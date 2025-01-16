"To ridicule an idea without understanding it is not skepticism; it’s intellectual dishonesty." – Rupert Sheldrake

I started practicing Shivambu or Urine Therapy in a dedicated fashion around 2017 after being reminded of the practice by a woman who used it to heal herself of breast cancer. It was the only remedy she used. I wasn’t new to the idea, as I had learned of this ancient remedy long before, as I had employed it a handful of times when I felt it was called for.

My very first experience was before I left to attend university. I had slept on a couch at a party and made thousands of friends called scabies! I was distressed with the itching and skin damage and had tried everything I knew to treat it. The medication from the doctor didn’t help and in fact, made it worse. I was at my wit’s end so I decided to take matters into my own hands.

I already knew there was suppressed ancient health knowledge from my early exploration into Traditional Chinese Medicine and was aware that the modern medical Rockefeller cult had done a great job of suppressing and lying about so much of this knowledge. I searched online for “ancient skin healing remedies” and what popped up? "The water of auspiciousness: Shivambu Kalpa Vidhi, Extracted from the Damar Tantra" This was my first blush at learning about Ayurvedic medicine, something I would study from a Master in India years later. I found it fascinating, so I searched deeper and quickly found a recipe on how to use it (back then it was easy to find information, as this was before they started erasing the internet). In India, they also offer cow urine for a similar process.

The protocol for scabies was to clean-capture your first-morning urine, all of it, strip down, and get in the bathtub. While drawing a warm bath, rub the urine all over your skin, concentrating on the worst areas. Allow the remaining urine to fall into the bath water, once you have done this, soak in the bath for 20-30 minutes, then rinse and towel off. I was desperate so I had no hesitation, although when I was peeing in the measuring cup the mind control did creep up a little “Well, this is weird, lol.”

Even as I was rubbing the warm, golden liquid into my skin I started feeling relief and when I got out of the bath, I did my usual olive oil moisturizing and got dressed. The itching had completely stopped and by the next day, yes, THE NEXT DAY, it was almost completely cleared. Not only that but my skin was even softer than before. It was amazing to me and I felt relieved, but being a busy young lady, I soon forgot all about it.

Time travel to my child having her first UTI experience in 2016 (just as I was waking up to the virus lie so please forgive my “immune system” language in the video, substitute the word “terrain” for better clarity), something that is often a rite of passage for children, especially girls. I realized after many days of her symptoms that auto-urine therapy would be very supportive to her kidney and bladder system. As soon as I did this (wishing I had done it sooner), is when everything began to normalize, and rapidly.

After this, I started to educate myself, something many detractors of truth fail to do before they ridicule this powerful medicine. I read Martha Cristy’s Your Own Perfect Medicine, John Armstrong’s The Water of Life, A Treatise on Urine Therapy, and watched many videos on the topic.

Here are a few more resources for you if you are new to the subject:

The Golden Fountain: The Complete Guide to Urine Therapy by Coen van der Kroon, available as a PDF here.

Uropathy: The Most Powerful Holistic Therapy by Martin Lara, available as a PDF here.

Manav Mootra by Raojibhai Manibhai Patel, available as a PDF here.

The Holy Water by Harald W. Tietze, available as a PDF here.

Shivambu Shastra: Mother of Ayurvedic Medicine , available as a PDF here.

ADV’s many videos on Urine Therapy can be found here and my friend Adrian compiled many UT resources here including many full book PDFs.

Debunking Common Myths About Urine Therapy

The world is gradually awakening to the pervasive influence of the Rockefeller medical empire and the extent of its control over modern healthcare. For over a century, this system has systematically suppressed, discredited, and even criminalized natural remedies that have been used powerfully for millennia. By monopolizing medical education and steering public perception, they have marginalized holistic practices in favor of patented pharmaceuticals, prioritizing profit over genuine healing. The tide is turning as more people recognize this deception and reclaim their right to natural, terrain-based health sovereignty, although the opposition is more violent and ignorant than ever.

1. “Urine is waste.”

Urine is not waste; it is excess. It is filtered blood plasma. The body filters the blood through the kidneys, producing a sterile fluid rich in nutrients, enzymes, hormones, and other bioactive compounds. Homeostasis must be maintained at all costs, so the body cannot always use everything available to it. Unused excess must be released. True waste is excreted via the bowels, not through urine. Urine is a clean, highly beneficial product of the body’s intelligence. It reflects what the body has in abundance at any given moment and offers an opportunity to recycle those resources for healing and balance.

2. “Urine is toxic.”

This is a major misconception because people do not understand the urine testing process (more later). Toxic substances are processed and eliminated through the liver and gastrointestinal system, not the kidneys. Urine is sterile when it exits the body, containing urea, vitamins, amino acids, and trace minerals. These components have been studied for their therapeutic effects, including wound healing, hydration, and tissue repair. If urine were toxic, survival stories of people drinking their urine when trapped without water wouldn’t exist. In fact, urine recycling has saved countless lives in survival situations.

3. “Drinking urine is unhygienic.”

Urine is sterile in a healthy individual, free of bacteria and contaminants when freshly passed. Compared to processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and other chemical-laden products people consume daily, urine is far cleaner. Furthermore, its sterility is why it has been traditionally applied to wounds, burns, and stings, and why it is still used in some modern medical treatments, such as urea-based skin products. For anyone with bedsores or sunburn, urine is a God-send.

4. “Urine is just water and salt, so it’s useless.”

Far from useless, urine is a treasure trove of healing compounds. Alongside water and salts, it contains hormones, antibodies, enzymes, amino acids, and electrolytes in bioavailable forms. For example, urea, a major component, is used in high-end cosmetics and medical treatments for its ability to hydrate, repair, and promote healing. The anti-aging benefits are immense.

5. “Urine therapy is unscientific or pseudoscience.”

Urine therapy is far from pseudoscience. While modern medicine clings to ignorance and suppresses this knowledge, scientific studies confirm the therapeutic effects of urea, uric acid, creatinine, enzymes, and other components found in urine. Traditional systems like Ayurveda have long understood the value of Shivambu (urine therapy), which is a core aspect of their healing practices. The resistance to urine therapy is more about economics and less about efficacy—natural, free solutions don’t align with profit-driven industries. Watch out for those calculated hit pieces and cherry-picked studies!

6. “Drinking urine damages the kidneys.”

Urine therapy does not damage the kidneys; it supports them. The kidneys are designed to filter and balance fluids. Reintroducing urine into the system through drinking or application reduces the workload on other detox pathways, allowing the body to process imbalances more effectively. This is why urine therapy has been used for centuries to treat kidney-related issues.

7. “It’s unnatural to drink urine.”

Urine therapy is deeply natural. Many animals instinctively drink their own urine to heal injuries or when water is scarce. Dogs, cats, and even elephants have been observed doing this in the wild. In survival scenarios, humans have relied on drinking their own urine to stay alive when no other water source was available. Using urine to treat a jellyfish sting or other injuries is widely acknowledged as an effective first-aid remedy, further illustrating how urine serves as an immediate, life-saving solution that is very important to be aware of.

8. “Urine therapy is unnecessary if you eat a healthy diet.”

Even with the cleanest diet, urine therapy enhances the body’s ability to recycle nutrients and fine-tune its processes. Urine is a biofeedback loop, providing the body with excess compounds it didn’t utilize, alongside critical enzymes and hormones. This recycling amplifies healing and supports detoxification, making it a powerful tool for anyone, regardless of diet.

Major Components of Urine

Water

Urine is primarily water, making up 95–97% of its composition. This serves as the solvent for all dissolved substances. Water holds memory, so the waters that have passed through your body hold deep information about your current state. It is akin to your own perfect isopathic (homeopathy without the succession) remedy.

Urea

Urea accounts for about 2–2.5% of urine. It is a nitrogenous compound produced from the breakdown of proteins and amino acids. Urea has cleansing properties and is widely recognized for its role in skin hydration and wound healing.

Creatinine

This byproduct of muscle metabolism makes up about 0.1–0.2% of urine. It is often used as a marker of kidney function in medical diagnostics. It is an important signaling molecule in urine therapy.

Electrolytes

Urine contains essential electrolytes like sodium (~0.6%), potassium (~0.2%), and chloride (~0.6%), along with trace amounts of calcium and magnesium. These play critical roles in maintaining the body's osmotic balance and supporting physiological functions.

Organic Compounds

Urine is rich in organic compounds, including amino acids, hormones, and enzymes. Trace amounts of water-soluble vitamins like B6, B12, and C can also be found. These compounds provide additional healing potential when urine is reintroduced into the body.

Nitrogenous Compounds

Nitrogenous waste products, such as uric acid, ammonia, and urobilinogen, constitute approximately 3% of urine. Uric acid acts as an antioxidant, neutralizing free radicals, while urobilinogen contributes to the characteristic yellow color of urine. Nitrogen is recycled in the body.

Trace Elements and Minerals

Urine contains small amounts of zinc, selenium, manganese, and other trace minerals essential for enzymatic and cellular processes.

Metabolites and Excreted Drugs

Urine reflects the body’s metabolic state, including byproducts from metabolic pathways and pharmaceuticals that have been processed and eliminated. When I help people get off of toxic drugs, they can use their urine as a diluted drug dose to assist this process. I have had much success in this weaning process using urine therapy, especially for very habit forming drugs like synthroid.

Understanding Urine Testing: Indicators of Health and Toxicity Without Indicating Poison

Urine is a reflection of the body's internal state, offering a snapshot of metabolic, hormonal, and nutritional processes. It contains compounds that the body filters out of the blood plasma as excess or byproducts of metabolism, not because they are inherently poisonous. Testing urine for health and toxicity markers is a valuable diagnostic tool, but its results are often misunderstood, leading to the false assumption that urine itself is harmful.

Why Testing for Toxins Does Not Equal Poison

Urine reflects what the kidneys filter out of the blood—excess nutrients, metabolic byproducts, and toxins. These very small levels are safe to reingest, in fact, they are very useful feedback for the body. For example:

Elevated heavy metals in urine indicate that the kidneys are actively removing harmful substances from the bloodstream, not that urine itself is toxic.

The presence of hormones or their metabolites, such as cortisol or estrogen, shows the body’s regulatory functions in action.

Key Components and Their Levels in Urine

Let’s break down the scientific measurements and typical concentration ranges of just some of the substances found in urine, expressed in micrograms (µg), milligrams (mg), or other relevant units per milliliter (mL) or per 24-hour excretion, just to give you an idea about the small sample size used for diagnostic purposes. These levels are medicine and not toxic to the body. After a while of experiencing your own waters, you start to learn about which urine excretions are desired and when to avoid, for example during heavy detox times. It’s not necessarily wrong to use, but it can increase the diuretic and cleansing effects, so awareness is important.

1. Water

Concentration: 950,000–970,000 µg/mL (95–97% of urine)

Water serves as the solvent for all dissolved substances in urine. Structured water allows for proper electrical movement through the body.

2. Urea

Concentration: 18,000–20,000 µg/mL (18–20 mg/mL)

24-hour excretion: ~25–35 g/day

Urea is the primary nitrogenous waste product in urine responsible for about 90% of the total nitrogen content. It plays roles in hydration, cleansing activity, and skin repair.

3. Creatinine

Concentration: 1,000–2,000 µg/mL (1–2 mg/mL)

24-hour excretion: ~1–2 g/day

This is a marker of muscle metabolism and kidney function, used as a reference in many diagnostic tests.

4. Electrolytes

Sodium (Na+): 1,000–4,000 µg/mL (1–4 mg/mL) 24-hour excretion: ~40–220 mmol/day

Potassium (K+): 800–2,000 µg/mL (0.8–2 mg/mL) 24-hour excretion: ~25–125 mmol/day

Chloride (Cl-): 1,500–6,000 µg/mL (1.5–6 mg/mL) 24-hour excretion: ~110–250 mmol/day



Electrolytes maintain osmotic balance and are crucial for nerve function and hydration.

5. Nitrogenous Compounds

Uric Acid: 60–120 µg/mL (0.06–0.12 mg/mL) 24-hour excretion: ~250–750 mg/day



Uric acid has antioxidant properties and reflects purine metabolism.

Ammonia (NH3): 300–900 µg/mL (0.3–0.9 mg/mL) 24-hour excretion: ~30–50 mmol/day



Ammonia helps buffer urinary pH.

6. Proteins and Peptides

Albumin: Trace amounts in healthy individuals (≤30 mg/day)

Elevated levels indicate kidney dysfunction.

Hormones: Trace concentrations depending on physiological state. Cortisol: ~10–50 µg/day Estrogens (e.g., estrone): ~10–30 µg/day (higher in pregnancy). Melatonin - a hormone produced by the pineal gland, is metabolized in the liver, and its primary metabolite, 6-sulfatoxymelatonin (aMT6s) ~ averages around 10–50 micrograms. This assists in balancing sleep rhythm and cancer.



7. Vitamins

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid): 50–200 µg/mL (~30–100 mg/day, depending on dietary intake)

Reflects recent consumption and metabolic use.

Vitamin B6: ~0.1–0.2 µg/mL (24-hour excretion: 2–5 mg/day, depending on dietary levels)

Vitamin B12: Extremely trace amounts, excreted in negligible levels.

8. Trace Elements and Minerals

Calcium (Ca2+): 5–15 µg/mL (~100–300 mg/day)

Reflects bone metabolism and kidney function.

Magnesium (Mg2+): 1–3 µg/mL (~50–150 mg/day)

Zinc: ~0.1–0.3 µg/mL (~100–400 µg/day)

Important for enzymatic activity.

Selenium: ~20–50 µg/day

Manganese: ~1–5 µg/day

9. Metabolites

Ketones (Acetoacetate and β-Hydroxybutyrate): Trace in healthy states: ~0–5 µg/mL



Elevated during fasting, ketogenic diets, or diabetes.

Bilirubin and Urobilinogen: Urobilinogen: 0.1–1 µg/mL



This reflects liver function.

10. Exogenous Substances (Drugs or Toxins)

Pharmaceuticals and metabolites: Levels vary but are usually in the range of nanograms (ng) to micrograms (µg) per mL.



For example, caffeine metabolites are typically ~1–5 µg/mL, depending on recent consumption.

My point here is that these are minuscule levels and completely safe to reingest, in fact, once the urine reenters the body, especially orally, the limbic system is employed and a cascade of feedback information is gifted to the nervous system. This is a hefty part of its healing power when imbibed.

Even the Medical Industrial Death Cult Complex Knows Urine’s Worth in Medicine!

Ironically, the pharma industry uses urine for medicine all the time! People are taking other people’s piss (lol) as pills and paying for it! So silly! You make your own medicine, designed specifically for you, and for free! Here are some of the drugs made from pee, the kind that you really don’t want to be taking.

Drugs and Therapies Derived from Urine

1. Premarin (Conjugated Estrogens)

Use: Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopausal symptoms and osteoporosis prevention.

Source: Urine of pregnant mares.

How Obtained: Collected from pregnant mares confined to facilities where their urine is harvested through specialized collection devices. This process has been criticized for its ethical implications due to the treatment of the animals.

2. hCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin)

Use: Fertility treatments to trigger ovulation and support early pregnancy, as well as in some weight loss protocols.

Source: Urine of pregnant women.

How Obtained: Historically, urine was collected from pregnant women through donation programs. Modern synthetic methods have reduced reliance on natural sources but urine collection is still practiced in some regions.

3. Urokinase

Use: A thrombolytic drug used to dissolve blood clots in the treatment of heart attacks, strokes, and pulmonary embolism.

Source: Human urine.

How Obtained: Large-scale collection of pooled urine samples from healthy individuals, often conducted in medical or research facilities.

4. FSH (Follicle-Stimulating Hormone)

Use: Fertility treatments, particularly for stimulating egg production in women undergoing assisted reproductive technologies like IVF.

Source: Urine of postmenopausal women.

How Obtained: Collected from postmenopausal women in controlled programs, typically in developing countries where participants are compensated for their contributions.

5. Urea

Use: Widely used in dermatology for its moisturizing and keratolytic properties, found in creams and ointments to treat dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis.

Source: Synthetic urea is now common, but earlier methods derived it from human or animal urine.

How Obtained: Historically extracted from urine through chemical processing.

6. EPO (Erythropoietin)

Use: Treatment of anemia, particularly in chronic kidney disease and cancer patients.

Source: Initially extracted from human urine but now produced through recombinant DNA technology.

How Obtained: Early methods involved large-scale human urine collection, but current production has shifted to biotechnological methods.

7. Ammonium Salts

Use: Ingredients in pharmaceuticals, cleaning agents, and industrial products.

Source: Historically extracted from human and animal urine.

How Obtained: Ammonia was separated from urine through evaporation and distillation techniques.

8. Penicillin Precursor (for Early Production)

Use: Early fermentation processes for penicillin involved nutrients derived from urine.

Source: Human or animal urine.

How Obtained: Collected and processed as part of fermentation media during initial penicillin research and production.

9. Interleukin-2 and Interferons

Use: Treatments for certain cancers and autoimmune conditions.

Source: Originally derived from urine but now more commonly produced synthetically.

How Obtained: Urine collection from healthy individuals or patients, depending on the specific compound.

10. Peptide Hormones

Use: Various therapeutic applications, including metabolic regulation and growth stimulation.

Source: Human urine.

How Obtained: Pooled urine collection from selected donor populations.

Get Thee to A Nunery!

Even nuns’ pee was once considered a valuable resource in the pharmaceutical industry, highlighting just how far-reaching and creative humanity’s use of urine has been. In the mid-20th century, urine from postmenopausal women became a sought-after commodity for extracting hormones like follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which were used in fertility treatments and hormonal therapies. Nuns, known for their celibate and disciplined lifestyles, were seen as ideal donors for this purpose. Their urine was perceived as consistent in quality, free from hormonal fluctuations due to pregnancy or contraceptive use, and particularly rich in FSH, as postmenopausal women naturally excrete higher levels of this hormone.

Religious convents provided a unique setting for this practice, as nuns lived in centralized communities where urine collection could be efficiently organized. The pharmaceutical companies of the time entered into agreements with convents to collect and process urine on a large scale. The extracted hormones were then purified and used to develop drugs like Pergonal, one of the earliest fertility treatments derived from FSH. This process was not limited to nuns, but their participation stood out due to the societal perceptions of purity and predictability associated with their lifestyles.

If You Want Ick-Factor, Drug Companies Sometimes Use Port-o-Potties for Collection.

Urine has been collected and utilized in various contexts throughout history, from agricultural practices to pharmaceutical development. One notable method of collection involves communal setups, such as port-o-potties or other large-scale facilities. Historically, urine was highly valued for its nitrogen and ammonia content, which were essential for producing fertilizers. In agricultural and rural communities, systems were often designed to collect large volumes of urine, which would then be processed to extract these valuable compounds. These practices highlight how urine has long been recognized as a resource, not waste.

In the pharmaceutical realm, urine collection has been used to extract bioactive compounds like, as mentioned, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which is found in the urine of pregnant women and used in fertility treatments. During the mid-20th century, communal bathroom setups and collection facilities were sometimes employed to gather urine from specific populations. For example, pregnant women’s urine was harvested in large quantities to isolate hCG. However, these systems required stringent oversight to maintain sanitation and prevent contamination. Expensive!

In modern times, the use of port-o-potties or similar communal systems for urine collection has declined significantly due to advances in synthetic production methods. Biotechnology now creates many compounds once derived from urine, such as hormones and urea, through recombinant DNA technology or chemical synthesis. Ugh! Despite this shift, niche applications still exist. Eco-friendly initiatives, for instance, collect urine at large events or in communities to recycle its nutrients for agricultural use. These systems often involve specialized toilets that separate urine from other waste. So now you know!

Share ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth

Alright, enough about them, here’s what they’re missing…

Structured Water (H3O2) and Its Presence in Urine

Urine, as a filtered plasma derivative, contains a significant proportion of structured water, also known as the 4th phase water or H3O2. This type of water is different from regular H2O; it is gel-like, hexagonal in structure, and biologically active. Found within the plasma, structured water plays a crucial role in cellular communication, detoxification, and hydration. Since urine is essentially filtered blood plasma, it carries the imprint of this highly organized and bioavailable form of water.

How Much Structured Water is in Urine?

While exact percentages of structured water in urine are not explicitly quantified in research, it is understood that a considerable portion of the water in biological fluids, including urine, exists in this structured state. The body’s biological systems, particularly the kidneys, function optimally with structured water, making it an integral component of the plasma that is filtered into urine.

Plasma as Filtered Blood

Urine originates from blood plasma, which the kidneys meticulously filter to regulate electrolyte balance, remove metabolic byproducts, and conserve nutrients. This filtered plasma retains the biological intelligence of the body, containing not just structured water but also hormones, enzymes, amino acids, and trace minerals in bioavailable forms. By recycling urine, individuals reintroduce this plasma-derived, nutrient-rich solution back into their systems, offering a feedback loop that supports healing and balance.

Why Structured Water Matters in Urine Therapy

Structured water is highly absorbable and enhances cellular hydration more effectively than regular water. Its presence in urine contributes to the profound regenerative effects seen in urine therapy, as it helps rehydrate tissues, improve cellular function, and optimize detoxification processes. Structured water also carries energetic imprints from the body, creating a personalized healing medium that aligns with one’s specific biological needs.

Stem Cells in Urine and Enhancing Their Levels with Aging

Urine contains a variety of bioactive compounds, including stem cells, which are highly valuable for regenerative medicine and therapeutic applications. These stem cells, primarily urine-derived stem cells (USCs), have been identified as mesenchymal-like stem cells capable of differentiating into multiple cell types, such as bone, muscle, cartilage, and nerve cells. Research has shown that urine is a viable, non-invasive source of stem cells, making it a valuable resource in natural and holistic healing practices.

Stem Cells in Fresh Urine

Urine-derived stem cells (USCs) are:

Highly Pluripotent: These cells can differentiate into various tissues, making them useful for repair and regeneration.

Readily Available: Stem cells are naturally excreted in small quantities in daily urine. Approximately 1-3 stem cells per milliliter of urine can be isolated, depending on the individual’s health, age, and metabolic state. When this urine is aged, millions of stem cells are created.

Anti-Inflammatory: USCs produce cytokines and growth factors that can modulate inflammation and support tissue repair.

The agendaists have been quickly erasing our knowledge on the internet. As I look back at my bookmarked studies and websites, more and more have disappeared. This one, for example I had to find on the wayback machine: https://web.archive.org/web/20240420190659/https://www.wjgnet.com/1948-0210/full/v12/i10/1080.htm

Aging Urine to Enhance Stem Cell Levels

Aging urine is a traditional practice in which urine is stored in a sealed, sterilized container to ferment and mature over time. This process increases the concentration and bioavailability of beneficial compounds, including stem cell activators and enzymes.

Key Benefits of Aging Urine:

Enhanced Potency: Aging amplifies the enzymatic activity, promoting the breakdown of proteins and other compounds into smaller, more bioavailable molecules.

Stem Cell Activation: Fermentation appears to create an environment conducive to the proliferation or activation of stem cells and their associated growth factors.

Increased Urea and Ammonia Levels: These compounds rise with aging and enhance the antimicrobial and tissue-regenerating properties of aged urine.

How to Age Urine

Collection: Use fresh urine collected in a sterilized, airtight glass container. Avoid plastic, as it may leach chemicals over time. Storage: Store the container in a dark, cool place, ensuring the lid is tightly sealed to prevent contamination and evaporation. Exposing your aging urine to the sun is also very beneficial. Duration: Allow the urine to age for at least 2 weeks to observe significant changes. Longer aging, such as 6 months to 1 year, further increases potency. Observation: Aged urine becomes darker and develops a stronger smell as it matures. This indicates the breakdown of compounds and increased enzymatic activity. Hot tip, it makes for an excellent laundry detergent!

Using Aged Urine for Therapeutic Benefits

Topical Application: Apply aged urine directly to wounds, scars, or inflamed areas. Its higher concentration of stem cells and urea enhances healing and cellular repair. Oral Use: For advanced terrain healing, aged urine can be consumed in small amounts (1–5 mL diluted in water) to reintroduce potent bioactive compounds and enzymes. Massage and Soaks: Use aged urine in a diluted form for body massages or foot soaks to deliver its benefits through the skin. Enemas: Add 1/4 cup aged urine to your coffee or salt water enema, or add to 3.5 cups warm water.

The Life-Saving Potential of Urine Therapy

This knowledge can save lives. Urine therapy is invaluable for addressing anaphylactic reactions, severe allergies, and bites or stings that could otherwise escalate into life-threatening situations. Within 20 seconds of exposure to a poison, toxin or allergin, the antidote is expressed in the urine. By ingesting this urine (applying topically may additionally be warranted) the body immediately up or down-regulates responses, akin to an adaptogen, which is harmonized in real-time. Studies on urea and other urine components show their anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties, which explain this remarkable efficacy. In emergencies where no medical intervention is available, this practice could mean the difference between life and death.

Healing Water from Within by Brother Sage - ADV at Age 48

Personal Testimony: A Wasp Sting and Urine Therapy

One spring, my young daughter was stung by a wasp on her finger when we were readying to leave the park. The wasps are slow and silly when they wake in the spring, and one was positioned right on the underside of her bike handle. Instinctively, we trailed off to a grove of trees and asked her to urinate into my hand, which she did, even though she was screaming like hellfire. I placed a few drops into her mouth and applied the rest directly onto the sting. Within moments, the pain subsided entirely and she completely calmed down. There was no swelling, redness, or itching—nothing to indicate she had even been stung. It was as though the event never occurred and we walked home. I did follow it up with a single dose of homeopathic apis mellaflica 30C to be sure, but there was zero sequela. This profound experience solidified my understanding of urine therapy as an instantaneous healer and a powerful first-aid remedy for acute situations.

“Those who know the least obey the loudest and ridicule the hardest." – Voltaire

Verses That May Be Interpreted to Support Natural Healing or Bodily Wisdom

For those who go so far as to call the practice “demonic,” this is on a whole other level of mind control. Most who do say such things seem to be perfectly okay with eating the body and blood of their saviour, though. But, I digress. Our bodies were designed as self-regulating and to contain all that we need for our healing (before we went and messed everything up). If you are interested in bodily interpretations of Bible books, George W. Carey is your man for that:

Zodiac And The Salts Of Salvation

In Zodiac and the Salts of Salvation, George W. Carey and Inez Eudora Perry explore the connection between astrology, biochemistry, and spiritual enlightenment, asserting that the twelve mineral cell salts correspond to the twelve zodiac signs and are essential for physical and spiritual health. The book presents the human body as a microcosm of the cosmos, with each cell salt playing a vital role in maintaining balance and harmony. Carey and Perry argue that understanding and replenishing these salts according to one's astrological chart can lead to enhanced well-being and alignment with universal laws. The text weaves together ancient wisdom, modern science, and esoteric teachings to reveal how the interplay between the body, stars, and minerals forms the foundation for health, self-realization, and spiritual salvation.

God-man : the word made flesh

In God-Man: The Word Made Flesh, George W. Carey and Inez Eudora Perry delve into the esoteric and physiological interpretation of the Bible, proposing that the human body is a divine temple housing the true path to spiritual enlightenment. The authors describe a sacred oil, referred to as the "Christ within," produced in the brain and descending the spinal cord. When preserved and raised back up, this oil illuminates consciousness, aligning the individual with higher spiritual truths. Carey and Perry argue that traditional religious teachings have externalized spiritual concepts, leading people away from their innate divinity. The book emphasizes self-realization, holistic living, and the harmony of physical, mental, and spiritual practices as the key to unlocking divine potential, revealing that salvation lies within, not in external dogmas or institutions.

The anti-Christ

Relax, it’s not what you assume. George W. Carey’s The Anti-Christ explores the metaphysical and physiological interpretation of the Bible, focusing on the idea that mainstream religion has misrepresented and externalized spiritual truths, leading humanity astray. Carey argues that the "Anti-Christ" is not an external figure or force but rather ignorance of the body's divine design and the suppression of internal spiritual enlightenment.

Layered typography of the style of writing in the bible books indicates layered meaning. The dull will interpret literally, and the deeply spiritual will get the codes. You see things as you are, not as they are. I’m trying to relay that personal beliefs, experiences, biases, and emotional states shape how we understand and engage with the world, including how people interpret scriptures. So take it or leave it but here are some supportive interpretations.

Proverbs 5:15

"Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well."

This verse can be metaphorically linked to urine therapy, suggesting self-reliance and using what comes from within. While traditionally about faithfulness, it resonates with the idea of the body providing its own solutions.

Job 14:7-9

"For there is hope for a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that its shoots will not cease. Though its root grow old in the earth, and its stump die in the soil, yet at the scent of water it will bud and put out branches like a young plant."

This poetic verse speaks of the renewing power of water, which could be metaphorically extended to the regenerative properties of bodily fluids like urine.

Genesis 2:7

"Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature."

This verse reminds us of the divine intelligence in the human body, including its natural processes and excretions, which could reflect the wisdom of using what the body produces for healing.

Ezekiel 47:12

"And on the banks, on both sides of the river, there will grow all kinds of trees for food. Their leaves will not wither, nor their fruit fail, but they will bear fresh fruit every month, because the water for them flows from the sanctuary. Their fruit will be for food, and their leaves for healing."

This verse highlights water’s role as a life-giving and healing force. Though about rivers, it could metaphorically represent bodily fluids as sources of renewal.

Psalm 139:14

"I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well."

This verse reflects the idea that every aspect of the body, including urine, has purpose and value, as it is part of the divine creation.

Overcoming the Initial Stigma

It’s completely natural to feel uneasy when first learning about urine therapy. Many people have an initial negative reaction, and that’s okay. However, by shifting your perspective and taking small, gradual steps, you can ease into the practice and begin to understand its benefits.

Start by applying a single drop of your urine to your skin and observing the experience. Once comfortable, progress to tasting a small amount. Over time, this practice can help you gain insights and gradually dissolve the programmed "ick" response.

When you’re ready, add a few milliliters of fresh morning urine to some juice. Orange juice works well, but avoid grapefruit juice (too many enzymes) and apple juice (too similar to urine’s composition). Gradually increase the amount over time, working up to about 2 ounces of first-morning urine. You can take it plain, diluted in water, or mixed with juice—whatever feels right for you.

Remember to go slowly! As your body begins detoxing, you may notice changes in how you feel. With patience, the emotional resistance will fade, and you may find yourself fully embracing the practice, especially once you start to notice the benefits. Welcome to a whole new perspective—once yoU’Re IN, there’s no going back!

Love, your tinkle time advocate,

ADV

A few more resources:

Messages in Urine: Amandha Vollmer (ADV) with Fiona Gardner

In this video, Amandha Vollmer (ADV) speaks with Fiona Gardner, an expert in microscopy and the healing properties of “living waters,” particularly urine therapy. The discussion explores the profound intelligence and spiritual insights that can be gained from studying the structure of water, specifically the “fourth phase” or structured water found in urine. Fiona shares her journey into urine therapy, which began as a personal exploration of natural healing methods, and her discovery of the remarkable healing potential of urine.

https://yummy.doctor/video-list/messages-in-urine-amandha-vollmer-adv-with-fiona-gardner/

Dr Amandha Vollmer interview by the Weston Price Foundation

https://www.westonaprice.org/podcast/urine-therapy-explained/#gsc.tab=0

