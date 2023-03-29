This is Bijah!

So it appears my young female cat Bijah bonked her tail playing in the forest somehow. It feels like a bump or a possible subluxation just past midway up the tail. It is swollen with a palpable bump but her tail moves well and no complaints other than a disapproving mew and avoidance if I touch it. It was more swollen yesterday. I only gave her Terahertz wanded water and did a little energy work on her. I will further assess it in the coming days but it has proven to be a minor injury.

However, I was searching for remedies and information and certainly didn't want all that research to go to waste, so I wanted to share this with you in case any of your kitty fur-babies get up to no good, those little heart-stealing rascals!

First of all, for cat tail injuries, the more serious cases are always toward the base of the tail. This could mean nerve damage which is the greatest risk for further complications.

What you are looking for:

1) Signs that the animal is in pain (licking, h…