight to colloidal silver’s long-standing empirical safety record but also directly challenges the persistent myth that internal use poses danger. When properly prepared and administered, silver appears fully biocompatible, reinforcing what terrain knowledge and thousands of anecdotal cases have already shown: that silver works with the body, not against it.

Environmental Safety and Biocompatibility

In a 2012 study funded by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, researchers tested nanosilver in textiles across multiple exposure and wastewater scenarios. Their findings:

No toxicity risk to humans in all tested exposure pathways

No ecological risk to aquatic systems, even with cumulative exposures

No unacceptable risk to children, even in direct contact with silver-treated textiles

“Based on the findings in this study… combined exposures from different sources with similar migration patterns are not likely to pose an unacceptable risk to consumers.”

(Danish Technological Institute, Danish Ministry of the Environment, 2012)

This is in stark contrast to synthetic chemical dyes, pharmaceutical drugs, and other industrial contaminants currently in widespread use, including methylene blue, which has documented mitochondrial risks and environmental toxicity.

There is actually more, so much more, but my article is getting massively lengthy. As it is, I’ve been working on this for quite some time, and it’s time to publish. Thank you for taking the time to learn with me today and for supporting natural remedies and holistic methods of healing the body.

Paid members now get exclusive access to detailed protocols and precise dosages for using colloidal silver with adults, babies, children, pets, livestock, household, and even plants! Just scroll below to learn how to use it properly and effectively in many areas of your life.

Please drop your own experiences and testimonials using colloidal silver in the comments if you are a paid member; if you are a free member, please share your experiences in Telegram.

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a renowned expert in holistic medicine and a leading authority on the therapeutic use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With nearly two decades of dedicated research, clinical application, and formulation work, she has become one of the most trusted voices in natural health.

Amandha holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine. She is a skilled formulator of natural skincare and handcrafted DMSO-based remedies, creating one-of-a-kind blends that reflect her deep knowledge of terrain health and natural healing.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, an accessible and comprehensive guide to using DMSO safely and effectively, complete with practical recipes and protocols. Through her writing, teaching, and speaking, Amandha empowers individuals to take control of their own health, reject medical dogma, and return to the wisdom of nature. Her work continues to inspire and guide thousands toward vibrant, sovereign living.

As a mother of a healthy 13-year-old daughter born at home, into water, with a full lotus birth, no interventions, no vaccines, and no pharmaceuticals, Amandha lives what she teaches. Her daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor, only the chiropractor, and is homeschooled. ADV’s life and work are proof that health freedom is not just possible — it is reality for those willing to reclaim it.

Websites:

http://yumnaturals.store/

http://yummy.doctor/

http://dmso.store/

http://healingwithdmso.com/

