There are no viruses. None have ever been isolated or proven to cause disease. Ever.

There are no contagious germs, just contagious habits. Knowing that your expressive symptoms are the body's mechanism for communication and healing is something "big harma" doesn't want you to be empowered with. Are you full of toxins and are operating nutritionally deficient? Well, there’s your trouble.

The change of seasons is one trigger for us. It is that time of year again when your body needs to clean house (spring cleaning).

Here are a few videos I have explaining support methods (and more below).

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/colds-and-flu-are-detox/

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/preventing-healing-colds-flu-holistically/

What about contagion? Science has not been able to prove this idea, but ran with it anyway! Our modern ideas of disease do …