A spirochete bacteria does not cause Lyme disease. Ticks do not cause disease, they trigger something already underlying. People are bitten by ticks all the time without issue. They either cause disease or they don’t. Germ theorists often create another lie to cover this one up, that of “immunity”, another false concept. That lie was made to hide the truth and sell you the latest money-making vaccine. We do not have an immune system. That term came from a doctor at a symposium presenting information about our lymphatic system, an actual system of the body that is responsible for cleansing, tagging, and releasing wastes. Antibodies are non-specific. The testing racket produces false positives and negatives all the time. We are being lied to about how our bodies work and poisoned by the same people who then try to find new diseases to blame for the problems they cause.

What is Lyme then? Well, it is a system that has been poisoned and triggered into inflammation and release. Usually by v…