I remember when I started to realize that vaccines do nothing but kill and maim. I started to put together that my own ill health was because I had been vaccinated. The vaccines damaged my tonsils, damaged my ears, and then the doctor's meddled with me which led to all sorts of other complications. If they just left me well enough alone I would never have had such problems. I started to make the connections that this world lies to you, tricks you, and force-feeds propaganda to you. I started to peer through the veil. I realized in my late teens that modern medicine was sketchy at best and murderous at worst.



When I was 37, I had a baby completely outside of the medical cartel. I never vaccinated her or drugged her in any way. Her health is vigorous, and her mind and body are strong and well. My friends who also were aware and avoided the lies of the death cult all have strong and rigorous children. The proof is evident. My 14 years of experience as a natural health practitioner proved…