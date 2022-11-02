Do you have people in your life who gaslight you when you point to the hazy sky at airplanes crisscrossing above, blanketing our beautiful blue skies with cloud-seeding gunk, hiding our life-giving sun, as they say, “that’s just water vapour, chemtrails are a conspiracy theory," and that’s the end of the discussion? Well, now, you can sit them down and read to them from the 54-page FOI we just received and have them eat their words (just in case they are illiterate as well as blind). Here is the letter that came with it. Now, mind you, this FOI is “lightweight” as it only shows us a small fraction of the cloud seeding activities happening in one province in Canada (Alberta). Regardless, it’s solid evidence that not only has it been happening, but it’s been going on for a very long time.

Cloud Seeding has been going on for a lot longer than this.

I have been aware of geoengineering since 2003 and have tried in my every capacity to wake people out of their hypnotic daze so we can take act…