I said “choices,” but if you’re truly informed about the fraud of vaccination, the only real choice is a big, fat NOPE!

If any of these links are broken—because they are actively scrubbing truth from the internet—please find a replacement and share it in the comments, and if you know of other powerful documentaries on this topic, feel free to drop a link, as well. The more we share, save, and repost, the harder it is for them to erase the truth! The level of censorship we’re up against is staggering, and the only way to fight back is by working together. The propaganda and brainwashing campaign didn’t start yesterday—it began decades ago with the frauds Pasteur, Jenner, and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Stay sharp, stay free, and keep spreading the truth! For more information on the dangers and utter nonsense of vaccines, I’ve put together a list of studies for you HERE:

The germ theory fraud HERE:

Understanding why we get sick HERE:

There are many more documentaries on this topic, but a lot of them either act as vaccine apologists or still push the false narratives of germ theory and so-called “viruses.” Some of the films in this list don’t fully operate from that awareness either. That said, discernment is key—sift through the material with your own knowledge and intuition. We all wake up in stages, and sometimes the best way to reach others is by meeting them where they are.

1. "50 Cents A Dose" (2016)

Official Website: https://50centsmovie.com/

Purchase DVD: https://www.amazon.com/Cents-Dose-Barbara-Loe-Fisher/dp/B019HTHLU6

2. "Autism: Made in the U.S.A." (2009)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1442008/

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/2009-autism-made-in-the-usa-854x-480

3. "Autism Yesterday" (2008)

AUTISM STUDIES

Watch Online (YouTube):

Purchase DVD (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Autism-Yesterday-Pasquale-Notaro-III/dp/B0017I8NJ4

4. "Beyond Treason" (2005)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0496241/

Watch Online (YouTube):

Purchase DVD (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Treason-About-Government-Could/dp/B000YFDPBM

5. "Bought" (2015)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3485752/

Watch Online (YouTube):

6. "The Vaccinated Girls – Sick and Betrayed" (2015)

Watch Online (Dailymotion): https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6yxd6g

7. "Direct Order" (2003)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0391928/

Watch Online (YouTube):

8. "DPT: Vaccine Roulette" (1982)

Watch Online (Rumble): https://rumble.com/v2bs3nw-dpt-vaccine-roulette-1982-full-documentary.html

9. "Hear The Silence" (2003)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0373893/

Watch Online (YouTube):

10. "Lethal Injection: The Story of Vaccination" (2011)

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/lethal-injection-the-story-of-vaccination

11. "Man Made Epidemic" (2016)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5431476/

Watch Online (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/manmadeepidemic

Purchase DVD (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/Man-Made-Epidemic-Natalie-Beer/dp/B01M0QGH3S/

12. "Shots in the Dark" (2009)

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/a-shot-in-the-dark-2020-documentary-vaccines-murder-and-mame

13. "The Greater Good" (2011)

Official Website: https://greatergoodmovie.org/

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/TheGreaterGood

Watch Online (Tubi): https://tubitv.com/movies/508847/the-greater-good

14. "Trace Amounts" (2014)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3715598/

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/trace-amounts_202302

15. "Truthstream News: About All Those Vaccines" (2015)

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/all-about-those-vaccines-truthstream-media-mirrored

16. "Vaccination: The Hidden Truth" (1998)

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/Vaccination..The.Hidden.Truth.1998

17. "Vaccination: The Silent Epidemic" (2013)

Watch Online (Rumble): https://rumble.com/v27p96k-documentary-silent-epidemic-the-untold-story-of-vaccines.html

18. "The Truth About Vaccines" (2017)

Official Website: https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/

19. "Vaccine Nation" (2008)

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1214118/

Watch Online (BitChute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/pRziC90v180S/

20. "We Don't Vaccinate!" (2014)

Google Play Movies: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/We_don_t_vaccinate?id=xUd9dMotmvI

Apple TV: https://tv.apple.com/ca/movie/we-dont-vaccinate/umc.cmc.4fh40tlmmkjkqfnrkbkjle9o9

Yidio: https://www.yidio.com/movie/we-dont-vaccinate/101401

21. "1986: The Act" (2020)

Watch Online (Internet Archive): https://archive.org/details/1986-the-act-the-movie-2020-a-film-by-dr.-andrew-wakefield-md

22. "The Viral Delusion" (2022)

Part 1: The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-CoV-2: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-1-the-tragic-pseudoscience-of-sars

Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles, and How It All Began: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-2-monkey-business

Part 3: The Mask of Death: Smallpox, The Plague, and The Spanish Flu: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-3-the-mask-of-death

Part 4: AIDS: The Deadly Deception: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-4-aids-the-deadly-deception

Part 5: Genetic Sequencing: The Virus That Isn't There: https://archive.org/details/the-viral-delusion-part-5-genetic-sequencing-the-virus-that-isnt-there

23. "The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told" (2023) This one is about COVID vaccine injuries. Keep in mind, there is and was NO COVID.

COVID IS A CON

NO VIRUS FOUND

Watch Online (YouTube):

Injecting Aluminum https://cinemalibrestudio.com/injecting-aluminum/

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6749336/

In the early 90s, a mysterious muscular disease with symptoms that included severe muscle and joint pain began to surface among multiple patients in France. A team of doctors in Paris discovered that these patients had developed a new disease called Macrophagic Myofascitis, or MMF, which occurs when the aluminum hydroxide adjuvant from a vaccine remains embedded in the muscle tissue. This one is fashioned by vaccine apologists, FYI.

The Cult of Vaccines:

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/scientism-the-cult-of-vaccines-amandha-vollmer-bsc-nature-doctor-host-elkordy/ (updated private websites: yumnaturals.store and DMSO.store)

More hard-to-find/scrubbed studies on the unvaccinated and how much HEALTHIER they are than the poisoned aka vaccine damaged (all who take a vaccine are damaged):

https://web.archive.org/web/20111124023031/https://www.vaccineinjury.info/vaccinations-in-general/health-unvaccinated-children/survey-results-illnesses.html

https://truthlibrarydotinfo.wordpress.com/2016/02/01/unvaccinated-children-healthier-than-the-vaccinated/

https://childhealthsafety.wordpress.com/2011/08/26/new-survey-shows-unvaccinated-children-vastly-healthier-far-lower-rates-of-chronic-conditions-and-autism/

German Website about vaccine dangers: https://www.impfschaden.info/

Andreas Bachmair: https://www.vaccineinjury.info/about.html



Hard to find this data: https://healthimpactnews.com/2011/new-study-vaccinated-children-have-2-to-5-times-more-diseases-and-disorders-than-unvaccinated-children/

VACCINES CAUSE CANCER: https://web.archive.org/web/20111217052645/http://www.vaccineinjury.info/vaccinations-in-general/vaccine-studies/cancer.html

