Factscinator
May 25

Amanda’s incredible exposé makes it painfully clear: if you’re relying on the allopathic model for healthcare, you’re trapped between the rock and the hard plate of a death cult intent on thinning the herd through grisly iatrogenic means—or the slightly more pragmatic wing of the medical cabal, which isn’t entirely neo-Malthusian, just profit-driven enough to realize that mass culling is bad for business. After all, why trigger total collapse when you can milk the system indefinitely, keeping people just sick enough, just long enough, to keep them endlessly cycling through ’solutions’ to problems the Medical Mafia’s so-called health measures conveniently created?

The real moneymaker? Keeping people alive—but in chronic misery—stretched out as close to their life expectancy as possible. And while they suffer, the system churns out new ways to degrade their health even further, dangling pricey ’remedies’ like carrots on a string. After all, in sales, repeat business is the name of the game. Death? That’s just bad for the quarterly report.

didgeridoo
May 24

Hey and thanks ADV!

I know that this topic is real serious, but you knocked a couple huge LOL's out of the park for me, in this article 🤣

Thank you ;-) 🙌🏻

Much Love ♡ No Fear 'MLNF' 🔥🦅

