Across this glorious earth plane, the top three takers of human life are not what the television doctors keep telling you. Yeah, it’s actually them: the modern medical cult. So much for the Hippocratic oath. Ischaemic heart disease removes about eighteen million souls every year, cancer now claims roughly ten million lives annually, and preventable harm delivered inside clinics and hospitals: diagnostic blunders, drug mix‑ups, poly-pharmacy, botched surgery, system errors that never appear on a death certificate, suppressing symptoms, gaslighting of patients, etc, quietly ends an estimated two‑and‑a‑half million more each year, making medical practice itself the third‑leading killer in the world. However, I argue that it’s the top killer. Would so many have this much heart disease and cancer if doctors were competent and used prevention? No, boss. They get the blame there, too. Hang on, it gets worse.

The silent epidemic of doctor‑caused death

The Institute of Medicine’s landmark To Err Is Human warned in 1999 that up to 98,000 U.S. patients were dying annually from preventable mistakes, and that was considered conservative even then. A 2013 re‑analysis raised the U.S. figure to somewhere between 210,000 and 440,000 every single year, mainly from unrecorded system failures.

Johns Hopkins researchers who dug deeper in 2016 concluded that medical error (iatrogenic medicine) should be listed as the nation’s third‑largest cause of death. When similar harm rates are modelled for other regions, patient‑safety scholars arrive at about 134 million serious adverse events in hospitals each year and roughly 2.6 million associated deaths, mostly in so‑called low- and middle-income nations where oversight is weakest. Europe alone loses around 160,000 people annually to medication errors despite its shiny, high‑tech façade. If you think your family is safe because you live in a modern city, remember Professor Marty Makary’s warning that a quarter‑million Americans still die each year from avoidable medical harm, a figure he calls “a public‑health crisis hiding in plain sight.” I would say it’s getting pretty obvious (for those with eyes to see and ears to hear), especially since fake covid.

And this is only the obvious stuff. But what about brainwashed, mind-controlled errors? Diagnosing with a false medical (suppressive) paradigm and then putting patients through chemo and radiation, giving them drugs that harm their organs, and never addressing the root cause. Up to 60% of women undergoing annual mammograms over ten years can expect at least one false-positive result, leading to unnecessary stress and procedures. What about that damage? How can we extrapolate the real "errors"? This would actually make MDs the top killers in the world. As an experienced holistic practitioner in the trenches, who has seen firsthand how the medical system fails patients (i.e., they don't heal, they get worse, they die), I can attest with story after undocumented story of system failures. They fill innocent babies, children, and adults with toxic drugs that cause them to commit suicide, gain weight, suffer cognitive decline, have heart disease and other organ failures, and then require other medications because of the side effects, reducing their vital life force. Then there are the vaccine-related deaths, which alone are astronomical.

There are 3 main categories of Iatrogenic Effects:

Clinical Iatrogenesis: Direct harm from medical interventions, such as adverse drug reactions, surgical complications, or hospital-acquired infections. Social Iatrogenesis: The medicalization of normal life processes, leading to unnecessary treatments and increased dependency on healthcare systems. Cultural Iatrogenesis: The erosion of traditional coping mechanisms and community-based healing practices due to overreliance on medical interventions. Share

Let’s give some examples of each:

Clinical Iatrogenesis: The Unintended Consequences of Medical Interventions

Definition: Clinical iatrogenesis refers to direct harm resulting from medical care, encompassing adverse drug reactions, surgical complications, diagnostic errors, and hospital-acquired weird shit, like MRSA, which are stressed out bacteria selected for by over sterilzation who are just adapting to survive harsh conditions.

Examples:

Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs): These are unintended and harmful responses to medications. ADRs can range from mild allergic reactions to severe complications like organ failure. They are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

Surgical Complications: Errors during surgical procedures, such as operating on the wrong site or leaving instruments inside the patient, can lead to serious health issues and even death. Hey Bob, where did my scissors go?

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs): Patients find themselves being eaten by MRSA or C. difficile during hospital stays, a problem made only by the harsh chemicals used by staff.

Social Iatrogenesis: The Medicalization of Everyday Life

Definition: Social iatrogenesis involves the transformation of normal life processes and social issues into medical problems, leading to overdiagnosis, overtreatment, and increased dependency on healthcare systems.

Examples:

Medicalization of Natural Processes: Events like childbirth, aging, and death, once managed within communities, are now often treated as medical conditions requiring intervention with dire consequences.

Pathologizing Normal Behaviour: Behaviours previously considered within the range of normal human experience, such as shyness or grief, may now be labeled as disorders, leading to unnecessary treatment, like psych meds, creating addictions.

Cultural Iatrogenesis: Erosion of Traditional Healing Practices

Definition: Cultural iatrogenesis refers to the undermining of traditional coping mechanisms and community-based healing practices due to the dominance of Western medical paradigms.

Examples:

Marginalization of Indigenous Practices: Traditional healing methods, such as those practiced by Indigenous communities, may be devalued or dismissed by mainstream healthcare systems. Generally mocked with some serious eye-rolling.

Loss of Cultural Identity in Healing: The emphasis on standardized medical treatments can overlook the cultural and spiritual aspects of healing, leading to a disconnect for patients from their cultural roots. Energy medicine is completely ignored, or egos get all inflamed by the mere mention of it.

Then some situations cross all three, like opioid addiction. When resulting from medical treatment, it exemplifies clinical iatrogenesis: direct harm caused by medical drugs. This form of addiction often arises from the prescription of opioids for pain management, where patients develop dependence due to the pharmacological effects of these medications. The studies are all over the place here, so they really aren’t even fully aware of the massive levels of harm being done.

Beyond the clinical aspect, opioid addiction also intersects with social iatrogenesis. The medicalization of pain and the aggressive promotion of opioids as a primary solution have led to societal overreliance on pharmacological interventions. This shift has diminished the role of alternative pain management strategies (DMSO anyone, hello? Kratom step-down methods, perhaps?) and increased dependency on healthcare systems for issues that might be addressed through holistic or community-based approaches.

Then, we have cultural iatrogenesis, evident as traditional coping mechanisms and community support structures, which are undermined. The dominance of biomedical models in treating pain and addiction often overlooks cultural practices and values, leading to a loss of autonomy and resilience in individuals and communities. This erosion of cultural frameworks can exacerbate the challenges faced by those struggling with addiction, making recovery more complex. Again, doctors are making everything worse, and instead of real support, warped liberal policies create “safe injection sites” and place free drug vending machines to ensure the addiction is never dealt with.

Rockefeller infiltration made this possible

The roots stretch back to 1910 when the Carnegie‑Rockefeller‑funded Flexner Report (also discussed in the book A World Without Cancer) gutted eclectic, herbal, homeopathic, and naturopathic schools and enthroned patent‑drug pharmacology as the only “scientific” medicine worthy of licensing. By controlling medical curricula, endowments, and research grants, the oil‑pharma robber barons replaced nourishment, cleansing, botanical, homeopathic, and vibrational medicine with symptom suppression and lifelong prescriptions (cha-ching). The same cartel finances journals, regulators, charities, research, and media campaigns that ridicule terrain‑based approaches and whistle‑blowers alike, while quietly paying out billions for injury settlements. I mean there are hundreds of films, books and documentaries calling this shit out (aka it’s not news). The medical cartel is a super cult!

Steering clear of the kill‑box

You are not powerless, quite the opposite. To avoid being an iatrogenic statistic, learn to read your own body instead of outsourcing every sensation or balancing expression (aka colds and flus, not caused by a non-existent virus) to a white coat or running to the ER for a sore throat. Track your food, your sleep, your mood, and the signals your tissues send long before crisis strikes. Use exercise, avoid alcohol and coffee, use castor‑oil packs, coffee enemas, colloidal silver, MMS/CDS, DMSO (dmso.store), botanical teas (yumnaturals.store), home hydrotherapy and any of the countless other remedies and methods I have taught and catalogued over the last 2 decades to keep your temple pure and to bypass the prescription treadmill. Question each invasive test, deny every drug order, and insist on plain‑language informed consent (this is your body and life on the line here). Most importantly, reconnect with the understanding that microbes are partners in cleanup and stop attacking them like enemies to be nuked.

Join the Y.D movement - Learn to Doctor Yourself

If this resonates with you, I invite you to step into real health sovereignty with us in my private yummy.doctor community where I walk you through doctoring yourself, layer by layer, with the goal to empower you. Learn with us on my Thursday evening live lessons and Q&A. The teachings are grounded in real medicine, logic, unbiased science, holistic and TCM insights, self‑reflection practices, and decades of clinical experience untainted by slimy Rockefeller funding. You will find protocols that honour cleansing, communication, live sessions for questions, and a community that refuses to be another sad statistic on the death cult’s ledger.

This content is for education and entertainment, not medical advice. Do your own research, trust your own perception, and consult a trusted holistic and terrain aware, practitioner if you need.

Share

Amandha Dawn Vollmer holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge. She is a professional Holistic Health Practitioner, helping people to prevent disease and heal naturally for over 15 years.

Amandha owns and operates YumNaturals Emporium (yumnaturals.store), in Ontario (Canada) where she designs and produces handcrafted, all-natural body care remedies, since 2012. She is also a blogger, vlogger and the mother of a young and creative daughter.

She shares her precious holistic health knowledge and the wisdom of Mother Nature in articles and countless videos on her blog called Yummy.Doctor.

Amandha is also the published author of Healing with DMSO, a science-backed guide that will help readers understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways we can harness its power to heal aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way.

Amandha Vollmer is passionate about health and truth and is not afraid to voice her opinion, candidly using humour to deliver the message. During these challenging times, she has been recognized as one of the brave souls to tell the truth about what’s really going on in the world, encouraging and empowering people to be their own master.