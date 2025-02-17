💉 24 Censored Documentaries Exposing the Medical Fraud of Vaccines 💉
Health, Science, and Informed Choices
I said “choices,” but if you’re truly informed about the fraud of vaccination, the only real choice is a big, fat NOPE!
If any of these links are broken—because they are actively scrubbing truth from the internet—please find a replacement and share it in the comments, and if you know of other powerful documentaries on this topic, feel free to drop a link, as well. The more we share, save, and repost, the harder it is for them to erase the truth! The level of censorship we’re up against is staggering, and the only way to fight back is by working together. The propaganda and brainwashing campaign didn’t start yesterday—it began decades ago with the frauds Pasteur, Jenner, and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Stay sharp, stay free, and keep spreading the truth! For more information on the dangers and utter nonsense of vaccines, I’ve put together a list of studies for you HERE:
The germ theory fraud HERE:
Understanding why we get sick HERE:
There are many more documentaries on this topic, but a lot of them either act as vaccine apologists or still push the false narratives of germ theory and so-called “viruses.” Some of the films in this list don’t fully operate from that awareness either. That said, discernment is key—sift through the material with your own knowledge and intuition. We all wake up in stages, and sometimes the best way to reach others is by meeting them where they are.
1. "50 Cents A Dose" (2016)
Official Website: https://50centsmovie.com/
Purchase DVD: https://www.amazon.com/Cents-Dose-Barbara-Loe-Fisher/dp/B019HTHLU6
2. "Autism: Made in the U.S.A." (2009)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1442008/
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/2009-autism-made-in-the-usa-854x-480
3. "Autism Yesterday" (2008)
Watch Online (YouTube):
Purchase DVD (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Autism-Yesterday-Pasquale-Notaro-III/dp/B0017I8NJ4
4. "Beyond Treason" (2005)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0496241/
Watch Online (YouTube):
Purchase DVD (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Treason-About-Government-Could/dp/B000YFDPBM
5. "Bought" (2015)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3485752/
Watch Online (YouTube):
6. "The Vaccinated Girls – Sick and Betrayed" (2015)
Watch Online (Dailymotion): https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6yxd6g
7. "Direct Order" (2003)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0391928/
Watch Online (YouTube):
8. "DPT: Vaccine Roulette" (1982)
Watch Online (Rumble): https://rumble.com/v2bs3nw-dpt-vaccine-roulette-1982-full-documentary.html
9. "Hear The Silence" (2003)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0373893/
Watch Online (YouTube):
10. "Lethal Injection: The Story of Vaccination" (2011)
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/lethal-injection-the-story-of-vaccination
11. "Man Made Epidemic" (2016)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5431476/
Watch Online (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/manmadeepidemic
Purchase DVD (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Man-Made-Epidemic-Natalie-Beer/dp/B01M0QGH3S/
12. "Shots in the Dark" (2009)
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/a-shot-in-the-dark-2020-documentary-vaccines-murder-and-mame
13. "The Greater Good" (2011)
Official Website: https://greatergoodmovie.org/
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/TheGreaterGood
Watch Online (Tubi): https://tubitv.com/movies/508847/the-greater-good
14. "Trace Amounts" (2014)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3715598/
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/trace-amounts_202302
15. "Truthstream News: About All Those Vaccines" (2015)
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/all-about-those-vaccines-truthstream-media-mirrored
16. "Vaccination: The Hidden Truth" (1998)
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/Vaccination..The.Hidden.Truth.1998
17. "Vaccination: The Silent Epidemic" (2013)
Watch Online (Rumble): https://rumble.com/v27p96k-documentary-silent-epidemic-the-untold-story-of-vaccines.html
18. "The Truth About Vaccines" (2017)
Official Website: https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/
19. "Vaccine Nation" (2008)
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1214118/
Watch Online (BitChute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/pRziC90v180S/
20. "We Don't Vaccinate!" (2014)
Google Play Movies: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/We_don_t_vaccinate?id=xUd9dMotmvI
Apple TV: https://tv.apple.com/ca/movie/we-dont-vaccinate/umc.cmc.4fh40tlmmkjkqfnrkbkjle9o9
Yidio: https://www.yidio.com/movie/we-dont-vaccinate/101401
21. "1986: The Act" (2020)
Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/1986-the-act-the-movie-2020-a-film-by-dr.-andrew-wakefield-md
22. "The Viral Delusion" (2022)
Part 1: The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-CoV-2: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-1-the-tragic-pseudoscience-of-sars
Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles, and How It All Began: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-2-monkey-business
Part 3: The Mask of Death: Smallpox, The Plague, and The Spanish Flu: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-3-the-mask-of-death
Part 4: AIDS: The Deadly Deception: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-4-aids-the-deadly-deception
Part 5: Genetic Sequencing: The Virus That Isn't There: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-5-genetic-sequencing-the-virus-that-isnt-there
23. "The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told" (2023) This one is about COVID vaccine injuries. Keep in mind, there is and was NO COVID.
Watch Online (YouTube):
Injecting Aluminum https://cinemalibrestudio.com/injecting-aluminum/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6749336/
In the early 90s, a mysterious muscular disease with symptoms that included severe muscle and joint pain began to surface among multiple patients in France. A team of doctors in Paris discovered that these patients had developed a new disease called Macrophagic Myofascitis, or MMF, which occurs when the aluminum hydroxide adjuvant from a vaccine remains embedded in the muscle tissue. This one is fashioned by vaccine apologists, FYI.
https://yummy.doctor/video-list/scientism-the-cult-of-vaccines-amandha-vollmer-bsc-nature-doctor-host-elkordy/ (updated private websites: yumnaturals.store and DMSO.store)
More hard-to-find/scrubbed studies on the unvaccinated and how much HEALTHIER they are than the poisoned aka vaccine damaged (all who take a vaccine are damaged):
https://web.archive.org/web/20111124023031/https://www.vaccineinjury.info/vaccinations-in-general/health-unvaccinated-children/survey-results-illnesses.html
https://truthlibrarydotinfo.wordpress.com/2016/02/01/unvaccinated-children-healthier-than-the-vaccinated/
https://childhealthsafety.wordpress.com/2011/08/26/new-survey-shows-unvaccinated-children-vastly-healthier-far-lower-rates-of-chronic-conditions-and-autism/
German Website about vaccine dangers: https://www.impfschaden.info/
Andreas Bachmair: https://www.vaccineinjury.info/about.html
Hard to find this data: https://healthimpactnews.com/2011/new-study-vaccinated-children-have-2-to-5-times-more-diseases-and-disorders-than-unvaccinated-children/
VACCINES CAUSE CANCER: https://web.archive.org/web/20111217052645/http://www.vaccineinjury.info/vaccinations-in-general/vaccine-studies/cancer.html
I had the privilege of attending a lecture with Dr Andrew Moulden. I didn't find out until several years later that he had suddenly died. He was a pioneer in the field of exposing the dangers of vaccines, and he was silenced, along with so many others who have dared to speak the truth.
We're in trouble walking into any consult or surgery for "just" a booster or "just" an antibiotic..."just" in case.
The injection of anything at all directly into the bloodstream is an extreme action. "Just" saline? Many venoms can be tolerated if they pass through the body's normal processing. Injected by snake or medical personnel, they kill. I don't know when it is justified to inject, but I know there is no "just" when it comes to injection.
Anyway, much appreciated post.