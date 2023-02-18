A neo-Marxist interdisciplinary social theory pushed forward via intellectual nutjobs who founded The Frankfurt School in 1923 has been a major factor in the subversive take-over silent war tactics we are witnessing today. Most people have no idea that the plantation owners have had long-game plans in the works for ages to create a One World Order via the UN 2030 Agenda to control all of their chattels, we the people. The drive to make our lives a living hell in order to corral mankind into their shitty, commie, fully surveilled SMART cities is in full swing:

Controlled Demolition of Society (sort of like 9/11 !)

Some of their designs include:

~Strategically placing their WEF-trained cult members in high-ranking positions in politics, banking, industry, etc. Those who do not comply are destroyed.

~Restricting travel, making it worrisome to travel (increased airplane crashes, nightmare airports, creating major weather events, especially around major holidays - get people used to staying clo…