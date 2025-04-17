By LearnTheRisk

Posted March 15, 2019

In News, Vaccine Info

*My Note: I was looking through my vaccine information resources and came across this article that was erased from the internet (more than half of such articles are wiped/censored). The good news is that many lost articles can be found on the Wayback Machine, so I am reposting it, in its entirety (with a few [sic] notations, and proper explanations, as it is written in the false germ theory paradigm), since it is timely.

I just want to add that there is no measles virus; these expressions are for clearing and making way for growth in childhood (known as exanthems) that express when there are nutritional deficiencies, such as vitamin A (ignore the infectious disease nonsense in that link, you don’t contract “it”, you produce a release of cell debris) or from vaccine poisons (all vaccines are medical fraud). The article falsely claims that immunity exists or that anything to this effect can be passed down. This is all about the health of the terrain. I also discussed measles and false contagion in my video on the topic many years ago, and in a discussion with Kristen Nagle. The concept of herd immunity is also bunk. ~ADV

Did you know contracting [sic] measles naturally REDUCES your risk of cancer, Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, and more, according to the latest science?

Pharmaceutical companies and the medical system love to vilify measles because they have a vaccine to sell. But is it really as bad as they play it out to be?

Not according to science. Researchers are discovering there are many benefits to contracting [sic] the measles virus [sic] naturally (not through the vaccine), including lower cancer and heart disease risk later in life.

Humans have lived symbiotically with viruses [sic] and infections [sic] for thousands of years and the typical childhood infections [sic], like measles and chickenpox, are generational as parents who contract [sic] the infection [sic] then pass immunity [sic] on to their children. Then a new childhood infection [sic] becomes the norm for children. In the 1960s and 1970s, measles was one of the most common childhood illnesses. Then in the 1980s and 1990s, chicken pox was the popular childhood illness. Nowadays, most children will get Hand, Foot, Mouth infections [sic] as well as RSV. (Note: These expressions shift depending on the dominant poisons being eliminated and other terrain factors.)

Science is now figuring out that there’s a reason for contracting these infections [sic] during childhood — it primes your immune system [sic] to better handle bigger health issues later in life, like cancers, heart disease and Parkinson’s. (Note: What’s actually happening is that these important childhood cleansing events help clean the terrain of debris early on, reducing the likelihood of chronic disease later.)

Yes, you read that right: measles can PROTECT you from disease later in life. But again, this has only been proven when you contract [sic] natural measles, not when you receive the vaccine. (Note: the vaccines are designed to damage/break the cleansing mechanism, so no cleansing event takes place; this is why a measles clearing will prevent, while a vaccine will cause)

Check out the studies below.

Still scared of the measles? That’s probably because of the media propaganda lately. But don’t fall for it!

For more information about the protective benefits of other common childhood illnesses, click here.

Check out Five Things You Need to Know About Measles Before Freaking Out

THE BENEFITS OF MEASLES:

These studies indicate that catching measles can benefit your health later in life…

Febrile infectious childhood diseases in the history of cancer patients and matched controls. Medical Hypotheses, 1998

Albonico found that adults are significantly protected against non-breast cancers — genital, prostate, gastrointestinal, skin, lung, ear-nose-throat, and others — if they contracted measles (odds ratio, OR = 0.45), rubella (OR = 0.38) or chickenpox (OR = 0.62) earlier in life. [Med Hypotheses 1998; 51(4): 315-20].

Measles to the Rescue: A Review of Oncolytic Measles Virus. Viruses, 2016

Measles Virus (MV) Clinical trials are producing encouraging preliminary results in ovarian cancer, myeloma, and cutaneous non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and the outcome of currently open trials in glioblastoma multiforme, mesothelioma and squamous cell carcinoma are eagerly anticipated.

Measles virus for cancer therapy. Current Topics in Microbiology Immunology, 2009

Attenuated measles viruses are potent and selective oncolytic agents showing impressive antitumor activity in mouse xenograft models.

A study on malaria infection during the acute stage of measles infection. Journal of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene, 1991

This study indicates that malaria densities were lower during the acute stage of measles than in healthy children.

Frequency of allergic diseases following measles. Allergologia et Immunopathologia, 2006

Allergic diseases are less frequent in children with a history of measles.

Measles and atopy in Guinea-Bissau. Lancet, 1996

Measles infection may prevent the development of atopy in African children.

Allergic disease and atopic sensitization in children in relation to measles vaccination and measles infection. Pediatrics, 2009

Measles infection protects against allergic disease in children.

Measles infection and Parkinson’s disease. American Journal of Epidemiology, 1985

There is evidence for a protective effect of measles, compatible with some complex interaction between the measles virus and the virus of the 1918 influenza epidemic.

Transient remission of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis after measles. Acta Paediatrica Scandindanavica, 1981

A 4-year-old Japanese girl with systemic juvenile rheumatoid arthritis had an attack of measles. On the day following the first signs of measles, she became afebrile and free of joint pain even though aspirin therapy was discontinued. The remission lasted for 10 days. It appears that the measles virus infection may have been responsible for the brief remission in this patient.

Infantile Hodgkin’s disease: remission after measles. British Medical Journal, 1973

Suppression of Plasmodium falciparum infections during concomitant measles or influenza but not during pertussis. American Journal of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene, 1992

Significantly lower parasitic prevalences and mean densities of malaria parasites were found in children up to nine years of age who had measles or influenza than in asymptomatic control children.

Suspensive effect of measles on psoriasis erythroderma of 12 years’ duration. Lyon Medical, 1969

Long-term remission induced by measles infection and followed by immunosuppressive therapy in a case of refractory juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. La Pediatria Medica e Chirurgica, 1988

A case of severe juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular type, refractory to FANS and long-acting therapy which showed a quick remission after measles is described.

[Do infections reduce the development of allergy? Do measles reduce the risk of allergic disease?]. Tidsskr Nor Laegeforen. 1997

A new study from Guinea-Bissau is cited, demonstrating an apparently strong protective effect of measles infection in relation to the risk of being skin test positive to common allergens. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/9102962

Measles infection, measles vaccination and the effect of birth order in the aetiology of hay fever. Clin Exp Allergy. 1998

“In univariate analysis, hay fever was less common in those contracting measles infection than in those not infected, and more common in those given measles vaccination than in those not vaccinated.”

About Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV)

Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) is a renowned expert in holistic medicine and a leading authority on the therapeutic use of Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO). With nearly two decades of dedicated research, clinical application, and formulation work, she has become one of the most trusted voices in natural health.

Amandha holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology and a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine. She is a skilled formulator of natural skincare and handcrafted DMSO-based remedies, creating one-of-a-kind blends that reflect her deep knowledge of terrain health and natural healing.

She is the best-selling author of Healing with DMSO, an accessible and comprehensive guide to using DMSO safely and effectively, complete with practical recipes and protocols. Through her writing, teaching, and speaking, Amandha empowers individuals to take control of their own health, reject medical dogma, and return to the wisdom of nature. Her work continues to inspire and guide thousands toward vibrant, sovereign living.

As a mother of a healthy 13-year-old daughter born at home, into water, with a full lotus birth, no interventions, no vaccines, and no pharmaceuticals, Amandha lives what she teaches. Her daughter has never been to a hospital or medical doctor, only the chiropractor, and is homeschooled. ADV’s life and work are proof that health freedom is not just possible — it is reality for those willing to reclaim it.

Websites:

http://yumnaturals.store/

http://yummy.doctor/

http://dmso.store/

http://healingwithdmso.com/